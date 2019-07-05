EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Police and bystanders teamed up to rescue a 6-foot-long (1.8-meter-long) snake that had wrapped itself around the engine block of a car in Connecticut.
East Windsor police say the reptile had to be removed from a resident’s vehicle on Thursday.
Police wrote in Facebook post that it “was not exactly the call” they were expecting on the July Fourth holiday. Later, they said: “This may surprise you but we, the police, are not normally in the business of wrangling snakes.”
The reptile was put in a crate and will be turned over to a nature center.
Police said the snake might have been a boa constrictor and speculated that it was an escaped pet. They tried calling an animal control officer or another expert, but none were available because of the holiday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia honored singer Patti LaBelle with her very own street earlier this week. Unfortunately, the signs didn't get her name right.
The city's Streets Department didn't capitalize the "b″ in the legendary soul singer's last name on the signs that were put up before Tuesday's ceremony on Broad Street. A stretch between Locust and Spruce streets was renamed "Patti LaBelle Way" in honor of the Philadelphia native.
City spokeswoman Deana Gamble tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the city is aware of the error and plans to install signs with the correct capitalization next week.
A sign that LaBelle autographed and held during the ceremony had the correct spelling.
She thanked all the fans who came out to the ceremony and reminisced about her parents walking down that very stretch of Broad Street.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A homemade skate ramp made in part from ashes of a man shot and killed at an Albuquerque skate park is now blocked off.
KOAT-TV reports the city of Albuquerque this week temporarily blocked off access to the memorial because it was built without permission from officials.
Albuquerque Parks and Recreation director Dave Simon says nothing can be constructed on city property without prior authorization.
City officials say they want to assess the ramp for safety and structural integrity.
Cody Raver was shot and killed at Los Altos skate park in April.
Friends of Raver built the ramp at Los Altos skate park in his honor and mixed some of Raver's ashes in with the cement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Road tip: Use the parking brake.
An unnamed motorist in Colorado learned that the hard way during an apparent bathroom pit stop.
Footage from a dashcam shows the man emerging from a roadside port-a-potty just in time to see his truck roll across the road and off a cliff.
Viral Hog reported that the vehicle was empty at the time, and no one was injured in the incident, which took place near Rocky Mountain National Park. It's not clear when it happened.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 5 (UPI) -- The owners of a wallaby seen hopping loose in an English village revealed there are actually two of the animals on the loose, and they were deliberately released by unknown culprits.
The Willis family in Low Westwood, County Durham, said the wallaby that has been spotted hopping around the nearby village of Hamsterly is one of two that remain on the loose after someone cut through their fence about three weeks ago.
Kirsty Willis said five wallabies were originally released by the vandal, but three were quickly recaptured. One has been spotted in the Hamsterly area, where it was caught on video by surprised driver Amy Hall, and the other has stayed close to the farm.
"He does keep coming back. He wants to be around the girls," Willis told Chronicle Live of the male wallaby.
Willis said she expects the wallabies to come home on their own eventually, provided members of the public don't leave food out for them.
"Try and lure them into an enclosed area like a garden with bread," she said. "If people do see them, don't feed them, then they will just be happy to stay out."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Los Angeles-based ice cream truck owner has ironically found viral fame after posting on Instagram his disdain for social media influencers.
Founder Joe Nicchi, who started the business five years ago, shared on his social media pages that he would be charging influencers double for his popular soft-serve after becoming fed up with being bombarded with requests for free cones in exchange for exposure.
"We've decided to make this thing official with signage. We truly don't care if you're an Influencer, or how many followers you have. We will never give you a free ice cream in exchange for a post on your social media page. It's literally a $4 item...well now it's $8 for you. #InfluencersAreGross," Nicchi shared on Instagram.
Nicchi claimed his truck, named CVT – which stands for chocolate, vanilla and twirl – has been receiving more and more requests from people claiming to be influencers in the past two to three years, both in his direct messages and face-to-face, People reported.
Last week, Nicchi told People he "received a request for an event to comp them 300 servings in exchange for 'exposure'…I believe that's an influencer's favorite word."
"I'm truly embarrassed for these people," he said to People. "I'm not really 100 percent sure what they actually do, and their followers, likes, and comments can all be purchased, so I have trouble looking at them as being reputable."
Nicchi shared an example of the requests he gets from those claiming to be influencers, along with the words "Hard Pass" written across.
"If it's public knowledge that anyone can purchase followers and likes, then why does an 'influencer' hold weight? Let's make hard work 'huge right now.' Let's make not asking people to work for free 'huge right now.' We are not impressed or influenced by your 'following'...you probably bought them," Nicchi captioned the post.
Nicchi, whose company has been commissioned for events by stars like Adam Levine and famed pastry chef Jacques Torres, said they don't need to rely on influencers for business — they have their product.
"I don't really focus on anything but the product," Nicchi says. "I think if our ice cream is great, that the rest will hopefully fall into place via word of mouth and through reputable journalists."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 5 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said it took them about an hour to round up approximately 20 cows that escaped from a ranch and went wandering through a neighborhood.
Fort Worth Police Officer Damon Cole said he responded to a neighborhood where nearly two dozen cows were reported wandering after escaping from ranch land located next to a subdivision of new homes.
Cole said the cows made their way to nearby streets and fields.
"The last thing I want is for the cattle to get out on the roadway," Cole told WFAA-TV. "It'd tear up your car and hurt the cow."
Cole shared video from the cow chase, which lasted for about an hour. He said all of the cows were safely recaptured.
"Every day's different and that's just part of being a police officer," Cole said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Business Insider) The Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has been fined £45,000, or more than $56,100, for not trying hard enough in his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Tomic lost 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to the Frenchman in a match that lasted just 58 minutes — the shortest match seen at Wimbledon since 2004.
