TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — WWE star Sheamus is offering ring-side seats and “many beers” to anyone who returns a prop cross necklace that was stolen from an arena on the campus of the University of South Florida.
Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft in May of the necklace, three title belts signed by various WWE stars and a corner pad.
The theft happened in the early morning hours of May 22 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, police said. Video surveillance shows a man believed to be in his mid to late 20s leaving the building, university police said.
The set where WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” “Friday Night SmackDown” and pay-per-view events are filmed moved in March from St. Petersburg to the Yuengling Center. The set was being used in May when the theft occurred.
Sheamus, whose legal name is Stephen Farrelly, tweeted in June that he would appreciate it if the internet sleuths could help track down his stolen necklace. He offered anyone who returned his necklace “ring-side seats” and “many beers.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ontario are trying to find a loose llama spotted wandering through residential neighborhoods in a rural area of the province.
The Cambridge Humane Society said the llama was spotted multiple times this week in the Arkell and Puslinch communities, south of Guelph.
Rudy Gwinner snapped a photo of the llama about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday as he was driving home from work.
"I thought, is this a horse? It wasn't a horse because it wasn't that size," Gwinner told CTV News. "Then I realize, it's a llama!"
Gwinner said he kept a distance from the animal, which appeared to be about 7 feet tall and up to 400 pounds.
"I got out of my car and I stopped and it looked at me and I went to the other side of my car, but I thought I'll stay at my car because I know they can be possibly vicious because they protect sheep," he said.
Tanya St. Michel spotted the animal a few hours later about a mile away. She said she attempted to capture the animal, but succeeded only in getting it to leave a roadway for a nearby field.
Penny Burton, who runs a nearby alpaca sanctuary, said she is not aware of anyone who owns llamas in the area, but added that the escaped animal most likely would not attack humans if it is approached slowly with an offering of food.
"I would suggest always approach the animal from the front as opposed to the back," Burton said.
The Cambridge Humane Society is asking anyone who spots the loose animal to contact the organization.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) Australian canoeist Jessica Fox found a perfectly stretchy, waterproof material for a boat repair at the Tokyo Olympics: a condom.
Fox, who won a bronze medal in women's kayak slalom and gold in the canoe slalom, posted a video on social media this week of someone making repairs to the nose of her boat.
First, a gooey carbon mixture is applied before the condom is used to secure it in place.
"Very stretchy. Much strong," the caption reads.
The 27-year-old Fox is the world's top-ranked paddler in canoe and kayak and won the first women's canoe slalom race in Olympic history.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal's enclosure, officials said.
The attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, the Florida Times-Union reported. The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, zoo officials said.
The man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet (1.2 meters) of empty space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit's fence, zoo spokeswoman Kelly Rouillard said. The man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence, she said.
A 12-year-old big cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him. Rouillard said the feline was acting as part of his normal behavior for a wild animal and didn't expect anything to happen to him. Officials confirmed that Harry was involved in a fight that left another jaguar dead earlier this year.
Zoo officials said they don't plan to pursue criminal charges against the injured man, whose name wasn't released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A giant ladderback chair that stands 19 feet (5.8 meters) tall may be big but it wasn't tough enough for some vandals.
Damage to the massive "Big Chair" made from 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilograms) of cedar and white pine was captured early Thursday by surveillance video outside a credit union where the chair sits. The video shows two males and two females climbing and jumping on the chair.
The original chair was built in the late 1940s and became a popular roadside attraction. Over the decades it has been rebuilt several times.
The security video captured the moment the joints gave way, apparently injuring one of the vandals who was seen being helped away.
The Bennington Banner reports the weight of the people who climbed on the chair caused the sockets that held the cross pieces to split wide open. Now the chair's wooden joints are in splinters and the rope seat is no longer in place.
"We have people on a daily basis come and take pictures with the chair. They drive here specifically to see it," said Linda M. Bow, the chief business officer for the Tri State Area Federal Credit Union's Bennington branch. Bow said. "It's going to be hard to replace. It wasn't meant for climbing."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 30 (UPI) -- Virginia health officials and insect experts are trying to determine the origins of mysterious bug bites being reported by residents of one county.
Locals in Arlington County said they have received what initially appear to be mosquito bites, but the bumps quickly swelled to much larger than what would normally be expected.
"It started to grow and it swelled, and then I was at work one day and I noticed that it was blistering," Morgan Dailey told WRC-TV.
