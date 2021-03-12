BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Friday banned the sale and use of a New Age ‘water vitalizer’ device amid concerns that it is interfering with amateur radio signals.
The Federal Network Agency said it had received numerous reports that the device, sold by Swiss company Wassermatrix AG as a way to “activate” the body’s self-healing powers, was transmitting on the frequencies allocated for ham radio users.
The agency said owners of the 8,000-euro ($9,540) device, which has been sold more than 2,400 times in Germany, are allowed to keep but not use it.
Wassermatrix AG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Startling discoveries in a New Jersey yard led to evacuations two days in a row, after old artillery shells possibly dating back to WWII were found buried in the lawn.
Landscaper Ed George and his crew were doing work at a Cape May home on Wednesday when they made the surprising find. The two unexploded munitions were longer than a football and George said they "look like big bullets."
NBC New York was at the scene of the discovery when the day took a potentially explosive turn: While talking about what they had found, George found another shell on Friday.
"I mean, jeeze, there might be more. I guess if there's one there," George said after unearthing the third one.
News 4 quickly alerted police, with officers arriving in minutes. And for the second straight day, the Jersey Shore neighborhood was once again evacuated.
"It's not scary, but it's unsettling for sure, said neighbor Charlie Cummings.
A historian and a military expert both told NBC New York the shells could date back to WWII. The former owner of the home where the finds were made died in 2020, and the fire chief said he was a collector of antiquities — and apparently a few other things.
"Not sure if he was collecting ordnances, but starting to lean in that direction," said Cape May Fire Chief Alex Coulter. "I mean, it's just a very historic town, so you never know what you're going to find in the ground here."
Explosives experts were summoned to the scene once more, and the latest shell to be found was removed and safely detonated.
"The previous owner did bury a lot of things back in the backyard, things that you couldn't throw away," said Kyle Anderson, who purchased the home in October. He said he also found a big porcelain urinal.
When asked what else he thinks might be found in the yard, Anderson said he didn't want to speculate. But after using special equipment to scan the lawn, police are confident there's nothing left that could possibly blow up.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Washington man is accused of stealing a 400-pound slide from a playground and mounting it to a child's bunk bed in his mobile home, police said.
Dustin Allen Bushnell, 30, of Burbank, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of possession of stolen property, Pasco Police said in a press release.
Detective Julie Lee had been investigating reports of stolen catalytic converters late last month, and that case led her to the home of Bushnell.
Lee, with the help of other detectives, executed a search warrant of Bushnell's home and found a "gigantic slide" (as well as catalytic converters), police said.
The slide had been taken from a playground in December, police said. The slide had been repainted, sawed off at the top and mounted to a bunk bed.
Pasco Police arrived on the scene and recovered the slide. Bushnell was arrested and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on a charge of possessing stolen property. He has not yet been charged with stealing catalytic converters.
An investigation is ongoing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A video taken by a camera-equipped drone buzzing through the nooks and crannies of a historic Minneapolis bowling alley has attracted hundreds of thousands of views online.
The drone in the 1 1/2-minute video at Bryant-Lake Bowl follows bowling balls down the alley and takes viewers behind the alley's reset mechanism, back out onto the floor and into the bar.
The video is the work of 25-year-old cinematographer Jay Christensen, produced by Minneapolis-based Rally Studios and directed by Anthony Jaska, the Star Tribune reported.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" filmmaker James Gunn tweeted the clip to his 800,000-plus followers, saying he wanted the filmmakers "to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Christensen, who lives near the bowling alley, was struck by the destruction and rebuilding along Lake Street following last year's rioting after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
"It made me think, what's the future of Lake Street going to look like?" he asked. "Bryant-Lake Bowl is a staple in the community, and not having it be that way didn't sit well with me."
He approached the bowling alley's owner, who let them shoot after-hours because of coronavirus restrictions. Christensen and Gunn said they were just having fun putting the film together this month and never expected all the attention.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A looted mosaic that once decorated a ship of the Roman Emperor Caligula and ended up as a coffee table in New York City finally returned home Thursday, as details emerged about the lucky break in the investigation that got it there.
Officials unveiled the mosaic at the Museum of Roman Ships in Italy, which was built in the 1930s specifically to house the treasures of two huge ceremonial ships Caligula commissioned in around AD 40. The ships eventually sank and were excavated from the depths of Lake Nemi, in the Alban hills south of Rome, starting in the late 1890s.
