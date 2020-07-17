SWANTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police troopers have returned to its rightful owner a shotgun stolen during a burglary in 1994 in the town of Albany.
Police say they learned Monday that a shotgun found to be in possession of a Swanton resident had been stolen during the burglary 26 years ago.
Upon further investigation. it was determined that the resident was not involved in the burglary and had only recently taken possession of the gun.
The firearm, a Remington Shotgun, was returned to the owner on Thursday.
Also stolen in the original burglary were a television and video-cassette recorder, a second shotgun, a handgun and some baseball and football cards. The investigation into the original burglary is continuing.
(Huffington Post) A Ukrainian news anchor showed grace under pressure when she lost part of her tooth during a live broadcast.
Marichka Padalko was reading the news live on Ukraine's TSN channel when a piece of her front tooth fell out.
Ever the pro, Padalko didn't interrupt her broadcast or even call attention to it.
Instead, she casually put her hand in front of her mouth, grabbed the piece of tooth and continued as normal. Padalko later posted the clip on Instagram, writing in Ukrainian that the incident was "probably my most curious experience in 20 years as a presenter."
According to a translation of her post, Padalko said she first broke the tooth 10 years ago when her daughter accidentally hit her in the mouth with a heavy metal alarm clock.
Although Padalko recently had a "radical repair" on the tooth, she said she'd forgotten to avoid hard foods until it was completely fixed.
In her Instagram post, the anchor said she appreciated the support she had received from viewers and the compliment from a co-worker who said, "You reacted as if you lost your teeth every day."
Padalko said she was surprised by the attention her broken tooth received, but added that she "underestimated the attentiveness of our viewers."
(FOX) A former FBI agent is facing charges that he drove a truck toward a group of four middle-school-aged students because they had made fun of him, police and court records say.
Cliff Hedges, 61, is scheduled to appear in Springfield District Court later this in connection with the June 2 incident in Longmeadow – a town in southcentral Massachusetts, near the border of Connecticut, Masslive.com reported.
Hedges has been charged with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
The children told investigators that Hedges gunned his truck at them, ran over a curb, and hit a fence. No children were injured, according to police reports.
Hedges told police the children antagonized him, making obscene gestures, and swearing at him.
Hedges recently retired after 26 years with the FBI as a special agent and supervisory agent. He was hired last year as director of public safety at The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield. Eastern States Exposition President Eugene Cassidy said Hedges informed him of the incident and offered to resign, but Cassidy said he supports Hedges.
Hedges remains free with no bail. His attorney, Daniel Bergin, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.
July 17 (UPI) -- A dog that went missing from her family's Kansas home turned up about a week later at the front door of her family's former home -- 60 miles away in Missouri.
Colton Michael said family members returned to their home in Lawson, Mo., recently and were surprised to find a dog on their porch.
Michael, who moved into the home two years ago, said he was even more surprised when he had the canine's microchip checked and discovered Cleo, the 4-year-old golden retriever, belonged to the house's former residents.
Michael discovered Cleo's owner, Drew Feeback, had posted on Facebook about a week earlier that the canine was missing from the family's home in Olathe, Kan. -- about 60 miles away.
Both families said they are at a loss to explain Cleo's long journey, as she would have had to cross a river to make it back to her former home.
July 17 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma woman said she has made it her mission to solve the mystery of a photo strip she found in a used book for sale at a store.
Emma Smreker said she was shopping for used books at Half Priced Books in Oklahoma City when she discovered the tome contained a photo booth strip depicting a young girl and an adult man.
"It's so darling.. the silly little faces they're making and everything," Smreker told KOCO-TV. "I can't imagine that someone would just willingly give that away in a book without realizing that they're losing that photo."
Smreker, who posts photos of the things she finds in used books on her Instagram page, said she spread the image around to Twitter, Facebook and Reddit in the hopes of identifying the people in the photo, but she hasn't yet had any luck.
July 17 (UPI) -- A baby leopard escaped from its enclosure at a South Carolina zoo, prompting guests to be temporarily moved to indoor areas, city officials said.