The Arlington County Health Department said officials have been unable to identify the source of the bites, but department experts are looking into at least one suspect.
"The leading suspect at this point is something called a pyemote, which is a type of mite that likes to feed on cicada eggs, so they must be very happy with their food supply at the moment," health department spokesman Kurt Larrick told WJLA-TV.
The health department said pyemote bites are not dangerous, but could become inflected if scratched.
Samuel Ramsey, an entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, agreed that pyemites are a likely culprit, but he couldn't say for certain that the reported bites all came from the mites.
"It is unfortunate that we as scientists have to step back a bit and not give people those definitive answers all the time, because there are alternative explanations," he said.
Ramsey said some of the reported swellings could be from mosquitoes, skin infections or allergic reactions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 30 (UPI) -- A metal detecting hobbyist and the owner of a matchmaking company in New York reunited a man with the high school class ring he lost 46 years earlier.
Dan Milovich, a lieutenant with the Buffalo Fire Department, said his doctor recommended that he try to walk more for exercise after some health issues, so he took up treasure hunting with his metal detector.
Milovich said he was searching in Buffalo last week when he unearthed a Nichols School class of 1975 ring.
He said the ring was engraved with the owner's name, but he was unable to find any clues on social media.
"I couldn't reach out to him for it and find him on Facebook. We tried social media. The school didn't have an updated address for him. So we were kind of stuck, and I said, well, here's another ring for my collection," Milovich told WGRZ-TV.
Milovich decided to try getting some help before giving up the search entirely, and Therese Forton-Barnes joined in the hunt.
Forton-Barnes said she regularly has to perform background checks for her matchmaking business, and she put those skills to use.
"I dug around for him and couldn't find much on him but I found his wife's phone number," Forton-Barnes said. "Twenty minutes later he called me back and was just enamored over this whole situation."
The man, who now lives in Colorado and did not want to be identified, told Forton-Barnes he had lost the ring only a couple weeks after buying it in 1975.
Milovich said he was excited when Forton-Barnes told him the news.
"Absolutely gratifying when Therese came up to me yesterday and said we found the owner, it made it all worthwhile. Made my day, absolutely made my day," he said.
Forton-Barnes said she was also happy to have been able to help.
"I love solving mysteries and I probably should've been a detective," she wrote in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man participating in a fishing tournament said it took him eight hours to reel in the 301-pound swordfish that earned him a state record.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Peter Schultz, 36, was participating in the Big Fish Classic Tournament in Ocean City when he hooked a swordfish on his line about 50 miles offshore at Washington Canyon.
Schultz told the department that he reeled in the massive swordfish with help from fishing companions.
He said it was the "fish of a lifetime."
The agency said Schultz is the first record holder for catching a swordfish in the Atlantic division, one of the state's four divisions for sport fishing records.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 30 (UPI) -- A Texas police department shared body camera footage from the capture of an alligator found "swimming naked" in a hot tub "without regard to the owner's wishes."
The Fulshear Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report of an "unknown suspect" that wandered into a resident's back yard "and decided to go for a swim in their hot tub."
The department said officers arrived on the scene and "observed the suspect swimming naked without regard to the owners wishes."
The post said the gator "resisted at first" but was eventually "arrested and later released without further incident."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A man in the Australian city of Perth escaped mandatory quarantine in a hotel by scaling down a rope made of tied together bedsheets from a fourth-floor window, police said on Tuesday.
After arriving in the West Coast city on an interstate flight from Brisbane, the man had his application for entry refused under the state's tough border entry rules intended to stop the virus entering from elsewhere in the country.
The man was told to leave the state within 48 hours and taken to a hotel for temporary quarantine, but just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday (17:00 GMT on Monday) "he climbed out a window of the fourth floor room using a rope made of bed sheets and fled the area", Western Australia Police said in a Facebook post.
They also posted photos the makeshift rope hanging from a window on the brick building's top floor down to the street.
Police arrested the man across town about 8 hours later, and charged him with failing to comply with a direction and providing "false/misleading information". They did not disclose the man's identity except to say that he was aged 39 and tested negative to the virus, nor did they give a reason for his alleged actions.
Australia has recorded far fewer coronavirus cases and deaths than many other developed countries partly because it closed national and internal borders and imposed mandatory hotel quarantine for anyone arriving from abroad or - during outbreaks - another state.
The policy has however brought with it a series of escapes, including a woman accused this month of climbing down two balconies and kicking in a door to evade quarantine in north-east regional hub of Cairns.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)