The mosaic, a 1.5 square-meter geometric print in rich green, reddish-purple and white stone, was part of an inlaid floor on one of the ships, which were designed and decorated essentially as floating palazzi in a testament to Caligula's greatness.
It's unclear when the mosaic passed into private hands or under what circumstances. But eventually it was purchased by a New York antiquities dealer and her Italian journalist husband, who shipped it back to New York and made a coffee table out of it for their Park Avenue apartment.
And there it sat, relatively undisturbed, until Oct. 23, 2013. That night, at the Bulgari jewelry store on Manhattan's 5th Avenue, marble and stones expert Dario Del Bufalo was giving a lecture and book signing for his new book "Porphyry," on the rare reddish-purple stone preferred by the Roman emperors, that was attended by New York's cultural elite.
As he was signing books, Del Bufalo said he overheard two women who were leafing through his book exclaim "This is Helen's mosaic! This is Helen's mosaic!'" after seeing a photograph of the work.
"I didn't understand," Del Bufalo said Thursday as the mosaic was put on display at the Nemi museum. "There were a lot of art experts and I asked 'Who is Helen?' And they told me she is a woman who has a house on Park Avenue and this same mosaic."
Helen was Helen Fioratti, the antiquities dealer, and soon she would be caught up in the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, the Italian culture ministry and carabinieri art squad, all of which were hunting down antiquities that had been looted from Italy and ended up in private collections and top U.S. museums.
The Manhattan DA's office in October 2017 announced it had seized the mosaic and turned it back over to Italian consular authorities, who repatriated it to Italy. It has been on temporary exhibition since then in Italy but on Thursday was returned to the Nemi museum, with the other artifacts from Caligula's ships.
Fioratti told The Associated Press at the time of the seizure that she had bought the mosaic in good faith more than 40 years earlier while she was living in Italy and had been told it belonged to the aristocratic Barberini family. She was never prosecuted, and decided not to contest the seizure because she believed it would cost too much and take too long.
"It was an innocent purchase," she said then, adding that the sale had been brokered by an Italian art historian known for his work recovering art stolen by the Nazis. "We were very happy with it. We loved it. We had it for years and years, and people always complimented us on it."
Del Bufalo said the district attorney's office eventually asked him to authenticate the mosaic. He said he immediately recognized the round porphyry pieces used, as well as the restoration of a vertical crack.
"When they showed me the photos of the mosaic belonging to this woman who was living in New York, I told them; 'Yes, it is exactly that same one,'" he said.
Del Bufalo suggested the mosaic might never have been exhibited in the museum, which was turned into a bomb shelter during World War II and then was damaged by fire. Unlike other relics, he noted, the mosaic shows no evidence of fire damage, suggesting it had either been spirited out before or during the war, or had never been there and had been in private hands since it was excavated.
Nemi Mayor Alberto Bertucci said the city was proud to be welcoming the mosaic back home.
"The mosaic testifies how important and luxurious these imperial ships were," he said at the unveiling Thursday. "These ships were like buildings: They were not supposed to sail and they confirm the greatness of this emperor who wanted to show the greatness of his rule of the Roman empire through these ships."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A closed-down Macy's department store has been given new life as a high school in Vermont.
Burlington High School reopened for in-person learning inside the unconventional venue on March 4, several months after the school's usual facilities, at 52 Institute Road, were shuttered in fall 2020 after PCB contamination was detected by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
Now students who have opted in to the school's hybrid learning program are able to get in-person instruction a few days per week in a space that's clean and interesting to look at, Interim Principal Lauren McBride told Fox News.
Classrooms feature much of the old Macy's amenities and décor, including fitting room signage, cashier and customer service counters, and retired adverts from Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Levi's.
It took $3.5 million to convert the space into a functional school, according to McBride. Not to mention moving into the building was a quicker transition and a more cost-effective option than renting trailers.
The 150,000-square-foot space was renovated in 10 weeks and bridges the gap between a department store and high school. Library books are kept on shelves that used to hold fine china, while a Michael Kors section has been turned into a staging area for distributing meals, which are cooked off-site and delivered to Burlington High School.
McBride anticipates students will be calling this Macy's store home for at least three years.
In the meantime, students are hanging up their artwork and have even requested to decorate some of the walls with murals.
Burlington High School has also achieved viral fame for its unique reopening after student Miranda Ljung shared a brief tour on TikTok.
