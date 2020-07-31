NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — An 11-year-old Rhode Island boy clamming with his grandfather found a giant quahog that is thought to be one of the largest ever harvested in state waters.
Cooper Monaco, of Wakefield, found the massive mollusk Monday in the Weekapaug section of Westerly, and donated it to the University of Rhode Island’s Marine Science Research Facility in Narragansett, the university said in a statement Thursday.
The clam is 5.75 inches (14.5 centimeters) across and weighs nearly 2 1/2 pounds (1.3 kilograms). The state Department of Environmental Management does not keep quahog records, but a typical quahog grows to about 4 inches (10 centimeters) across, the university said.
“I was down on my hands and knees in the water looking for clams, and I touched this huge rock thing,” Cooper said in the statement. “I always pull out rocks and throw them to the side and look under them. And then I felt the edge of it and I thought, ‘holy moly, this is a clam.’ So I pulled it out. It was amazing.”
He knew it was unsually large, so told his mother not to cook it.
Ed Baker, the manager of the URI Marine Science Research Facility, plans to put the quahog on display.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Money laundering is not a good idea, as a South Korean found out when he or she put banknotes in a washing machine to remove possible traces of the coronavirus.
Officials say the loss was considerable.
The person living in Ansan city, near Seoul, placed an unspecified amount of 50,000-won ($42) bills in a washing machine earlier this year. Some of the money was seriously damaged, and the person reached out to the Bank of Korea to find whether it could be exchanged for new bills.
Under bank rules on the exchange of damaged, mutilated and contaminated banknotes, the person was provided with the new currency totaling about 23 million won ($19,320), the Bank of Korea said in a statement.
Bank official Seo Jee Woun said the number of 50,000-won bills the bank exchanged at half value was 507. She said the bank doesn't count the number of bills that it cannot exchange because damage is too big.
She said bank officials didn't know exactly how much money the person tried to wash.
She said the loss would still be "considerable."
How much the central bank should exchange in a situation like this depends on how seriously banknotes are damaged. The bank can provide the new currency at face value if damage is minimal, but at half value or not at all if damage is significant.
The amount in question was condolence money given by relatives, friends and others during a family funeral, according to the bank.
The person has been only identified by family name Eom. Bank officials gave no further personal information citing privacy law.
How about microwaving money?
According to the bank, another person, surnamed Kim, put bills in a microwave over similar coronavirus concerns earlier this year. The bank exchanged Kim's damaged money with the new currency worth 5.2 million won ($4,370). Seo said Kim's losses were not big.
South Korea's central bank has advised the public to avoid putting banknotes in a microwave saying its disinfection effect is unclear. Anti-virus guidelines in South Korea don't include sterilizing money in a washing machine either.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather than the state treasurer and controller.
The Rhode Island Division of Taxation uses the signatures on test files, which were mistakenly printed on the real checks and sent out on Monday, a spokesperson told WPRI-TV.
"No other signature lines were printed besides the two," said Jade Borgeson, chief of staff for the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, which includes the taxation division. Mickey Mouse is the cartoon character that was animator and producer Walt Disney's first big hit.
The checks were tax refunds for corporate, sales and tax credits mostly to businesses, WJAR-TV reported.
The tax division has voided the checks and will issue new checks signed by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and State Controller Peter Keenan within one week, Borgeson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in a Chicago suburb said a 3 1/2-foot alligator was captured after being spotted swimming in a local lake.
The Lynwood Fire Department said firefighters and police officers responded to Lake Lynwood on Wednesday morning after members of the public reported a large reptile swimming in the water.
A Chicago Herpetological Society expert with experience capturing alligators was summoned to the lake and the gator was safely captured Thursday.
The alligator, dubbed Alex by locals, will be quarantined for 30 days before being relocated to a new home at a licensed reptile park.
It was unclear how the alligator ended up in the lake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 31 (UPI) -- A leopard escaped from a game preserve in South Africa and was spotted wandering through streets and residential yards before being recaptured.
The SPCA in Waltloo said the leopard escaped from a game preserve through a hole in a fence that is believed to have been cut by poachers.
Residents in Klipgat, north of Pretoria, captured video of the leopard wandering through roadways and yards in the community.
