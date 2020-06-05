June 5 (UPI) -- Railway service was held up on a route in Scotland when a wild boar wandered out onto the tracks, blocking the path of trains.
ScotRail tweeted Thursday evening that the line between Glasgow Central and Larkhall was being blocked in Wishaw by an animal on the tracks.
"There's a pig (yes, you read that right) on the line at Wishaw," ScotRail tweeted. The tweet said National Rail officials and police were attempting to capture the animal.
A later tweet clarified that officials had been "advised that the beast involved is in fact a wild boar."
It was unclear whether the boar was captured by officials or wandered off on its own, but railway service resumed later in the evening.
"The wild boar is now safely off the railway and our trains are now able to stop at Wishaw again," ScotRail tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 5 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said she was overwhelmed with relief when a wallet she lost at a Walmart store was returned with its contents -- more than $5,000 in cash -- still intact.
River Johnson of Enderby said she returned home from taking her elderly parents shopping at the Walmart store in Vernon before she realized she no longer had the wallet, which contained $7,000 in Canadian currency -- U.S. $5,211 -- from her two cannabis stores.
"I was losing it," Johnson told iNFOnews.ca. "There was a lot of fear and hopelessness thinking I'm never going to see it again."
Johnson said she called the store, even though it was closed at the time, and was relieved when a an employee answered the phone.
"He said 'don't you worry, now you can sleep tonight, it's in our safe,'" Johnson said.
Johnson returned the following day and was told that a manager, Ralph Buisine, had found the wallet and stored it in the safe in the hopes of its owner returning to claim it.
"He's an unspoken hero, he saved my business," Johnson told the Keremeos Review. "I've had wallets lost with less than that in them and never returned, or returned without the money."
Johnson said she was especially impressed after learning that Buisine had lost his own business, 9Round gym, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If I found that, I don't know what I would do if I was close to losing my house and having all these problems," Johnson said. "But he didn't do that. He made sure I had my money back."
She said Buisine told her Walmart store policy forbids him from accepting any rewards for his deed.
"This is way more than luck, this is angels at work... and it happened to be this guy, he was my angel that night, he's an unsung hero," Johnson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- An Australian diver spear fishing off the coast of Queensland captured video of his encounter with a bull shark that stole the flipper off his foot.
Lachlan Pye, 18, said he was diving off the coast of Lucinda and spear fishing for coral trout and fingermark bream when he encountered the shark.
Pye said he returned to the water after taking a catch back to his boat and was pulling another fish back toward the surface when he was joined in the water.
"I took the easy shot and started to come up. As I came up, this bull shark charged me. It came out of nowhere," Pye said.
Pye's video of the encounter shows the shark pull the flipper off his foot. The diver said he made it back to his vessel without injury.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — A man seen on video charging protesters in New York while wearing a glove with four long, serrated-edged blades surrendered to authorities, the Queens district attorney said Thursday night.
People were peacefully gathering on the overpass above the Cross Island Parkway when Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, jumped out of a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, shouting "I will kill you," and chasing protesters while wearing the knife-claw glove, a press release from the office of District Attorney Melinda Katz said.
He then got back into his vehicle and drove on a sidewalk, nearly running over the demonstrators, the release said.
Demonstrators protesting over the death of George Floyd had been in the area hanging up Black Lives Matter signs and rallying after someone earlier this week was caught on camera ripping one down at the location, the New York Post reported. Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto the back of Floyd's neck.
Cavalluzzi turned himself in Thursday morning and was arraigned on charges of second-degree attempted murder, multiple degrees of attempted assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses.
The judge set bail at $100,000. Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, the release said. It was unclear Thursday night whether Cavalluzzi had retained an attorney.
"In a burst of anger and rage, this defendant allegedly sought to kill protesters who were peacefully assembled and exercising their right to free speech," Katz said, adding that it was "amazing" no one was injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 4 (UPI) -- A San Diego theme park that has to keep a roller coaster running every day despite the coronavirus lockdown has recruited some unusual passengers immune to the virus -- stuffed animals.
Belmont Park in Mission Beach said The Giant Dipper roller coaster has been closed to visitors since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still has to run every day to keep the machinery in good working order.
Park officials said the maintenance crew grew tired of running the coaster without passengers, so last week they decided to load the 95-year-old ride up with stuffed animals.
The coaster is now running multiple times a day with its cars filled with stuffed animals that formerly served as prizes for the park's games.
"We have to keep the coaster running on a daily basis, so why not have a little fun with it," Steve Thomas, the park's general manager, told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "People are loving it. We've seen tons of videos and pictures that people have been posting online."
Thomas said some of the stuffed animals might remain as social distancing buffers once the park reopens.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror) An 11-year-old boy suffered pain for a week after putting 20 magnetic balls up his penis and didn't tell his parents.
The 'curious' child, from Dongguan in South China, needed surgery on his bladder to remove the eodymium magnet toys known as 'Buckyballs'
He suffered from blood in his urine, among other symptoms for a week because he was too afraid to tell his parents.
But it was when they took their son for a check-up at a local hospital where they discovered what he had been up to, according to Li Honghui, chief urologist at Dongguan Children's Hospital.
The boy, whose symptoms include frequent urination and pain while urinating, was found to have a string of 20 magnetic balls in his bladder, causing painful inflammation.
