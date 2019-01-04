(Huffington Post) A Vancouver restaurant has unequivocally denied claims it served a diner clam chowder with a dead rat in it.

Last Thursday, Instagram user pisun_ne_ne shared a video of the alleged incident, showing what appears to be a rodent being pulled from a dish served by Crab Park Chowdery.

The post is the first to be shared by the account in more than a year and while its caption includes a link to the user’s “active page”, many have cast doubt on its authenticity.

HuffPost reached out to both accounts for comment however neither responded by the time of publication.

“Today my friend ordered Manhattan clam chowder and had a little surprise in it ― A RAT,” the caption reads. “It’s an awful feeling, it’s not a fly or a bug it’s a fucking big rat boiling in the soup pot, which means my friend was not the only who had a chance to try it ... My active page is @adelaiiine if you think this one is fake.”

In the video, an unidentified individual can be heard asking if the rat “is supposed to be in here.”

n a statement released Tuesday, the restaurant said an investigation had "unequivocally concluded there is no way this incident could have happened in our kitchen or as a result of any actions by our staff prior to being prepared and served."

The restaurant has also encouraged any concerned diners to tour its facilities.

"If any questions remain we implore you to come down and see our operation first hand, the safety measures in place and to meet our staff," the statement read. "You will see for yourself just how much we all love what we do, our commitment to excellence and why we are so loved by the community."

Crab Park Chowdery did not immediately respond to HuffPost's request for comment. However owner Ashton Phillips told the Vancouver Sun last week that it was "impossible" for the rat to have made its way into the meal.

"We are deeply apologetic. We will continue to do everything we can to get to the bottom of this," he said. "This business has been my dream. And we are a highly rated restaurant. It has been a really tough day ... we are tying to do the right thing."

Citing the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, multiple local news outlets reported that the soup had been prepared offsite in a building belonging to another restaurant, Mamie Taylor's.

While that restaurant was closed for one day to allow officials to inspect it, it has since reopened. Owner Ron Oliver told Canada's CTV News that he planned to sever ties with the Crab Park Chowdery following the incident.

"It's nice to feel like I've been vindicated, it wasn't us that was the problem. But at the same time, Friday was a very difficult day," he said, according to the network.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS Local) — A Florida jail inmate was allowed special privileges in exchange for helping guards with financial and legal matters, according to a five-month internal investigation.

The Orange County Corrections Department investigation found that Robert Potchen, 61, gave guards advice on their taxes, student loans and mortgages. In return, he was allowed to sit in the guards' station after hours, use the internet, eat Chinese take-out and use an electronic cigarette.

"Potchen stated that he was able to find something in common with each officer to discuss and used the county's poor working conditions and inadequate pay to his advantage," investigators wrote.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Potchen also struck up a romantic relationship with a female guard, offering to wire her $300,000 after she offered to help him with his case.

The five guards involved were found to have violated OCCD policy and have resigned or retired from their posts.

Potchen had been serving a 15-year prison sentence for pulling a gun on his wife. He was in the Orange County Jail in Orlando awaiting a hearing on a probation violation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of breaking into a music store and stealing guitars tells reporters he has one thing to say: "Go Eagles."

WNEP-TV reports 49-year-old Dale Sourbeck, of Pittston, was charged Thursday with burglary.

Police say Sourbeck used a hammer to break into the Rock Street Music store in Pittston around 3 a.m. Thursday. He was captured on surveillance taking two guitars.

Police say Sourbeck returned to the store and grabbed three more guitars.

TV cameras caught Sourbeck being escorted to a cruiser. When asked by a reporter if there was anything he wanted to say, he paused then replied, "Go Eagles."

The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough road trying to defend their Super Bowl title, starting with a wild-card game against the Bears on Sunday.

No attorney information is available for Sourbeck.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A woman in Great Britain is searching for leads on her missing pet, a goldfish she bought five years ago named Dave.