Police located the leopard hiding under a car on a resident's property and the SPCA brought a veterinarian to the scene to use a tranquilizer dart on the animal.
The leopard was safely recaptured without any injuries to the animal or local residents.
The SPCA said an investigation into the escape is ongoing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 30 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a nearly $150,000 lottery jackpot said he didn't even have to pay for his ticket -- it was a birthday gift.
The Tumut, New South Wales, man told The Lott officials he didn't realize he had won $143,920 from the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot drawing on Monday until his wife read in the newspaper that no winner had come forward.
"My wife was reading the paper, and she saw they were looking for a Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot winner from Tumut," he said. "I remembered I had some tickets that I'd been given as a birthday gift, so I came down to the newsagency to check them."
"That's when I found out I won. I thought 'Oh, my God,'" the man recalled.
The man said the first thing he planned to do after collecting his prize was to call into work and take the day off.
"Then I am going to get my family over for some celebratory drinks. I am just going to sit back and wonder how the hell this happened," he said. "I don't know what I will do with my prize. I will probably put it toward my retirement."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NBA star Lou Williams has been forced to undergo 10 days of quarantine and will miss two games after improperly extending a family emergency leave.
Players from 22 NBA teams are housed in hotels and playing in a quarantine bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to resume the 2019-20 season.
The restarted season gets back underway on Thursday after a March 11 shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams became the third Los Angeles Clippers player given a release for a family emergency, which has disrupted the practice and scrimmage sessions for the team as it prepares to return on Thursday against the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.
Williams flew home on Thursday to Atlanta to attend a viewing for the death of a family friend.
However he then went to Magic City - a strip club.
When photos of Williams wearing an NBA-issued face mask while with a rapper were posted on social media, it upset Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who has been scrambling to assemble a squad with absent talent.
"Those got out and that's something that we obviously didn't enjoy seeing or like," Rivers said.
That prompted an investigation by NBA security, and ultimately the 10-day ruling.
Williams visited a club that he has often described as being his favourite restaurant, and the establishment even has chicken wings that are named for him on the menu.
But by being in a group of people and potentially exposing himself to coronavirus, the NBA decided that a longer quarantine was what's required to ensure the safety of those in the bubble
Players who exit the "bubble" are tested daily while outside the campus and must spend at least four days in quarantine in their hotel rooms upon their return, with medical experts able to stretch that quarantine time to 10 days if they feel it's required.
With Williams receiving the maximum isolation time starting on Saturday, he is assured of missing the Clippers opener against the Lakers and a game against New Orleans next Saturday.
Williams will also forfeit $150,000 in salary, Bobby Marks of ESPN reported ahead of the suspension.
The Clippers have also excused Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell for family emergencies in the past week.
The Clippers also had Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet not with the team from the time it arrived in Orlando.
The Clippers were without stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for much of the prior part of the season due to injury recovery and rest.
At 44-20, the Clippers enter the restart second to the Lakers in the Western Conference.
All clubs will play eight games to complete the regular season, then begin the playoffs next month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A kitten had to be rescued from three vehicles in one day after it kept climbing into engines in Norfolk.
Rescuers had to partially dismantle each of the vehicles, with the whole operation lasting several hours in the town of King's Lynn.
The RSPCA was called to a car park when a member of the public heard a cat crying from a Volkswagen Golf.
With the permission of the car's owner, firefighters lifted it up to try and free the cat.
It was then taken to a garage where some of the wheels and bodywork were taken off to reach the cat underneath the engine.
But before it could be captured, the cat escaped and ran under a BMW and did the same.
The BMW's owner was traced and the car was partially taken apart, but the cat then dashed under the RSPCA van.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 holiday season will be here before you know it. In that spirit, the U.S. Postal Service today revealed five new Forever holiday stamps. Details about the issue dates will be announced later. All images are preliminary and are subject to change prior to printing. USPS is also announcing holiday favorites from years past that will continue to be available.
Our Lady of Guápulo
"Holiday Delights is among the new stamps coming in 2020 courtesy of the U.S. Postal Service."
