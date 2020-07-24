FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A rare frog has been found beyond its known range in the Southwest.
A U.S. Forest Service volunteer recently photographed a Chiricahua leopard frog in an earthen stock tank near the town of Camp Verde in central Arizona, the agency said Thursday. Biologists later confirmed that at least 10 of the frogs were living there.
The aquatic frogs were thought to be only in eastern Arizona, western New Mexico and northern Mexico but historically were more widespread. The frogs’ numbers have declined because of habitat loss, disease and predators.
Audrey Owns of the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the frogs could have moved into lower elevations in Camp Verde because they were seeking protected habitat or warmer temperatures that guard them from fungal disease.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the frogs as threatened in 2002. Part of the recovery efforts have included rearing the frogs in captivity and releasing them into stock tanks. A recovery team also has been supplementing water amid a prolonged drought, removing livestock, deepening stock tanks and controlling erosion.
“Large-scale and varied recovery efforts, such as those carried out in the Fossil Creek watershed, are vitally important since biologists do not know exactly which efforts will be successful, or how frogs will adapt to changes in natural conditions, such as disease and long-term drought,” said Janie Agyagos, a wildlife biologist for the Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District.
Biologists plan to visit aquatic areas near Camp Verde to determine the extent of the frogs. The male frogs are distinctive for the sound they make during the breeding season, much like snoring.
_______________________________________________________________
The Cincinnati-area airport took a child’s beloved stuffed animal for an impromptu tour, reaching many on social media, before uniting the toy Dalmatian with its family in Florida.
Staff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport were sending the toy back to Florida on Friday. The airport’s Facebook posts about the missing plaything reached 1 million people, airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner said.
Airport employees found the toy left behind in the terminal, Kershner told The Associated Press, and snapped photos of the lost traveler outfitted in a mask at the airport’s restaurants, on the runway and with a K9 team.
Doug and Phyllis Ronco, of Madeira Beach, Florida, said they were driving to the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to retrieve their son’s stuffed animal Friday morning.
The family’s flight out of the southern Ohio airport had left early in the morning the day the toy was lost, Doug Ronco said.
“I think our son was half a sleep when he left Masch-Masch (the dog’s nickname) at the terminal,” Ronco said. “Under normal circumstances, he would never forget him.”
The family was traveling to visit relatives and friends in Ohio and Indiana with their three children, one of whom keeps the stuffed dog as his companion, Ronco said.
A judge gave Ronco’s son, Jaydence, the stuffed Dalmatian on the day he was adopted by the couple. “So it’s very special to him,” he said.
Ronco said the airport contacted him by email to let the family know the dog was left behind. He thinks they were the only family with children on the flight, and acknowledged the story had taken on a life of its own on social media.
“The times we are in, some people sees the humor in something lighthearted, and others say, ‘Is this all you can do, talk about this stupid stuffed animal?’” he said, laughing.
The family is bringing Oreo cookies to the airport to thank those who helped arrange the journey of their son’s special toy back home.
_______________________________________________________________
Green-Wood Cemetery, a national landmark located in Brooklyn, is seeking applications for its first artist-in-residence program.
Green-Wood’s new Artist-in-Residence program was created as a means of allowing emerging and mid-career artists to engage with the site’s unique art, history, and nature.
Since its founding in 1838, the Cemetery has inspired generations of painters, writers, and musicians. The artist selected for this program will continue in the tradition of creativity.
The residency is open to those living in the Big Apple and working in the visual or the performing arts. However, special consideration will be given to those whose final project will allow for community engagement with the surrounding neighborhoods of Green-Wood.
The artist will be provided an honorarium and studio space in the Historic Landmark Gatehouse on Fort Hamilton Parkway. The artist chosen will also have access to the Cemetery’s professional staff and archives and historical collections.
The 9-month residency will take place from January to September 2021. The chosen artist will have use of Green-Wood’s grounds as a creative resource and inspiration.
Founded in 1838, Green-Wood was one of the first rural cemeteries in the nation. Attracting roughly half a million visitors a year, Green-Wood was second only to Niagara Falls as the nation’s greatest tourist attraction at one point in time. Green-Wood’s popularity inspired the creation of public parks, including New York City’s Central and Prospect Parks.
