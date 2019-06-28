A Washington sheriff’s office reported the strange case of a burglar who was arrested after offering responding deputies a box of doughnuts as a "peace offering."
"People say cops love donuts but we don’t recommend this method of delivery," the King County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday, mentioning a June 16 break-in at its substation in Fairwood.
"What did the suspect steal after breaking into the storefront?" the post asked. "Absolutely nothing. Instead, he was found sitting at the table in the back room where deputies usually complete paperwork. The suspect had his feet up on a chair, watching TV and had just finished smoking a cigar."
The deputy who responded asked the suspect if he broke the window to the storefront, and the suspect casually replied, "Yep."
The man said he would rather go to jail for burglarizing the substation than "kill his roommate," the post said.
"But, fearing deputies would be mad at him for the break-in, the suspect brought along a peace offering: a fresh box of donuts he'd just purchased from a nearby grocery store," according to the post. "What cop doesn't love donuts, right?"
The man got his wish and was booked into the jail for malicious mischief and trespassing, the Seattle Times reported.
A sheriff spokesperson told the paper the man did not offer more information about the roommate.
The Facebook post concluded by saying, "No word on the fate of the donuts."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Two men driving in Kansas this week were amused, and partly frightened, when a snake appeared on the edge of the open passenger-side window and slowly crept up to the windshield.
As the guys were traveling on a Kansas City road, they decided to record the reptile on video, the Kansas City Star reported. The minute-long video appeared to show the snake wrapping itself around the passenger-side rearview mirror and slithering onto the vehicle's windshield.
The snake dangled itself above the glass for a few seconds before the driver used his wipers to send it flying toward the median.
"I don't think I've ever seen that," one of the men was heard saying in the video.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 28 (UPI) -- A New Zealand family fled their home and neighbors are being warned to keep a distance after a muddy geyser started swallowing the property.
Susan Gedye said she awoke Tuesday morning at her home in Rotorua to what she initially thought was an earthquake.
Gedye told Radio New Zealand she looked out her kitchen window and spotted "a big geyser coming out of the ground."
Gedye and her family abandoned their home as a precaution and the mud geyser continued to grow, leading the Rotorua Lakes Council to warn of "ground collapse" in the area.
The council said the geyser had grown so large Thursday that it had started to engulf Gedye's garage.
"At the moment we are just letting it take its course -- the resident has been moved out of the house for precaution and we've fenced off at the top there just to stop people coming too close," geothermal and regulatory inspector Peter Brownbridge said.
The council said there was "slightly more ground collapse on the property" when inspectors examined it Friday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 28 (UPI) -- Northeastern Ohio is in the midst of a mayfly invasion, with the seasonal insects showing up on weather radar and being spotted swarming vehicles.
Weather radar at WOIO-TV and WEWS-TV picked up a swarming mass of the mayflies, which come from Lake Erie, as they flew over the northeastern part of the state.
Photos going viral on Facebook and Twitter show swarms of mayflies completely covering parked cars.
Experts said mayflies only live for one or two days after coming to land, and swarms typically dissipate after about a month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 28 (UPI) -- A bird with an unusual posture has been nicknamed "gorilla crow" after a video of it flexing its wings was snapped at a Japanese mall and went viral online.
The video, posted by Twitter user @keita_simpson, was dubbed the "gorilla crow" when users pointed out the bird's posture appeared extremely ape-like.
Crow researcher Kaeli Swift said the large-billed crow in the video wasn't actually all that unusual.
Swift said the corvid was standing in a "sunning" posture that only made it appear as though it was using its wings to stand like a gorilla.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 28 (UPI) -- A doctor at a hospital in Thailand shared video of the unusual discovery inside the ear of a woman complaining of tinnitus -- a tick.
Dr. Piradee Chanmonthon, 37, an otolaryngologist at Buddhachinaraj Hospital in Phitsanulok, said the 50-year-old woman came into the hospital complaining of a ringing sound that had been in her left ear for weeks.
Piradee looked inside the woman's ear and discovered a tick had bitten the inside of her ear repeatedly.