This Christmas stamp features a detail of the painting "Our Lady of Guápulo." Painted in the 18th century by an unknown artist in Cuzco, Peru, "Our Lady of Guápulo" is from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Enrobed in a pyramidal gown speckled with jewels and holding a scepter woven with roses and leaves, a crowned Virgin Mary looks down at a similarly adorned Christ Child in her left arm. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp.
Winter Scenes
Winter Scenes celebrates the beauty and serenity of seasonal sights amid snowy landscapes. The 10 different photographs featured in this booklet of 20 stamps showcase the special allure of winter, with iconic scenes from the northern United States. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps with existing images taken by various photographers.
Holiday Delights
Celebrate the holidays with Holiday Delights. Inspired by folk art but with a modern graphic vibe, these charming stamps will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings. With a traditional palette of red, green and white, illustrator Kirsten Ulve channeled her love of Christmas, vintage ornaments and Scandinavian folk art to create unique digital illustrations of four holiday icons: a prancing reindeer with antlers; an ornament tied with a bow and ready to hang; a tree topped with a star; and a stocking holding a teddy bear and a sprig of holly. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamps.
Hanukkah
This new stamp celebrates the joyous Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. The stamp art's colorful digital illustration shows the lighting of the nine-branched Hanukkah menorah on the last evening of the holiday. All eight of the Hanukkah candles have been lit, and the child is reaching up to replace the shamash, the helper candle used to light the others in the menorah. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with original art by Jing Jing Tsong.
Kwanzaa
With this new stamp, the Postal Service continues its tradition of celebrating Kwanzaa. The annual Pan-African holiday, which takes place over seven days from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, brings family, community and culture together for many African Americans. The stamp design features the face of a woman in profile with her eyes closed. Her contemplative demeanor signifies the ways in which observers of Kwanzaa reflect on the seven founding principles, the Nguzo Saba, and their role in everyday life. A kinara (candleholder) with the seven lit candles (mishumaa saba) sits in front of her. Cool tones evoke a sense of inner peace, and vibrant design elements give the artwork a celebratory feel. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp with original artwork by Andrea Pippins.
Additionally, the following holiday stamps from recent years will be available for purchase while supplies last:
Hanukkah (2018)
Hanukkah (2016)
Sparkling Holidays (2018)
Kwanzaa (2018)
"Madonna and Child" by Bachiacca (2018)
Florentine Madonna and Child (2016)
Christmas Carols (2017)
Holiday Wreaths (2019)
The Snowy Day (2017)
Diwali (2016)
Eid Greetings (2016)
Postal Products
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. A video of the ceremony will be available on facebook.com/usps.
Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shopstamps under "Collectors."
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The huge stones at Stonehenge in Southern England came from just 15.5 miles away, according to new research.
Most of the sarsens, or sandstone boulders, came from West Woods in the English county of Wiltshire, researchers explain, citing the chemical composition of the stones. The sarsens are up to 30 feet tall and can weigh as much as 25 tons.
The research is published in the journal Science Advances.
"Until recently we did not know it was possible to provenance a stone like sarsen," said David Nash, the study's lead author, in a statement. "It has been really exciting to use 21st century science to understand the Neolithic past and answer a question that archaeologists have been debating for centuries."
Portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (PXRF) was used to analyze the stones. "Next, the researchers performed inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) and ICP-atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) of samples from a core previously drilled through one sarsen stone and a range of sarsen boulders from across southern Britain," the scientists explained, in the statement.
This led the scientists to West Woods. "The reason the monument's builders selected this site remains a mystery, although the researchers suggest the size and quality of West Woods' stones, and the ease with which the builders could access them, may have factored into the decision," they explained in the statement.
Stonehenge continues to be a source of fascination for historians. Earlier this year English Heritage, which oversees the famous site, noted that parts of Stonehenge bear a resemblance to an ancient "Lego."
In 2018, experts said that the site may have been built using Greek philosopher Pythagoras' famous theorem 2 millennia before the mathematical equation was developed.
Last year a missing piece of Stonehenge was returned 60 years after it went missing during an archaeological excavation.
The first monument at the site, an early "henge" monument, was constructed about 5,000 years ago. The world-famous stone circle was built around 2,500 B.C. during the late Neolithic period.
The World Heritage site is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun – thousands travel to the site near Amesbury in Southern England to mark the solstices in summer and winter.
