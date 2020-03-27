BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — No more Peeps are being hatched for at least a couple of weeks — but it shouldn’t affect Easter baskets.
The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Just Born confections company said its production facilities there and in Philadelphia closed Wednesday through April 7.
But the company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmallow confection to outlets.
Just Born says the popular Peeps & Company retail store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, is also closed for now.
The store is billed as a Peeps “experience” and features light displays, historical videos and merchandise.
The company also makes other candies, including Mike and Ikes and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.
Just Born officials say that inventories of those candies had been shipped prior to the production stoppage, but that they might be in short supply at some retailers.
March 26 (UPI) -- Employees at a Utah auto shop ended up calling the state Division of Wildlife Resources for help when a woman's engine compartment turned out to be housing a marmot.
The DWR said employees at a Jiffy Lube in Springfield reported that a woman brought her car into the shop this week after spotting some debris and oil on the ground near the vehicle.
Mechanics popped open the hood and called the DWR when they spotted what appeared to be a beaver stuck inside the engine compartment.
Conservation Officer Sean Spencer responded to the shop and removed a marmot from inside the vehicle. The DWR shared a video of the rescue on Twitter.
Spencer said the marmot was not injured and was released at a Utah wildlife management area.
March 26 (UPI) -- A survey of stay-at-home workers in the United States suggests 12 percent of workers have kept their cameras switched off during video calls due to a lack of clothing.
Mentimeter, an interactive presentation tool, announced it commissioned a survey of 1,500 people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found 12 percent of respondents admitted to keeping their video cameras off during meetings on Zoom, Skype or Google Hangouts because they were naked or only partially clothed.
The company also said 44 percent of those surveyed admitted they dressed in more professional attire specifically for video meetings, while 16 percent said they had re-arranged their homes to look more professional in the background of a video call.
A total 11 percent of respondents reported seeing "something that they considered unprofessional" in the background of a coworker's video call.
The survey also suggests 56 percent of workers feel their opinions are heard less in video calls than during an in-person meetings and 25 percent believe their contributions aren't being acknowledged as much as when working in an office.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman who won $50,000 in a Lottery game 18 years ago has won again, and this time the prize is much bigger.
The Missouri Lottery said Wednesday that Anne Kasal matched all six numbers in the March 11 drawing to win a $3 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 11, 16, 23, 26, 31 and 38. Kasal won the $50,000 prize in 2002.
The latest winning ticket was purchased at a Schnucks Market in St. Louis.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 16-year-old wrestling champion helped stop a kidnapping and assault near Las Cruces, New Mexico, by pinning a man to the ground until deputies arrived, authorities said.
Mayfield High School student Canaan Bower was being lauded as a hero after controlling suspect Daniel Arroyo Beltran, 22, of Phoenix, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported Thursday.
Dona Ana County deputies arrested Beltran Wednesday after witnesses told authorities he tried to kidnap three children at a gas station.
The mother told authorities that she got off at a bus stop with her children, ages 9, 2 and 1, and was waiting for an Uber driver to arrive when a man grabbed her 2-year-old child and demanded the woman turn over her children.
Witnesses told authorities the man punched the woman and others who tried to intervene before the woman was able to rush inside the store with her children. Witnesses said the attacker followed, continuing his demands.
"Punches were being thrown and (he could hear) screams of terror, so he jumped in his truck and went across the street," Canaan Bower's dad Troy Bower told the Sun-News. "By the time he got there, they had gone inside and so he got out of his truck and went inside."
Troy Bower added that his son told him he body-slammed the man and got him in a chokehold until deputies arrived.
Canaan Bower won the District 3-5A championship in the 285-pound (129-kilogram) heavyweight division on Feb. 16, and later competed at the state tournament.
"You fear for your own child's safety in that situation," Troy Bower said. "You don't know if this guy's maybe got a gun or a knife — you don't know what this guy's capable of."
However, he said he was confident his son would do the right thing and succeed.
There's no indication in police reports that the man knew the mother or her children.
Beltran was charged with battery, assault, child abuse and kidnapping and remained jailed Friday. Online court records did not list an attorney for Beltran who could comment on his behalf.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant are trying to figure out who left a $10,000 tip for his employees just before the state's eateries were ordered to close their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic.
The man's generosity meant the 20 staff members at the Pavillion restaurant split the cash, each getting $500 on the day before they were laid off from their jobs.
Ross Edlund, who owns nine restaurants, told the Naples Daily News that the man who handed a manager the wad of cash is a regular customer, and he thinks his name might be Bill or Bob. He says the man likes to eat on the patio on weekdays and on weekends he often brings his family for brunch. They'd like to thank him.
