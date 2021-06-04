OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney in Nebraska have been reprimanded for a scheme reminiscent of the Wild West in which they told two convicted criminals to get out of town and never return.
On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court issued public reprimands for Custer County Attorney Steven Bowers and Broken Bow defense attorney Christopher Wickham for carrying out the “banishment plan.” The high court said Bowers and Wickham violated rules of professional conduct and their oaths as attorneys.
Under the plan brokered by Wickham and Bowers, the defense attorney advised his clients, who had been charged with felonies, to plead guilty then flee the state before sentencing, with the understanding that they would not return.
Bowers, the prosecutor, agreed that if the men skipped out on their sentencing hearings and left the state, he would direct the county sheriff to not seek extradition to have them returned to Custer County, the high court said. Wickham and Bowers also schemed to seek a low bail for the men, so they could be freed before the sentencing hearings.
The court’s reprimand orders don’t reveal the names of the men who were charged, what charges they pleaded to or when the scheme was carried out.
In the reprimand order against Bowers, the high court said at least one of the men fled Custer County before his sentencing hearing and was later arrested about 200 miles (320 kilometers) away near Omaha. Bowers did not seek to extradite the man to Custer County, and he was released from custody, the court said. The court did not say what happened to the other man.
Neither Bowers nor Wickham immediately returned phone and email messages left Friday by The Associated Press seeking comment.
Bowers and Wickham both filed responses with the Nebraska Counsel for Discipline conditionally admitting the violations and waiving any challenges to the accusations in exchange for the reprimands.
The reprimand does not affect either attorney’s ability to practice law but does require them to disclose the reprimand if they seek to practice law in another state where they’re not licensed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- A Georgia teacher visiting Tennessee woke up one morning to find a bear had locked itself inside her parked car.
Mary Jane Yarbrough, an art teacher at Warner Robins High School in Houston County, Ga., said she is in Gatlinburg to take a class for a project she is planning for her students next year.
Yarbrough said her car had been left parked on an incline overnight and a bear had apparently managed to open a door and climb inside before the door slammed shut behind the animal.
"It was 6 in the morning and I just keep hearing honking happening," Yarbrough told WMAZ-TV. "I open the door. My dog is going crazy and I see that it's my car that is honking and shaking and I was like 'Oh my gosh, someone is in there. Someone is stuck in my car.'"
Yarbrough called police when she discovered the occupant of her car was actually a black bear. Officers were able to help the bear get out of the vehicle, but not before it caused significant damage.
"He ripped the dash, my airbag, the radio is out, he went through my glove box," Yarbrough said.
She said there was a pack of gum and a protein bar inside the vehicle, but the bear didn't touch them.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends the doors of parked vehicles be kept locked at all times in the Gatlinburg area.
"Folks, if you visit Gatlinburg please make sure to lock your vehicle doors and never leave food or anything containing the odor of food inside," the agency said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- A McDonald's Chicken McNugget that bears a resemblance to the player characters in popular video game Among Us sold on eBay for just short of $100,000.
The McNugget, listed by eBay user polizna, started at only 99 cents, but after 184 bids the item sold for $99,997.
The listing said the "Among Us shaped nugget" came from a McDonald's BTS meal, a combo meal inspired by K-pop band BTS. The seller promised the nugget would be delivered in edible condition.
"This food product has an average expiration of about 14 days and will be delivered prior to expiration," the listing states.
The eBay post caught the attention of the official Among Us account on Twitter, which shared a link to the auction. The post received a reply from the official Xbox account, which suggested the nugget should come with a packet of McDonald's Szechuan sauce.
"I have Szechuan and at buyers request will ship some with the nugget," polizna wrote in response to the suggestion.
It was unclear whether the buyer requested the sauce.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- Emergency responders were called to an Australian neighborhood to rescue a horse that had wandered into a neighbor's yard and become trapped in their pool.
The Country Fire Service in Victoria said in a news release that crews from Hurstbridge and Research responded alongside the Arthurs Creek Fire Brigade's Large Animal Rescue Team and a Victoria State Emergency Service crew from Nillumbik when a horse was reported trapped in a backyard swimming pool in Cottles Creek.
Firefighters said they had to be very quiet during the rescue to avoid spooking the 17-year-old horse, named Shiraz.
"A horse can explode at any given time, so we have to keep the scene as quiet as possible so that no one gets injured," Arthurs Creek Fire Brigade 3rd Lt. Lisal O'Brien said in the release. "Arriving at a large animal rescue is the complete flip side of arriving at a fire -- we arrive quietly, with no lights and sirens, we turn the radios down -- it's totally opposite.
