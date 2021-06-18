PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — The Mayflower had a few false starts before its trailblazing sea voyage to America more than 400 years ago. Now, its artificial intelligence-powered namesake is having some glitches of its own.
A sleek robotic trimaran retracing the 1620 journey of the famous English vessel had to turn back Friday to fix a mechanical problem.
Nonprofit marine research organization ProMare, which worked with IBM to build the autonomous ship, said it made the decision to return to base “to investigate and fix a minor mechanical issue” but hopes to be back on the trans-Atlantic journey as soon as possible.
With no humans on board the ship, there’s no one to make repairs while it’s at sea.
Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) Mayflower Autonomous Ship began its trip early Tuesday, departing from Plymouth, England, and spending some time off the Isles of Scilly before it headed for deeper waters.
It was supposed to take up to three weeks to reach Provincetown on Cape Cod before making its way to Plymouth, Massachusetts. If successful, it would be the largest autonomous vessel to cross the Atlantic.
There is some historical precedent for the malfunction: The original Mayflower that carried Pilgrim settlers to New England was supposed to set sail in the summer of 1620 but twice turned back to England because of a leaking problem affecting its sister ship, the Speedwell.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 18 (UPI) -- A New York dog who fled from a sitter in Manhattan was found seven days later in Queens after crossing between the boroughs via the Queens Midtown Tunnel.
Heather Angus said Indie, a dog rescued three months ago from Kolkata, India, gave a dog sitter the slip on the evening of June 8 on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Angus said sightings reported on the Next Door app said Indie was heading south, and just over an hour after her disappearance the canine was spotted by security cameras at the Queens Midtown Tunnel.
"I started to feel hopeless but I received a call that night from a Bridge and Tunnels officer who said she tried to stop a dog with an appearance similar to Indie while she was bolting through the Queens Midtown Tunnel," Angus told the New York Post.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said workers were unable to capture Indie, but they directed tunnel traffic to keep the canine safe during her dash between boroughs.
Indie emerged on the Queens side of the tunnel and gave MTA workers the slip on the Long Island Expressway.
It wasn't until seven days later that a worker at a warehouse in Queens' Long Island City spotted a dog wandering in an area of the building known to be home to a family of feral cats.
"Then he went to lunch and he saw the flier with the phone number, and that's how he knew that this was the lost dog," Angus told WNBC-TV.
Angus said Indie now has some scraps and black tar stuck to her fur. She said the dog was dehydrated and had lost about 1 pound of weight, but she is "doing well" back at home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNET) Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month aboard Blue Origin's first crewed rocket to space. And some people wish the billionaire would just stay there. A humorous online petition with more than 13,000 signatures calls for Bezos to be denied reentry to Earth.
The petition's wording is far from serious.
"Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store," the petition reads. "However, he's actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination. We've known this for years."
The petition goes on to mention Masonry, the Knights Templar, and the late Jeffrey Epstein, ending with, "This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover."
This isn't the only unusual petition involving Bezos. A petition urging the businessman to "buy and eat the Mona Lisa" has more than 8,500 signatures as of this writing.
"Nobody has eaten the Mona Lisa and we feel Jeff Bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen," the petition reads.
Kane Powell of Maryland started the petition after a discussion with friends at an Applebee's about how Bezos has enough money to buy the famous Leonardo da Vinci portrait.
"I mean, me and my fiancée were dipping into the dollar drink menu," the 22-year-old Powell told Vice.
The Mona Lisa hangs in the Louvre museum in Paris, and needless to say, is not for sale. Though if anyone could afford it, Bezos could.
Bezos, his brother Mark, and an auction winner will ride along on the maiden crewed flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard on July 20.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 18 (UPI) -- Officials in a New Zealand city said a loose ram picked up after intruding into a local woman's house is back on the lam after escaping from the city animal shelter.
The New Plymouth District Council said the ram was captured on the Huatoki Walkway, in the Glenpark area of the city, after attempted to head-butt pedestrians.
The ram was taken to the city's animal shelter, but escaped the following day.
"This character pulled the wool over our eyes and made a dash from our Pound on Rifle Range Road sometime on Tuesday," the council said in a Facebook post. "The unnamed ram is possibly on the loose somewhere in the Waiwhakaiho area. If you spot him, don't approach him, but give us a call so we can round him up and take him back."
Linda Moeller, who lives in the Sycamore Grove area, said the ram came into her home before his capture on Monday. Moeller said she heard a bleating outside and opened her door.
"He pushed his way in," she told Stuff.co.nz. "He just came into the house as if he was a dog."
"I was laughing. He almost jumped up on my couch," Moeller said.
She said the ram was "friendly as anything" and only attempted to butt her as she was pushing him back out of her home.
"He's a lovely boy," she said.
