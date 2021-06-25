CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A woman was charged with allegedly violating a Rhode Island city ordinance against feeding wild animals.
The 55-year-old woman’s neighbors blame her for exacerbating the rodent problem in Cranston, WJAR-TV reported.
Last week, the publication captured several nocturnal rats active in the middle of the day. Neighbors say that it’s even worse during the night.
The woman and her parents, who own the home, pleaded not guilty Thursday. Outside of the courthouse, she told reporters that she’s being charged for feeding fowl birds and ducks.
“Who would have known just loving animals gets you that much trouble,” she said.
Anthony Moretti, director of Administration for Mayor Ken Hopkins, said he saw more than 20 rats in a carport at the woman’s home. He said it will take months to get the problem under control.
The city plans to send an extermination company to the woman’s home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- An England family had an unexpected reunion when a veterinarian called to report their lost dog had been found -- after more than 11 years.
Sarah Covell, of Buckland Newton, Dorset, said the Jack Russell terrier named Crumpet was only 3 months old when she vanished from the family's back yard in 2010.
Covell said she, her husband and their two daughters, Elektra and Tallulah, searched the area for weeks trying to find Crumpet, but there was no sign of the canine. Then Covell received a phone call this month.
"I got a phone call from an emergency vets in Bournemouth to say that they had found my dog, and my first thought was that one of my three terriers had managed to get out," Covell told the Dorset Echo. "Then when she said they had looked at the microchip and her name was Crumpet I couldn't believe it."
Crumpet was found wandering loose in Poole Quay, and was brought into the veterinary clinic, where she was scanned for a microchip.
"I was on my bike at the time and I nearly fell off, I was so shocked. I had given up on hoping she would come back and thought she was lost forever. It's so lovely that she has come home," Covell said.
Covell said Crumpet has health problems including a heart murmur and tumors in both of her ears that have left her completely deaf.
"It seems that someone might have taken her and then, when they thought she would be expensive with vet bills, just dumped her," Covell said.
She said the family is now working with a vet to get Crumpet's health issues addressed.
"It's such a shame that we have missed the best years of her life, but hopefully we will have some more with her," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A search and rescue dive team in Idaho recovered an iPhone that had been dropped into a river three days earlier -- and the alarm was still sounding.
Tom Adams said he and his wife, Marlo, were kayaking on the Snake River when his boat overturned near the Tilden Bridge Boat Ramp, causing him to lose his phone, keys, wallet and fishing pole into the fast-moving waters.
Adams ended up contacting the Bingham County Search and Rescue Dive Team, which agreed to help look for his lost property as a training exercise.
"They use opportunities like this to practice and get more dive time in to prepare for the real calls, and more important events such as lifesaving," Adams told the East Idaho News. "Many members of the dive team met at the boat ramp, geared up, and hit the water. Because of the current, they had to use a safety line."
Adams said it took about 20 minutes of searching before one of the divers surfaced with his keys and his iPhone -- which was still sounding an alarm.
"It was still alarming from my Sunday morning wake-up call reminder," Adams said.
Adams said the team was also able to recover his fishing pole.
A pair of German men recently recovered a dropped iPhone from a Berlin canal. Frederik Riedel said his friend dropped his phone into the canal and attempted to find it by hand, but came out only with a Nintendo Switch.
Riedel said he and his friend ended up attaching some magnets to the end of a fishing pole and were able to find the iPhone, which still worked, thanks to its MagSafe ring, which is designed to help with wireless charging.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Want free meat for a year? Get a COVID-19 shot.
Meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday it will give away beef, pork and chicken for the next year to 50 U.S. families that participate in company-sponsored vaccination clinics over the coming weeks.
The Brazilian company's arm in the United States and Pilgrim's Pride, a U.S. chicken company mostly owned by JBS, came under fire last year as thousands of meatpacking workers fell sick with COVID-19. U.S. processing plants temporarily shut to contain outbreaks, tightening meat supplies and raising prices.
The companies said nearly 70% of their 66,000 U.S. employees are now fully vaccinated and that they hope the meat giveaways encourage residents in rural areas, not just employees, around their facilities to get shots.
"We've made great progress, and our vaccination rates are much higher than the rates in the communities that we call home," said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA chief executive.
The contest is the latest incentive being offered by companies and government officials to win over the vaccine hesitant. Around the world, perks from live chickens to marijuana are available to those who take the shot.
In the United States, President Joe Biden will likely miss a goal for 70% of adults to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, officials said.
The first round of JBS's clinics starts on Saturday in Greeley, Colorado, where the company operates a massive beef plant. Last year, six of the facility's workers died of COVID-19 and nearly 300 were infected, according to state data.
There was a "failure of many meat processors to adequately protect their workers from COVID-19, resulting in tens of thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths," U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow said at a hearing on Wednesday about the beef market.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A wildlife refuge in New York is asking the public to keep a lookout for a "completely harmless" black bear that tunneled out of her enclosure.
The Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington said in a Facebook post that the 4 1/2-year-old black bear, named Ahote, escaped Thursday morning by digging her way out of her enclosure.
The refuge said the bear is "completely harmless," but asked members of the public not to attempt to approach the animal, as she would be likely to flee from strangers.
The post said officials are concerned someone might panic and shoot the bear.
