FENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — With barbershops just being able to open in Michigan, some people may be rocking incredible mullets after the stay-at-home order.
Now, a men's clothing store in Fenton is trying to find the best mullet in the state.
Entries are being accepted at Bridge Street Exchange through June 30, and all you have to do is visit the store at 104 S. Leroy St. in Fenton.
The top 10 voting will begin on July 3, and three winners will be chosen.
The grand prize is $500 and a Suavecito hair kit. Second place gets a Suavecito & Detroit Grooming gift pack, and third place gets a Suavecito T-shirt and swag pack and Detroit Grooming products.
A 28-year-old British woman saved two sisters and a cousin from drowning in the water off a naturist beach in Cornwall -- while topless, according to a report.
Jessica Layton, an actor and singer, told Cornwall Live: "I was topless in the sea when I saw two young women struggling to swim near rocks. Another member of the family ran in to help them and she started struggling, too."
"I swam towards them and thought 'oh s--t' as I realized how strong the rip current was," she continued. "I was struggling myself and they were panicking, which wasn't ideal in a situation like that."
She did all she could to save them in the water at Pedn Vounder, notorious for rip currents caused by incoming tides, regardless of the fact that she has no training as a lifeguard, according to Cornwall Live.
"I was going to tell them to float, which is the best thing you can do in a rip current, but they were panicking so much it wouldn't have worked," she explained. "They were all holding hands, so I grabbed one of their hands and pulled them all on to the beach."
The family was very grateful for her service.
"It's lucky I was there -- it's really weird thinking it happened, I can't quite grasp it," she added.
Since the heroic rescue, she has received praise -- which also pokes fun at her lack of attire.
One of her friends said: "Not all heroes wear capes, some of them don't even wear bikini tops."
(FOX) A knife-wielding New Jersey man wearing "Joker" makeup was arrested Tuesday after allegedly waving a pocketknife at several teenagers, according to police.
Assoumou Diby, 25, of Haddon Township, is charged with one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, Haddon Township Police said in a statement.
Police responded to a call on Tuesday regarding a man wearing "Joker" makeup who waved a pocketknife "in a menacing manner in front of a group of juveniles," police said.
The teens told officers that the man drove by them while waving the pocketknife in front of his face, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers later approached the suspect, identified only as Diby, and arrested him in connection with the incident, police said.
Haddon Township Police said they had received multiple complaints throughout the week of a man in such makeup walking around the area. Police said the suspect's conduct in those complaints did not rise to the level of criminal activity.
Diby is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on July 16.
June 26 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman visiting the state's Crater of Diamonds State Park found a 2.23-carat brown diamond -- the largest discovery at the park this year.
Arkansas State Parks said Mena resident Beatrice Watkins, 56, was sifting the soil at the Murfreesboro park with her daughter and granddaughters this month when she came across the gem.
"I thought it was shiny but had no idea it was a diamond!" Watkins said. "My daughter googled similar-looking stones and thought it might have been iron pyrite, so I stuck it in my sack and kept sifting."
The family took their discoveries to the park's Diamond Discovery Center while taking a break about an hour later and Watkins discovered the "iron pyrite" was actually a 2.23-carat brown diamond.
"I was so excited, I just couldn't believe it," Watkins said. "I still can't believe it."
Park officials said Watkins' diamond, dubbed the Lady Beatrice Diamond, is the largest diamond found at the park since the discovery of a 3.29-carat brown diamond in October 2019.
"Ms. Watkins's diamond is about the size of an English pea, with an oblong shape and a metallic luster," Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said. "The surface is smooth and rounded, a characteristic shared by most Crater diamonds. It has a dark brown shade similar to iced tea."
Watkins said she hasn't yet decided what to do with her gem, but she is considering keeping it as inheritance for her children and grandchildren.
June 26 (UPI) -- Customs officers in Texas made an unusual discovery in a pickup truck attempting to cross the border from Mexico -- an endangered spider monkey.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations said officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge referred a Ford F-150 pickup truck attempting to enter the country from Mexico for further inspection this week.
The officers searched the truck, which was being driven by a 23-year-old U.S. citizen from Pharr, Texas, and discovered the young monkey concealed inside the vehicle's center console.
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent was summoned to the scene and identified the primate as an endangered spider monkey, a species native to the tropical forests of Central and South America, including southern Mexico.
The agent took custody of the monkey, which will be quarantined and examined by a veterinarian before being transferred to a new home. Customs officials said the animal might end up at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.
"Finding this monkey is certainly unusual but not a first for our officers at Hidalgo," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said. "Our officers normally discover prohibited agriculture products, merchandise, currency, weapons and narcotics but on occasion they encounter people attempting to smuggle exotic animals as well."
June 26 (UPI) -- A woman who decided to spend her COVID-19 lockdown time running a marathon every day has reached day 87 of her attempt, which she plans to end at 100 days.
Alyssa Clark, who is originally from Bennington, Vt., said she was living in Italy in March when she found out the summer marathons she had been training for were being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clark said she decided to run a marathon for every day she was in lockdown, starting on her treadmill until restrictions lifted allowing her to run outside.
The runner said she initially expected her marathon-running project to last for only about 15 days, since the original lockdown order was scheduled to expire in April, but numerous extensions to the orders led to her setting a goal of 100 marathons in 100 days.
Clark said she was able to find time to run her daily marathons during her multi-day move to Naples, Fla., where her husband, Navy Lt. Codi Clark, was transferred in late May.
The runner unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for consecutive days running a marathon distance when she ran her 61st marathon May 30. It was unclear whether she would be awarded an official record.
Clark marked her 87th consecutive marathon run Thursday. She said she plans to keep her project going until she reaches 100.
