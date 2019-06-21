MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn’t too hard, wasn’t too soft, but just right for a nap.
Missoula County sheriff’s officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave Friday morning.
They had to call Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department officials, who tranquilized the bear so it could be re-located.
Sheriff’s officials say in a Facebook post that deputies responded at 5:45 a.m. to a call that a bear opened the door to the Butler Creek’s mudroom and somehow locked the deadbolt once inside.
They say the bear “began ripping the room apart” before climbing up the closet for a nap.
LONDON (AP) — Researchers in Scotland say gray seals can copy the sounds of human words and songs including "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."
The study by University of St. Andrews researchers showed that three trained seals were able to imitate parts of popular tunes.
The research team's findings were published Thursday, including video footage of the seals. The study gave the researchers a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and human language development.
It also suggested that gray seals could be a new model to study speech disorders since they use their vocal tracts the same way as humans.
BOSTON (AP) — A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating.
The Angell Animal Medical Center found 19 baby pacifiers in the dog's stomach.
It started in April when the Wellesley family noticed that their 3-year-old dog, Mortimer, started getting nauseous before meals. His owner, Emily Shanahan, brought Mortimer to the vet, who prescribed medicine to take care of the issue.
But it didn't help and Mortimer eventually stopped eating entirely.
Shanahan went to Angell, where they took an X-ray and discovered the pacifiers.
Vets think Mortimer had been taking the pacifiers from Shanahan's two children over the course of months.
The pacifiers were removed using a medical scope that did not require surgery. Mortimer recovered and is back at home.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal agents say they've mopped up a theft ring involving 21 co-conspirators, responsible for stealing a precious commodity: $3.9 million worth of used cooking oil known as "yellow grease."
A federal indictment unsealed Thursday says the thieves targeted eateries in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia for five years, pumping used oil from restaurant storage tanks into trucks for shipment around the country.
This oil is greasy gold for biodiesel companies. U.S. Agriculture Department data show a 100-pound load of "yellow grease" is worth $25.
A statement from U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. says the oil rendering industry loses between $45 million and $75 million to oil theft each year.
The suspects face conspiracy and money laundering charges that carry prison sentences of up to 25 years.
A woman suspected of stealing is in critical condition after climbing into a Connecticut supermarket's trash compactor that was later turned on by a store employee, police say.
The woman – identified Thursday as 41-year-old Angela Dotolo – was pulled out of the compactor Wednesday afternoon near the NSA Supermarket in New London.
She was discovered after an employee put cardboard down a chute and turned the machine on – and then heard screams from inside, The Day newspaper reported.
New London Police Capt. Brian Wright told the newspaper Thursday that Dotolo is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Wright added that the supermarket's employees had been searching for Dotolo beforehand, as she was suspected of stealing several items, such as beer, from the store.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — One of Florida's most famous beaches has had an unwelcome guest for the past several years — smelly, brown seaweed — and now residents want something done about it.
Some Miami Beach residents are so fed up with the seaweed's washing up ashore that they're pressing Miami-Dade County officials to come up with a solution to remove the brown nuisance.
The Miami Herald reports the seaweed appearance is naturally occurring, but last year it showed up in record numbers.
Unlike toxic algae blooms or red tide, the seaweed doesn't kill marine life, but swimmers find it annoying.
Scientists speculate the seaweed blooms on Miami Beach, and elsewhere in South America and the Gulf of Mexico, are connected to rising ocean temperatures and increased nutrients from fertilizers flowing into the ocean.
BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters, police and a veterinary clinic combined forces to rescue a red squirrel that had gotten its tiny head stuck in a manhole cover in the western German city of Dortmund.
Dortmund's fire department said Friday they responded Thursday morning to a call about the rodent in peril on a street next to a downtown park.
When rescuers arrived, they spotted the tufted-eared squirrel's head poking out of a hole in the cover. Initial attempts to free the animal were unsuccessful, so the entire manhole cover was removed and taken to a nearby veterinary clinic, while police were called in to guard the open sewer.
Vets used anesthetic to calm the squirrel and then freed the animal. It was treated for superficial neck wounds and is expected to soon be released back into the wild.
June 21 (UPI) -- An alcoholic beverage brand is offering a $10,000 paycheck for a seemingly simple summer job: giving up homemade "frosé" cocktails for the summer.
Cape Line Sparking Cocktails said it will pay $10,000 to a selected person who pledges to forgo "frosé" -- a beverage made by freezing rosé wine -- and instead drink their canned cocktails, which can be put in the freezer to create an easy frosé alternative.
Applications are being accepted through June 28 at the contest email, nowayfrose@capeline.com. The email should feature 100 words on living a "best summer" without frosé along with a photo of the applicant's ideal summer.
The cocktail company's posting is the latest "dream job" offering from a brand seeking summer exposure. Reynolds Wrap previously announced the return of its "Chief Grilling Officer" position, which will pay someone $10,000 to travel the country eating barbecue, and Hotels.com is seeking a "poolhop" to make the same amount visiting hotel pools across the country and reviewing them.
FRANKLIN, Va. (AP) — The exotic African cat that escaped from its owner's house has been spotted again in Virginia, this time more than 150 miles (240 kilometers) from its North Carolina home.
The cat's owner previously told news outlets his pet, Rocky, escaped from his coastal North Carolina home in October. Since then, Rocky has been on the move and evading capture, spotted in cities across Virginia — first, in a state park in April, later in rural Chesapeake and just this week near Suffolk.
A Virginia Beach animal control agent told The Virginian-Pilot she has spent hours trying to trap the elusive cat. But African servals are known for their athleticism, both in their ability to travel over 20 miles (32 kilometers) a day, and being able to run 50 mph (80 kph).
June 21 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman said a debt collection agency is trying to collect a $35 ticket she received at the age of 15 for not wearing a seat belt.
Amy Rush, who is in her 40s, said she was riding with an older man in Hamilton County, Iowa, in 1990 after running away from home and the man was pulled over for speeding.
Rush was issued a $35 ticket for not wearing her seat belt. She said the officer should have been more concerned with the fact that she was a teenage runaway riding with a stranger.
"I was a runaway, the officer that pulled us over and not only did he not see an ID or license from me, but never inquired more about me at all. For all they knew I was with a deranged psychopath or something," Rush told WHOTV.
She said she was surprised to receive a letter at her home outside of St. Paul a few days ago from a debt collection agency looking to get the money from the ticket.
"I've almost considered driving down there the two and a half hours to talk to a judge to tell him how absolutely ridiculous this is and what a waste of taxpayer money this has been for the 15 years. I can't imagine the postage they've paid on following me around trying to get this $35," she said.
The Iowa Judicial System allows for Rush to appear in person and ask a magistrate to forgive the fine, but Rush said she has no intention of doing so.
"I told them they can keep sending me mail and wasting more money because I'm not paying it," she said.