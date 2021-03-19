DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A top aide to a district attorney in suburban Philadelphia has been demoted because he was caught moonlighting for DoorDash during work hours.
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced the punishment Thursday against prosecutor Gregg Shore, who was demoted from the office’s first assistant district attorney to being a deputy district attorney.
Weintraub said Shore had been working for DoorDash, delivering food during work hours, from October to February. The Bucks County Courier Times said Shore’s salary as first assistant was $125,000.
“I primarily worked the job at nights and weekends, however, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times,” Shore told the paper Thursday.
Shore told the Courier Times he was motivated by personal circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic to work the delivery job.
Weintraub said Shore repaid the county with unused vacation time for the money he made delivering food while on duty.
Weintraub cited the importance of redemption and second chances as reasons to keep Shore on the office payroll.
Shore has also worked for the state attorney general’s office, as a Lehigh County prosecutor and was a deputy secretary in the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry during the administration of Gov. Tom Corbett.
Two people broke into a Houston museum Tuesday night and used a getaway boat to evade police before disappearing into the city's storm drain system, officers say.
Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a burglary at the Museum of Fine Arts in River Oaks, police Lt. Larry Crowson said. The museum told KTRK-TV a man and a woman entered the Bayou Bend museum through a basement window, triggering the burglar alarm.
Officers saw two people run out of the building and into a motorboat waiting along the banks of Buffalo Bayou, which snakes through the center of the city and runs adjacent to the museum.
Police units spread out across bridge overpasses on either end of where the pair was last spotted, Crowson said. A video posted on social media showed a police helicopter circling the area.
A dive team joining the pursuit spotted the pair hiding inside the boat next to a culvert along the bayou, Crowson said. The two then jumped out of the boat and into a nearby drainage tunnel.
Patrol officers and a K-9 unit entered the drainage canal to chase the two but resurfaced a short time later after losing radio contact with other officers, Crowson said.
No one was hurt and no artwork was taken, the museum posted on Twitter Wednesday evening.
So far no arrests have been made.
Investigators are hoping the boat is registered with Texas Parks & Wildlife, which can help track down its owner.
March 19 (UPI) -- A Toronto man who bought an antique camera from Pennsylvania off eBay discovered there was still film inside -- and he was able to reunite the photos with the family that took them in 1997.
Adam Wilson said he bought a camera from eBay and discovered there were photos on the film inside, but the Lewisberry, Pa., seller could only tell him it was found in a storage locker in Lewisberry.
Wilson posted the recovered photos to Twitter, estimating they were 10-20 years old.
A TV news report about Wilson's discovery aired on WHTM-TV, and a viewer recognized Maria Bartoletti, a former Lewisberry resident who now lives in Florida.
"My sister called me, and she said, 'Bob, you're not gonna believe this,'" Maria's brother, Bob Bartoletti, told the TV station.
Bob Bartoletti said the photos were taken at Christmas in 1997. He said one of the pictures recovered by Wilson is the only photo he has together with Maria and James Bartoletti, the siblings' father, who died not long after.
The photos also feature Maria's husband, Marv Bulson, who died in 1999.
Bartoletti said the Christmas depicted in the photos was the family's first since the death of his mother and mother-in-law.
"It was a very meaningful time for us, and it was a very difficult year because both mothers were very ill for six to seven months of that year," Bartoletti said.
Wilson said he was happy to return the memories to the family.
"I just knew that if we could get them out there and get them back home they would be appreciated," Wilson said.
CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old Chicago girl whose mother was at work somehow managed to toss a mattress from her family's third-story window during a fire and then jump onto it to safety, a fire official said Thursday.
Firefighters who arrived at the burning apartment on the city's South Side just before midnight Wednesday found the girl safe outside. They were able to rescue two younger children who were inside, including the girl's 5-year-old brother, who was at the window poised to follow his sister, and a 2-year old boy, the fire department said.
District Chief Frank Velez told the Chicago Tribune he was impressed by the girl's quick thinking in a life-or-death situation, calling her idea "quite innovative."
"You'd be surprised on what an individual can do when you're in that sympathetic and parasympathetic stage of fight or flight. ... They're thinking to save themselves one way or another and obviously you have to give a credit to the kid for really thinking of something like that," Velez said.
Police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said there were no charges pending against the children's mother, explaining that a neighbor was babysitting them. Velez, however, said he did not know if the neighbor was in the apartment when the fire began.
Velez said the three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, and that their conditions had been stabilized. He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
March 19 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Montana girl who studied business administration at California Intercontinental University has become the youngest American in history to earn a doctorate.
Kimberly Strable, 17, of Great Falls, said she presented her dissertation virtually and was awarded a doctorate in business administration with an emphasis in global leadership.
"I'm the third youngest in world history to ever get a doctorate in any subject, the youngest in all world history to ever get a doctorate in business and the youngest in American history to get a doctorate in any field," Strable told KRTV.
Strable said she is looking forward to starting her career.
"Right now I'm actually working on some legal battles, discrimination I faced because of my age. So that's a really interesting part and I've actually applied some of my knowledge and I'm working on that. But after all that wraps up, I plan on trying to get into executive management," Strable said.
Strable said achieving runs in her family -- her older sister earned a master's degree just days after turning 18 and her three younger siblings have all expressed an interest in getting their degrees at a young age.
"I was just so happy and glowing. So relieved because it's been such a long journey and it's always been a next step and a next step. To finally recognize I am now officially a doctor, super amazing," she said.
