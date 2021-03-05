CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Police and conservation officers were searching Friday for an unknown number of young crocodiles that escaped earlier in the week from a large breeding farm in South Africa.
The crocodiles are suspected to have entered the nearby Breede River after escaping Wednesday morning near the town of Bonnievale in Western Cape province, about 180 kilometers (111 miles) east of Cape Town.
So far, 27 of the reptiles have been recaptured and another seven had to be euthanized, Cape Nature conservation spokeswoman Petro van Rhyn said. Another six were spotted but evaded capture.
The commercial breeding farm contains about 5,000 crocodiles, van Rhyn said, and a big part of the problem is that recovery teams aren’t certain how many escaped. They are waiting for the owner of the farm to give them an accurate count.
“Is it 100, or is it 1,000?” van Rhyn said. “We don’t know.”
The crocodiles are thought to be between 1.2 and 1.5 meters long, according to Cape Nature.
Conservation officers have been using cages with food bait inside to try and capture the crocodiles, but that hasn’t proved to be very successful because the river is full of fish, van Rhyn said.
Police and Cape Nature officers are concentrating on an area as far as five kilometers (three miles) upstream and five kilometers downstream of the escape point but don’t believe the crocodiles will have moved very far.
Van Rhyn said residents of the area should be watchful but shouldn’t panic. Crocodiles are nocturnal and generally shy, she said, it’s highly unlikely to see one on the streets of Bonnievale.
She said it was not a good idea to go swimming in the river there, though.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) This catastrophe has a happy ending.
Four cats left aboard a sinking ship are being cared for after sailors from the Royal Thai Navy saved them in a dramatic rescue at sea this week.
The country's navy and coast guard responded to the site of the sinking fishing boat Tuesday off the coast of the Satun Province at the southern end of Thailand, according to the Royal Thai Navy.
Eight crew members, three Thai and five from Myanmar, had already been rescued. The navy sailors were investigating the cause of the sinking and looking for any oil spill when they noticed the cats were still aboard the sinking vessel, which was then vertical in the water and nearly totally submerged after it had capsized.
"I used my camera to zoom in to the boat, and I saw one or two cats popping their heads out," First-Class Petty Officer Wichit Pukdeelon told Reuters.
Photos the Royal Thai Navy shared on Facebook show the cats huddled together, looking wet and frightened.
More photos show one of the sailors wearing a life vest and swimming out to retrieve the cats, giving the animals a ride to safety as they clung onto his shoulders. Other sailors pulled a rope to help him carry the cats aboard their ship.
The navy's Facebook posts about the rescue garnered more than 15,000 "likes" and thousands of comments praising the sailors' actions.
The rescuers are caring for the cats at their base on the island Koh Lipe, Reuters reported. Photos the navy shared on Facebook show soldiers drying the cats with a towel and sitting on a table with big bowls of cat food.
"All four cats are well taken care of," they wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's almost "Candyman" come to life.
A New York City woman discovered an entire empty apartment located through a hole behind her bathroom mirror — and videos of her solving the mystery and making the unsettling discovery have gone viral on TikTok.
Samantha Hartsoe was trying to find the source of cold air that was blowing into her Roosevelt Island apartment, and soon found that the air was coming from behind the bathroom mirror. She removed the mirror to find a fairly large square hole in the wall.
She continued to film as she peered through, finding a dark room on the other side — and a hallway leading to possibly more. She quickly decided she had to go in and see what was in there.
"Curiosity killed the cat, curiosity is going to kill me," Hartsoe told NBC New York. "I can't not know what's on the other side of my bathroom."
After gearing up — complete with a facemask and armed with a hammer — she finds a way to get through the hole, despite some concern from her roommates.
"Every corner I would walk normal and then be like moving her head to check," Hartsoe said."
As she kept on with her investigation, she found more and more of the unfinished apartment on the other side of the hole. She explored both floors, and made sure to lock the front door to the empty apartment. After finding plenty of filled trash bags, and thankfully no spirits, Hartsoe returned back to go back through the hole, back to her apartment.
"My roommates definitely thought I was going to be dead. When I came back they were excited," she said.
Nearly eight million viewers on TikTok were captivated by Hartsoe's journey, captured in a series of four videos. She isn't sure why so many people were drawn to her videos, chalking it up to possible boredom or maybe a bit of wistful hope shared by all apartment dwellers.
"I think everybody in New York has such small apartments, you don't know what you're going to find and everyone's hoping for more space," Hartsoe said.
She has contacted the maintenance department, which is scheduled to address the hole behind her mirror tomorrow. Hartsoe said she has not yet contacted the landlord.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 5 (UPI) -- An employee at a dentist's office in California received a scare when a large turkey came crashing through a window and into the patient consultant area.
Donna McDonald, office manager at Gregory Hailey DDS in Fair Oaks, said she was the only person in the building when she heard the crashing sound that she initially thought might be an earthquake.
McDonald said she was shocked to see the cause of the ruckus was actually a turkey that crashed through a window into the empty patient consultant area and was clawing at the walls.
"It clawed up multiple walls to where we're gonna have to repaint in there. Some of the glass that came in cut the dental chairs ... and we'll need some deep cleaning," McDonald told the Sacramento Bee.
Animal control referred McDonald to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, which sent someone to the scene to evict the turkey.
"There was no wrangling this bird as an amateur. The wildlife lady kind of struggled with it," McDonald said.
The wildlife rescue said the turkey did not appear to be seriously injured and will be released back into the wild. Greg Grimm, treasurer of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, said the turkey may have saw its own reflection in the window and attacked it, confusing it for a romantic rival amid the mating season for the birds.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 5 (UPI) -- A New York woman who found a decades-old family photo in a used book she bought 15 years ago was able to return the photo to the family thanks to social media.
Victoria Johnson said she bought a book from The Strand, a used bookstore in Manhattan, about 15 years ago, and found a photo of what appeared to be a family of four pressed between the pages.
Johnson said she recently decided to try to find the family from the photo, which appeared to already be decades old by the time it came into her possession.
She posted the picture to Twitter, asking if anyone recognized the people -- a man, a woman and two young girls -- and 48 hours later she received a response from Carol Howlett of Hudson, Ohio, who recognized the man as her Uncle Sheldon.
Howlett was able to help Johnson get in touch with Valerie Sudduth, 65, of Richardson, Texas, who confirmed she was the younger girl in the photo.
Johnson mailed the photo to Sudduth, who received it Wednesday.
Sudduth said the photo was taken in 1964. She said her father had died and her mother had recently married Sheldon Sudduth, a man she met at church. She said it was the new family's first photo together.
"I was really, really happy because I had a new dad," Sudduth told ABC News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 5 (UPI) -- Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are assuring residents that a wall holding up a new flyover bridge in Raleigh is not leaning, despite an optical illusion that makes it appear so.
Some drivers who observed the wall holding up the bridge from Interstate 440 West to Interstate 40 East in Raleigh appears to be slightly leaning, but NCDOT officials said the appearance is an optical illusion that resulted from the wall being built on a curve.
"The wall has been inspected several times over the last year and we have found no issues to date," NCDOT spokesman Marty Homan told WNCN-TV.
The bridge was built last year and opened to vehicles in December.
Robert Bullock, the NCDOT engineer overseeing the I-40 widening project, said officials have heard from drivers concerned about the wall's angle a few times since it opened, but the optical illusion has no effect on the wall's integrity.
"The first part of the wall, sort of the wings area, the part as you are coming up, the contractor did build it a little straighter, so there is a slight turn some people notice, but other than that, that's what creates some of that illusion -- a visualization as of why it may seem to lean forward," Bullock said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Meredith) – A massive "Hamilton" fan has created an entire animated video recreating the musical "Animal Crossing"-style.
Act one of "Hamilton: An Animal Crossing Musical" is now streaming on YouTube.
The video took six months to create.
The animation in the style of Nintendo's hit video game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is synced to the original "Hamilton" audio, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda as the title character.
The video is an example of a technique called "machinima" – creating animated entertainment from video game engines.
The video's creator, known online as Guitar_Knight 14, is an engineer by trade who has a deep love for "Hamilton," "Animal Crossing," and being creative.
"Interesting, I don't study anything about filmmaking, or animation, or anything," Guitar_Knight14 told CNN. "I like editing videos because when I saw the incredible things that you can do, you put a little bit of imagination and you can do incredible things."
Guitar_Knight14 completed act one in December, and he hopes to have act two completed in a few months.
You can watch the full video on YouTube. It runs 1 hour 14 minutes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 5 (UPI) -- Officers at a Florida police station looked out from a second-story window and came face to face with an unexpected visitor: a green iguana.
The Cape Coral Police Department shared photos showing the iguana peeping in through a second-floor window at the station after apparently scaling the side of the building.
"Have you ever had the feeling you were being watched? Our detectives found this curious iguana looking in the window of their office on the second floor," the department said. "Who knew that iguanas are great climbers?"
Green iguanas are considered an invasive species in Florida and have been blamed for damage to infrastructure including sidewalks and seawalls. The species is native to Central America, South America and some eastern Caribbean islands.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 5 (UPI) -- James Park, CEO and co-founder of FitBit, has purchased a Tom Brady rookie card for $1.32 million in a private sale, setting record for the highest price paid for a football card.
PWCC Marketplace brokered the sale for the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card sold earlier this month, but the purchase was announced Thursday. Park also confirmed the purchase Friday on Twitter.
Only 100 of the cards exist in the world.
"I lived in Boston for 10 years, and so am a huge fan of Brady," Park said in a news release. "The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment.
"I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady's uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection, and I'm incredibly excited to now own one of only 100 of Brady's best rookie card."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they were catching largemouth bass for research when they made a surprising discovery -- a live turtle in a fish's stomach.
The commission and Wildlife Research Institute said biologists were collecting tissue samples from fish that were caught earlier in the day by an airboat in the Everglades when a member of the team spotted something highly unusual: "movement coming from the stomach of a bass."
"The biologist carefully opens the stomach and something unexpected is inside ... a live turtle!" the institute said in a Facebook post. "Live turtles are not something biologists normally find amongst the stomach contents of largemouth bass."
The institute said the biologist carefully extracted the turtle from the stomach of the fish and, after determining that it was healthy, released it back into the water.