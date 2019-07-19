PITTSBURGH (AP) — A baby alligator was found far from the tropics in the parking lot of a grocery store outside Pittsburgh on Friday morning, the fourth alligator discovered near the city since May.
An employee found the 2-foot-long (60-centimeter-long) creature near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store in Shaler, about 10 miles (15 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.
“It looks like a little baby alligator,” Shaler Township Police Lt. Dave Banko told the Tribune Review newspaper. “Someone dropped it off or lost it.”
On their Facebook page , Shaler police put out a call for the owner to contact them.
Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, came to take the animal from police and said it was healthy and docile.
“It was somebody’s pet, I can guarantee you,” McIntyre told the newspaper. “He’s so friendly. Somebody had him as a pet, couldn’t take care of him and let him go.”
Three other gators have been found around Pittsburgh since May.
Police speculate that the spate may at least partly stem from people who bought the animals as pets when they were little decided to release them when they started getting too big. It’s not illegal to own an alligator in Pennsylvania.
“We strongly discourage anyone from having a pet alligator. Just because you buy one that’s 8 inches long doesn’t mean it will stay that size,” said Pittsburgh police spokesman Chris Togneri. “And it’s very irresponsible to just let it go.”
On June 8, a 2½-foot-long (76-centimeter-long) alligator was found on a home’s porch. Two days earlier, a man walking his dog spotted a 5-foot-long (1½-meter-long) alligator in front of a garage. On May 18, a 3-foot-long (90-centimter-long) gator was captured near a riverside park.
Police determined the 5-foot-long alligator — which was named Chomp — had escaped from a home.
Chomp’s owner is now facing 33 counts of neglect, along with single counts of animal cruelty and recklessly endangering another person.
Police removed 32 animals from the owner’s home, including three more alligators; three snakes, including Burmese pythons, a lizard and some iguanas.
Multiple dead animals were also discovered.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Want a chance to win free beer for life, get exclusive gear, and contribute to a good cause? Busch Beer is setting up a pop-up shop in a secret location this Saturday. They have finally revealed that the location of the shop is a two-hour drive down I-44 in the Mark Twain National Forest near Rolla.
You can meet the "Busch Guy" at the pop-up shop on Saturday, July 20. The final clue tells people to park their cars at the Kaintuck Hollow Trailhead. They'll be open from 10am-5pm.
Busch Beer's temporary "Pop Up Schop" will have edition merchandise available. A video shows several sizes of red flannel shirts will likely be there. Everyone who finds she pop-up will have a chance to win a lifetime supply of Busch beer. Other prizes for select visitors include passes to U.S. national parks and a cabin getaway for four.
Visitors to the secret location will have also contributed to a noble cause. Busch says that they will plant 100 trees for everyone that shows up at the pop-up.
The first two clues reveal that the pop-up is located in Missouri.
"Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated," said the Busch beer spokesman sporting a flannel shirt in one clue.
Quotes in clues #3 and #4 are from author Mark Twain. The Mark Twain National Forest is located an hour and a half from the Anheuser Busch brewery in St. Louis, Missouri.
A clue shared Friday morning states, "First syllable Abel's Brother, the second syllable rhymes with "duck." Can you guess where the trailhead starts?"
The final clue revealed Friday afternoon says, "Still trailing behind on finding the trailhead? Well, we don't wanna make it too easy for you, but let's just say you should park at…*COUGH* Kaintuck Hollow Trailhead *COUGH*.
Okay, that's our last clue. We're open 10AM-5PM. Good luck on your hike to the #BuschPopUp tomorrow!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
He really rode out the storm.
A bizarre viral video shows a man in a suit being piggy-backed by a woman through water gushing into the Short Hills, New Jersey train station during Wednesday night's downpour.
Video producer Ashley Maas told The Post she was walking through the station when she saw the man at the bottom of some steps, seemingly frozen in place by the cascading water and rising tide in front of him.
In Maas' Twitter video of what happened next, an unidentified woman then pops out of the tunnel and the man jumps on her back — getting a water-rescue piggyback ride.
"The man in this video ran off the train with me," said Maas, who commutes into Manhattan from Jersey.
"I took out my phone to get a video of the water pouring down the steps. I didn't know the woman was there until the moment in this video happened."
"That was probably the best part of it all, this random lady coming out of the tunnel and transporting him away," she added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The National Weather Service in Nebraska demonstrated the effects of the brutal heat by trying to bake biscuits using nothing but a car and the sun.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Omaha and Valley posted updates on the biscuit experiment over the course of eight hours.
"We actually were going to do cookies, but the store didn't have cookies so it's biscuits," Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, told the Omaha World-Herald. "I thought it would be fun to try."
The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska through 7 p.m. on Saturday by the National Weather Service. The high in Omaha on Thursday was 92 degrees with a heat index of 103.
The first tweet said, "If you are wondering if it's going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot. We will keep you posted with the progress. Stay cool!"
The biscuit dough was placed on a cookie sheet inside an enclosed vehicle on Thursday morning along with a thermometer.
The biscuits usually take about 14 to 17 minutes in 350-degree heat to bake, the newspaper reported.
The next tweet included a picture of the biscuits and included the caption, "45 minutes in. Biscuits are rising."
The following update posted about an hour after the initial tweet said, "The pan has reached 175 degrees in 60 minutes and the tops of the biscuits are at 153."
