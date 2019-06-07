LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — Police who surrounded a house in eastern Texas because they thought they had a burglary in progress found a deer instead.
The homeowner called Lufkin police early Thursday after she heard glass breaking. The woman hid in a closet and realized she had left her weapon in the kitchen. Officers were worried it could end up in the hands of the suspect.
Video posted on Facebook shows officers entering the home, yelling, “Police! Let me see your hands!” Police say as the officers rounded a corner, they came “face to face with one very frightened doe.”
An officer shouted “It’s a deer! It’s a deer! It’s a deer!”
The officers used chairs to shoo the deer out the door.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Visitors to a Rockford museum will have the opportunity to take a virtual trip along the Oregon Trail, following the path of settlers in 1848 — and possibly experiencing death by dysentery or a broken leg.
On Saturday, Midway Village Museum will showcase an interactive version of the Oregon Trail computer game that launched in 1971, the Rockford Register Star reported.
The game puts players in the shoes of a settler moving a family of five from Missouri to Oregon in a covered wagon. Players at the Oregon Trail IRL event can shoot rubber-band guns, pull team members across tarp rivers and avoid the types of problems that in those days could lead to death. Some estimates indicate around one in 10 explorers died over a 25-year span in the mid-1800s.
If they survive, the teams who get the most points by the end of the game will be qualified for various prizes.
"I'm not sure how our mortality rate in the game will compare to that because I think a lot of people in this game actually want to die," said Caitlin Treece, educator at Midway Village. "We've heard a lot of people advertise this to their friends as 'Do you want to come catch dysentery with me?'"
Though the game frustrated students for years, millennials have started to embrace its nostalgia factor. Retail outlets have sold T-shirts that read "you have died of dysentery" in a graphic that is reminiscent of the early days of Apple computers.
Midway Village sought to capitalize on the game's renaissance with its event, which is part of the museum's effort to appeal to younger adults.
"We just kind of sat down and thought about what we, as millennials, would be attracted to, and pop culture and nostalgia type things are very much heart warmers for us millennials," said Alyssa McGhghy, special events coordinator for Midway Village.
Youngsters will play a version that avoids the possibility of fatality.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No, this isn't the Onion. Cannonballs that were purportedly used by Dracula during the 15th century have been discovered in Bulgaria.
Researchers have found medieval cannonballs from culverins, an early form of cannon, that were most likely used by Wallacian Voivode Vlad III Dracula, more commonly known as Vlad the Impaler, during his bloody battle in 1461 with the Ottoman Turks, according to a report in Archaeology in Bulgaria.
The discovery was made in Svishtov, a small town in the northern part of the country with a population just over 37,000, by Professor Nikolay Ovcharov from the National Institute and Museum of Archaeology in Sofia and his team.
"What's really interesting is that from the early Ottoman period we have found cannonballs. We rejoice at those small cannonballs because they are from culverins," Ovcharov said in an interview with Nova TV. "These were the earliest cannons which were for the 15th century, up until the 16th century, they weren't in use after that. These were still very imperfect cannons. That was precisely the time of Vlad Dracula, there is no doubt that they are connected with the siege and the conquest of the Zishtova Fortress by Vlad Dracula in 1461."
Culverins are medieval cannons and Ovcharov believes these were most likely used during the middle part of the 15th-century when Vlad the Impaler was fighting for control of the Zishtova Fortress.
The fortress's long history stretches back way beyond Vlad the Impaler. Ovcharov and his team have found inscriptions at the site that mention a cohort from the Roman Empire's First Italian Legion.
"We have a partially preserved inscription from the 4th century AD, from the Roman period, about a cohort from the First Italian Legion," Ovcharov added in the interview with Nova. "Our hypothesis is that this is from the last period of the Roman presence in this region. We know that they had been quartered at Novae, but towards the 4th – 5th century AD, as a result of the barbarian invasions, it became indefensible, it was abandoned, and the Late Antiquity fortress that predated the Zishtova Fortress was built here."
The researchers said they have also found larger cannonballs from later time frames at the dig site.