Strable's graduation was celebrated on Twitter by Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobson.
"17-year-old *DOCTOR* Kimberly Strable -- that has a nice ring to it. Congratulations on hard work paying off!" Jacobson wrote.
(Huffington Post) A wax figure of former President Donald Trump was removed from display at Louis Tussaud's Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas, because customers kept punching and scratching it.
"We've always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was — Bush, Obama or Trump — they've all had people beat them," Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, told the San Antonio Express-News. Ripley's owns the Waxworks.
Stewart told the newspaper that the Trump figure was beaten badly enough to leave deep marks on its waxy face, necessitating its move to storage.
A figure of former President Barack Obama lost its ears six times, and former President George W. Bush's figure's nose was punched in, Stewart said.
"People are just aggressive about their political party," he commented.
Ripley's made three Trump figures in 2016 for its various attractions around the nation, saying each one took its sculptors about six weeks to craft.
"Just as in real life, the wax Trump is polling at about 50% – loved by some Ripley's visitors, loathed by others," the company said in a news release at the time.
Ripley's is currently working on wax likenesses of President Joe Biden.
One visitor said in a YouTube video tour that the figures in the San Antonio museum "look maybe 30-40% like the celebrities or famous people that they're trying to mimic" and compared the Trump figure to actor Mickey Rourke:
March 19 (UPI) -- An auction house announced an entire 11-acre island in the Scottish Highlands will be auctioned online with a starting bid of $111,700.
Auctioneers Future Property said Deer Island, on Scotland's west coast, is a space that can be "enjoyed with zero chance of intrusion."
Property manager Stephen McCluskey said the island is being sold for the first time after being owned by the same family for the past 500 years.
The closest island, Eilean Shona, is owned by Vanessa Branson, sister of British businessman Richard Branson.
"They use that as a business -- Eilean Shona is bigger, significantly bigger, but they've got chalets and a retreat there where a number of celebrities go and stay," McCluskey told CNN.
Deer Island, by comparison, is as undeveloped as can be, McCluskey said.
"It's rock and trees really at the moment -- there's nothing on it -- and never been anything built on it, or any application to have anything on it," he said. "There's nothing at all. It's been completely uninhabited for 500 years."
McCluskey said the new owners will have to receive relevant planning permissions from the Scottish government before attempting to build anything on the island.
Deer Island is expected to sell for $209,000 to $279,00 in the March 26 online auction.
March 19 (UPI) -- A goat that led police on a chase near downtown Las Vegas has been adopted and is now headed to a new permanent home, animal rescuers said.
The 1-year-old goat, dubbed Buzi, led police and animal control officers on a chase for more than an hour Saturday in a neighborhood near the city's downtown.
Buzi was taken in by the Animal Foundation, which treated the animal for a minor respiratory infection.
The foundation said Buzi will still need treatment after being transferred to his new home, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
The Animal Foundation said investigators attempted to identify Buzi's owners, but he was put up for adoption Thursday when no one came forward to claim him. Officials said the goat was adopted just before the rescue closed for the day on Thursday.
March 19 (UPI) -- A Kansas man who turned his love for the Kansas City Chiefs into a giant mural on the side of his house said the city has ordered him to take it down.
Chris Chancey said he spent about 60 hours painting the mural of Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on the side of his Kansas City home to commemorate the team's 2020 Super Bowl victory.
"We don't have any HOA here. We don't have any restrictions that I know of. I just thought I'm going to paint my house, so let's have some fun," Chancey told KTVI-TV.
Chancey said he received a letter from the city giving him until March 31 to remove the mural.
The letter told Chancey that mural signs are not allowed in areas zoned as residential.
"Escalating penalties from $100 to $1,500. They even went as far as to say that they can take a lien against my property," Chancey said.
He said he was going to paint over the mural, but a friend suggested a different idea.
"I had a friend who's been in the back of my ear telling me that he wants it. He wants to buy it. He wants to steal it off of my house," he said.
"I called him this morning and told him and said, 'You've got 13 days. The city told me I got to get rid of it in 13 days, so you got 13 days.' And he said he'll have a crew out here next week," Chancey said.
The city responded to the controversy:
"Fans can all agree this Chiefs mural is awesome! Unfortunately, murals, including awesome ones like this, are not allowed in residential (R1) areas per the City's Code of Ordinances," Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City said in a statement to KSHB-TV.
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean authorities on Friday said they had confiscated more than three tonnes of cocaine and marihuana wrapped in white paper stamped with the image of deceased Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.
The Escobar-decorated packages were a first in Chile, authorities said, though similar shipments were confiscated by police along the Mosquito coast of Honduras earlier this year.
"Criminal organizations always put a stamp on (their product), something distinctive, for traceability, to ensure that large shipments reach their destination," said Hector Espinosa, director general of Chile's PDI investigative police.
The bust - unusually large for Chile - also resulted in the arrest of six people, the seizure of 14 vehicles, various weapons, foreign currency and several cellphones.
The drugs were seized in Chile's northern desert near Arica, a remote, mountainous region that has increasingly become a focal point for smugglers of both contraband and people.
Police said the product came from Bolivia.
Chile is largely off the beaten track for the region's drug traffickers, but several recent high profile drug-related crimes in the capital Santiago and the desert hinterlands have put authorities in the South American nation on alert.
Escobar, Colombia's best-known drug lord, was the head of the infamous Medellin cartel. He died during a police operation in 1993.
(Reporting by Reuters TV, writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)