As a result, the 26-year-old has been fined his full prize money for not meeting the "required professional standards."
"All players are expected to perform to a professional standard in every Grand Slam match," tournament organizers said in a statement released Thursday.
"It is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards, and therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 ($56,100) which will be deducted from prize money."
Tomic has the option to appeal the decision to the director.
Spectators weren't given much of a match to watch, with Tomic frequently hitting the ball into the net and failing to run for points.
"I mean, I played pretty bad," the world No. 96 said in a postmatch press conference he seemed clearly uninterested in attending.
When a reporter asked whether Tomic was happy with the amount of effort he put in, he simply said: "Next question please."
As for his opponent, Tsonga apparently isn't happy about Tomic's being fined, reportedly saying he believes it takes away from his win.
"It's like what I did was not win," Tsonga said. "It's like I was just here and I just won because, they said, he didn't play enough."
This isn't the first time Tomic has been fined at Wimbledon — he was fined £11,500, or $15,000, back in 2017 for saying he was "a little bit bored out there" in a press conference after losing a first-round match against Mischa Zverev.
The incident also caused Tomic to be dropped by his sponsor Head.
Fines for lack of effort are on the rise in tennis following the introduction of a rule in 2018 that aims to prevent injured players from entering tournaments with no intention of advancing past the first round.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) BREMERHAVEN, Germany — Cranes hoist cargo onto the deck, power tools scream out and workers bustle through the maze of passageways inside the German icebreaker RV Polarstern, preparations for a yearlong voyage that organizers say is unprecedented in scale and ambition.
In a couple of months, the hulking ship will set out for the Arctic packed with supplies and scientific equipment for a mission to explore the planet's frigid far north. The icebreaker will be the base for scientists from 17 nations studying the impact of climate change on the Arctic and how it could affect the rest of the world.
"So far we have always been locked out of that region and we lack even the basic observations of the climate processes in the central Arctic from winter," said Markus Rex of Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute, who will lead the 140-million euro ($158 million) expedition.
"We are going to change that for the first time," Rex told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday aboard the Polarstern at its dock in Bremerhaven, Germany.
Scientists plan to sail the ship into the Arctic Ocean, anchor it to a large piece of sea ice and allow the water to freeze around them, effectively trapping themselves in the vast sheet of white that forms over the North Pole each winter.
As temperatures drop and the days get shorter, they'll race against time to build temporary winter research camps on the ice, allowing them to perform tests that wouldn't be possible at other times of the year or by satellite sensing.
"We can do a lot with robotics and other things but in the end the visual, the manual observation and also the measurement, that's still what we need," Marcel Nicolaus, a German sea ice physicist who will be part of the international mission, said. "We need to go out, establish that ice camp."
Dozens of scientists from the United States, China, Russia and other countries will be on board the Polarstern at any one time, rotating every two months as other icebreakers bring fresh supplies and a new batch of eager researchers.
The mission is considered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many scientists, even those who are veterans of multiple Arctic expeditions.
It is receiving substantial funding from U.S. institutions such as the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and NASA.
By combining measurements on the ice with data collected from satellites, scientists hope to improve the increasingly sophisticated computer models they use to predict weather and climate.
The interdisciplinary work spans several fields of science, including physics, chemistry and biology. Its overarching purpose - to answer key questions around global warming - means there's no time for national rivalry, said Rex.
"The different geopolitical interests don't play a role in our research community," he said.
The mission's international collaboration and scope have drawn comparisons with the International Space Station, the most expensive and remote outpost mankind has yet created.
"Actually, we'll be farther away from civilization because the space station is in an orbit only 400 to 500 kilometers high," Rex said.
Once the Polarstern is carried into the depth of the Arctic night, far off the coast of northern Greenland, the scientists will be on their own, making any emergency evacuation almost impossible.
"We'll be isolated," Rex said. "No other ice breaker can then reach us because the ice will be too thick."
While the ship has a fully equipped medical station, the aim is to avoid any calamity on board, said Verena Mohaupt, a logistics expert who has spent months preparing safety measures for the mission.
This includes creating a perimeter fence on the ice that will sound a loud alarm if a polar bear approaches. "We're going to have to experiment and hope it works," said Mohaupt.
The MOSAiC mission, which stands for Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate, comes about 125 years after Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen first managed to seal his wooden expedition ship, Fram, into the ice during a three-year expedition to the North Pole.
Since then, scientific understanding of the role the Arctic plays in the world's climate has grown, though so has concern about the changes being observed, such as increasingly early sea ice melts .
Scientists now believe the cold cap that forms each year is key to regulating weather patterns and temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere. Anything that disrupts the Arctic will be felt further south , they say.
Rex cited the polar vortices that blasted cold air as far as Florida last winter and the early summer heat wave in Europe as prime examples of the impact that a change in the Arctic weather system might entail.
"The dramatic warming of the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic," he said, adding that understanding the processes at play in the far north is crucial if world leaders are to make the right decisions to curb climate change.
"We as scientists, I think, have the obligation to produce the robust scientific basis for political decisions," Rex said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 5 (UPI) -- A new champion "rock star" was crowned in Michigan at the 51st Annual Stone Skipping Competition.
Stone skippers competed Thursday in amateur and professional categories at the contest on Mackinac Island, which was kicked off by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throwing out the first stone.
Kurt Steiner, who holds the Guinness World Record for stone skipping after throwing a rock that skipped 88 times on the surface of the water, was among the professional "rock stars" to compete.
The prize, a Grand Hotel goblet stuffed with $200, went to first-time champion Maxwell Steiner, who managed 20 skips in a single throw.
"I haven't thrown a stone actually in two years so just getting back into it and everything. Pretty nervous today so I'm glad it went the right way for me," Steiner told WWTV.