COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A guard was fired and arrested after trying to smuggle prescription stimulant pills into a South Carolina women’s prison by hiding them in Rice Krispies treats, authorities said.
Marcy Shaffer, 43, took the treats out of their original packages, pushed the pills inside and put them in a plastic bag, according to arrest warrants.
Shaffer was caught as she tried to take the treats into the Camille Graham Correctional Institution on Thursday, the Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Shaffer hid four amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills in the treats and had two more in a prescription bottle which was not labeled for the drugs, according to arrest warrants.
A picture released by prison officials showed the orange pills peeking out from the inside of the snacks.
The pills are a simulant that are supposed to be used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Shaffer is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, furnishing prisoners with contraband and misconduct in office. Court records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.
Shaffer faces one to 10 years in prison if convicted of the contraband charge.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a bear climbed into a home through an open window and left after feasting on cat food it found inside.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear climbed in through a window at the home in Gunbarrel, Boulder County, and feasted on the cat food it found inside.
Officials said the bear finished its meal and left through the same window. There were residents home at the time of the bear-glary, but no injuries were reported.
"You hear about that a lot more in mountain towns where a many homes or cabins don't have air conditioning," CPW spokesman Jason Clay told KCNC-TV. "Bears can go through windows very easily. Bears can open your front door easily depending on what type of door handle you have."
Clay said bear sightings have been on the rise lately in Gunbarrel.
"Gunbarrel is getting out a little bit on that edge where maybe residents don't expect that. Now that they know there are bears in the area, it's time to take proper precautions," he said.
The department recommends residents in areas frequented by bears make an effort to bear-proof their homes.
"Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors," CPW's website states.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- After a half-century of waiting, Wally Funk -- who trained for NASA's Mercury program but was denied the opportunity to go to space -- is finally getting her time amongst the stars. She's been selected by the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, to accompany him, his brother, and an as-yet unknown auction winner on a suborbital trip on July 20th.
Blue Origin announced Thursday that the 82-year-old will take the fourth spot on the inaugural crewed flight of its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft, alongside Blue Origin founder Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and the winner of an auction who forked over $28 million for the opportunity. (The auction winner's name has yet to be announced.)
Funk will fly on New Shepard as an "honored guest," according to a post on Bezos' Instagram, which also shows Bezos revealing to Funk that she will join the mission. She then beams and yells excitedly.
Funk volunteered as a member of the "Mercury 13" program, otherwise known as the "Woman in Space Program," in February of 1961, which was a privately-funded effort intended to begin training women to fly in NASA's earliest space programs. The 13 women in the program undertook all of the training and testing that the seven men selected by NASA for the Mercury spaceflight program undertook.
Funk became the youngest woman to graduate from the program, and she was told she "had done better and completed the work faster than any of the guys," she said during a promotional video about her participation in the Blue Origin flight.
Funk even spent 10 hours and 35 minutes inside a sensory deprivation tank in one Mercury 13 test, outperforming famed astronaut John Glenn.
"I got ahold of NASA four times, and said 'I want to become an astronaut,' but nobody would take me," Funk said. "I didn't think I would ever get to go up. Nothing has ever gotten in my way. They say, 'Wally, you're a girl, you can't do that.' I said, 'Guess what, doesn't matter what you are, you can still do it if you want to do it,' and I like to do things that nobody's ever done before."
Funk has extensive experience piloting aircraft, logging over 19,600 flying hours and teaching more than 3,000 people how to fly private and commercial aircraft.
"Everything the FAA has, I've got the license for. And I can outrun you," she joked.
But Funk won't need all that experience to fly on Blue Origin's New Shepard vehicle. The fully autonomous spacecraft and rocket system is designed to allow virtually anyone to become an astronaut after just a few hours of safety instructions and training at Blue Origin's facilities in West Texas.
New Shepard's suborbital fights hit about three times the speed of sound - roughly 2,300 miles per hour - and fly directly upward until the rocket expends most of its fuel. The crew capsule will then separate from the rocket at the top of the trajectory and briefly continue upward before the capsule almost hovers at the top of its flight path, giving the passengers a few minutes of weightlessness. It works sort of like an extended version of the weightlessness you experience when you reach the peak of a roller coaster hill, just before gravity brings your cart - or, in this case, your space capsule -- screaming back down toward the ground.
The New Shepard capsule then deploys a large plume of parachutes to slow its descent to less than 20 miles per hour before it hits the ground, and Bezos and his fellow passengers will be further cushioned by shock-absorbent seats.
According to a 2019 profile of Funk in the Guardian, Funk previously purchased a ticket aboard the suborbital space plane built by the Richard Branson-backed company Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin's direct competitor which is still in the testing phase of its program and has not yet announced a date for its first commercial flight.