"Keeping the scene quiet and reducing any form of stimulation allows the animal to remain calm," she said.
The rescue team was able to lower the water level in the pool so a ramp could be constructed for Shiraz to walk out of the pool.
Shiraz's owner, Kylie, said she suspects the horse got into the pool on purpose.
"He loves water so my suspicion is that he's pushed the gate open and got in willingly," she said. "You take him down to the beach and he's like a little child running in and out with the waves. He even surfs in on the waves."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 3 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said a man who drove his SUV onto a golf course and became stuck on the sixth hole told officers he had been led astray by his GPS app.
The Newton Police Department said officers were called to the sixth hole of the Brae Burn County Club golf course about 5 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an SUV stuck in the grass.
The driver told police he had dropped some friends off at 2 a.m. and was following his Waze GPS, which led him onto the golf course. The man told police the darkness caused him to take a turn too wide and become stuck.
Police said the man did not appear to be intoxicated and is not facing any charges. The SUV was removed from its lodging and the golf course was determined to be undamaged.
"I think the moral of the story is, if you're using one of these GPS apps, just keep your eyes on the road, your eyes won't lie to you," Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker told WBZ-TV. "I think if you saw that you were headed down some sort of road and it looked like it wasn't going to go anywhere, that you would stop and turn around."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) An Arkansas angler reeled in an extraordinarily uncommon fish.
Josh Rogers landed a gold-colored largemouth bass from a swim jig at Beaver Lake in the Ozark Highlands last week.
He quickly identified the species of the fish, but the color made him wonder. Turns out, he'd hit jackpot.
"Josh needs to buy a lottery ticket because he caught one fish in a million," Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologist Jon Stein told the Arkansas Wildlife Magazine, the AGFC's official magazine.
Largemouth bass are usually shades of green and brown.
Stein said the unique color of Rogers' fish is due to a natural but rare genetic anomaly known as xanthochroism.
Xanthochroism, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is a "genetic variation in various vertebrates characterized by local or general absence of black and brown pigment with normal development of the red and golden pigments (as of skin or feathers) resulting in a yellow to reddish coloration."
Rogers said he ended up returning the fish to the lake.
"I didn't think anything about it for an hour and a half of fishing," he told Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. "Then I started sending pictures to friends and putting it on Instagram and Facebook, and from the reaction of everybody, I started thinking, 'Maybe I shouldn't have thrown it back.' I was surprised it caused such a reaction from people."
The angler now plans to get a replica of his catch made.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army soldier stationed in Colorado captured video of colleagues scrambling to exit an armored vehicle to get away from a hitchhiking raccoon.
Jossie Chavez, who is stationed at Fort Carson, captured video of the scene that unfolded when a raccoon invaded an armored vehicle known as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
"We were surprised that a raccoon found a way to get inside a Bradley," Chavez told Fox Television Stations. "It's really not common, that's why we were all surprised by it."
The video shows soldiers scrambling to exit the vehicle, with the raccoon following closely behind. The animal then runs off into the distance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A woman from Ventura was reunited with a wallet she lost 46 years ago after an employee working on remodeling Southern California's historic Majestic Ventura Theater discovered it inside a crawl space.
"I would have never imagined," said Tom Stevens after locating the wallet among old candy bar wrappers, ticket stubs and soda cans.
Stevens told the Ventura County Star he then went on social media to try to locate the owner based on clues in the wallet, including old photos, a 1973 Grateful Dead concert ticket and a California driver's license for Colleen Distin that expired in 1976. There was no money in the wallet.
"Does anyone know Colleen Distin?" he asked on the theater's Facebook page. "While doing some maintenance we have found her wallet. There are a bunch of pictures of people, and they are super cool from that era also. Someone may want them. So if you are, or if you know Colleen, drop us a line and we will have it here for you!"
Stevens' boss, Loanne Wullaert, suggested posting the information on social media.
"We're at almost 1,000 shares, a ridiculous amount of comments and then it went to all these other sites," Wullaert said Monday. "I think it's cool that people care and are interested."
Distin, who grew up in Ventura and remains a resident, said she heard from a lot of people online and received a call about the post on social media. She responded May 25, a couple of hours after the posting, that the wallet was hers.
Distin on Friday went to pick up the red wallet, now brownish with age, and said it was like opening a "time capsule."
