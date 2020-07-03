July 2 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said an argument with her boyfriend turned out to be a lucrative disagreement when it led to winning a $177,777 lottery jackpot.
Chyanne Creel, of Roanoke, told Virginia Lottery officials that she and her boyfriend, Joshua, were having an argument recently and they decided to go for a drive to cool their tempers.
Creel said they made a stop at the Nishi Food Mart in Vinton to put gas in the vehicle, and she asked Joshua to go inside to buy her a drink and some scratch-off lottery tickets.
The player said she started scratching the tickets off when they were back on the road and one of the tickets, a Lucky 7s Tripler game, turned out to be a $177,777 top prize winner.
"We turned right around," Joshua recalled of deciding to abandon their aimless drive -- and their argument -- to cash in their prize.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2 (UPI) -- A wedding photo shoot on a California beach ended in near disaster when the newlyweds were swept from a large rock by a giant wave.
A witness captured video of the scene near the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach when the couple, dressed in their wedding garb, were hit by a giant wave and swept into the water.
The video shows a team of lifeguards hurrying to rescue the drenched, but uninjured, couple.
The National Weather Service issued a warning this week of unusually high waves in the area and potential rip currents during the weekend.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 3 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut, the top-rated competitor in Major League Eating, said the coronavirus-mandated changes to this year's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York offer a "trade-off" of advantages and disadvantages.
Organizers of the annual July 4 event in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn previously announced measures to keep the competitors and workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including moving the contest from outside the eatery to an indoor venue without a live audience.
Chestnut, 36, a 12-time champion of the hot dog eating contest, told UPI this week that he sees potential positive and negatives to the measures in force Saturday.
"I think it's a little bit of a benefit, being indoors, just because I won't be exposed to ridiculous weather," he said. "Coney Island has the potential to be really hot and humid on the Fourth of July, so we're avoiding that, and also there can be rain."
The largest drawback to the changes is the lack of a live crowd, Chestnut said.
"There's been times where it's super, ridiculously hot, and I'm feeling faint before the contest even starts, and the crowd motivates me," he said. "There's been times when the crowd motivates me and I actually get a personal best -- better than I've ever done in practice."
"I definitely wish I was in front of an audience," he said. "I just have to remember there are going to be millions of people watching on ESPN, and use that as motivation."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Did Summer say yes?
It's a question some residents in Orange have been thinking about after a banner reading ""Will you marry me Summer? Jeremiah" fell from the sky.
An airplane carrying the banner was flying over the city on Thursday.
But residents started to call police when they saw the banner falling from the sky and land in a nearby wash.
"Banner fell from the sky in Orange! Summer, this is not a sign of a bad marriage," the Orange Police Department tweeted. "Our community wants to know, will you marry Jeremiah??"
No one was injured and no damage was caused by the falling banner, but residents are all wondering the same thing: What did Summer say?
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's common to see people lighting up fireworks on a summer night – especially around the Fourth of July and especially this year, as fireworks have become a fairly regular sound throughout the city, with complaints at an all-time high.
But on June 24, the illegal pyrotechnics took a dangerous turn in the Flatlands neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.
A neighbor's security camera shows a group of people standing in a driveway on East 51 Street, setting off fireworks when a roman candle gets fired directly into a bedroom window. Those outside didn't seem to notice, and continued to light more off for more than five minutes while flames grew inside the house, the fire department said.
The fire grew quickly, soon swallowing the whole back of the house and a car in the driveway. After the group finally saw the smoke and flames, one man could be seen on security footage trying fruitlessly to put out some of the flames using a garden hose.
Fire marshals arrested Damien Bend and charged the 36-year-old with arson after allegedly starting the inferno when he accidentally shot the illegal fireworks into his own home. The FDNY said that Bend only discovered the fire after going inside to get more fireworks to shoot off.
The flames tore up his cousin Joshua King's bedroom, and the house is now boarded up.
"Basically everything I have in there was burnt up: my money, my clothes, my jewelry – everything," King told NBC New York. He said he luckily had left the house shortly before the fire broke out. When he returned, the house was surrounded by at least 60 firefighters, according to the fire department, with neighbors watching in horror.
"Illegal fireworks pose significant dangers to the safety of New Yorkers and their property," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "Our Fire Marshals will continue to actively enforce the laws relating to illegal possession and sales of fireworks in New York City."
The FDNY said that over the past nine days, fire marshals have arrested 17 people and confiscated nearly $40,000 in fireworks. The department said this incident is an example of just how dangerous illegal fireworks can be.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror) When Coronavirus lockdown restrictions were announced, Donna Porée wasted no time in fleeing her home to spend quarantine with her boyfriend on the other side of town.
Among the belongings she left behind as she hurriedly relocated was a simple bag of potatoes she had picked up from the local shop with the intention of cooking them for dinner.
