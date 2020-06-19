SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A young mountain lion that had been spotted sleeping in a planter box along a normally busy street and looking at his reflection in the glass of an office tower in downtown San Francisco was safely captured Thursday and released into the wild, officials said.
The disoriented cougar roamed the streets for two days until he was spotted by a police officer near Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesman.
Officers set up a perimeter and waited for animal control officials to arrive. They safely captured the 50-pound cat in an apartment building’s green area with lots of shrubbery without the use of sedatives, Animal Care and Control spokeswoman Deb Campbell said.
“In 24 hours, it only moved a few blocks. The poor guy really needed some help,” she said.
Campbell said officials get reports of cougars in San Francisco about once a year. The animals come up along the Pacific Coast from the hills south of the city but eventually find their way back to the wilderness.
“We never had a mountain lion right in the middle of downtown San Francisco,” Campbell said.
Officials had been eyeing his movements since Tuesday, when a motorist first reported seeing it in Russian Hill, a neighborhood known for the famously crooked Lombard Street.
Hours later, surveillance cameras recorded it crossing the parking lot of a television station in the Embarcadero. Soon after, it was spotted again in an area of gleaming office towers.
Officials worried the animal wouldn’t find its way south and asked residents in the area to send in any photos or video of the cat so they could monitor its movements.
Photo and video images show it crossing streets and walking among apartment building and office towers.
“It was looking in windows, looking at his reflection or something. Maybe he thought it was his mom or brother or sister,” Campbell said.
Police sent out a tweet urging people to stay vigilant.
“It is likely the mountain lion is confused and lost, and will soon find its way south and out of the city,” police officials said in a tweet Wednesday. “If approached by the mountain lion, make yourself appear big and shout.”
Mountain lions leave their families after they are 2 years old. But this lion is under that age, and it’s unclear what led him to leave its family, Campbell said.
The big cat was examined at the Oakland Zoo before California Fish and Wildlife officials released it at a wilderness preserve.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EWING, N.J. (AP) — A man forced his way into a vehicle, sat on the driver and took off, pinning her on the seat while leading officers on a chase that began in New Jersey and ended in Pennsylvania, police said.
Tomasz Dymek, 31, of the Astoria neighborhood of Queens in New York City, was soliciting money in a drug store parking lot Thursday when a 66-year-old woman gave him $1, Ewing police said.
"Dymek was not satisfied with the dollar so he forced his way into the victim's vehicle and drove from the lot, sitting on top of her in the driver's seat," police said in a news release.
The woman remained pinned under Dymek as he drove, and she could not hit the brakes, authorities said.
Callers alerted police, who pursued the vehicle into Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, where it became disabled.
Police arrested Dymek as he fled on foot. He faces extradition and criminal and motor vehicle charges. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.
The woman was examined by medics and gave police a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 19 (UPI) -- A game warden in Vermont responded an unusual situation when witnesses reported spotting a large lizard -- a South American tegu -- wandering across a road.
The Vermont Game Warden Association said a game warden responded this week to reports of a 4-foot lizard wandering along road.
The warden was able to quickly and safely capture the wayward tegu.
The lizard was found to be a local escaped pet named Red Dragon and was reunited with its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 19 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who lost his high school class ring in the early 1990s was reunited with the piece of jewelry 27 years later by a teenager whose family found it on a road trip.
Buster Kast said he lost his ring from Northside High School in Warner Robins when he was on a family trip a couple of years after his graduation in 1991.
"The last time I remember wearing it, we were on vacation at St. Augustine and we rented a car," Kast told WMAZ-TV.
Chance McDonald said he was only a baby when his family rented what apparently was the same car.
"They got a rental car from Alabama and they went to get the kids out of the car and get stuff out of the trunk, and they found a ring," McDonald said.
The ring was in the possession of the McDonald family for two decades before Chance McDonald decided to spend some of his COVID-19 lockdown time attempting to see if he could track down its owner.
McDonald said the two clues provided by the ring -- the name of the school and the engraved name Buster -- to do some sleuthing online. He said it didn't take long to find Kast on Facebook.
"I didn't believe it because he just texted me out of the blue. Next thing I know, he's asking if I lost one and I was like, 'Absolutely,'" Kast recalled.
The two men met up in Social Circle and McDonald was able to return Kast's ring to its rightful owner.
"I'm happy, to say the least," Kast wrote on Facebook.