It's not clear if Funk will keep her plans to fly with Virgin Galactic as well.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2 (UPI) -- A police academy in China announced it is holding an auction to find new homes for 54 dogs that flunked out of the program by being too gentle for a career in law enforcement.
The Criminal Investigation Police University of China in northeastern Liaoning province announced the dogs -- primarily German shepherds, Dutch shepherd hybrids and Belgian malinois -- will be auctioned July 7.
The school said the canines were rejected from the police dog training program for reasons including timid personalities, physical weakness or frailty, failure to follow instructions and refusing to bite when prompted.
Each dog starts at about $30, with bids increasing by $7.70 until the auction ends. The school said buyers must sign an agreement to follow government regulations for the proper care of the canines, which the new owners will be prohibited from reselling or otherwise rehoming.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Nashville woman is suing Tennessee officials after her vanity license plate reading "69PWNDU" was taken away a decade after she first registered it.
"When Nashville woman Leah Gilliam purchased a vanity plate to celebrate her interests in astronomy and gaming, it did not occur to her that her constitutionally protected speech could land her in jail," her lawyers at Horwitz Law PLLC wrote in a press release.
Tennessee Department of Revenue officials ruled it "offensive" and in violation of the law – putting Gilliam at risk of prosecution.
"The First Amendment forbids the government from discriminating against citizens based on the viewpoint they express," Daniel A. Horwitz, one of Gilliam's attorneys, said in a statement. "Ms. Gilliam's harmless vanity plate is transparently protected by the First Amendment, and the only illegality involved is the Tennessee Department of Revenue's decision to violate her First Amendment rights."
The lawsuit names Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano and Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III.
Included in the lawsuit is a copy of a letter Gilliam received from Revenue officials informing her that the plate had been "deemed offensive" and was revoked.
"You may apply for a different personalized plate or request a regular, non-personalized plate to replace the revoked plate," the letter continues. "The law requires you to immediately return the revoked plate… You will be unable to renew your vehicle registration until this plate has been returned."
The lawsuit argues that this revocation, before a hearing giving her the chance to defend herself, is a "prior restraint" on her freedom of speech and therefore violates the First Amendment. They also argued that the state's vanity plate law is unconstitutionally too vague under the Fourteenth Amendment and violates her right to due process.
They also argued that the entire statute the Department of Revenue used to justify the revocation is unconstitutional because of its subjectivity.
"Governmental discrimination on the basis of viewpoint is forbidden in any forum," the filing reads. "And although the sole basis for the Department's decision to revoke Ms. Gilliam's vanity plate is that it 'has been deemed offensive'… the U.S. Supreme Court has clearly established that: 'Giving offense is a viewpoint.'"
Gilliam's lawyers described her as "an astronomy buff and a gamer."
They explained her reasoning for the plate, which she first received a decade ago: It "combines the year of the moon landing (1969) with a common gaming term, 'pwn.'"
The term, an intentional misspelling of "own," is usually used in the past tense to put down someone who just lost. The losing player just got pwned.
"PWNDU" therefore, would be something Gilliam might say after winning a game.
The term even made its way into the informal Oxford Languages dictionary, defined as, "(especially in video gaming) to utterly defeat (an opponent or rival); completely get the better of."
A spokesman for the Department of Revenue said the agency does not comment on ongoing litigation but said state law allows it to revoke vanity plates that "may carry connotations offensive to good taste and decency or that are misleading."
Slatery's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A cat has made it to the summit of New Hampshire's 48 tallest mountains, spending parts of the journey peering out from the comfort of her owner's backpack.
Floki has grown from kitten to cat in the nine months since she and owner Mel Elam, of North Conway, started their journey to the top of the state's 4,000-footers (1.21 kilometers).
Last on their list was Mount Washington — the highest summit in the Northeast at 6,288 feet (1.91 kilometers), which they reached last Saturday.
"We did it!" Elam posted on social media. She chronicled her "Adventures with Floki," accompanied by photos and video.
Elam adopted Floki from a shelter last year after losing another beloved hiking companion, her dog. A harness is attached to Floki when she's in the backpack, and she's on a leash when walks along a trail. In colder weather, she wore a vest.
"There's a lot of people that are like, 'Oh, my gosh. Please tell me that is not it. What are you going to do next? Pease keep posting. We love following your adventures.' And I'm like, 'Oh no, we're still going to be out there,'" Elam told WMUR-TV.
Elam said she and Floki are considering the "52 With a View," mountains in New Hampshire with elevations under 4,000 feet and great views.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) An 18-year-old man had to be rescued from a hole he dug on the beach after it collapsed on him.