Ovcharov added that he was amazed that the fortress is so well-preserved, noting that the Russians had actually burned it in 1810, effectively ending its use during the Russian-Turkish War. "For a long time, I had thought that this fortress would be in an extremely severe condition but it has turned that they didn't manage to do that much damage, and its level of preservation is rather good," he said.
The archaeologist said it's quite possible that Dracula stayed at the fortress after conquering it. "The truth is that Vlad Dracula besieged this place, conquered it, and most probably also resided here briefly," Ovcharov stated.
Excavations at the site will continue until June 15 and then there will be an additional exploration for a period of one to two years. Following that, Ovcharov said the fortress would be restored.
"The present excavations are a first step in the research of the fortress, and I hope that based on the engravings, which are literally like photographs, we will be able to do a very pleasant restoration, and will have one of the last fortresses of Tsar Ivan Shishman before the Ottoman Conquest, and a residence where Vlad Dracula stayed."
Though he was the inspiration for Bram Stoker's "Dracula," a horror tale that ultimately spawned the vampire phenomena, Vlad Dracula was perhaps even more frightening than the mythical creature.
Ovcharov mentioned a letter from Vlad Dracula to the King of Hungary, in which Dracula boasts about killing 410 Turks during the battle. "Some of them were probably impaled, in his style," the researcher stated.
"He was one of the most meticulous fighters against the Ottoman invasion. He was cruel but, at the end of the day, that was the Middle Ages, and he was allowed those things," Ovcharov said during the interview.
Dracula was held in captivity in Visegrád from 1463 to 1475, where stories of his cruel acts spread throughout Europe. He was ultimately killed in battle prior to January 10, 1477.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
They might never catch him — he's the gingerbread man.
A suspect wanted on a series of drug and theft charges in Ohio has been dubbed the "Gingerbread Gangsta" by the Stark County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say there are four active warrants for 18-year-old Tyler Selway.
Selway is charged with possession of a controlled substance analog, aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
It's not clear why the man, described as being 6-foot-1 and 155 pounds, has been referred to as the "Gingerbread Gansta." But officials note he has a particular look about him, referencing his distinctive "TAT FACE," which is likely a reference to the small tattoos under his right eye.
Those with information on Selway's location are urged to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office tipline at 330-451-3937 or dispatch at 330-430-3800, option 0.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Florida man was arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday for allegedly dousing his sleeping girlfriend with a bottle of ketchup because he thought she was having an affair, according to court records.
Officers responded to a home in Pinellas Park early Sunday where they found a woman "covered in ketchup," a police report said.
The woman's boyfriend – identified in a police report as 37-year-old Peter Wagman – denied the condiment attack despite having "ketchup on the right side of his pants."
Police said the woman "woke up to ketchup being poured on her by the defendant as the defendant was yelling 'that's what you get, b----."
Wagman was released from county jail Monday. He has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery. A judge ordered Wagman to have no contact with the victim. Her identity was not released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Yeti persisted.
An Oregon man intent on proving the existence of the mythical creatures known as Bigfoot, Sasquatch, the Abominable Snowman and Yeti in 1976 managed to get the FBI to test hair and tissue samples that he believed might help his case, according to newly released records.
"The FBI has analyzed hair in connection with the search for Sasquatch, aka 'Bigfoot,'" an internal FBI memo noted in February 1977.
On Wednesday, the same man who spurred that analysis, 93-year-old Peter Byrne, told CNBC that he still hasn't given up hope of proving that Bigfoot is a real — if exceedingly rare — creature.
"It's a great challenge," Byrne said, when asked to explain his interest over nine decades in finding creatures widely believed to be figments of imagination, or the inventions of con men.
Byrne's web page says that he "has always had an interest in the unknown and the mysterious" since his father used to tell him bedtime stories about the Yeti of the Himalayas.
The page says his "first opportunity to go looking for the Yeti occurred in 1946, when he was still in the British Royal Air Force in Bombay, India."
A photo on that page shows him "with the famous Yeti scalp" at a temple in the Himalayas in Nepal in 1958.
Another photo shows a very big footprint of a possible Bigfoot.