"It's funny because we have regulars who have been coming in forever, and they're our friends but we don't always know their names. We know their faces, their orders, their favorite tables, but we don't know exactly who they are," Edlund told the newspaper.
Edlund was forced to lay off 90% of his 200 employees over the past week. He's keeping some of his restaurants open with skeleton crews preparing take-out services.
The $10,000 tip was the most benevolent act his workers have seen, but Edlund says it's not the only one. He said many servers received big tips last week and they continue to get them as regular customers pick up curbside orders.
Another regular, who's dined at Skillets since its first store opened near the corner of Pine Ridge and Airport-Pulling roads in 1995, handed Edlund an envelope early last week. The front read: "Do not open unless you close." Edlund opened it Friday afternoon and found $150 cash. He distributed the money to his employees.
"We're taking it day by day," Edlund said.
"We're making sure no one loses their health benefits. We're counseling our staff on how to apply for unemployment."
While searching for the $10,000 mystery donor, Edlund is also watching the $2 trillion coronavirus bailout bill move through Congress. He's happy to see the bill is allocating more money to workers, not just big businesses.
"These people deserve it," he said. "It shouldn't all go to the top. It should go to people who make life happen on a day-to-day basis. They are the hardest hit. They need this money the most."
Eight of Skillets locations from Naples to south Fort Myers are open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A thief made himself or herself at home after breaking into a house in central Lincoln, authorities said.
The resident called police Monday evening and said that when she got home from work, she found her back door broken and several items missing, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
"It appears the (thief) spent a lot of time in the house. There were cigarettes found all over the house, items moved from upstairs to downstairs," Officer Erin Spilker said.
The thief even prepared food in the kitchen before leaving with the woman's wedding rings and a ruby ring, plus groceries, a coffee pot and two garbage cans. The total loss was estimated at $9,000.
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Toilets on two Virginia-based Navy aircraft carriers that have become repeatedly clogged could require treatments costing $400,000 each to get them working properly, a U.S. Government Accountability Office report found.
The USS Gerald R. Ford and USS George H.W. Bush were made with sewage systems similar to those used on commercial aircraft, but increased to accommodate more than 4,000 people, The Virginian-Pilot said, citing the report. But the pipes turned out to be too narrow to handle the volume of sailors flushing toilets at the same time, Shelby Oakley of the U.S. Government Accountability Office told the newspaper.
Navy maintenance crews determined both Norfolk-based aircraft carriers' sewage systems could require costly acid flushes, potentially regularly, to fix the problem, according to the report. Officials said they did not know how many times the treatments would be needed.
The Accountability Office report, requested by the Senate Armed Services Committee, found 150 other examples of maintenance problems across ships in the Navy's fleet that could require more than $130 billion in maintenance.
"Existing policies and guidance have not ensured that new ships are reliable and can be sustained as planned," the newspaper quoted the report as saying.
March 27 (UPI) -- Donuts Delite, a doughnut shop in Rochester, N.Y., is selling doughnuts featuring the likeness of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has entered into the spotlight as he appears regularly during President Donald Trump's televised briefings about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The doughnut is made by printing an image of Fauci, 79, onto thin edible paper placed on top of a thick layer of buttercream frosting.
"We're watching the news like everyone else," franchisee of Donuts Delite Nick Semeraro said to Democrat and Chronicle.
"He's on TV giving us the facts, you've got to respect that. We're bipartisan, we stay neutral, but you've got to give credit where credit's due," he continued.
"People are buying them like crazy," Semeraro said. "We're making more right now."
The Fauci doughnuts cost $2.10 each or $11 for a half-dozen and $20 for a dozen plus tax. Customers can order them for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.
The Butter & bakery in San Francisco is selling "Quarantine Cakes" with messages like "wash your hands."
March 27 (UPI) -- A bottle with a message inside from Germany was discovered in Cork, Ireland, after spending 19 years at sea.
The bottle was found Thursday in Glengariff Woods but the writing on the message is hard to read due to water damage.
The Glengariff Nature Reserve uploaded a photo of the message onto Twitter, asking for help in further deciphering it. The message was sent on April 5, 2001.
"Greetings from Germany to the seaman who found this bottle!" the message reads but the last part, which includes an email address to contact the sender, is hard to make out.
Some observers have sent out emails to addresses that they think match what's in the latter.
A British man walking his dog on a beach in February discovered a message in a bottle that had been at sea for nearly 82 years. The letter included an address, but when contacted, a new resident had moved in.