Ahote and Luvey, the other black bear sow in residence at the facility, previously escaped in 2019 and were at large for two weeks before being captured.
The refuge's state and federal permits were revoked in 2020 after environmental officials determined there were multiple violations of state and federal laws governing such facilities.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan library received a long-overdue book in the mail along with a letter from the daughter-in-law of the woman who checked it out in the 1940s.
The Ann Arbor District Library said in a Facebook post that the copy of Social Studies in the Public Schools of Ann Arbor, Michigan Grades Three to Six was returned via mail after being about 70 years overdue.
The book was checked out by Mary Rowland Fischer, who worked as an art teacher at Tappan Middle School and Northside Elementary in Ann Arbor until retiring in 1966.
Kari Magill, Fischer's daughter-in-law, mailed the book back to the library along with a letter explaining the overdue tome.
"Please accept this (rather late) overdue book return. Apparently Mary Rowland overlooked the due date. She was a local teacher, preparing to start a family at the time. Perhaps you might consider waiving the fine, as Mary passed away in 1967?" Magill wrote.
The library confirmed in its Facebook post that it would not attempt to collect any fines for the late return.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A Kansas teenager fishing in Oklahoma broke a world record when he reeled in a 164-pound paddlefish.
Grant Rader, a Wichita teenager who took a fishing trip to Oklahoma to celebrate his high school graduation, reeled in the massive paddlefish while angling at Keystone Lake, near Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said the 164-pound fish is a new world record, taking the title from a 151.9-pound paddlefish reeled in by Corey Watters, of Ochelata, Okla.
Watters heard about his record being broken and stopped by the lake to congratulate Rider in person. The department shared a photo of Mefford holding his fish with Watters and Jeremiah Mefford, the fishing guide who assisted Rader with his catch.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she wouldn't have won her $200,000 lottery jackpot if her local store hadn't been sold out of her favorite scratch-off ticket.
Joanne Pacheco, of Durham, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the Lakeland Street Mini Mart in Durham when she found out the store was sold out of the scratch-off game she wanted.
"They didn't have my tickets," Pacheco recalled. "So, I said, 'Just give me four of those.'"
Pacheco took her stack of scratch-off tickets, the recently launched 7 game, home and discovered one was a $200,000 winner.
"I was sitting on my bed, thinking I can't believe this is real," Pacheco said.
The winner said the money will come as a big help after she recently moved to North Carolina from New Hampshire to be closer to her son.
"I'm gonna live happily for the rest of my life," she said. "That's all that matters to me."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- Police in Britain called animal rescuers for assistance capturing a "king cobra" in a resident's garden that turned out to be a plastic toy snake.
The RSPCA said a resident of Workington, England, spotted what she believed to be a venomous snake on a chair in a neighbor's garden and called her son, who contacted Cumbria Police.
Police called the RSPCA for assistance and Inspector Martyn Fletcher responded to the scene.
"As the woman thought the snake had moved, the police took it seriously and called us," Fletcher said in an RSPCA news release. "It's really important in these situations to confine the animal as safely as possible, particularly if it's suspected that the snake may be venomous."
Fletcher said he quickly discovered "this king cobra was the plastic kind." He said the investigation was brief.
"It appears that the toy had come from children in a neighboring garden -- so the snake has now been returned to its home," he said.
"I knew King Cobra snakes were deadly snakes, but afterwards I found out their venom is strong enough to kill 20 men -- maybe it was a good job I didn't know that fact before I went!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) They flew the coop — and vanished into thin air.
Bird handlers are devastated after a mind-boggling 5,000 homing pigeons seemingly disappeared during a race across the UK.
"We've seen one of the very worst ever racing days in our history," pigeon hobbyist Richard Sayers wrote in a Facebook post chronicling the feathery fiasco, which occurred Saturday after 9,000 racing birds took off from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on a journey to the northeast. And while the 170-mile round-trip flight should've only taken three hours, over half the avian competitors were still unaccounted for as of last night.
They were reportedly part of 250,000 pigeons released in approximately 50 racing events across the country — with just 10% returning on time and another tens of thousands reported missing, the Sun reported.
This meteorological event may have distorted Earth's magnetic field, which the pigeons use to navigate like a meteorological GPS.
It's unclear what prompted the squab squadrons to seemingly vanish into thin air. However, Sayers, whose local pigeon coop reportedly lost as many as 300 birds in the flight-marish phenomenon, said most breeders are "blaming the atmospheric conditions, possibly a solar storm above the clouds that created static in the atmosphere."
Ian Evans, CEO of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association, finds the Bermuda Triangle-esque disappearance especially baffling as "weather conditions across the country were good." He added that "there was nothing to suggest that any birds would struggle to get home."
"I have never heard of anything like this," lamented the bereaved bird boss, 45, who's reportedly owned pigeons since he was 9 years old.
To help re-coop-erate losses, Sayers is imploring "anyone who comes across a racing pigeon to feed, water and let it rest," whereupon "there's an 80% chance the birds will get on their way after a few days," he told the Daily Mail. The North Yorkshire native added that the homing pigeons can be identified by a leg ring denoting their "code and number."
To prevent such disasters in the future, Royal Pigeon Racing Association boss Evans is holding talks with the UK's national weather service to obtain reports on any unusual solar activity.