She didn't give them a second thought as she happily passed the time with her boyfriend, before returning to the flat in Caen, France, for the first time three months later.
But when she opened the door she says she was left 'terrified' by the unassuming bag of spuds, which had grown metre-long pink tentacles and reached out to every corner of her small flat.
The communications manager said: "As I opened the front door, I noticed a strange shape at the back of the kitchen.
"As the light was off and shutters down, I didn't realise it was the potatoes.
"It was only after opening the shutters that I took note of this extraordinary sight.
"I was terrified at first, but after realising what it was I laughed a lot and shared a video of the plant on Snapchat.
"My friends couldn't stop laughing. They found the whole situation unbelievable."
Photos show the huge shoots to have pierced through the seal of the kitchen worktops, falling to the floor below, wrapping themselves around a broom and even reaching up to her television.
Donna said it took her hours to completely remove the potato and its army of runaway shoots - but not before sharing a photo to Twitter.
The images have racked up more than 194,000 likes and 60,000 retweets as others say the rogue vegetable left them scared.
Despite the traumatic ordeal, Donna says it hasn't been enough to put her off eating potatoes in the future.
She explained: "I wanted to extract the bag of potatoes from the counter-top seals, but it wasn't easy.
"The shoots had fixed in place in the joints and were difficult to remove.
"I ended up having to cut some of the shoots out with scissors and I had to fill in the holes they made.
"I replanted the potatoes in my vegetable patch and today they're growing once again. I'm eager to see what will come out of the ground."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 150 Guinness World Records to his name took 92 hits to the face from wet sponges to break his latest record.
David Rush, who breaks Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, created a video for the Ada Community Library Summer Reading program, which took its presentations virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and broke a record for his talk on growth mindset.
The video features Rush recounting his journey from having zero Guinness records at age 30 to amassing more than 150 at age 35. At the close of the video, he breaks the record with help from neighbor Jonathan Hannon.
Hannon threw 106 sponges in the one minute time frame, and 96 of them made contact with Rush's face to break the record, which previously stood at 76.
Rush and Hannon previously broke the 30-second version of the same record, and Rush said it is a challenging record because it is difficult to figure out the timing of when he can open his eyes to reposition his face in between sponge hits.
Rush recently self-published a book about his record-breaking, Breaking Records: 21 Lessons from 21 World Record Attempts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LEXINGTON, Ky. - A bear was spotted on campus Wednesday at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the bear sighting happened early Wednesday morning. The state agency was notified after the initial report came from campus police.
Video from WKYT-TV in Lexington shows the bear walking around the Kentucky Clinic near UK Hospital. Check it out here.
According to the TV station, the same bear has been spotted in the Lexington area, but mainly in rural Fayette County.
Officials with Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a statement that there have been other bear sightings in central Kentucky, including over in rural Jessamine County.
"It is not unusual in the early summer for young male bears to wander outside of the established bear range in eastern Kentucky," wildlife officials said.
According to the agency, black bears like the one sighted on campus have a natural fear of people and adverse encounters with humans is rare. Still, officials said people should never approach or feed a bear, which could result in a negative encounter.
Bear sightings can be reported to the agency by calling 800-858-1549.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNY Central) Two animals from the Utica Zoo took a trip to the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute together to observe the exhibits!
Poe, a Sumatran Chicken, and Leo the Leopard Tortoise were seen roaming the exhibits.
Officials from the Utica Zoo say they saw a group of penguins from the Kansas City Zoo touring a museum last month and wanted to give the same enrichment to their animals.
The two had the museum all to themselves to properly observe the various works of art!
The full video is available on the zoo's Facebook page.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror) Ghost hunters are probing reports of a potty-mouthed ghoul swearing at tourists at a beauty spot.
The angry apparition is said to be a "woman in white" who tells people to "f*** off" in an area known as Dead Woman's Ditch.
Christine and Dave Thomas are investigating the site named after the murder of Jane Walford by her husband John in 1789 on the Quantock Hills in Somerset.
The couple say they picked up on a voice, which told them to "f*** off".
They also claim to have encountered a murderer from 1798. Dave said: "My wife has experienced it for a long time.
"There's residual memories being replayed. Then there are voices you can interact with. Some can be quite nasty, evil.
"Not everybody is aware of ghosts."
Locals claimed online to have had things thrown at them by the ghost.
Kameron Kelly wrote: "When you walk across a car park and a post it note pad falls out of the sky with no one or buildings near as in the middle of a car park.
"A few days later, in the same place, both myself and my friend here whispering in our ears the words 'hello'.
"Another time I was walking along the canal and saw an old man walking towards me with a dog.
"It was a winters evening so dark, the man got near me and was looking down towards the ground wearing a cap.
"He mumbled hello and I said hello back. After about 20-30 seconds.
"I looked back to see no man there- I'd walked that way and knew that there was nowhere he could go as along the canal, and there was no splashes or anyone falling in the water."
