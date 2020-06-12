PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Cambodia have scolded a man for his lawn decorations -- old land mines and other abandoned ordnance still containing live explosives, an official said Friday.
About 30 unexploded munitions were hung from a tamarind tree and scattered around the man’s yard, said Khen Srieng, an official from the Cambodian Mines Action Center, the government agency that oversees mine clearance.
Khen Srieng, who went to the man’s home on Wednesday to collect the munitions for destruction, said they were left over from three decades of civil war that ended in the 1990s and that most of the mines were still active and dangerous.
He said the man used to be a junk collector and had gathered the devices from rice fields and forests near his home to sell as scrap. The man, whose name was not released, told Khen Srieng that after the government banned the sale and purchase of land mines and other unexploded ordnance, he didn’t know what to do with them.
Violators of the ban are rarely if ever prosecuted, because they are generally poor villagers seeking a bit of extra income. CMAC lectured the man for breaking the law.
CMAC chief Heng Ratana, who on his Facebook page described the situation as “unbelievable,” said the man sometimes acted as an unlicensed deminer by clearing mines from the fields of other villagers for money, and then kept them.
The man’s house is in Banteay Meanchey province near the Cambodian-Thai border, where there was combat in the 1980s and 1990s between Cambodian government forces and communist Khmer Rouge fighters.
An estimated 4 million to 6 million uncleared land mines and other pieces of unexploded ordnance remain in Cambodia.
A January report by the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority said there were 77 casualties from land mines and other unexploded ordnance last year, including 12 fatalities. It said that from 1979 to 2019, such items killed 19,780 people and injured 45,075 others.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas have closed a trail around a creek as they try to catch an alligator spotted there.
The 5-foot (1.5-meter) alligator is believed to be one of two stolen from a pet store in the northeastern Kansas city of Manhattan last weekend, the Mercury reported. A man called 911 to report seeing an alligator while he was walking along Linear Park Trail on Wednesday. Animal control officers who responded saw the animal lounging on a log in Wildcat Creek.
The trail was closed, and officials set traps overnight in hopes of catching the reptile. Authorities said they don't know how the alligator made it into the creek or whether the other alligator stolen on June 5 from Manhattan Reptile World is also on the loose.
Officials have asked anyone who spots either alligator to call police.
Manhattan, with a population of more than 53,000 people, is home to Kansas State University.
(FOX) "Did I miss anything?"
One man won a legion of fans online when he revealed he had been on a solitary retreat for 75 days, only to return in May with a triumphant tweet.
Daniel Thorson cut himself off from society in a remote cabin in northwestern Vermont as part of a Buddhist monastic community back in March.
Thorson, a podcaster and philosopher, was completely disconnected from the outside world and free from 75 news cycles, when he finally logged back onto Twitter as the world was struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
I'm back from 75 days in silence. Did I miss anything?
His story went viral as many wondered what would be his biggest questions and reactions to news that occurred while he was meditating, sleeping, walking, and eating alone in a rural space.
Many joked that nothing had changed but others said he "missed history on steroids."
The 33-year-old staff member at the Monastic Academy has been compared to Rip Van Winkle, the fictional character who falls asleep in the Catskills and wakes up 20 years later to find the United States is no longer ruled by Britain.
After two days back, Thorson observed: "People at the grocery store seem more anxious than I remember."
He told the New York Times he hadn't "installed the COVID operating system" yet when he walked into a Shaw's supermarket.
He's been the interest of many but he doesn't feel that different.
"Everybody's been on a kind of retreat for the last two months, so in a sense what I did is less exceptional than it normally would have been," he told NBC 5. "I felt like I really touched the full spectrum of the human experience during that time."
June 12 (UPI) -- A GoPro camera that fell from a young surfer's mount off the coast of an Australian island was recovered months later when it washed up on a beach -- and it still works.
Pete Cole, 12, said he was surfing in February off King Island, Tasmania, when a wave tore the camera from his new mouthguard mount.
"I thought, 'Oh no, I've lost my GoPro!' And it was the newest GoPro at the time," Cole told The Advocate newspaper. "It was very murky that day, it was quite deep and rocky and I probably wouldn't of had much chance of finding it because the swell was moving around a lot."
Cole said he had given up hope of recovering the camera, until earlier this month when a couple walking the Naracoopa beach on the island found a camera with a cracked screen washed up in the sand.
Jenny Masters said she and her husband connected the GoPro to their computer and found it was still loaded with photos and videos of surfing.
"It was beaten up quite a bit. The rocks at Naracoopa are really quite rugged," Masters said. "But it's amazing how it survived. It just shows how tough those little things are."
Masters posted a photo from the camera on Facebook in the hopes of finding its owner, and within 10 minutes someone had identified the GoPro as Cole's lost camera.
"It was like a message in a bottle but with a modern day twist," Masters said.
Cole was reunited with the camera, and he said he plans to take it back out on the waves once the screen is replaced.
June 12 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania neighborhood said a large black pig has been spotted wandering through the area and rooting through gardens, but no one knows where the portly porker came from.
Marsha Tomay was the first resident of the Spring Street area in Yukon to report spotting the big pig earlier in the week,
"I hurried up and ran back into the house, because I thought it was a small bear," Tomay told WTAE-TV. "It was a big, large, black pig."
Tomay managed to capture photos of the apparent escaped pig before it wandered away from the area.
Neighbors said the pig has made repeated appearances in the ensuing days, but no one has come forward to claim the swine as an escaped pet or farm animal.
Tomay said she suspects the pig might have been someone's pet, due to its friendly demeanor.
"It was friendly and wanted to be around people," she told CBS Pittsburgh.
June 12 (UPI) -- An Italian village that bills itself as "COVID-free" is attempting to attract new residents by selling homes for $1 -- but the new owners must promise to renovate the houses.