His desire to see a Yeti for himself led him to launch three extensive expeditions searching for the Yeti in Nepal in the late 1950s.
Byrne said that in the past 50 years he had found two or three sets of possible Yeti footprints, with five toes on each foot, left in tracks in the Himalayas, at altitudes of 15,000 feet.
But he conceded Wednesday that those prints could have been left by Hindu holy men, or sadhus, whom he has seen walking barefoot in the snows at such heights.
After moving to the U.S. the 1960s, Byrne went on to direct "The Bigfoot Information Center and Exhibition" in Oregon.
With the backing of what he said were wealthy men, he tried to find conclusive evidence of Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch in America's Pacific Northwest,
"I was in it full time, seven days a week," Byrne said of his earlier Bigfoot hunts, which last were funded in the 1990s.
"Right now, I'm still active," Byrne said.
"We have motion-sensitive cameras out in the mountains" of Oregon, he said.
But, he added, "it's a hobby for me now."
When told about the FBI documents showing his correspondence with the agency in the 1970s asking it to test hair samples, Byrne chuckled.
But he also said, "I don't remember this."
"It's out of my memory," he added, while noting that he does recall asking the FBI in the 1970s about an incident at a campground in Washington state where a Bigfoot was suspected.
However, FBI records disclosed by the agency on its public documents page show that in 1976, Byrne repeatedly wrote the FBI asking for the tests to be conducted on both hair his group had obtained, and on other samples that he had heard might be in the agency's possession.
"We do not often come across hair which we are unable to identify and the hair that we have now, about 15 hairs attached to a tiny piece of skin, is the first that we have obtained in six years which we feel may be of importance," Byrne wrote in a Nov. 24, 1976, letter to FBI Assistant Director Jay Cochran Jr.
In an earlier letter, in August of that year, Byrne had asked if hair, "supposedly of a Bigfoot," that he believed had been sent to the FBI by others had been examined.
"Will you kindly set the record straight, once and for all, inform us if the FBI has examined hair which might be that of a Bigfoot, when this took place, and if it did take place what the results of the analysis were," he wrote.
"Please understand that our research here is serious," Byrne wrote.
"That this is a serious question that needs answering."
In a response finally sent to Byrne on Dec. 15, 1976, Cochran, of the bureau's scientific and technical services division, noted that the FBI laboratory normally conducts examinations "of physical evidence for law enforcement agencies in connection with criminal investigations."
But Cochran added, "occasionally, on a case-by-case basis, in the interest of research and scientific inquiry, we make exceptions to the general policy."
"We will examine the hairs and tissue mentioned in your letter," Cochran wrote to Byrne.
It was the first time that the FBI apparently tested a sample of hair to see if it was a Bigfoot, according to the records, which contain photocopied images of the hairs.
The FBI acted relatively quickly after Cochran told Byrne the tests would be done.
In February 1977, Cochran wrote Howard Curtis, executive vice president of the Academy of Applied Science in Boston, which had a relationship with Byrne's Bigfoot group. The academy had been the chief sponsor of a search for the Loch Ness monster in Scotland.
Cochran's letter noted that the results were being sent to Curtis, at his request, because "Mr. Byrne will be out of the country for several months."
Byrne, according to Curtis, was in Nepal at the time.
Cochran said the examination of the hair "included a study of morphological characteristics such as root structure, medullary structure and cuticle thickness in addition to scale casts."
"Also, the hairs were compared directly with hairs of known origin under a comparison microscope," he added.
At the end of all that: "It was concluded as a result of these examinations that the hairs are of a deer family origin," Cochran wrote.
"The hair sample you submitted is being returned as an enclosure in this letter."
Even though he does not recall that test being performed, or the FBI's conclusion, more than 40 years later Byrne still dreams of finding a Bigfoot.
"No, no," Byrne answered ruefully, when asked if he had ever actually seen a Yeti or Bigfoot. "I'd love to see one."
"There's been sightings," he said.
He noted that he once found in the Pacific Northwest a "huge footprint" of what would have been an upright mammal with five toes on each foot and a "46-inch stride."
