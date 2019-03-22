ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s agency may tell its deputies to stop naming K-9s after real people after a dog named Trump was featured in a Facebook meme.
The Orlando Sentinel reports a picture showing an Orange County Sheriff’s patrol car which has a decal feature the dog’s name and picture was posted Wednesday by the Facebook page “Cop Hunter.” The text overlaid on the image says “Atta boy, Trump! Making a difference.”
The pro-law enforcement conservative group’s meme had 1,200 likes on Friday.
The sheriff’s office confirmed it has a dog named Trump, which was purchased in March 2018. In a statement the agency said K-9 names are left to their human partners and there is not a policy against naming after people. But the statement said the agency may consider changing that.
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who's been dubbed a serial stowaway was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to sneaking past Chicago airport security last year, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket.
As part of her plea deal, Marilyn Hartman, 67, can't go to Chicago's O'Hare or Midway airports without a ticket. She entered the plea to a criminal trespassing charge but had originally faced counts of felony theft, burglary and other charges.
"I do apologize for the airport and ... causing problems for them," Hartman told Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas.
The plea is the latest chapter in a story that's played ou t over the past decade in Chicago, Hawaii, San Francisco, Florida and elsewhere. Hartman has been nabbed in and near airports dozens of times and made it onto planes maybe a half-dozen times.
Authorities have said she boarded the flight to London by walking past two British Airlines ticket agents who were checking other passengers. Hartman darted into a small room off to the side and walked quickly past customs and a Border Patrol agent who was looking at passports of people entering the ramp.
Hartman was arrested after her London trip and free on bond in January 2018 when she was again discovered wandering at O'Hare. This time, a judge ordered her held without bond and she was later found unfit for trial. Hartman spent time at a state mental institution and in July she was moved to a halfway-house style mental health center in Chicago called A Safe Haven.
The judge Tuesday praised Hartman for receiving a glowing progress report from the center's staff.
"A Safe Haven has been your safe haven, and I am really proud of the progress you have made," Chiampas told Hartman.
The facility has agreed to help Hartman find permanent housing.
The Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would legalize lemonade stands run by children.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Matt Krause, sought to legalize what's typically considered a harmless hobby or fundraiser that kids participate in for fun. Lemonade stands and other stands that sold nonalcoholic beverages and were operated by minors were previously illegal in Texas because of sanitation concerns.
On Tuesday, when HB 234 received initial approval, Krause said it was "lemonade freedom day," according to the Dallas News. "It's a great day for our Texas entrepreneurs."
Once the bill passed on Wednesday, the congressman said, "Yesterday was one small step for lemonade, today is one giant leap for young entrepreneurs."
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott made his support of the bill known on Tuesday, tweeting that "it's a shame that a law for this is even needed."
George P. Bush, son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and land commissioner for Texas, posted a video of himself buying lemonade from enthusiastic children for $1 on Tuesday before the measure was approved.
"So HB 234 would allow children in Texas to set up a lemonade stand. Can't think of anything more basic, more entrepreneurial, more creative for a child to begin the idea of learning the value of a dollar," Bush said. "Literally, the value of a dollar today is buying just a glass of lemonade."
He said the legislation "goes far to build imagination and creativity in our great state.
Krause said the idea to legalize the stands came after County Time Lemonade ran a promotion called "Legal-Ade" that paid for fines and permits for children in the U.S. who couldn't legally operate lemonade stands.
The bill now moves to the Senate for approval.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Apparently, this region ain't big enough for two airports with the name "Orlando."
The authority that governs Orlando International Airport has sued the authority for the much smaller Orlando Melbourne International Airport on Florida's Space Coast, claiming its name is misleading passengers into believing they're going to the theme park mecca instead of the coast.
The lawsuit filed this week in federal court asks that the airport in Melbourne stop using the word "Orlando" in its name.
The Melbourne airport is located about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of the Orlando airport, which was the nation's 11th busiest in 2017.
A spokeswoman for the Space Coast airport says it doesn't comment on pending litigation.
Melbourne airport officials have said in the past both airports compete for the same market share.
(Huffington Post) MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - A man stripped down to skimpy underwear and tooka stroll through Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery on Wednesday evening in what it called an "unsanctioned performance," the RIA news agency reported.
This was the third incident involving a visitor to one of Russia's leading art galleries in under a year.
Video footage circulating on Russian social media showed a relatively young man with a shaven head and wearing a red G-string walking casually through the museum and stopping in front of a large painting.
The gallery said the performance was staged by modern artists who had left behind small artworks in its halls, RIA reported.
No artworks or visitors had been threatened by the performance, the gallery added.
The police were now searching for the unclothed performer, a source told TASS news agency.
This is the second incident in as many months involving visitors at the gallery and the third since May 2018.
Police in January arrested a man caught on camera taking "Ai Petri, Crimea," a mountain scene painted by Russian landscape artist Arkhip Kuindzhi in 1908,and leaving with it under his arm.
The painting was recovered undamaged, but the incident prompted the Ministry of Culture to order security checks at all of Russia's top museums.
In May last year, a man damaged one of Russia's most famous paintings depicting Tsar Ivan the Terrible cradling his dying son, by attacking it with a metal pole after drinking vodka.
March 22 (UPI) -- A pair of men doing cleanup work in Nebraska floodwaters discovered a "magic fridge" in an empty field that was filled with ice-cold beers.
Kyle Simpson and Gayland Stouffer said they were heading back toward the highway after a day of cleanup work on Simpson's land, near Schuyler, when they spotted a black box that had apparently been dropped into the empty field by the flooded Platte River, which had since receded from the field.
The box turned out to be a refrigerator filled with Busch Light and Bud Light beers.
The men shared photos of the "magic fridge" with friends, who posted the pictured to social media.
Simpson and Stouffer said the photos went viral and were eventually seen by the owner of the fridge, Brian Healy, who said he recognized it by scorch marks from an old cabin fire and the ratio of Bud to Busch beers inside.
"I couldn't hardly believe they found it all intact," Healy told the Omaha World-Herald. "The pictures really made me laugh."
Simpson said he plans to reunite Healy with his property.
"I told the guy as soon as my roads are repaired that I would return it to them," he told KMBT-TV. "Minus a couple of a beers."
March 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won more than 17,600 from a lottery game by playing the numbers from his car's license plate.
The 29-year-old Clinton man told Maryland Lottery officials he occasionally plays Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawing games, but his big win at the Coventry Way Exxon station in Clinton came while playing his favorite game, Racetrax.
The player said he played the numbers from his license plate, 5-6-8-11, to place a Superfecta Box bet with five draws in the virtual horse racing game and ended up with a $17,683.50 jackpot.
The winner, who said he previously collected a $3,500 lottery prize, said he has plans for his winnings: "get it in the bank, keep working, and keep stacking."
March 22 (UPI) -- A couple held their wedding at a White Castle restaurant in New York after winning a radio contest to score the venue.
Lifelong White Caste fan Anna Katsigiorgis of Amityville, Long Island, and fiance Harry Messler won the contest on Z100 radio to hold their wedding at the White Caste on East Fordham Road in the Bronx.
"When I go to White Castle, I feel young and carefree again. I have had some great times there throughout my life, and still do, except now with my fiance!" Katsigiorgis told NBC New York.
The wedding was officiated by radio personality Greg T, who shared photos from the ceremony on social media.
"What is more Americana than a burger and some fries and you're in your castle and you're getting married?" Greg T told News 12 Long Island.
The menu at the wedding included sliders, mozzarella sticks and chicken rings.
"I think it's really fun. I was nervous, and now I feel happy," Katsigiorgis said.
March 22 (UPI) -- A distillery announced its giant mixing truck, which looks like a hybrid of a cement mixer and a martini shaker, is going on a tour of Florida.
The makers of Monkey Shoulder whiskey said the "Monkey Shoulder Mixer," a 27-foot-long truck with a 2,400-gallon drink mixer on the back, will be serving serving cocktails at various locations in the Orlando area during the next week.
The truck, unveiled for the first time at Arizona Cocktail Week in February, will be serving up a cocktail called the "Mixed Up Money."
The drink features Monkey Shoulder whiskey, mint simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, soda and mint leaves.
(NPR) The green, serrated leaves of cannabis are something you might expect to see on a college campus — perhaps grown secretly in a dorm, or emblazoned across clothing of students who support marijuana legalization — but certainly not within a college classroom.
At the University of Connecticut (UConn), cannabis is taking center stage in the biggest lecture hall on campus.
The university is teaching a whole class focused on growing just this one kind of plant. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's a popular class — around 300 students have signed up.
In the class, students have classes on topics such as seed selection, lighting, irrigation, and plant nutrients in order to learn how to best grow cannabis. It's a skill that some students, like senior communication major Michael Milius, think may prove useful in their careers.
"I see on the news a lot that cannabis and marijuana are becoming more prevalent, becoming legal across the country," Milius said. "I figured if this does turn out to be something that, like, a market pops up, maybe it would be good for me to know how to grow."
Students aren't learning about growing marijuana directly, but are instead learning to grow another type of cannabis: hemp. Though hemp and marijuana are both types of cannabis, chemically, they're different.
Like marijuana, hemp has cannabidiol (CBD), but unlike marijuana, it does not have enough tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to produce a high.
The market for hemp is growing. Due to its ability to create durable, breathable textiles, hemp is often used in clothing. Hemp is also used in beauty products, because moisturizing properties within hemp seed oil. There are even hemp food products like hemp milk or hemp protein powder.
The lessons students learn on hemp are directly transferable to marijuana, where the market is also growing. Ten states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational pot, and medical marijuana is legalized in an additional 23 states. More states, like Connecticut and New York, are currently considering recreational marijuana legalization.
Course instructor, Matthew DeBacco, said the goal is to dispel myths and information "that may have absolutely no scientific basis" about growing the plant. For years, bad information may have passed between illicit growers, he said, and he wants to present a scientifically-backed way to grow.
Scientifically, there's not much information about cannabis.
Gerald Berkowitz, a plant biologist and UConn professor who is helping to teach the course, blames the lack of cannabis studies on tight federal research regulations and negative stigma around the plant.
"There's a certain culture associated with cannabis. I myself, am a Grateful Deadhead," he said.
For about three years, Berkowitz and his students have been running controlled experiments on hemp at UConn. He wants to see more academics getting into cannabis research.
"There's lack of peer review. There's lack of scholarship. There's lack of sharing of information," he said.
This course could help legitimize the field of cannabis research, he added, as long as students "treat the course as seriously as we're offering it."
Madison Blake, a junior majoring in horticulture, said she has an interest in exploring cannabis as a career.
"I don't know if that's 100 percent what I want to do with my whole life, but I'm definitely interested in the plant and where it can go from here," she said.
When it comes to their careers — and cannabis — UConn students like Blake are still figuring it all out.