Cinquefrondi, in the southern region of Calabria, bills itself as a "COVID-free village," as there haven't been any confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the community, and the Calabria region has one of Italy's lowest levels of reported cases.
Mayor Michele Conia said the "Operation Beauty" initiative is designed to attract new residents willing to renovate abandoned homes that have fallen into disrepair.
"Finding new owners for the many abandoned houses we have is a key part of the Operation Beauty mission that I have launched to recover degraded, lost parts of town," Conia told CNN.
"I grew up in Germany where my parents had migrated, then I came back to save my land. Too many people have fled from here over the decades, leaving behind empty houses. We can't succumb to resignation," he said.
The program offers the houses for only $1, but the purchasers must pay an annual policy insurance fee of about $280 until renovations on the homes are complete. The new owners of the homes will be subject to a $22,470 fine if they do not complete renovations within three years.
(Sky News) When it comes to this news story, you'll either love it or hate it: there's a Marmite shortage.
The economic fallout from the coronavirus has spread to the controversial breakfast staple, with Marmite's manufacturer announcing it can no longer produce large jars of the brown, sticky paste.
That's because Marmite is made from yeast extract - a crucial ingredient that's a by-product of beer brewing. And with brewers slowing or stalling production after pubs and restaurants were forced to close in March, it's now in short supply.
The jarring news was unearthed by a Marmite devotee on Twitter, who tweeted the brand to ask why they were struggling to track down 400g squeezy packs of the spread.
Explaining that brewer's yeast was in short supply, the company confirmed that stock levels were being affected, adding: "As a temporary measure we have stopped production of all sizes apart from our 250g size jar which is available in most major retailers."
Some anti-Marmite Twitter users were raising a toast after hearing about the sticky situation.
One wrote: "Let's cancel Marmite. Horrible stuff."
Another upped the ante even further, adding: "Oh the world would be a better place without Marmite."
But spare a thought for Marmite fans who are now worried that there will be a rush in supermarkets across the land.
Struggling to stay calm, one tweeted: ""This is an actual disaster in our house. We get through about a kilo of it in a normal month."
And an exasperated shopper asked: "Come on!! Haven't we suffered enough???!!!!"
Marmite has long been a divisive presence on breakfast tables across the land - and in the 1990s, the company decided to take advantage of this by launching adverts with the searingly honest You Either Love It Or Hate It slogan.
The campaign was the brainchild of two marketing executives - one of them adored Marmite, and the other, well, didn't.
COVID-19 has affected our purchasing habits in curious ways, with some products experiencing a sudden surge in popularity.
Shelves were emptied of toilet paper, antibacterial wipes and dried pasta back in March - with supplies of flour and yeast running low as Britons embraced baking in lockdown.
Postojna (Slovenia) (AFP) - Slithering through their subterranean aquarium, three "baby dragons" have gone on display in a Slovenian cave, where they hatched in 2016 in a rare successful breeding, officials said Thursday.
Only 30 visitors per day will be allowed to visit the so-called baby dragons -- ancient underwater predators that can live up to 100 years and only breed once in a decade.
"We are proud to present three out of the 21 baby olms, the world-famous 'dragon's offspring', which we have kept a close eye on since 2016," the Postojna cave said in a statement.
The three are among 21 offspring that hatched in 2016 when one of the olms at the cave lay around 60 eggs in one of the observation tanks.
To ensure their survival and gather more information about the creatures, cave authorities kept them far from visitors in a cave laboratory as their "best kept and most carefully guarded secret" -- until now.
Reaching a maximum length of 35 centimetres (13.5 inches), the blind animal with its four tiny limbs is a far cry from the scary monsters conjured up in national folklore.
Sometimes also referred to as "human fish", the slim vertebrate sports three feathery gills on each side of its elongated snout. The body's sheer pink skin makes it easy to spot the internal organs.
The protected eel-like species can go without food for up to a decade.
Found primarily in Balkan cave rivers, the olms have been living in the world-famous Postojna cave, 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of the capital Ljubljana, for what researchers say is millions of years.
The baby dragons' presentation comes only days after the cave -- one of Europe's largest that usually draws 700,000 visitors a year -- reopened its doors following three months of closure due to the coronavirus epidemic.
MIRAMAR, Fla. — A Florida man was caught on surveillance cameras spending nearly 24 hours inside a school vandalizing the campus while wearing only a hat and headphones.
Matthew Crandall, 21, was arrested after destroying rooms, walls and hallways while nude, Miramar police said.
Crandall broke into Miramar high school around 7 a.m. Monday and spent the next 24 hours smashing computers and flooding hallways, WPLG reported.
He was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
(CNN) What caused the lake to turn pink?
That was the question on people's minds across India after Lonar Lake in the state of Maharashtra suddenly changed hues in recent days.
Experts believe that the change is likely due to either increased salinity in the water, the presence of algae or a combination of both -- like parts of Utah's Great Salt Lake or Lake Hillier in Australia.
Gajanan Kharat, a local geologist, said in a video posted to Maharashtra Tourism's Twitter feed, that this has happened before, but was not as prominent.
"It's looking particularly red this year because this year the water's salinity has increased," he said. "The amount of water in the lake has reduced and the lake has become shallower, so the salinity has gone up and caused some internal changes."
Kharat said that researchers are also investigating if the presence of red algae caused the color change.
Samples are being sent to several labs, he said, and "once they have studied it we will be able to definitively say why the lake's water has turned red."
The lake, which is located about 500 kilometers (311 miles) east of Mumbai, formed after a meteorite hit the Earth some 50,000 years ago, according to CNN affiliate CNN News 18. It's a popular tourist attraction and has been studied by scientists across the globe, CNN News 18 reported.