The doctor said the tick was deep in the woman's ear canal and was removed via suction.
''Luckily, the tick didn't lay eggs or hadn't embedded in her ear because that would take longer to removed and might have involved an operation," the doctor said. ''I'd like to warn all animal lovers to regularly shower your pets, especially in this rainy season, before playing and taking them to bed with you.''
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 27 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman said she had no idea that she had won a $1 million Powerball jackpot until she was tagged in a Facebook post by her sister-in-law.
Lala Singleton of Baton Rouge told Louisiana Lottery officials she is only an occasional lottery player, and usually only checks her tickets once she has several accumulated.
She said she realized she needed to check her ticket from the June 22 Powerball drawing the next day, when her sister-in-law tagged her in a Facebook post about a $1 million ticket being sold at Charge Up 47 in Baton Rouge -- the location where she bought her ticket.
"Once I checked my ticket, I just flipped out!" she said. "I made my boss and coworkers double check!"
Singleton said she and her husband will use the winnings to pay off their debt, save to send their kids to college and donate to charity.
"It's been a stressful year," she said. "It has just been one thing after another lately... but joy comes in the morning!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Anyone who has ever been in a NYC Park bathroom can confirm that they are vortexes of filth, but now it's scientifically official: According to a comptroller report released Thursday, 100 park bathrooms that were surveyed are in an "unacceptable" condition and 53 were downright "hazards."
"Far too many NYC Parks bathrooms remain in unseemly condition; repelling children, families, seniors, and everyday New Yorkers, rather than providing relief," the report said.
The report broke down the city into its community districts, and the districts with the largest share of "unacceptable" park bathrooms were Chinatown/the Lower East Side and East Harlem, with 40 percent and 39 percent respectively.
The report also noted lack of accessibility: only a third of park bathrooms are ADA accessible, 11 percent of bathrooms are not open year round, and 74 percent do not have changing stations for young children.
"While NYC Parks has made important strides to improve the safety and cleanliness of its facilities in recent years, there are still far too many bathrooms in disrepair," the report concludes. "It must also consider its own responsibilities to local families and young children."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) Ever had a nightmare in which you wake up at night, alone, strapped in a seat in a completely dark and freezing cold room with no means to contact anyone?
That's the story Air Canada passenger Tiffani Adams told about what was supposed to be a simple 90-minute flight from Quebec City to Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this month.
Her account was posted on the airline's Facebook page by her friend Deanna Noel-Dale.
Adams, who has since been experiencing anxiety and insomnia, wrote that she fell asleep in a row of seats on a nearly empty flight, and by the time she woke up the plane had arrived at its destination and had been parked away from the nearest terminal.
Her cellphone battery was depleted, therefore useless, and there was no power on the plane to recharge it.
No one else was on the pitch-black plane.
Adams made her way to the cockpit, where she eventually found a flashlight. The light helped her figure out how to open the main exit door. But there was no gangway, so she was staring at what she said was a 40 to 50 foot drop to the ground, hardly an attractive means of escape.
She focused the flashlight on the plane's exterior, hoping that the reflection might catch someone's attention. In time, the driver of a luggage cart came to her rescue.
Adams said Air Canada representatives offered her a ride home and then called her twice to apologize and say they've launched an investigation into how she was missed by the plane's crew when everyone else got off the flight in Toronto.
She says she's still recovering. "I haven't got much sleep since the reoccurring night terrors and waking up anxious and afraid I'm alone locked up someplace dark," she wrote.
A representative for Air Canada confirmed Adams' account, adding they "remain in contact with her."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 27 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin bus driver was caught on camera saving the life of a turtle that was slowly crossing the road in the path of another oncoming bus.
The Milwaukee County Transit System shared surveillance footage of the bus driver, Yaghnam Yaghnam, stopping the vehicle on an Oak Creek road and getting out to carry the turtle to the side of the road.
A second bus appears moments later and drives over the spot that was formerly occupied by the turtle.
The incident occurred next to the Milwaukee Area Technical College's Oak Creek campus, MCTS officials said.