The woman, identified in the Swindon Advertiser as Tanya, has not seen the fish since Tuesday. Dave shared his tank with three other fish and Tanya told the Advertiser she has ruled out the possibility her dogs, a shih tzu and Yorkshire terrier, ate Dave.

"Our fish tank has a lid on it," she said. "I've emptied the filter, moved all the stones in the tank. I've checked all around the kitchen, checked under the counters."

Dave's disappearance has inspired a Facebook page, called Finding Davo in homage of the hit 2003 animated film Finding Nemo, and a number of posters near her home in the Park North area of Swindon, west of London.

"This page is to find Davo the fish," one of the first posts on the Facebook page says. "There he was last night, swimming around in his tank minding his own business...and then wooosh...he's disappeared!"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rhys Howard of Perth, Australia, screamed so loudly while he was killing a spider that police were called to his house.

A concerned resident called police after they heard Howard shouting "why won't you die?" along with a child screaming.

Howard, despite being scared of spiders, killed it using a diaper -- as his partner Kara was in the shower. His daughter, the child heard screaming, was nearby.

"The first thing I could grab was a nappy... so I was on the floor saying 'why won't you die', and screaming and my daughter was screaming in the playroom," Howard told 9News.

"I'm the man of the house," Kara joked.

Howard appeared on Australia's Today Show to describe the incident and mentioned how shocked he was to see police at his door.

Howard also said his fear of spiders comes from having one land on his head as a child.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Reuters) - Diehard sports fans often go to great lengths to show their allegiance but some college football supporters took their loyalty to new heights when they agreed to live on a San Jose billboard ahead of Monday's national championship game.

As part of an ESPN contest, four fans representing the semi-final teams took up residence on a 45-foot (13.72 m) high billboard late on Dec. 26 near the site of the championship game for as long as their respective team remained in the playoffs.

The quartet, who were each provided with a tent and sleeping bag, has been since been reduced to Clemson Tigers fan Nancy Volland of Mount Dora, Florida and Alabama Crimson Tide supporter Llyas Ross Sr from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Volland, a 59-year-old married mother of two daughters, said her time on the 40-foot wide by 8-foot deep platform had flown by but admitted it came with its share of challenges.

"It's not like camping in the woods," Volland told Reuters in a telephone interview from the platform.

"You have to go down 72 stairs to go to the bathroom. I've had to go a couple times in the middle of the night so getting out of a nice warm sleeping bag when it's in the 30s (Fahrenheit) and going down those 72 stairs and back up is the hardest part."

Volland, who attended Clemson in 1977, is such a diehard fan that she told her now-husband that her only requirement before agreeing to marry him and move to Florida from Charleston was that she got to attend three Tigers home games a year.

Ross and Volland were among four people selected from a pool of nearly 700 fans who submitted video testimonials explaining why they should be selected to spend 12 days living in the air.

While on the billboard, adorned with a TV and giant logos of their respective teams, the fans pass the time by participating in challenges in which they can win cash and prizes.

For Ross, a 39-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served three terms in Iraq, living on a platform for the better part of two weeks is just the latest example of his devotion to Alabama.

While deployed, he once woke up in the middle of the night to don Alabama gear and cheer on his team back home even though he had to depart on a mission hours later.

Ross, who rang in the new year counting down the seconds until 2019 on a video call with his wife and four children, said living on the billboard had not been that challenging but he was glad his stint was nearing an end.

"I am so ready to get off this billboard," Ross told Reuters. "Not only to see my family but before I see my family to see the national championship game because this will be the very first one I am having the opportunity to attend."

For top-ranked reigning champion Alabama and No. 2 Clemson, Monday's game will mark the third time in four years that they have met in college football's championship with the two having split their previous showdowns.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Snoop Dogg is making one abandoned pup a very good offer.

The 47-year-old rapper told the Daily Star that, like many others, he was heartbroken after watching surveillance footage from Dec. 17 in which a Staffordshire bull terrier is seen being abandoned by a man in Staffordshire, England. In the video, which has gone viral since it was posted on Christmas Eve, one can see the dog realize he's being left behind and chase after the person's car.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a charity that promotes animal welfare in England and Wales, rescued the dog and named him Snoop.