He said the ring had special significance.
"My dad, back in the day, he couldn't really afford the ring and I begged him and begged him, and with one income at the house at the time, you know, trying to raise three kids," Kast said.
He said having the ring back brought a flood of emotion.
"It really brought tears to my eyes when I saw it," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Taioseach Leo Varadkar has proved he is something of a pop culture expert by quoting Mean Girls in his coronavirus news conference.
The acting Irish Taoiseach slipped in a reference to the 2004 teen classic as he announced a further rolling back of COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.
"Some have asked whether there is a limit to what we can achieve," Mr Varadkar said, before drawing upon a line from the hit movie: "My answer is that the limit does not exist."
The quote was taken from the scene in which protagonist Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, answers a question about limits to win a maths competition for her school.
Mr Varadkar's nod to the flick is not the first time he has referred to a film in a speech, although this one appeared to show him rising to a challenge set last week from Hollywood.
Lord Of The Rings and The Goonies star Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee in the Middle-earth trilogy, bet the Irish leader "50 quid" to quote Mean Girls in his next speech.
The wager came in response to Mr Varadkar drawing upon a poignant Samwise quote during an earlier coronavirus briefing, in which he said: "So, this afternoon let me end with words of hope.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KTNV) Analytics show searches for urinal bags on Amazon have increased 500% in the past 6 weeks.
It's a plastic bag that you can bring anywhere to do your business.
Chemicals inside the bag turn liquid into an odorless solid you can throw away anywhere.
The increase could be attributed to people wishing to avoid public bathrooms.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York state said a pair of off-duty police officers came to the rescue of a hawk they spotted stuck in the front bumper of a truck.
The Nassau County Police Department said Marine Bureau Officers Schwaner and Leek were on their way to work about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday when they spotted the hawk stuck in the front bumper of a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The officers stopped to investigate and discovered the bird, a red-tailed hawk, was still alive, but unable to pull itself free from the bumper.
The officers carefully extracted the raptor from the vehicle and took it to the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau base in Bay Park, where they contacted the Volunteers for Wildlife rescue group in Locust Valley.
Volunteers transported the bird from the police station to the wildlife facility, where it is being treated for its injuries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The smallest dinosaur ever found – a bird-like creature weighing less than a tenth of an ounce – has been discovered inside a drop of amber, where it was preserved for 99 million years.
The fossil skull of the new species, dubbed Oculudentavis, meaning "eye tooth bird," is just over half an inch long, and researchers think the animal was smaller than the bee hummingbird, the smallest known modern bird.
"It's really tiny," said one of the scientists who studied the new dinosaur, Jingmai O'Connor, a paleontologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing. "And it's just weird on multiple levels."
That weirdness is of particular interest to dinosaur experts, particularly because there is still a question about whether the tiny dinosaur is also a primitive bird.
Modern birds evolved from flying dinosaurs, but even with just the surviving skull, the researchers say Oculudentavis is very different from modern birds. "It's a new ecology, never seen before," O'Connor said.
Hummingbirds feed mostly on nectar from flowers, but Oculudentavis had rows of sharp teeth and probably ate insects.
The skull has large eyes with small pupils, so the dinosaur probably had good eyesight and hunted during the day.
But its eyes don't point forward like those of modern birds. Instead, Oculudentavis had eyes that bulged out to the sides and no binocular vision, the researchers found.
O'Connor said she thinks Oculudentavis evolved its tiny size to live on islands. As such, the dino lived at the same time as some giant dinosaurs about 99 million years ago but perhaps not in the same place.
Such miniaturization, called insular or island dwarfism, can be a response to an island's limited food sources, and it is seen in modern animals. "The bee hummingbird comes from Cuba. The tiniest vertebrate is a little frog from Madagascar," O'Connor said.
The Oculudentavis fossil was found in 2016 in northern Myanmar inside a block of amber – the dried resin of ancient trees. It made its way into a museum in China before it was studied by paleontologists.
The scientists were able to make detailed scans of the fossil with powerful X-rays while leaving the amber intact, said one of the researchers, Luis Chiappe, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
Oculudentavis is one of only a few dinosaurs fossilized in amber that have been recovered by researchers. The more common process of fossilization in rocks preserves only much larger animals, Chiappe said.
