BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A commercial lobster diver who got caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod on Friday morning said he thought he was going to die.
Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, told WBZ-TV after he was released from Cape Cod Hospital that he was about 45 feet (14 meters) deep in the waters off Provincetown when “all of a sudden I felt this huge bump, and everything went dark.”
He thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realized he could not feel any teeth and he wasn’t in any pain.
“Then I realized, oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth ... and he’s trying to swallow me,” he said. “And I thought to myself OK, this is it — I’m finally — I’m gonna die.” His thoughts went to his wife and children.
He estimates he was in the whale’s mouth for about 30 seconds, but continued to breathe because he still had his breathing apparatus in.
Then the whale surfaced, shook its head, and spit him out. He was rescued by his crewmate in the surface boat.
His sister, Cynthia Packard, originally told the Cape Cod Times that her brother broke a leg, but he said later that his legs are just bruised.
Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.
Humpbacks are not aggressive and Mayo thinks it was an accidental encounter while the whale was feeding on fish, likely sand lance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police say they've nabbed a man they call "the crawling burglar" for crawling through windows of metro Atlanta restaurants and then slithering across the floor to avoid motion detectors.
He is linked to at least a dozen such crimes, in which cash and liquor were stolen, police in Cobb County told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The thefts were part of a months-long burglary spree dating to September at restaurants in the Marietta, Kennesaw and Acworth areas northwest of Atlanta, police said. The spree ended with the arrest this month of Aron Jermaine Major of Atlanta during a traffic stop, authorities said.
Surveillance images of Major — and the distinctive outfit he wore during the crimes — helped to identify him as their suspect, police said.
Cobb County jail records show that he's accused of 17 counts of burglary and other charges including criminal trespassing.
Georgia Department of Corrections show that he's served four prison sentences since 1992 for felonies in Gwinnett, Fulton and Henry counties and has several burglary convictions on his record.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Toronto Sun) Perhaps this burger joint should rename itself "Staples?"
Good Fortune Burger has refreshed its menu, giving an incentive to those working from home to expense their lunches by renaming food items as various office supplies.
They're calling it #RECEATS, asking customers to "Expense this. Eat this."
For example, the restaurant's Fortune Burger has been rebranded as "basic steel stapler," the diamond chicken burger is now the "mini dry erase board," classic fries are now "braided HDMI cord" and even a bottle of Coke can be called "non-slip rubber mouse pad."
The restaurant didn't respond to requests for comment Wednesday, but Jon Purdy, Good Fortune Burger's director of operations, told BlogTO, the intent of the campaign is merely playful and meant to put a smile on people's faces.
"There's no malice intended in it, it's all just fun and games," he told the outlet.
The menu is available through various food delivery apps and at the restaurant's College St. and John St. locations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A petition urging billionaire Jeff Bezos to buy Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and eat it has gotten hundreds of signatures.
"Nobody has eaten the mona lisa and we feel jeff bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen," the joke petition that went up a year ago on Change.org and gained hundreds of signers Thursday reads.
"Gobble da lisa," one signer wrote while another joked, "I feel like this is something society needs… Jeff, we need you to make this sacrifice for society."
The Mona Lisa is owned by the French government and is on permanent display at the Louvre museum in Paris.
Bezos, who is one of the richest men in the world and became the first man to top $200 billion in net worth this year, seems to have no immediate plans to ingest art but is planning an 11-minute trip to space on his company Blue Origin's first crewed flight scheduled for July 20.
The highest bid to join Bezos on the short fight is $2.8 million, according to CNBC. The bidding reportedly ended Thursday.
Other extravagant purchases Bezos has made include a 418-foot yacht for $500 million, he turned four luxury New York City apartments into a 23,000 square-foot penthouse for around $96 million after his divorce and he invests $1 billion a year into Blue Origin, The New York Post reported.
Over the years, the idea of selling the Mona Lisa to dig France out of debt has popped up occasionally, including French tech CEO Stephane Distinguin who said last year the government could sell it for a whopping €50 billion (about $60.9 billion) to help the country through the pandemic.