Green-Wood boasts 478 acres of hills, valleys, glacial ponds and paths and has one of the largest outdoor collections of 19th- and 20th-century statues and mausoleums. Among the cemetery's 560,000 permanent residents are Leonard Bernstein, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Louis Comfort Tiffany, baseball legends, politicians, artists, entertainers and inventors.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 2 and there is a $10 application fee.
_______________________________________________________________
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian scientists are working to retrieve the well-preserved skeleton of a woolly mammoth, which has some ligaments still attached to it, from a lake in northern Siberia.
Fragments of the skeleton were found by local reindeer herders in the shallows of Pechevalavato Lake on the Yamalo-Nenets region a few days ago. They found part of the animal’s skull, the lower jaw, several ribs, and a foot fragment with sinews still intact.
Woolly mammoths are thought to have died out around 10,000 years ago, although scientists think small groups of them may have lived on longer in Alaska and on Russia’s Wrangel Island off the Siberian coast.
Russian television stations on Friday showed scientists looking for fragments of the skeleton in the lakeside silt.
Scientists have retrieved more bones and also located more massive fragments protruding from the silt. They said it would take significant time and special equipment to recover the rest of the skeleton — if it had all survived in position.
Yevgeniya Khozyainova of the Shemanovsky Institute in Salekhard said in televised remarks that finding the complete skeleton of a mammoth is relatively rare. Such finds allow scientists to deepen their understanding of mammoths.
Several well-preserved frozen carcasses of mammoths have been found in the permafrost of northern Siberia.
Siberia is undergoing a heat wave and the U.N. weather agency warned Friday that average temperatures were 10 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) above average last month.
_______________________________________________________________
July 24 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Ohio boy vacationing with his family in Florida discovered what his family believes could be a new record for the world's largest sand dollar.
Syler Elliott, 11, of Newark, was visiting family in Destin when he took a boat ride with his father and uncle.
Elliott said he spotted a sand dollar under water and decided to dive 12 to 15 feet to retrieve it.
"I thought it was just gonna be a little thing," Elliott told the Northwest Florida Daily News. "I feel so happy and excited about it."
Elliott's family said the sand dollar is being kept safe in a box until it can be examined by Guinness World Records. They said it's about 6 inches in diameter.
The current world record holder for the largest sand dollar was found by Neko Wong, a British Columbia fourth-grader vacationing in Mexico. Her sand dollar measured 6.49 inches in diameter.
Elliott's grandfather, Ben Rodgers, said he isn't sure if the boy's sand dollar beats the world record, but he is certain it will be declared a new Florida state record.
"It's definitely gonna be a new Florida record, which we think is really cool," Rodgers said. "A kid from Ohio finds a Florida record sand dollar. Plus, being 11, he's not a professional diver; he just loves the outdoors. It's a whole series of neat experiences for us."
_______________________________________________________________
July 24 (UPI) -- A British police department said officers responding to a report of a "large apex predator" -- a black panther -- in a public park arrived to find the supposed dangerous animal was only a stuffed toy.
Horsham Police said officers were summoned to a park in the Steyning area of West Sussex, England, on a report of a big cat on the loose.
The department said the officers who arrived at the scene didn't immediately realize that what initially appeared to be a black panther was actually a stuffed toy.
"Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true," Horsham Police tweeted. "It may be a stuffed toy, but the attending officers didn't necessarily know that at first."
_______________________________________________________________
July 24 (UPI) -- The elderly owners of a laundromat in Taiwan have become unlikely social media stars thanks to an Instagram account where they model clothes that have been left behind by customers.
Chang Sho-Er, 84, and husband Wan Ji, 83, became viral celebrities in Taiwan and internationally after their grandson, Reef Chang, set up an Instagram account to show off the photos he snapped of his grandparents modeling at their business, Mansu's Laundry Shop, in Taichung.
Reef Chang acts as the photographer and stylist for his grandparents, whose clothing in the photos is composed of items that have been left behind by customers over the years. He said he wanted to show that his elderly family members could still be youthful and fashionable.
Wan Ji said he was shocked to see how popular the photos became, with the Instagram account amassing more than 170,000 followers in under a month.
"I didn't think people would like it," Wan Ji told CNN.
The couple said they are glad to be able to bring people joy online.
"My grandson is very creative," Chang Sho-Er told The New York Times. "His creativity has made us happy, and other people, too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.