"Amber has the potential of capturing very small animals," he said. "It opens up a window into a portion of the biodiversity that lived during the age of the dinosaurs that the normal fossil record does not capture."
Some other dinosaur experts are perplexed by the fossil and what it suggests. Although the researchers aren't certain that Oculudentavis was a primitive bird – a flying dinosaur, in other words – that's the conclusion they've reached based on the shape of its skull.
"This is a highly interesting fossil," said paleontologist Gerald Mayr of the Senckenberg Research Institute in Frankfurt, Germany, who was not involved with the new study. "If the authors are correct that it is a bird skull, it would show that our current understanding of avian evolution is still very incomplete."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An abandoned bus in Alaska featured in the film Into The Wild has been removed after increasing numbers of tourists got into difficulties visiting it.
A US army helicopter lifted it from a trail outside Denali National Park. The local mayor said it was "a big relief".
Two people have drowned in rivers on their way to or from the bus and many more have had to be rescued.
In 1992 the bus was inhabited by 24-year-old adventurer Chris McCandless, who eventually died of starvation.
His story was told by author Jon Krakauer in the 1996 book Into The Wild. In 2007 the book was adapted into a film directed by Sean Penn.
Alaska's Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said officials understood "the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination".
"However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts. More importantly, it was costing some visitors their lives," he said.
The bus was deep in central Alaska, 30 miles (50km) from the nearest town. To reach it, visitors had to cross the Teklanika River.
Last year a newlywed woman from Belarus drowned trying to cross the swollen river. The other drowning took place in 2010.
In April a stranded Brazilian had to be evacuated and in February five Italians were rescued, with one suffering severe frostbite.
The state carried out 15 bus-related search and rescue operations between 2009 and 2017, authorities say.
Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker told Reuters that the bus had become a "perilous attraction" that needed to be dealt with.
"At the same time, it is part of our history and it does feel a little bittersweet to see a piece of our history go down the road," he said.
The 1940s bus was brought to the remote trail about 60 years ago by a road crew, Mr Walker said.
It is not clear what will now happen to the bus. Alaskan authorities said it would be kept in a "secure location" until a decision is made.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Astronomers announced this weekend that they've detected a mysterious fast radio burst coming from a dwarf galaxy three billion light-years away. The burst — known as an FRB — appears to be transmitting signals that reach Earth in a repeating, 157-day pattern, the group said.
The discovery marks just the second time ever that scientists have identified an FRB that repeats in a pattern. In February, scientists revealed that an object 500 million light-years away appeared to be transmitting signals every 16 days.
FRBs are bursts of radio waves in space that last just a millisecond. Some have been traced back to their home galaxies, but astronomers have yet to figure out what causes them.
An international team led by University of Manchester astronomers at the Jordell Bank Observatory was able to track emissions from FRB 121102, which has been studied for years. Their study of the FRB was published Sunday in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
The recently detected FRB sends out bursts during a 90-day window, followed by 67 days of silence, in a loop that repeats every 157 days, the astronomers said. The FRB was first discovered in 2012 and was seen repeating in 2016 — but this study is the first to identify its pattern.
The discovery marks an important step in finding the origins of FRBs. The presence of a repeating pattern may indicate the bursts are linked to the orbit of a massive star, a neutron star or a black hole, the scientists said.
Another theory links the pattern to periodic wobbles in the rotational axis of a highly magnetized neutron star. But the lengthy precession period makes this theory unlikely.
"This is an exciting result as it is only the second system where we believe we see this modulation in burst activity," lead author Dr. Kaustubh Rajwade said in a news release. "Detecting a periodicity provides an important constraint on the origin of the bursts and the activity cycles could argue against a precessing neutron star."
This FRB pattern is significantly longer than its 16-day counterpart, indicating the potential range for these types of emissions.
"This exciting discovery highlights how little we know about the origin of FRBs," said Duncan Lorimer, who serves as Associate Dean for Research at West Virginia University and, along with PhD student Devansh Agarwal, helped develop the data analysis technique that led to the discovery. "Further observations of a larger number of FRBs will be needed in order to obtain a clearer picture about these periodic sources and elucidate their origin."
The signals have mystified scientists ever since the first FRB was found in 2007. Some have wondered if FRB's could be a message from aliens — and without more research, there's no way to know. Hundreds have been spotted, but only a handful have ever repeated themselves — and they appear to come from locations all over the universe.