An art expert with artnet.com, however, in an op-ed last year rebutted Distinguin's argument, claiming he had hugely overestimated the painting's value if it were to go up for auction, noting that other da Vinci pieces have sold more comfortably in the hundreds of millions.
The columnist agreed that the Mona Lisa is undoubtedly worth more than da Vinci's Salvator Mundi, which sold recently for $450 million, just maybe not 111 times as much.
The Change.org petition had at least 448 signatures by early Friday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The 155-year-old doorknob of the historic Tybee Island Lighthouse in Georgia was found in Indiana, according to reports.
Charges are pending for a man after the stolen doorknob was found in his home in Greene County, Indiana.
The police used social media to recover the doorknob from the observation deck door at the top of the tower, an "important piece of Tybee's history."
Tybee Island police wrote on Facebook: "The suspect in this photo has been successfully IDENTIFIED. While the investigation is still ongoing, we'd like to thank each one of you who took the time to share this post or send in tips. As always, we greatly appreciate your help!***"
Surveillance video from the lighthouse allegedly caught the man in the act: confiscating the doorknob and hiding it in the pocket of his cargo shorts.
The staff at the lighthouse discovered the doorknob was missing on June 3.
"We hate to think that someone stole it but, since it has not been found, it looks as if it's a possibility," a Facebook post from Tybee Lighthouse read before the cops began their investigation.
Police have not publicly identified the man who they say took the historic door knob.
Police did not respond to Fox News in time for publication.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MANDAN, Wis. (AP) — A Mandan man skipped his niece's wedding for a Las Vegas poker tournament and came home $367,800 richer.
The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday that 63-year-old Harlan Miller's niece, Macie, was set to get married in Montana last weekend. But Miller skipped the nuptials to participate in the Mid-Stakes Poker Tour Venetian $1,100 Main Event
"I figured if one (member of his family) was missing (at the wedding), it wouldn't hurt anything," he said.
The tournament featured 2,790 players. Miller, a retired office supply company owner, started playing on June 4. He defeated pro poker player Ryan Dodd with a straight on Tuesday to win the money.
"I just had a really strong feeling about this tournament," Miller said. "I had to go. I don't really know what it was, but I thought I could take it down, or get real close to it. I can get (Macie) a better wedding present now."
Miller has been playing poker for about 15 years. He's won more than $500,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland responded to a "very unusual" situation when a resident discovered an otter was hiding in the engine compartment under the hood of their car.
The Scottish SPCA said rescuers responded to a vehicle parked near a pond in Edinburgh after the owner reported an otter had fled under the car and made its way up into the engine compartment.
"The poor otter was spooked by the residents, and it is likely that he used it as a shelter to hide," the SSPA said in a Facebook post.
The rescuers opened up the hood of the car to extract the otter, but the animal, apparently spooked by its would-be helpers, wriggled free of the vehicle's engine and ran off without assistance.
The post said the rescuers were "unable to give him a thorough check over, but it is unlikely he was injured as there is no way he could have made his getaway if he was!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 11 (UPI) -- A camera that was dropped into a British Columbia lake by a camper climbing into a boat was found washed up on the beach a year later and returned to its owner.
Dannelle MacKinnon said she was walking her dog on the beach at Lake Koocanusa, in the South Kootenay region, when she spotted a corroded camera sticking out of the sand.
"I stuck it in my pocket and didn't really think about it again until we got home," MacKinnon told CBC News.
MacKinnon said she had to work to pry open the camera's memory card port, and was relieved to find "it was dry as a bone in there."
She posted about the found camera on Facebook and included some of the photos from the memory card. The post was shared over 1,600 times.
The post came to the attention of a person who recognized a friend, Karen Gagon, from one of the photos.
Gagon contacted MacKinnon and revealed she was the one who had dropped the camera into the lake about a year earlier.
She said the camera had plunged into the water while she was pushing herself up into a small boat.