Now the "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" star wants to relocate the pooch from across the pond to sunny Los Angeles.

"There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop," he told the Daily Star. "If he really needed a home then he has one with us."

Snoop Dogg is definitely not the only person who has expressed interest in adopting Snoop the dog.

Rachel Butler, who works as a regional manager for the RSPCA and released the video, told People that Snoop isn't up for adoption yet because an RSPCA investigation into the abandonment is ongoing.

"However, we have had scores of people wanting to rehome him so we are certain he will not be waiting long for a new home," she told the magazine.

But she said that for the time being, the dog is doing just fine.

"Snoop is currently staying at private kennels and I'm happy to say that he is doing really well and is getting a lot of fuss and attention from staff there," Butler told People. "He is a lovely friendly dog and a lot of people have fallen in love with him!"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Mirror News) A woman who was nervous about confessing her love to her best friend, wrote her plan to reveal her feelings on an aeroplane sick bag.

While flying from Miami to Washington D.C, the woman identified only as "Andrea" used the sick bag as a way to vent her feelings.

Airline staff discovered the wild story last year and recently shared a picture of the bag to Reddit - where everyone is desperate to know what happened next.

The sick bag reads: "So I bought the ticket last night because I have a huge crush on my best friend. So I'll surprise him at the airport during his layover (in D.C). I'm going to tell him I have a crush on him."

Andrea wrote that she is a a 21-year-old student moving to Australia for five months.

She had four days before she left her hometown in D.C where her crush was also stopping by - where she planned to confess her feelings.

She continued: "Bold move right? I don't really know what I'm going to say but I'm going to just wing it.

"Why not? I'm leaving so who cares? Wish me luck, whoever you are. Yeah, I'm lame for writing this on a barf bag but I'm bored, my wifi doesn't work and I'm nervous as f*ck so this is me venting.

She added: "The enormous Starbucks pumped with caffeine probably isn't helping either. Anyway hope this has made your flight a little less boring.

"Do me a favour and do something crazy today like I am. Good luck whoever you are".

The post has over 1,000 comments from people desperate to know what happens next.

The air hostess who found the confession and posted it to Reddit even wished Andrea well, writing: "Wherever you are, I hope it went well for you."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said a suspected panther captured in a residential neighborhood might actually be an escaped pet puma.

Rob Klepper, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the animal, which was wearing a collar, was initially thought to be a Florida panther when it was captured in a Parkland neighborhood on New Year's Day.

Klepper told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel the identification may have been "premature" and tests are now being carried out to see if the animal is "genetically similar to wild panthers in Florida."

He said investigators now suspect the feline to be a puma that was being kept as an illegal pet. He said no one with a permit to keep wild cats has reported one missing, and no permit holders are located in the area where the animal was found.

The cat, believed to be less than a year old, is being treated as "an escaped, illegally possessed captive animal."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A royal fan was forced to dash back from Heathrow airport and buy a new airline ticket after she left her replica Meghan Markle wedding dress in a hotel room.

The woman, from Houston, Texas, had been staying at the London City Travelodge when she left the treasured gown behind.

The replica of the Givenchy dress, by British designer Clare Waight Keller, was among the most bizarre items left behind in Travelodge hotels last year.

A cockatoo called Brexit, a glass eye, a five foot tall chocolate Easter bunny and a gallon of water from Loch Ness, were also handed into lost property.

The budget hotel chain said there had been a growing trend of pets being left in rooms, including fish and two Persian cats along with the politically-named bird.

Other unusual items included a bottle of vintage champagne, a chest of semi-precious stones and a Coutts cheque book and account card.

And a cheerleading team in Manchester managed to leave behind a case of pom-poms ahead of a national competition.

Shakila Ahmed, from Travelodge, said: "Interestingly as we have more business customers staying with us than ever before, we have seen a rise this year in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels."