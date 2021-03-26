JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — A steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse was finally corralled Friday morning, police said.
The beefy, 1500-pound (680-kilogram) fugitive was captured unharmed in Johnston by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm, Johnston Chief Joseph Razza told WLNE-TV.
The steer took off Feb. 4 when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, according to authorities.
Since then, it has been spotted a number of times, including by a startled Uber driver who reported seeing it during an early morning run to pick up a passenger as he was waiting for a traffic light to change.
Razza previously said he just wanted to make sure the animal kept to wooded areas where it could not endanger drivers, and said Friday he’s relieved it has been captured without anyone getting hurt.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman noticed something strange about the "For Sale" sign outside a home in her neighborhood.
On top of the sign with the name of the broker and their contact information was a sign with the words "Not Haunted" in big red letters.
"This just went up around the corner and I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS," Margot Bloomstein wrote in a tweet this week that included an image of the sign, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.
The house is west of Boston but Bloomstein didn't want to say exactly where to respect the homeowner's privacy, she said. But she reached out to the real estate agency to learn more about the sign.
They knew nothing about it either.
The consensus is that the sign is a prank — maybe played by a ghost with a sense of humor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's not every day you see an alligator and a bull shark swimming in unison, but that's exactly what Florida resident Gray Vinson witnessed while visiting Indian River Lagoon Sunday, he told NBC 6.
The Vero Beach native, who grew up swimming and boating around the river, said he filmed the rare moment from a walking bridge.
"Bull sharks and gators have been spotted before but to my knowledge this is the first time together," Vinson said.
Video shows both creatures gliding next to each other in the brackish water. Vinson also captured a video of a manatee that appeared to escape the shark and gator unscathed.
The Indian River Lagoon is a bull shark nursery, according to the University of Florida. Young bull sharks typically use the area until they are about 9 years old, and then move into an adult habitat offshore, George Burgess, Florida Program for Shark Research director, said in an article.
Vinson said the area is well-known for seasonal bull sharks. His post on Facebook has been shared more than 600 times.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has now given birth to a son — at age 57.
Barbara Higgins also had a brain tumor of her own while trying to get pregnant and had it removed.
Higgins and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been grieving for their late daughter Molly.
In recent years, the couple, who also have an older daughter, thought about having another child. They found an in vitro fertilization clinic in Boston that worked with them.
Higgins gave birth to a healthy boy named Jack on Saturday. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
"Yes, I'm scared and I'm anxious, but I'm so excited," Higgins told the Concord Monitor for a story published Friday.
Higgins, an avid runner who has been a high school track coach, said she did weight training until the day she went into labor.
In addition to Higgins' struggles with her brain tumor, Banzhoff, 65, had been living with kidney disease and underwent a transplant.
According to Guinness World Records, the oldest woman to give birth was 66-year-old Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara, who had twins in Spain in 2006.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Whew, now here's some good cosmic news: NASA has given Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing asteroid.
The space agency announced this week that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of Apophis smacking Earth in 2068.
That's the same 1,100-foot (340-meter) space rock that was supposed to come frighteningly close in 2029 and again in 2036. NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago. But a potential 2068 collision still loomed.
First detected in 2004, Apophis is now officially off NASA's asteroid "risk list."
"A 2068 impact is not in the realm of possibility anymore, and our calculations don't show any impact risk for at least the next 100 years," Davide Farnocchia of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, said in a statement Friday.
Scientists were able to refine Apophis' orbit around the sun thanks to radar observations earlier this month, when the asteroid passed within 10.6 million miles (17 million kilometers).
Apophis will come within 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) on April 13, 2029, enabling astronomers to get a good look.
"When I started working with asteroids after college, Apophis was the poster child for hazardous asteroids," Farnocchia said. "There's a certain sense of satisfaction to see it removed from the risk list."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 26 (UPI) -- Police in Britain are warning residents of a town to beware of multiple rhea birds spotted running loose in the area.