Emergency services were called by the coastguard to Fistral Beach in Newquay at 5.30pm on Thursday.
They found the man trapped in a hole he had dug in the sand after it fell in on him, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force said that "friends and beachgoers all worked together to dig the man to safety".
He was allowed to return home after being checked over by medics, Newquay Community Fire Station said on Facebook.
"This could have easily resulted in crushing or suffocation," they wrote.
"Please don't dig huge holes in the sand, sand is partial to collapse and the dry weight is around a ton per metre cubed.
"You wouldn't dig a hole in the garden and let your children climb in; please don't do it on a beach either."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said they are trying to locate a loose African serval after the large cat woke a sleeping woman by jumping onto her bed.
Kristine Frank said she was asleep at her home in the Historic Bookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was awakened by an unusual presence in her bed.
"I felt something jump on my bed, and I opened my eyes and it was a large cat on my bed," Frank told The Neighbor newspaper.
Frank said her husband, David, had let their dog outside a short time earlier and had left the door open so the canine could come back inside when it was ready.
David Frank barricaded the large cat in the bedroom and went around the outside of the house to open a door that leads from the bedroom to the outdoors. He said the serval hissed at him as it exited the home.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said there have been three reported sightings of a serval on the loose in the area in recent days.
"It's difficult in an urban situation like this because there are so many places to hide, but we think it's staying in a relatively small area of the neighborhood," DNR Lt. Wayne Hubbard told WGCL-TV.
Servals are wild cats native to Africa. They are legal to keep as exotic pets in Georgia, but owners are required to obtain permits for the animals.
The DNR said the serval is believed to have been kept as an illegal pet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Loudwire) Beatles drumming legend Ringo Starr has dropped his legal battle against Screaming O Pleasure Products, who sell a line of RingO penis rings.
Starr filed suit against the company in 2019, objecting to the name of the penis rings. In his complaint, Starr claimed the brand was "identical in appearance, sound, connotation and pronunciation" to his own name. "Consumers will likely believe that Opposer's Starr's newest venture is sex toys — and this is an association that Opposer does not want."
Though most mentions of the RingO brand include the capital 'O', there are a few instances online where the products are categorized under the "Ringo Collection."
But the hard-fought battle has now reached a happy ending. A settlement has been made between the two parties, with the penis ring makers promising they'll "avoid any activity likely to lead to confusion" between their product and Ringo Starr. The deal adds that the name can only be used for adult sex aids and desensitizing sprays, and must include a space between 'Ring' and 'O'.
According to the BBC, the trademark 'Ringo' is used for various products in the U.K., including mop wringers, biscuits and a hormonal contraceptive vaginal ring. A quick Google search for "Ringo products" in the U.S. also brings up links to herbal oils, anti-fungal creams, dog toys, ring cleaner, recliners, eJuice and more.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's known that felines like to roam, but from the start of October they will be subject to a "24-hour cat curfew" in one municipality in the Australian city of Melbourne.
Introduced by the Knox City Council, the new rule will require owners to keep their cats on their property at all times.
"When allowed to roam, cats are at a much higher risk of illness and injury," Mayor Lisa Cooper said in a statement. "Keeping cats within their owners' property also protects wildlife and prevents them causing nuisance for neighbors and their pets."
Wandering cats may be picked up and fines may be issued, the council said.
The rule was introduced after a trial period last year which required cats to be confined overnight. It will come into force Oct. 1.
However, some residents have taken issue with the new rule and an online petition calling for it be reviewed has received more than 740 signatures.
"Knox Council needs to be more considerate of the well-being and basic rights of older cats," it said, adding that the curfew will remove "basic freedoms" to which the creatures have become accustomed.
Calling on the council to instead impose the restrictions on newly registered kittens that are still young enough to be conditioned, it said: "Let cats alive today continue to live their lives like they always have."
The petition also accused the council of failing to "properly consult" the community in the municipality which has a population of just over 163,000, according to a 2019 report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The Knox City Council's statement said that feedback on the new law had been collected from more than 720 respondents during last year's trial curfew and more than 86 percent were in favor of it. Almost half of them were cat owners, it added.
Domestic cats are considered one of the most invasive species worldwide, according to a research paper from Australia's National Environment Programme, published in June.
In Australia, feral cats eat about 2 billion reptiles, birds, frogs and mammals each year, the paper said. They have also contributed to most of Australia's 34 mammal extinctions, it said.
An overnight cat curfew was also introduced last by the Mitchell Shire Council, another municipality in the Australian state of Victoria.
"The curfew will help keep cats safer, reduce the impact of nuisance cats on the community, protect wildlife and the environment and help to manage feral cats," the council said in a statement at the time.