Moeller and other locals said they believe the ram is named Duggy and belongs to a man who has been seen walking his dog with the ram close in tow.
"It's quite a funny sight," Moeller said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 18 (UPI) -- An overdue book is on its way back to a California after being found by a man whose mother failed to return it by the June 2, 1950, due date.
Tim Steele said his mother, Gail Steele, checked out the copy of Dancing Star by Gladys Malvern during a trip to the Sonoma County Library when she was only 13 years old.
Gail Steele, a former Hayward city councilwoman and an 18-year member of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, died in June 2020 at the age of 83. Tim Steele said he came across the overdue library book while he and his siblings were cleaning out her home in Hayward.
Steele said he called the Sonoma County Library to see how he should go about returning the tome.
"I thought, 'Let's just call and leave a message,'" he told the Press-Democrat newspaper. "So I left a message of, 'Um, I have a book, I'll pay the fine if I need to, but it was due 70 years ago.'"
Library officials said the facility did away with fines in 2019, and fees were previously capped at $25, but if Steele had been charged the old rate of 15 cents per day, the book would have accumulated more than $3,888 in late fees.
Officials told Steele they don't need any money for the late book, they are just happy to know it's on its way home.
"It's just a feel good story that she had it for so long and it was something that was important to her," Library Director Ann Hammond said. "But it is sweet to have it back."
Tim Steele said he is now planning to drive to Sonoma next week to return the book in person.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) You'd think a realtor trying to sell a home for $590,000 that she describes as a "little slice of hell" would have a devil of a time.
But realtor Mimi Foster said that a dilapidated five-bedroom, four-bathroom Colorado Springs home adorned in spray-painted sayings like "suck my ass" and feces stuffed in drawers is a pretty hot commodity.
Foster told local news channel Denver 7 she has received "16 written cash offers in the first 24 hours of the house being on the market."
"I list vacant houses all the time. I have not seen this kind of hysteria, even in this market," she explained to the ABC affiliate. "I've gotten about 89 text messages since we've gotten to the house this afternoon."
She explained to the outlet that the housing market in Colorado is red-hot. There's vastly fewer listings than usual and most houses are selling as-is.
"People aren't asking for anything," she said in regards to closing costs or major fixes.
And this particular house needs a lot of fixes.
In Foster's listing for the literal house of horrors posted to Redfin, the realtor was brutally honest in her descriptions of the home, which she says "is not for the faint of heart."
"As you enter, there are soaring ceilings and an open floor plan with a second-floor overlook," Foster wrote in the listing. "You will also notice there is not one surface of the home that has not been enhanced with black spray paint or a swinging hammer."
She added: "But don't let that slow you down. It's not nearly as daunting as the freezer in the basement that's full of meat and hasn't had electricity … for over a year. So be sure to wear your mask." She notes that there's a back patio, but "don't go out there as the deck is not necessarily attached to the house in the manner you might hope." She also admits that the home is located "in the pink of a geological landslide area."
"Come feast your senses," she concluded. "DO NOT GO ON BACK DECK. DO NOT OPEN FREEZER IN BASEMENT."
A YouTube video featured on the listing as a "virtual tour" of the home is even more disconcerting.
Backed by horror movie sound effects, Foster begins the video by showcasing the neglected yard and how there's wood rot in all of the window frames. She then enters the house and describes an overwhelmingly rancid smell.
"There was human and animal feces left in the living room to greet you as you walk in," she says of the first time she entered the property.
She says the prior tenant had a "menagerie of animals" and that the carpets are saturated with urine throughout the house.
In the video, she notes that the spray-painted vulgarities around the house are also on appliances, and that the prior tenant stole the stove and dishwasher. In the basement, drawers are crammed with feces.
Foster said the prior tenant also pretended to be the owner of the home and had a new roof contracted — which was apparently not installed well.
In her video, Foster also offers more information about the tenant who left the house in this state, explaining that she was not on the lease.
"No one knows what happened to the original lessee, but it's believed that she died and then a relative moved in," Foster says. "And it's the relative who moved in who did all of this damage after she'd been evicted."
And as horrid as the house may be, nothing can prepare one for possibly the most horrid detail.
"It's my understanding she had cats," Foster says of the prior tenant in the video. "But tragically, when she moved out, she left two of them in the bathroom. It appears they have been there for quite some time."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Connecticut aquarium plans to auction off the chance to name three of its five recently arrived beluga whales to raise money for their care and to offset the cost of transporting them from Canada.
President and CEO Stephen Coan said the Sea Research Foundation has teamed with the New York-based auction house Guernsey's to hold a fundraising auction on Aug. 19 at the Mystic Aquarium, which it operates.
