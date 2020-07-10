(FOX) An Arizona man described by Guinness World Records as a “Master Jenga stacker” has managed to pile a whopping 485 blocks on top of just one of the game’s pieces, breaking his own record set last year.
The impressive structure, which is shaped like an inverted pyramid, was built in two hours by Pima resident Tai Star Valianti.
"The tower stood for almost nine minutes before I got my son to come in and knock it down,” Valianti said in a YouTube video demonstrating its construction from start to finish.
Guinness World Records says Valianti built a similar tower last year with 353 blocks to claim the record for most Jenga blocks stacked on one vertical Jenga piece.
"The most incredible part of the tower is that as Tai builds, he expands it outwards from the single Jenga block giving it a physics-defying appearance," it said in a statement. "Surprisingly, the center remains hollow where the first standing Jenga block is placed."
Jenga's creators say the record for the highest tower ever built is 41 stories, set by American Robert Grebler in 1985.
July 10 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a large grass fire near a pair of highways was caused by a bird that apparently flew into a power line.
Brampton Fire & Emergency Services said fire crews from Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon responded Thursday to a "large grass fire" near Highway 407 and Highway 410 in Mississauga.
Highway 407 was closed in both directions while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
Peel Regional Police officials said an investigation determined the fire was started by a bird that collided with nearby power lines.
Firefighters said the fire grew to a large size because the grass was brittle and dry from a lack of recent rains.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
July 10 (UPI) -- A California family's video shows a bear ripping the screen out of a window in their home and looked inside.
Christian Pondella said he was home this week when the bear approached his house in Mammoth Lakes and tried to get in through a window.
Pondella captured video of the bear as it tore out a window screen and poked its head through the opening.
He said family members scared away the bear, which he believes was the one that came inside the house about a week earlier but fled when his wife saw it and screamed.
Pondella said his family is consulting a local bear expert on how best to keep the animal away from their home.
July 10 (UPI) -- A hot air balloon caused a scene in an Illinois town when it made an emergency landing in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
Residents of Lake in the Hills, a far northwest suburb of Chicago, said it is not unusual to see hot air balloons in the sky, but they were shocked when one landed in the middle of a neighborhood.
"We looked out our window and here comes the hot air balloon, like right between the homes here. And then they were waving at us and we're waving, like, 'We don't know, this is awfully close," a homeowner whose security camera recorded the landing told KVEO-TV.
Bob Perkins, who is chief of the ground crew that tracks the balloon, said the emergency landing was conducted after a passenger fainted during the flight.
"She was an elderly lady, probably in her 80s. And she had just passed out," Perkins said.
Firefighters said the woman regained consciousness before the landing and was examined by paramedics once the balloon touched down. She declined to be transported to a hospital as a precaution.
"I think she felt a little embarrassed, even though she had nothing to be embarrassed about," said Greg Pollnow, of the Huntley Fire Protection District.
July 9 (UPI) -- Experts from a Florida reptile sanctuary were summoned to the home of a family who found a baby alligator swimming around their backyard pool.
The Croc Encounters reptile sanctuary said the Westchase, Hillsborough County, family called for help Wednesday after discovering the small alligator in their pool filter.
"Every time they opened the filter lid the alligator would dart out and swim laps around the pool," the sanctuary said in a Facebook post.
The Croc Encounters team responded to the home and removed the alligator, which was released back into the wild.
"Alligators under 4 feet are not considered a nuisance unlike larger ones who are not able to be relocated under Florida law," the post said.
LONDON (AP) — A U.K. judge has sentenced a man to four years for attempting to steal one of the original copies of the the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral in England.
Mark Royden, from Canterbury, Kent, was convicted Friday of using a hammer to try to smash the security case holding the document at Salisbury Cathedral on October 25, 2018.
Royden failed to break the protective glass, and was tackled moments later by tourists and cathedral staff.
"Magna Carta is a document of huge importance to our country and many other countries that share our democratic traditions," Judge Richard Parkes said in passing the sentence. "This was a determined attempt on a document of huge historical importance."
The judge praised the "courageous" acts of visitors and staff members who apprehended Royden including tourists Matthew and Alexis Delcambre of New Iberia, Louisiana.
Matthew Delcambre told The Associated Press at the time of the theft attempt that he and his wife were sightseeing in the southwestern English city when she saw a man coming out of the disabled persons bathroom with a hammer.
After she tried to alert others, Delcambre and other bystanders banded together to try to hold the thief back behind the doors of the cathedral's Chapter House.
When the thief pushed past them, Delcambre gave chase into an outer courtyard. He grabbed the man's arm near the courtyard gate and knocked away the hammer. A church employee tackled Royden and held him down.
"It wasn't me by myself," Delcambre said. "It was completely a group effort."
Defense attorney Nicholas Cotter said a car accident in 1991 had "tragically" affected Royden, causing him brain damage and leading him to be the subject of a court protection order.
Salisbury Cathedral's Magna Carta is one of the four surviving specimens of the 1215 charter that established the principle that the king is subject to the law. It is considered the founding document of English law and civil liberties and influenced the creation of the U.S. Constitution.
Madrid (AFP) - Authorities in Britain's tiny enclave of Gibraltar, fearful of a coronavirus epidemic among its famous Barbary monkeys, have banned tourists from touching the animals.
The macaques, Europe's only wild population of monkeys, are a popular tourist attraction, and local folklore has it that Gibraltar would cease to be British if the monkeys were to leave the Rock.
Feeding them is already illegal and punishable by hefty fines.
