GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — With toilet paper flying off the shelves, a North Carolina truck diver caused a stir when he was pulled over hauling 18,000 pounds of bathroom products in a stolen trailer.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying that deputies on Wednesday spotted the driver of an 18-wheeler and determined the trailer was stolen.
They followed him to a warehouse off the interstate and discovered that the driver was hauling 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products, according to the release. Capt. Daryl Loftis said by phone that the cargo included a mixture of paper towels, toilet paper and other commercial products
Loftis said that the cargo was actually part of a shipment that was otherwise lawful — only the trailer was stolen. He described it as “legitimate cargo going to a legitimate place.” He said the business that was the final destination is in Greensboro, but he didn’t know its name. He said deputies helped get it to where it was supposed to go.
He said no arrests have been made, but the driver is a suspect in the theft of the trailer. He said that they are taking their time to investigate and aren’t releasing the name of the driver because the issue of toilet paper is “fairly sensitive right now.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Customers cheered at a Walmart in Missouri after a woman gave birth to a baby girl in the store's toilet paper aisle.
Jessica Hinkle, manager of the store in Springfield, said the woman told employees Wednesday that her water broke. Hinkle held up a sheet for privacy while a labor nurse who happened to be in the store and firefighters helped the woman deliver her baby in just 45 minutes, KYTV reported.
Customers encouraged the woman throughout the birth and cheered as she and the baby were taken away to an ambulance. The birth took place as shoppers nationwide are converging on stores to stockpile toilet paper and other basics amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"You know a feel good moment, everybody's going through so much and with a baby it's like everything comes full circle," Hinkle said.
Hinkle said she contacted the woman Thursday and both mom and baby are doing well. The woman's name wasn't released.
I'm "not like the best with blood so that was my job, holding the sheet and crowd control making sure that nobody invaded what privacy the poor lady still had," Hinkle said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 20 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher called out to relocate a female tiger snake from a resident's yard said the serpent gave birth in his car -- and one of the babies had two heads.
Steward Gatt, aka Stewy the Snake Catcher, said he was called out this week to relocate a female tiger snake from a resident's yard in Ardeer, Victoria.
Gatt said he captured the snake in a bag and loaded it into his car, but when he opened the bag a little while later he discovered the reptile had given birth to several babies, including one with two heads.
The catcher took the snakes to Direct Vet Services in Point Cook.
"As cool as it was these animals are not generally viable so it was euthanized on humane grounds," the clinic said in a Facebook post.
The rest of the babies were found to be healthy and were released back into the wild alongside their mother.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- An Australian college student said he ignored his friend's advice and won $600,000 with his first-ever lottery ticket purchase.
The man told Lotterywest officials he visited Media Lottery Center & News in Cannington, Western Australia, and bought a Monday Lotto ticket, despite a friend advising him to abstain.
"My friend told me not to buy one as I never have any luck," he said.
The first-time lottery player found he did indeed have some luck when Monday night's drawing earned him a $600,000 jackpot.
"I checked my ticket at home that night and when I realized I'd won, I literally slapped myself because I thought I was dreaming," he said.
The winner said his immediate plans for his winnings are to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with lobster and Guinness.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) In news that will dismay local tour guides, a hole in a wall outside a bank has surpassed beautiful nature reserves and historical churches on the list of a town's top tourist attractions.
Online jokers have hijacked the TripAdvisor page for Ilkeston in Derbyshire, helping the so-called NatWest hole surge into fourth place - only behind Erewash Museum, Straws Bridge and Victoria Park.
The NatWest hole is just what it sounds like - it is a circular hole in a wall outside the bank's branch in the town.
It was created in the 1990s so that people using the nearby cash machine could check if anyone was lurking.
Boasting an average rating of 4.5 out of five, it has been described as a "one of a kind architectural masterpiece that draws visitors from near and far".
Several pictures are testament to the hole's popularity, some showing visitors climbing through it like an Indiana Jones death trap and others posing more calmly - maybe for a new Facebook profile photo.
All but one of the 25 user reviews are positively glowing, with one awarding the maximum rating and hailing the popular hole as "an absolute delight to observe" - and one he will be returning to "several times".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- A British Columbia student was awarded a Guinness World Record after finding the largest sand dollar in the world on a Mexican beach.
Coldwater resident Neko Wong, a fourth grader at Beairsto Elementary School, said she found the sand dollar, which is larger than her head, on a beach in El Sargenta.
Wong's family submitted the required paperwork to Guinness World Records, which issued the girl a certificate.
The exact measurements of Wong's sand dollar were unclear, but the previous record holder measured about 6 inches in diameter.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MSN)A clothing store named "Corona" in a small town in India has become a hotspot for selfies as the deadly new coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world.
The shop owner, who gave his name as Pareed, said people were flocking to his store in the southern state of Kerala, many take photos in front of the outdoor sign and ask him questions about the name.
"When I started the store 27 years ago, there was no internet," said Pareed, who owns the store in the small town of Muvattupuzha.
Locally the shop owner is known as "Corona Pareed."
"I really liked the word 'corona' when I saw it in the dictionary. It had a reference to the sun, among other meanings," he told AFP.
The 60-year-old said his new found fame however has not boosted sales.