"I've been told that some students from other schools want to come here now after seeing the renovation," McBride noted.
Currently, Burlington High School has around 900 students enrolled, with 100 choosing a remote learning option. The remainder are taking part in the school's hybrid learning program, which has students attending in-person classes half the time.
Weekdays welcome about 400 students per day, which helps both the student body and staff social distance as the pandemic continues.
Burlington High School follows the cloth face mask mandate and health guidelines that have been set by the state of Vermont for COVID-19. Hand sanitizer dispensers and coronavirus safety precaution signs are posted throughout the school's new home.
McBride adds that the best part of reopening is seeing how appreciative students are to reconnect with friends and teachers.
Macy's did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2 metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo.
Police came across the 9-meter-long (30-feet-long) craft last month while it was being built in Málaga, on southern Spain's Costa del Sol, during a broader international drug operation involving five other countries and the European Union crime agency Europol.
The 3-meter-wide (10-feet-wide) semisubmersible craft is made of fiberglass and plywood panels attached to a structural frame, has three portholes on one side and is painted light blue. It has two 200-horsepower engines operated from the inside.
Rafael Perez, head of the Spanish police, said the vessel had never sailed.
"We think it was going to go into the high seas to meet a mother ship (to) take on board the drugs," probably cocaine, before returning to Spain, Perez told reporters.
"It is like an iceberg," he said of the vessel's structure. "In practice, nearly all of it goes under water apart from the top, which is the only part of it that would be seen from another ship or a helicopter."
Similar drug-smuggling vessels have in the past been discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, especially off Central and South America. They sit low in the water to escape detection and rarely are able to fully submerge.
The wider police operation against the alleged international smuggling ring netted hundreds of kilos of cocaine, hashish and marijuana in various places in Spain, with 52 people arrested.
Spanish police said in a statement that police in Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Portugal also were involved in the operation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said it took more than an hour and three separate attempts to rescue a cat that was stranded in a high branch of a tree for over a week.
Escambia County Fire Rescue said a crew responded Thursday evening to the call in Pensacola, where nearby business owners reported a cat had been stuck up a tree for over a week.
The cat attempted to flee from firefighters, ending up even higher up on the tree. Rescuers said it took three attempts before they were finally able to reach it with a ladder.
Once back on the ground, the firefighters gave the cat some water and spaghetti.
The firefighters took the cat back to the station, where animal control was expected to retrieve it Friday. The animal was dubbed "Paul" in honor of firefighter Paul Guy, who was the one who pulled the feline from the tree.
Firefighters in Utah recently faced a similar situation when a member of the public visited the Weber Fire District's Station 66 and reported a cat had been stuck in a tree for four days. The cat was returned to sold ground and "ran off to get some much-needed food and water," the district said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 12 (UPI) -- An airline worker at an Arkansas airport reunited a lost Buzz Lightyear toy with the young boy who accidentally left the action figure behind in Texas.
Southwest Airlines said the boy, named Hagen, had gotten off a plane at Dallas Love Field Airport, and his family already was in its rental car heading away from the airport when the child realized his Buzz Lightyear toy was missing.
The toy was left on the plane, where a Southwest ramp agent named Jason found it after landing in Little Rock, Ark.
Jason found Hagan's name written on the bottom of the toy's foot, and a coworker helped him find the plane's passenger list from earlier in the day to identify Buzz's owner.
Buzz arrived in the mail at Hagan's home a few days later, in a package that also included photos of Buzz posing at the Arkansas airport and a letter detailing his "adventures."
"There's definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world for us," Hagan's mother, Ashley, said of the airline workers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for her collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia, which includes more than 16,000 different items.
Donna Fee of Elizabethton said she started collecting Pooh items 31 years ago, when her son was only 6 months old, and her collection of toys, miniature statues, dishware, posters and other items soon numbered in the thousands.
"Right now, I can tell you the total is 16,147, but we are getting more in about every day," Fee told the Times News.
Fee and her husband, Keith, are constantly on the lookout for new pieces to add to the collection.
"I'll try to remember if we have it, if not then I'll call her and say 'hey, do you have such and such' and if she says 'no,' then of course, I'll buy it," Keith Fee told WCYB-TV.
Donna Fee said she has contacted Guinness World Records, which lists the current record-holder for the largest Winnie the Pooh collection at 14,314 items.
She said she expects to hear back soon whether a representative will visit her home to verify her collection's world record status.