Beth Brotherton, communications and neighborhood relations director for the City of Greenville, said the 4-month-old amur leopard cub escaped from the leopard exhibit at the zoo about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Brotherton said zoo guests were moved to a secure location indoors while zookeepers and Greenville police worked to secure the loose feline.
The baby leopard was safely captured using a net. The animal was not harmed and there were no injuries to humans reported.
The leopard was returned to a holding area and the zoo announced the amur leopards were being temporarily removed from public exhibition.
"We will get them back on exhibit as quickly as possible," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "We thank you for your understanding and patience."
It was unclear how the cub got out of the enclosure.
(Sky News) Iceland is marketing itself as the "perfect place to let your frustrations out" as it channels the power of "scream therapy".
People struggling with the events of this year are being invited to let off steam by recording their screams and having them played over a loudspeaker in a remote part of the country.
Seven speakers are being set up around the country for the campaign and participants can choose locations such as the peak of Festarfjall in Reykjanes Peninsula and Skogafoss waterfall.
Iceland's tourist board has set up a website for the project.
It says: "You've been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out. Somewhere big, vast and untouched.
"It looks like you need Iceland."
(SKy New) A 50-mile-wide swarm of flying ants has been making its way over the UK - and it's so huge that it has been spotted from space.
The enormous cloud of insects was picked up by the Met Office's weather radar over Kent and Sussex, on England's southeast coast.
The weather service said smaller swarms could be seen over London.
A video was released by the Met Office, alongside a tweet saying: "It's not raining in London, Kent or Sussex, but our radar says otherwise...
"The radar is actually picking up a swarm of #flyingants across the southeast.
"During the summer ants can take to the skies in a mass emergence usually on warm, humid and windless days #flyingantday'."
A spokesman for the Met Office said there were likely to be "thousands" of ants within the swarm.
July 13 (UPI) -- A sheep was returned to his family at a California ranch after ending several days on the loose with a trip to Dunkin' Donuts.
Dawn Jones of Riverside said King Solomon the sheep escaped from his enclosure after apparently being spooked by fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend, when Jones and her family were out of town.
"We couldn't take him with us, and so the fireworks started going off here on the ranch, and no one was here to console him and he made a break for it," Jones told KABC-TV.
Jones, whose family adopted Solomon when he was just a lamb about four years ago, said the sheep had a favorite spot to visit when he gets loose.
"He goes to Dunkin' Donuts because we walk him to Dunkin' Donuts," Jones said.
Riverside police received a call about a loose sheep near the doughnut shop and Solomon ended up in the custody of Riverside County Animal Services.
He was reunited with Jones and her family about a week after his escape.
"He's back and it's kind of business as usual, although he is a little more friendly," Jones said.
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A Chilean lawmaker launched hundreds of internet memes on Wednesday when she ran through congress wearing a pink cape and waving matching fans to celebrate passage in the lower house of a coronavirus emergency aid measure.
Wearing a face mask and a pink shawl streaming behind her, Pamela Jiles sprinted repeatedly past bemused senior ministers in President Sebastian Pinera's administration who sat on the front bench and had opposed the bill. Other lawmakers whipped out cellphone cameras, stood, clapped and waved their hands.
Twitter users celebrated Jiles, who turned in an energetic performance despite a cast on one leg, as a "great grandma," compared her to Japanese cartoon ninja Naruto and called for Chile to be renamed "Jile."
The former journalist turned lawmaker, a member of the far-left Broad Front coalition who represents a poor area of Santiago, has been a supporter of the populist plan to allow citizens hit hard by coronavirus lockdown measures to withdraw up to 10% of privately held pension funds. The bill will be voted on by senators next week.
Jiles said on Tuesday on Twitter that she had strenuously lobbied, to the point of "offering my body," for lawmakers to vote in favour of a reform "that will save people from hunger."
An opinion poll showed Chileans strongly in favour of the idea, but the center-right government sought to defeat it.