And, "We had a sighting 10 days ago of a Bigfoot from a very reliable, very good friend of mine," Byrne said.
Last year, he said, there was a sighting of a suspected Sasquatch by seven loggers, who were surprised to see a huge creature ambling their way.
When it came to believing in Bigfoot, Byrne noted, those men were "all totally skeptical right until then."
Byrne pleaded guilty in August 2013 to defrauding the Social Security Administration, the Oregon Department of Human Services and Medicaid out of more than $78,000 by concealing his travels outside of the United States from 1992 through 2012.
Byrne, who was sentenced to three years of probation and full restitution, had been receiving Supplemental Social Security Income, and had been required to report to Social Security certain travel outside of the U.S. at times he was getting that need-based benefit.
"Between 1992 and 2012, Byrne traveled outside the U.S. for more than 30 days at least 15 times, on some occasions remaining outside the U.S. for more than four months," prosecutors said at the time.
He also had more than $85,000 in bank accounts at one time when he was getting SSI and food stamps, authorities said.
According to federal prosecutors in 2013, investigators found a copy of a letter Byrne had sent his publisher, Safari Press, "directing that any future royalties for his published books be sent to his girlfriend."
"Byrne had previously been questioned by investigators whether he was receiving royalties for the books he had written on topics such as his search for Bigfoot and game-hunting in Nepal," the U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon said in a press release at the time. "
"Byrne denied receiving royalties."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PARK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — How do you handcuff a snake?
Police in Park Forest, a Chicago suburb, spent 30 minutes removing a snake from the engine of a patrol car Wednesday night.
Chief Chris Mannino and another officer stopped their car when they spotted the 3-foot-long (0.9 meter) snake in the road. But the slippery serpent didn't surrender; it escaped under the car and into the engine area.
Mannino says he finally was able to grab the snake behind its head and safely remove it. After police posted photos on Twitter, readers recognized it as a snake that's native to northern Illinois.
The snake wasn't in custody for long. Police released it in a nearby forest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 7 (UPI) -- A Utah-based company is offering to pay someone $1,000 if they can complete a simple challenge: downgrading to a flip phone for a week.
Frontier Bundles, a Utah-based Internet service provider, said it is "looking for one brave soul to willingly give up their smartphone for a full seven days in favor of a flip phone."
The ideal candidates are "smartphone addicts, social media experts and tech geeks," the company said, and "bonus points go to applicants who have an active social presence or are willing to vlog their experience."
The company said the challenge will pay $1,000 if the person selected completes the challenge successfully. They will also receive a "survival kit" that includes a road map, a pocket phone book, a notepad with a pen and a pair of 1990s-era CDs to make the flip phone experience extra nostalgic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Authorities in Russia are investigating after a former railway bridge was broken apart by thieves who then allegedly stole central sections of the structure.
The bridge is located near Oktyabrskaya in Murmansk, which is near Finland, the BBC reported. The structure wasn't in use because areas of the city have been abandoned.
The thieves stole the central metal structure of the bridge, which weighed close to 56 tonnes and spanned more than 75 feet long, prosecutors in Kirovsk detailed in a news release on Tuesday. The theft of material is estimated at $9,000.
While the railway connected to the bridge had long been removed, the bridge was once used to transport rare earth elements from a neighboring plant, according to the report.
Locals noticed the disappearing bridge in May. Photos taken of the structure clearly show its entire middle section missing. Another bridge, located nearby, remains intact.
Scrap metal has long been attractive to thieves in Russia looking for money, according to the news outlet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 7 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man shared photos and video of a monster 55-pound catfish he caught using a $10 pole he bought from Walmart.
Fasa Mayberry said he reeled in the fish at the Cedar Hill Community Center in Madison and it took him more than two hours of struggling to land the catch.
He said the fish weighed in at more than 55 pounds, but he suspects the scale might have been too small to capture the full weight of his catch.
"I'm blessed to be able to pull a monster out of a community park with a ten dollar slingshot from Walmart and on a ten-pound test line!!" Mayberry wrote in a Facebook post.