"The three whales will get what we refer to as stage names, and they would be referred to by those names going forward," he said. "We've named other animals in the past and people get very excited about the opportunity. It really makes the animals part of the community and the community feels they are part of the experience of welcoming the new animals."
The aquarium hopes to raise $4 million at the auction, which will also include donated art, perhaps a boat or vintage car and some unique experiences — such as educational dive trips with scientists to places such as the undersea Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean, Coan said.
It will cost the aquarium about $5 million a year to care for the belugas, he said. That includes about $250,000 a year to pay for food and veterinary care for each animal, as well as costs associated with running the habitat and research.
The foundation also spent millions of dollars last month transporting the whales from their previous home at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, using custom-made stretchers and special tanks inside a C-130 cargo plane, Coan said.
Mystic Aquarium, which specializes in beluga research, spent months securing the needed approvals from both nations and overcoming challenges from some animal rights groups, which had opposed the move.
The auction announcement comes the same day the whales were fully integrated into the main part of the aquarium's 750,000-gallon beluga habitat with its three existing whales — Kela, Juno and Natasha.
Coan said all of the whales are acclimating well and in excellent health, though one did need to be treated for a preexisting gastrointestinal issue.
Juno has been communicating with them for the past five weeks through the barrier that kept them separated and has been very welcoming, Coan said. Natasha seemed to be oblivious to the new arrivals and was a bit startled by the integration and Kelo seemed "a little bit aggrieved at first" to be sharing her space.
"They are getting to know each other now, so it's quite a sight," he said.
The new arrivals will soon begin training through positive reinforcement — a fish, a tongue rub or a fun toy to play with — to voluntarily assist in research. They will be used as a baseline to compare against wild belugas in studying things like their health and immune systems.
Coan said there are guidelines on what the aquarium will allow the whales to be named. Corporate or offensive names, for example, are off limits.
The other two whales will get their names from the general public through contests the aquarium plans to run starting in August, including one that will be part of an educational program for schoolchildren in the state, Coan said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVENNA, Ohio — Here's a story you don't see every day.
Police in Ravenna were called to the McDonald's restaurant on Monday morning to deal with a report of a woman attacking employees behind the counter.
When officers arrived at around 9:40 a.m., 44-year old Cherysse Cleveland was observed attempting to strike several employees.
Upon investigation, police determined that the cause of the incident was Cleveland wanting to mix flavors of her slushie together. When told by the manager at McDonald's that was not possible, Cleveland became irate and stormed behind the counter to make the slushie mix herself.
Police say the manager at the McDonald's tried to block Cleveland's path and was punched. Another employee was able to get Cleveland back into the customer area, but was punched in the right eye and suffered multiple abrasions. The employee was finally able to wrestle Cleveland to the ground.
Cleveland was detained by police and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KYIV (Reuters) - After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again off-again relationship, Ukrainians Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths.
The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine's Day, in a last-ditch attempt to break the cycle of breaking up and making up.
Throughout the experiment, which they documented to a growing social media following, they did everything together, from grocery shopping to cigarette breaks. They took turns to use the bathroom and take showers.
Pustovitova, who initially resisted the handcuff idea, shed tears as she discussed the latest break-up.
"I think it will be a good lesson for us, for other Ukrainian couples and couples abroad not to repeat what we have done," she told Reuters in an interview in Kyiv.
Pustovitova said personal space is what she missed most, although she also felt her boyfriend did not pay her enough attention while they were chained together.
"We stayed together all day, I did not receive any attention from Alexandr because we were constantly together. He did not tell me: 'I miss you', while I would like to hear that," said the 29-year-old beautician.
Kudlay said he did not regret resorting to desperate measures to save the relationship, adding that the cuffs helped him understand that the two were not "like-minded people".
"We are not on the same wavelength, we are totally different," the 33-year-old car salesman said.
The couple plan to sell the handcuffs in an online auction and donate part of the money to charity.
They had the bonds removed in front of Ukrainian TV news channels and a representative from a Ukrainian record book, who said no couple in the world had managed a similar feat.
Their last photo on Instagram, where they have more than 7,800 followers, showed the couple standing apart, looking at the floor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CÓRDOBA, Argentina (CNN) - It may be summer in much of the world, but one snowman in Argentina is keeping his cool as he enters a new chapter in life.
A snowman created 14 years ago in Argentina is still "alive" in its owner's freezer -- and he now has a girlfriend.
His name is Tito, and he used to be the only one of its kind in the world until Wednesday, when another historic snowstorm reached the city of Cordoba, located in the heart of Argentina.
Tito's creator took the opportunity to give life to Blanca, Tito's girlfriend. A wedding is scheduled for next year, when coronavirus restrictions allow.
And the story promises more chapters, possibly with children and grandchildren, but everything will depend on the weather in the coming years.