Doctor Li performed a cystoscopy - an endoscopy of the bladder - during which he was able to count the now rusty magnets in the child's organ.
The medic said: "But we couldn't remove a string of 20 spheres through a cystoscopy, so we opted for a minimally invasive surgery instead."
Doctor Li noted that the urethra was too narrow to remove the Buckyballs without risking further injury.
The string of magnetic toys were successfully removed in an operation the same day, according to hospital reports.
Doctor Lis aid: "Children are very curious about their body as they grow.
"In terms of inserting objects in the urethra, we found the phenomenon in boys of two age groups - five to six, and 10 to 13."
Doctor Li said children may be too scared to tell family members, so parents have been advised to seek medical attention for their kids if they notice symptoms including frequent urination, pain during urination, or blood in the urine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a woman who chased her dog into an underground pipe and ended up stranded with the canine in the sewer.
Roberta Ingham said she was outside her home in Nashua on Thursday when she heard someone screaming for assistance.
"I'm laying on my chaise lounge, and I hear what I think is someone yelling, 'help', but also wonder if it's an animal," Ingham told WFXT-TV. "I look around and, I said, 'Something's wrong.' So I got up to make sure I wasn't crazy."
Ingham and her next door neighbor investigated the shouting and determined they were coming from underground.
"She was at the manhole, and the culvert is in the back of my house. So she must have been yelling down the pipe and we could hear her, but she couldn't hear us," Ingham said. "We called 911, and we're trying to explain there's a woman underground."
Nashua Fire Rescue firefighters and EMTs were dispatched to the scene and removed the manhole cover. The dog was lifted to safety and the woman was helped up a ladder.
Deputy Chief Kevin Kerrigan said the dog had gotten away from the woman and she had chased the canine down the culvert and into an underground pipe, before both became stranded about 150 feet into the pipe.
Firefighters in Houston conducted a similar rescue in February, when a man who went exploring in the bayou took an apparent wrong turn and ended up trapped in the sewer.
Dylan Bryant called for help and was heard by a passerby on the street, who alerted the authorities. Bryant was not injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA — The house where Adolf Hitler was born will be turned into a police station, Austria's interior minister said on Tuesday, after years of debate over how best to prevent it becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis.
Having recently carried out a compulsory purchase of the house in Braunau am Inn, a town on the border with Germany, Austria will invite architects to submit plans for a redesign of the building. It will house the local police force's offices, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
"The house's future use by the police should send an unmistakable signal that this building will never again evoke the memory of National Socialism," Interior Minister Wolfgang Peschorn, who serves in a provisional government of civil servants, said in the statement.
Architects from across the European Union will be invited to submit plans for the building's redesign this month and a jury of experts and public officials will pick the winning design in the first half of next year, the Interior Ministry said.
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Police announce new suspect in missing child case
Although Hitler was born in Braunau in 1889, Austria argued for decades that it was the first victim of National Socialism, having been annexed by Hitler's Germany in 1938.
Recent governments have, however, recognized that Austrians were also perpetrators of Nazi crimes and that there was little resistance to Hitler's rule.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Placer County, CA - Police in one California town responding to a "suspicious circumstances" call, found themselves in a unique situation. A bear had gotten into a vehicle... and was stuck inside.
Officials say there was probably some type of food inside the bear could smell.
While it may appear adorable to see a bear in an SUV, it destroyed the inside.
The powerful and agile bear completely trashed the interior trying to locate a snack.
Deputies added to that damage. They had to break a window to give the bear a way to get out.
It's not clear how it got inside.
Officials in placer county are reminding residents and visitors not to leave any food or candy wrappers in vehicles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Researchers in Florida have rediscovered an "ultra-rare" metallic blue bee that hadn't been spotted in years – so long that experts weren't sure it still existed.
The Naples Daily News reports Florida Museum of Natural History researcher Chase Kimmel found a blue calamintha bee on March 9.
Since then, more of the elusive bees have been spotted, but efforts to research the insect have been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum wrote in a release that it was the first time one had been spotted since 2016. The blue calamintha bee – or Osmia calaminthae – has unusual facial hairs that are used to collect pollen.
It's a unique insect for a number of reasons, Kimmel said: It collects pollen on its face, relies on "Ashe's calamint," a threatened flowering plant and is found primarily on Lake Wales Ridge, a habitat in central Florida.
"We observed a shiny little blue bee grabbing (an Ashe's calamint flower) and rubbing its head on the top portion of the flower 2-3 times," Kimmel's statement says.
That behavior is unusual and a unique characteristic of the blue calamintha bee: "We were pretty shocked to see it."
According to a 2015 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report, the bee is thought to live only in the Lake Wales Ridge region, "a globally recognized biodiversity hotspot and one of the nation's fastest-disappearing ecosystems."
"This is a highly specialized and localized bee," said Kimmel's advisor, Jaret Daniels, director of the museum's McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity.
The Florida Museum says the bee was first described in 2011, but scientists weren't sure the bee stll existed. Prior to this year's discovery, it has only been recorded in four locations at Lake Wales Ridge.
"I was open to the possibility that we may not find the bee at all so that first moment when we spotted it in the field was really exciting," Kimmel said.