But now the government has decided to go a step further.
With the arrival of the coronavirus, it "will be taking strict measures to prevent contact with the macaques," the government said in a statement late Friday.
"This is in order to minimise the risk of their contracting the disease and becoming ill or dying. Primates elsewhere have been known to be susceptible.
It published a bill "which will make touching or other interference with the natural behaviour of macaques an offence except under licence for management, research or veterinary purposes."
With just 161 cases of COVID-19 in a population of 30,000, the impact on Gibraltar has been relatively low, especially in comparison with neighbouring Spain, one of Europe's worst-hit countries.
"Because of the low level of the virus in Gibraltar and of the prompt lockdown of tourist sites, it is virtually definite that the macaques have not contracted COVID-19," the government said.
"We have to ensure that this continues to be the case."
(NY Post) Walking sharks sounds like something you'd see in a preview for Sharknado 8: Nowhere Is Safe, but it's apparently a totally real thing, and researchers have discovered a handful of species in recent years that have seemingly evolved the ability.
Scientists have known about sharks that have the ability to "walk" with their fins on dry land for a while, but in researching the known species they discovered four species that have apparently developed the ability much more recently. The research was published in the journal Marine & Freshwater Research and it suggests that sharks may gain some big advantages by being able to slink along the seafloor rather than swimming.
The walking sharks tend to appear in roughly the same area, which happens to be in the waters off of Northern Australia. They're typically smaller in size — you won't spot a great white shark walking along the bottom of the ocean any time soon — and it appears to help the sharks hunt for ground-dwelling prey.
"Instead of swimming around, these little bottom-dwelling sharks actually 'walk' using their pectoral and pelvic fins, which makes it easier for them to poke their heads under coral and rocks as they look for small fish, snails and crustaceans to eat," Mark Erdmann, a co-author of the study, said in an interview. "We've found that most walking sharks spend their entire lives on the same reef they where they hatched — never really moving more than a mile out of this radius. The only way they can get across deep water or move a significant distance would be if they are on a reef that is moving due to tectonic plates shifting."
The researchers explain that the sharks that have been observed walking tend to be in isolated areas and don't travel far. They attribute the rapid development of walking techniques to individuals or small groups of sharks moving to a new area and, once they adopt the walking technique, future generations learn it from birth.
"Speciation typically happens when individuals of a given species get separated from their main population — sometimes by walking or swimming or being carried away on a current to an isolated place," Erdmann explains. "If they are lucky enough to survive and breed, eventually evolution will take this new population in a different direction and often leads to a new species."
The researchers say that intend to study the walking sharks further and learn more about their habits. Walking sharks are still a poorly-understood subset of the shark family tree, so there's still plenty of questions left to be answered.
(FOX) ATLANTA - It's a presidential election year and there's a big push to get people registered to vote.
Some people are even getting flyers in the mail to register. One Atlanta family says despite what some people think, their family pet won't be going to the polls.
When Ron Tims checked his mail Wednesday he found something addressed to Cody Tims. Cody doesn't get much mail. Cody is a cat. He died 12 years ago. The family keeps his ashes in a green container.
"A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away," said Carol Tims.
The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.
"We have a voter registration application for Cody Tims! How did this happen? It's not reality, he's a cat and he's been dead for a long time," said Carol Tims.
Carol Tims says she understands that in this election year there's a huge push to get people to the polls.
"There's a huge push but if they're trying to register cats, I'm not sure who else they're trying to register. I'm not sure if they're trying to register dogs, mice, snakes," said Tims.
The Secretary of State's Office says the application did not come from their office. They say third party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses. They released a statement saying:
"Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals. This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud."
The Secretary of State's Office says they're quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn't be allowed to vote since he did not have a license or state ID.
If you're wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls. His owner said he was a DemoCAT.
(FOX) Mysterious groups of do-gooders known as "Wine Fairies" are spreading booze, treats and good cheer across America.
The "Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine" leave bottles on the doorsteps of strangers, friends and neighbors, as a way to spread joy during the pandemic.
Hundreds of "Wine Fairy" Facebook groups have now appeared nationwide as COVID-19 continues to keep everyone six feet apart.
The fairies collect the addresses of wine lovers in their communities, and even ask which varieties of wine they would prefer to receive.
They tiptoe to people's doors, complete with wings, tutus and magic wands, ring the bells and run away.
It's rather like a benevolent game of "Ding Dong Ditch."
Cara Rindell, 40, who founded the "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine," said: "It's all about bringing others happiness and making new relationships.
"It starts off as a random act of kindness to a strange and becomes a friendship with the neighbor you didn't know you had."
Rindell, from Raleigh, N.C., who works as an Escalation Manager, when she's not being a fairy, founded the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine Carolinas" on April 23, 2020.
The group now contains over 51,000 members and has an additional 3,000 on the waiting list.
Rindell added: "It was supposed to be just the Raleigh area, but now we are in ten states, hoping to eventually launch into all 50 states.
"It is called the Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine, but the group is co-ed and it isn't just about wine.
"We want to eventually include children all the way up to grandparents."
Rindell is now expanding and creating alternative versions of this gift-giving group, including the "Brotherhood of Booze and Beer" and a nonalcoholic version for kids.
After the pandemic she hopes to expand the idea to larger, in-person social gatherings.
She added: "Cruise lines are reaching out to me, about even having a cruise for the sisterhood.
"This group started during COVID but it's not going to stop after COVID. I think we always need to be spreading kindness and cheer."