The Hertfordshire Constabulary said the rheas, smaller cousins of the ostrich, have been seen running wild in residential areas and along the busy M25 road in Three Rivers, England.
Police warned residents to steer clear of the birds if they are spotted in public.
"Unfortunately we have received reports of them attacking dogs and deer, so we ask that dog owners are vigilant when out walking," Police Constable Christian Gottmann of the Rickmansworth and District Safer Neighborhood Team said.
Police said they have been unable to identify the owner of the birds or determine their origins.
"These birds are certainly an unusual sight on the streets of Three Rivers, and we want to reassure the public that we are working in partnership Three Rivers District Council, Highways and our Rural Operational Support Team to come up with a plan to capture and rehome the birds to a suitable animal reserve," Gottmann said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum said Friday that they have cracked the case.
UW-Madison police said three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as part of a "pledge" activity for the former Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn't been recognized as an official student organization since 2015.
Police said they acted on a tip, and that the three admitted to purchasing a chainsaw, renting a U-Haul and stealing the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine. The stolen tree was about 30 yards (30 meters) from a street that runs through the arboretum, which is a popular spot for walkers, joggers, bicyclists and nature lovers.
The tree was planted in 1988 and its theft drew widespread attention.
After learning how rare the tree was, and that police were investigating, the students destroyed it and disposed of it outside of the city, university police said.
Each of the students was cited for removing the tree, which is punishable by a $200 fine.
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone declined to comment on the students involved, citing federal privacy laws related to student discipline. She said in general students can face campus disciplinary action in addition to criminal sanctions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said lanes of traffic on a busy highway were blocked for several hours when a 40-foot boat fell off a trailer.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boat fell from a trailer on Interstate 10 in Crestview, near mile marker 56, just after 7 p.m. Thursday.
The vessel ended up sideways across lanes of traffic, causing hours-long delays.
There were no injuries resulting from the boat, which was removed from the scene by the FHP.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 26 (UPI) -- State officials in Florida said all slingshot rides in the state have been closed for inspection after a snapped cable left two teenagers temporarily stranded on a ride.
Osceola County Fire Rescue said crews responded alongside the Kissimmee Fire Department on Thursday evening when a non-load-bearing cable snapped while two teenagers were on the Old Town Slingshot ride in Kissimmee.
The riders were stranded 30 to 40 feet in the air for about two hours and were rescued by firefighters using a ladder truck.
The teenagers declined medical treatment, officials said.
The Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said the four slingshot rides in operation in the state have been temporarily closed to allow the manufacturer to conduct an investigation into Thursday's incident. Officials said the state will conduct its own inspections once the investigation is concluded.
John Stine, the director of marketing and sales for Old Town Slingshot, said the company does daily inspections of the rides and they are inspected by the state twice a year.
"We do not open a ride until it's fully inspected and it was fully inspected and it was good to go," Stine told WKMG-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Twitter users are scratching their heads over a Los Angeles man's claim that he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch — and the cereal maker's explanations for the alleged findings.
Jensen Karp, a writer and TV producer, contacted the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account Monday after he claimed to discover the fishy-looking items in his cereal.
At first, the cereal's social media team apologized and asked for more information.
The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account then claimed that what Karp thought were shrimp tails were actually "an accumulation of cinnamon sugar."
Karp was skeptical. Very skeptical. So much that he accused the cereal manufacturer of lying, posting another photo of the pieces on Twitter.
He then went digging deeper into the cereal bag, part of a two-pack purchased at Costco, and made other discoveries.
Karp said his wife, actress Danielle Fishel, also discovered what looked like dental floss in another bag of cereal.
Karp eventually came to the theory that the box was somehow infested by a rat that left droppings and other collections.
Neither Karp nor General Mills, which makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, immediately responded to requests for comment.
On Tuesday, Jensen tweeted he was taking the tails to a lab to be tested for DNA to see if they were really shrimp.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch put out a statement saying whatever Karp found in his cereal didn't occur at any of its facilities, and told customers who encountered similar findings to reach out.