"It flipped over. I lost everything. It all went to the very bottom," she said.
Gagon said she was overjoyed to get her photos back, especially some pictures of a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico.
"I never thought I was going to see those again," she said.
MacKinnon said she was happy to be able to reunite Gagon with her photos.
"I know pictures are so important. Those are memories," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A now-retired nun will plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges for stealing more than $835,000 for gambling and other personal expenses from the Southern California school that she ran, federal prosecutors say.
Mary Margaret Kreuper, a 79-year-old Los Angeles resident, violated her vow of poverty during a 10-year period in which she pocketed tuition money, fees and charitable donations intended for St. James Catholic School in Torrance, California, according to a plea agreement with US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. She was principal for nearly three decades.
Kreuper's attorney Mark Byrne said Thursday that his client was "very remorseful" and, when confronted, "accepted full responsibility for what she had done and ... cooperated completely with law enforcement and the Archdiocese."
Byrne said in a statement that Kreuper became a nun at 18 and "dedicated her life to helping others and educating children in Archdiocesan schools."
"Unfortunately, later in her life she has been suffering from a mental illness that clouded her judgment and caused her to do something that she otherwise would not have done," he added. "She is very sorry for any harm she has caused."
Kreuper will be arraigned July 1.
CNN has requested comment from the Los Angeles Archdiocese.
Kreuper was charged Tuesday with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, federal prosecutors said. Under the agreement she pleaded guilty carry to the charges, which prosecutors said carry a maximum 40-year federal prison sentence.
During her 28 years as principal, Kreuper oversaw funds the school received, including cash and checks for tuition, fees and donations, according to the plea agreement.
Kreuper was a signatory on a pair of credit union accounts -- a school savings account and a "convent" account to pay for living expenses for herself and others nun at the school, the plea agreement said.
But Kreuper "fraudulently diverted" checks and cash intended for the school into the two accounts she controlled "to pay for expenses that the order would not have approved, much less paid for, including large gambling expenses incurred at casinos and certain credit card charges," according to the agreement.
To conceal the scheme, Kreuper falsified monthly and annual school financial reports, the agreement said.
"By falsifying these reports in this way, defendant Kreuper lulled St. James School and the Administration into believing the school's finances were being properly accounted for and its financial assets properly safeguarded, which, in turn, allowed defendant Kreuper to maintain her access and control of the school's finances and accounts and thus, to continue operating the fraudulent scheme," the agreement said.
Kreuper also directed school employees "to alter and destroy financial records" during a financial audit, according to the agreement.
Over 10 years, ending with her retirement in September 2018, Kreuper admitted in the agreement to embezzling $835,339, the agreement said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) "I would rather deal with a cat stuck in a tree than 14,000 birds over heating on the side of the road, said Addison Battalion Chief Chris Mansfield.
It was a fowl day for the Addison Fire Department.
Hosing down chickens is not really in the job description, but that is exactly what happened on Tuesday – and because of it, thousands of little lives were spared.
"Things happen in Chicago. Out here in Addison, we save chickens," Mansfield said.
The chickens became very hot as the weather has been warm as of late.
"They were trying to use a garden hose to keep them cool, that's all they had. So he did all the right things, he just didn't have the right tools," Mansfield said.
After the truck broke down along I-90, the 14,000 chickens crossed the road to a nearby mechanics shop.
"So we dispatched one of our engine companies out and one of our ambulances to deploy hand lines on both sides of the truck and try to cool off the birds, to off load them, keep them in the shade and then wait for the other truck to come and pick them up," Mansfield said.
Last month, Addison firefighters rescued a family of ducklings from a storm drain.
Last week, they contained a massive fire at an auto shop.
It has been a busy year.
"They say that things happen in three's. Hopefully this is over, that would be nice for all this craziness," Mansfield said.
Sadly, the Addison Fire Department estimates up to 1,000 chickens did not make it. They are egg hens, so the alternative for those that did make it is not horrible.