Lima (AFP) - An Argentine adventurer stranded in Peru because of the coronavirus lockdown says he wants to go home, but not without his dogs which he has adopted on his travels.
"We are waiting in Lima for a humanitarian flight that will take my pets so we can fly to Argentina," 33-year-old surfer Michael Graef told AFP.
After walking and cycling through much of Peru for 40 days, Graef arrived in Lima, where he spends the nights with his pets in a tent near the Argentine embassy.
"I am waiting for a response from my government. They told me there are no flights and that pets cannot fly," says Graef, from the northeastern town of Puerto Rico, which was founded by Swiss and German settlers.
Graef said he began his journey through South America before the pandemic began. On his way through Colombia and Ecuador he picked up two dogs, pit bulls called "Chamo" and "Nilo".
"They didn't abandon me and I don't plan on abandoning them. I will take my pets, flying or walking, but I am going with my pets," says Graef.
He said he bought "Chamo" from a Venezuelan as he walked through Colombia and acquired "Nilo" in Ecuador.
"I had to go through quarantine with them, looking for food. It was difficult and all that time they didn't abandon me, even without food."
He added: "The situation was critical."
Graef said he wanted to travel because "I needed to get to know my America to savor cultures and people."
Peru is the second worst hit country in Latin America after Brazil, with more than 260,000 cases and more than 8,400 fatalities from COVID-19.
June 24 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who lost her class ring on a Florida beach in 2002 has the ring back on her finger after a man with a metal detector found it 18 years later.
John Porcella said he often uses his metal detector to comb the beach near the pier at Jacksonville Beach, and on a recent search in the sand he uncovered a 2001 class ring from Collins High School in Suwanee, Ga.
Porcella contacted the school, which identified the ring as belonging to a graduate named Amy Goetz, but the phone number the school had on file was disconnected and an e-mail to her listed address came back as undeliverable.
The metal detector hobbyist said he tried finding Goetz on social media, but despite contacting multiple women sharing her name, he was unable to turn up any leads.
Porcella enlisted the help of the Gwinnett County Police Department, which was able to contact Goetz and tell her the story of her ring being found.
Goetz said she received the ring in the mail this week and was pleased to find it still fits on her finger. She said she had been unclear on when she lost her ring, but its discovery revealed she must have dropped it during a trip to Jacksonville Beach in 2002.
Porcella said he was shocked to learn how long the ring had been missing.
"I think it's amazing," Porcella told the Gwinnett Daily Post. "It got washed out into the ocean and then the ocean kicked it back up on the beach. I just happened to be right there at the right moment at the right time. I worked that area of the beach many, many times and never found it, and then all of a sudden I did. It's interesting."
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacewalking astronaut added to the millions of pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, losing a small mirror as soon as he stepped out of the International Space Station for battery work.
Commander Chris Cassidy said the mirror floated away at about a foot per second.
Mission Control said the mirror somehow became detached from Cassidy's spacesuit. The lost item posed no risk to either the spacewalk or the station, NASA said.
While millions of pieces of space debris orbit Earth, more than 20,000 items including old rocket parts and busted satellites are big enough to be tracked in order to safeguard the space station and functional satellites.
Spacewalking astronauts wear a wrist mirror on each sleeve to get better views while working. The mirror is just 5 inches by 3 inches, and together with its band has a mass of barely one-tenth of a pound.
The mirror came loose in darkness. Later, once he was in sunlight, Cassidy inspected his sleeve for clues that might explain how the mirror came off. "There's no thread damage or anything like that," he told Mission Control.
Cassidy and Bob Behnken, who followed him out without mishap, conducted the first of at least four spacewalks to replace the last bunch of old station batteries.
Once the six new lithium-ion batteries are installed, the orbiting lab should be good for the rest of its operational life, according to NASA. The big, boxy batteries — more powerful and efficient than the old nickel-hydrogen batteries coming out — keep the station humming when it's on the night side of Earth.
The battery replacements began in 2017, with previous crews putting in 18 lithium-ion batteries, half as many as the old ones replaced.
Cassidy and Behnken have six more to plug in before the job is complete. It's cumbersome work: Each battery is about a yard (meter) tall and wide, with a mass of 400 pounds (180 kilograms).
Their spacewalks are expected to continue through July before Behnken returns to Earth in August aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
Behnken and Doug Hurley made history at the end of May with SpaceX's first astronaut launch.
This was the seventh spacewalk for both men. Each has spent more than 30 hours out in the vacuum of space.
The doorbell camera of a Margate birthing center caught one mother delivering her baby outside in the parking lot.
Susan Anderson told NBC 6 she was adamant about having a water birth, but her baby had other plans.
"I felt her coming in the car, I think my husband called ahead," Anderson said. "I honestly don't remember that I yelled in the car that I need to push."
Anderson didn't even have time to make it inside Natural Birthworks. The couple got there just in time for Sandra, their midwife, to sprint outside and catch the baby.
"Natural birth is beautiful no mater how it happens, and my body just did what it had to do at that point," Anderson said.
Anderson was still wearing her shorts. Two officers showed up to help, but stood by looking shocked themselves.
"The woman's body is amazing," said Anderson's husband, Joseph, who was standing by supporting his wife the whole time. "Babies come when they want to come."
"I thought we were going to have a few hours, maybe," he said. "We caught almost every light on the way there. I kind of regret not taking some liberties there."
And like his wife, he knew they were in good hands the whole time.
"I'm thankful that it was our second one, that's for sure," he said. "If this was our first one, I think I'd be pretty scared."
The midwives who run the center say they're glad that people can learn more about what they do and understand that birth can happen in all sort of positions— especially upright — and that they're trained for all sorts of situations.