It added, "This is a good time to remind everyone that your car does in fact get deadly hot. Look before you lock! On average 38 children die in hot cars each year. Don't be a statistic!"
Locksmiths and emergency personnel were called to free children inadvertently locked in at least two cars on Wednesday, the Herald reported.
About five hours later, the Omaha National Weather Service posted another update, writing, "Top of the biscuits are baked but the bottom remains doughy. But more interestingly, the temperature of the back seat in the shade is 144 degrees!"
The last update said, "after nearly 8 hours in the sun, the outside of the biscuit is actually edible. The middle is still pretty doughy though. The max temp on the pan was 185!"
The tweet included the hashtags #HeatSafety and #LookBeforeYouLock.
The dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stroke, according to the heat advisory, which reminded people to take extra precautions while working or spending time outside.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Now this is distracted driving.
A man in Birmingham, U.K., spent three days riding around in his car with the knowledge that there was a snake lurking somewhere inside of it.
Paul Schmid noticed the striped orange corn snake behind his grille and first suspected it was a joke.
"I saw this flash of orange and I thought it was a tangerine," Schmid told SWNS.
"A guy at work often plays pranks on my car."
The snake slithered deeper into the vehicle before he could grab it, and when he opened the hood he saw it was hiding where he couldn't get to it.
The police and animal welfare agency couldn't help, so Schmid first tried to wait it out, hoping the snake would leave on its own. However, the waiter needed his car to get to work and drove it the next day before he was sure it was gone.
When he checked again, the animal was still inside and he called a "snake expert" who waited for the engine to cool and tried to lure it out with a hot water bottle, but with no luck.
On the third day, Schmid and his friends went all in, removing wheels and a fender in a bid to reach it.
It finally made its way to the top of the engine bay near the windshield and a second expert that had come to assist was able to remove it unharmed and bring it home to care for it with his other snakes.
"It was amazing. Everyone helped us find it -- neighbors, friends, people who knew about snakes. It was a real team effort," Schmid said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Central Florida man found himself behind bars after police say he tried to steal a car from an elderly man – only to realize he didn't know how to drive the stick shift vehicle.
News outlets say 25-year-old Jaelyn Alexander attempted to carjack the victim on Tuesday in Orlando before he realized that he couldn't drive the manual transmission car and stealing another vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Alexander was spotted a short distance later and placed under arrest.
Orange County Sheriff's officials say he will be charged with carjacking, battery on a person over the age of 65 and grand theft.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England said workers at a car dealership were surprised to find a ferret running around inside the showroom.
The RSPCA said rescuers were summoned to Mill Volvo in Stockton when workers arrived to find a friendly ferret loose in the showroom.
"I'm used to seeing Jaguars, Pandas, Mustangs and even Beetles in car showrooms -- but a ferret is definitely a new model! I'm not sure how well it'll sell!" animal collection officer Shane Lynn joked.
"He was just wandering around the cars -- goodness knows where he came from! He could be an escaped pet or may have been abandoned," Lynn said.
"Staff managed to catch him in a box and keep him safe until I arrived. Luckily, he was fairly healthy although it looks as though he'd been living stray for some time as he was a little underweight and was covered in ticks," he said.
The ferret, dubbed Volvo by rescuers, is being cared for while the RSPCA tries to find its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 17 (UPI) -- A British farmer is inspiring drivers to slow down on a road through her village by dressing up a scarecrow to look like a traffic police officer.
Edie Pope, 71, said the "scare-cop," which has a mannequin's head and is dressed in clothing resembling a police officer's uniform, was her unique solution to the problem of reckless driving in the area.
The "scare-cop" is outfitted with an object positioned to resemble a speed radar.
Pope said she dressed up the dummy officer, which started out as a scarecrow she created for a festival contest, when a recent speed limit change led to two crashes in a short period of time.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in India shared photos of a wild tiger that escaped a flood and wandered into a family's home, where it was found taking a rest on a bed.
The Wildlife Trust of India tweeted photos showing the tiger "relaxing on a bed" inside a family's home in Harmuti, Assam.
Officials said the tiger is believed to have fled monsoon flooding in the neighboring Kaziranga National Park.
"Our vet is making plans with Assam Forest Department to tranquilize a tiger that has entered a house," the group said in a social media post Friday. "Assam floods bring in unusual guests!"
Officials estimate more than 95 percent Kaziranga National park was underwater Friday as a result of the monsoon rains.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 19 (UPI) -- A Chicago artist is developing a following using the streets as his canvas for mosaic art put to a practical use -- filling pot holes.
Jim Bachor said he learned the mosaic-creation technique in Ravenna, Italy, and first attempted to use it to patch a patch a pothole in 2013.
Bachor said people generally don't question him while he's in the process of creating his pothole art, which he posts to Instagram.
"I still don't know if it's legal or not, but I have had discussions with police through the years, about a half dozen, and once they know what I'm doing they don't have an issue with it," he told WGN-TV.
He said the aim of his creations, which feature subjects including cats, flowers and comfort foods, is to bring smiles to faces.
"I just think it's fun to think somebody walking on the street and then just by chance noticing there's something in the street that shouldn't be there, a different color, and then realizing the pothole's been fixed, which is good, but then realizing it's a piece of art which is better," he said.