Distin said she lost the wallet in 1975, when she was in her early 20s, at what was then a movie theater.
Distin said it must have fallen through a hole in her purse, which she had placed on the theater floor. At the time, her wallet held a $200 check and family photos.
"I remember calling the next day when I realized it was gone. They said no one found it, but to call back, which I did," Distin said.
"I'm shaking," Distin told KCAL-TV as she looked through the wallet. It contained poetry and notes, photographs of high school friends, the $5 ticket to a Grateful Dead concert at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and photos of Distin's mother, who died several years ago.
"It's really wonderful," Distin said in an emotional voice.
Distin said she was initially reluctant to talk publicly about her experience but she said there was such a positive response that she gave in.
"It says a lot about our society, that people are looking for a human story and something to feel good," she told the Star. "People need to see the gratitude. I think there's so much other negative stuff that I think this is what touched people."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRINCETON, New Jersey (Reuters) - For some in the U.S., the emergence of billions of red-eyed cicadas this spring after a 17-year slumber has been met with annoyance - particularly over their loud buzzing calls.
But for David Rothenberg, a professor of philosophy and music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, it has presented a unique opportunity for collaboration.
"We're combining human musical ideas with nature's musical ideas," he explained as he gathered fellow musicians at a nature preserve in Princeton, New Jersey.
As cicadas swarmed all around, Rothenberg - with his clarinet - and others on percussion and saxophone held an improvisational jam using the insects' trill as their guide.
While it may seem like white noise to the uninitiated, Rothenberg said he could pluck out several distinct sounds produced by three species of cicada.
The author of "Bug Music" said his fascination with nature sounds began as a child growing up in Connecticut. His interest is not limited to cicadas, he has also written jazz compositions accompanied by the calls of birds and humpback whales.
"Some people, of course, think I'm crazy, like it's just this gimmick," said Rothenberg. "But it's serious stuff that nature has inspired humanity and all artforms more than anything else for centuries."
In the past, Rothenberg often played solo with the cicadas, but more recently he has tried to get others involved.
"The more you pay attention to nature is the only way we're going to save it without destroying it," he said.
Guitarist Tim Blunk joked that the newly-hatched insects were the most cooperative musicians he has ever played with.
"They're never late. They always stay for the whole gig, and you don't have to pay them. It's like the ideal musical partner," he laughed.
The cicadas, known as Brood X or Brood 10, began emerging from the earth last month in Washington, D.C. and 15 states, from Georgia to New York, and west to Indiana and Illinois.
After they mate, a new crop of cicadas will start the 17-year process all over again: burrowing into the ground and not emerging again until 2038.
In the meantime, Rothenberg is savoring his rare chance to jam with them.
"There's a lot of musicians who think that through improvisation you can reach places that you cannot reach any other way," he said. "You can make something very special; it may never happen the same way again."
(Reporting by Vanessa Johnston and Kevin Fogarty; Editing by Karishma Singh)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Smoking Gun) JUNE 3--A 70-year-old Ohio man who told cops he was a "Trump man" confessed to repeatedly urinating and defecating in front of a neighbor's home because the residents "are Democrats and support Joe Biden," according to a police report.
Jerry Detrick, the accused septuagenarian serial pooper, was cited Sunday for littering after the homeowner caught him in the act around 3:15 AM in Greenville, a western Ohio city.
Investigators say that Matthew Guyette called 911 after spotting a man squatting down and relieving himself near a privet hedge outside the home Guyette, 59, shares with his husband. Upon being confronted by Guyette, the suspect got up and walked away from the property.
Based on a description provided by Guyette, police subsequently identified Detrick, a retired high school teacher, as a suspect in the predawn pooping. Detrick, seen at right, lives a couple of blocks from Guyette's residence.
During police questioning, Detrick reportedly admitted to urinating in Guyette's yard on May 30, and also copped to previously defecating on the victim's property "multiple times."
Detrick, cops say, admitted targeting the home because Guyette and his spouse "are Democrats and support Joe Biden," while he is a "Trump man." A patrolman noted that Detrick's statement "leads me to believe this incident is politically motivated."
Cited for littering, Detrick is scheduled to be arraigned June 8 on the misdemeanor count.
In a Facebook post following Detrick's bust, Guyette wrote of an "eventful early morning" and the apprehension of "the man who's been shitting in our front yard for the past ten years." The pooper, Guyette noted, would leave behind "3 or 4 crumpled up restaurant napkins he used to clean himself. That was my clue that I had had a 'visitor.'"