"Business in general is down since Kerala is quite strict about movement these days. So people are not exactly stepping out to shop for clothes," Pareed said.
Kerala authorities have closed schools, postponed government events and called for residents to avoid large gatherings.
Twenty-seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kerala out of 151 cases across India, according to the national government.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) Televangelist Jim Bakker held up a blue and silver bottle, gazing intently at the label, as he questioned the woman sitting next to him.
"This influenza that is now circling the globe," Bakker said on the Feb. 12 broadcast of The Jim Bakker Show, "you're saying that Silver Solution would be effective."
His guest, the so-called "natural health expert" Sherrill Sellman, falsely implied that the liquid would likely be effective. The coronavirus impacting more than 120,000 people worldwide does not yet have a known treatment or cure.
"Well, let's say it hasn't been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it has been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours," Sellman said. "Totally eliminate it. Kills it. Deactivates it."
Silver Solution "has been proven by the government that it has the ability to kill every pathogen it has ever been tested on, including SARS and HIV," Sellman continued. Four 4-ounce bottles could be yours, a message on the screen said, for just $80.
Selling a fake "treatment" for the COVID-19 disease violates state and federal law. On Tuesday, the state of Missouri filed a lawsuit against Bakker and his production company to stop them from advertising or selling Silver Solution and related products as treatments for the coronavirus.
Bakker and Morningside Church Productions have violated Missouri law by "falsely promising to consumers that Silver Solution can cure, eliminate, kill or deactivate coronavirus and/or boost elderly consumers' immune system and help keep them healthy when there is, in fact, no vaccine, pill, potion or other product available to treat or cure coronavirus disease 2019," the Missouri Attorney General's Office wrote in its application for a temporary restraining order. Bakker and his company are based in the state.
Bakker gained fame in the 1970s and '80s as the host of The PTL Club, a Christian television program he hosted with his then-wife, Tammy Faye. He stepped down from PTL after a sex scandal and later spent several years in prison after a jury found that he had defrauded his viewers out of millions of dollars.
Missouri is the first state to file a lawsuit against Bakker for selling his coronavirus "treatment," but others have also been warning him to stop peddling his snake oil. On March 3, the New York Attorney General's Office sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bakker, accusing him of defrauding the public.
"Your show's segment may mislead consumers as to the effectiveness of the Silver Solution product in protecting against the current outbreak," wrote Lisa Landau, chief of the New York Attorney General's Office's health care bureau. The World Health Organization "has noted that there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat this disease," the letter said. It gave Bakker 10 business days to comply or face legal action.
A few days after New York's letter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission warned Bakker that his website and Facebook page were selling "unapproved new drugs" in violation of the law.
By Wednesday, Bakker's website was no longer selling the solution. Bakker's production company did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the Missouri Attorney General's Office told NPR that even though Silver Solution is no longer being sold, the office would continue seeking the temporary restraining order. "That way they can't come back in months or years and start selling solution as a miracle cure again," the attorney general's press secretary, Chris Nuelle, said.
Bakker's solution did not escape the attention of late-night comedians. "That is ridiculous," John Oliver said on Last Week Tonight. "Silver does not kill coronavirus. Silver kills werewolves. Which means first you need to get your coronavirus bitten by a microscopic werewolf." Oliver then offered his "Premium Werewolf Solution" for $49.99 per bottle, which he promised contained "millions of microscopic werewolves."
In addition to The Jim Bakker Show, the FDA sent warnings on Monday to six other companies that were selling colloidal silver, teas, tinctures or essential oils as treatments for the coronavirus. "There already is a high level of anxiety over the potential spread of coronavirus," said FTC Chairman Joe Simons. "What we don't need in this situation are companies preying on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims."
For the past two decades, the FDA's message has been clear: Silver doesn't work to combat serious diseases. Over-the-counter drugs that contain colloidal silver ingredients "are not generally recognized as safe and effective," it says. According to the National Institutes of Health, very little evidence backs up the health-related claims of silver. "Colloidal silver can be dangerous to your health," the NIH says.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Buffalo News) Cocaine overdoses and deaths have spiked in Erie County over the last two weeks, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz at Wednesday evening's press conference regarding the spread of COVID-19.
Poloncarz said that many people believe there is no harm in cocaine, due to the recreational nature of the drug, but added that most overdoses were from cocaine laced with fentanyl, which is more addictive because it is opioid-based.
"Your body's not used to (fentanyl) if all you've ever done before is cocaine," Poloncarz said. "This is not a way to relieve your stress by going to cocaine."
He said many people thought they were just doing cocaine, rather than the hybrid of cocaine and fentanyl. He also reminded people that the Erie County addiction hotline is available 24/7 at 831-7007.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(New York Post) A Florida hospital worker was nailed for getting handsy with a patient's foot.
Frantz Beldorin, 23, was arrested earlier this week after allegedly sucking on a patient's toes while on the clock at Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, according to NBC2.
The shocked patient told police they felt their right foot being touched around 11 p.m. on Monday. They assumed a nurse was checking for swelling — but then they felt their foot being touched again and then again a third time, feeling something between their toes.
After the third time, the patient looked up only to find Beldorin on his knees with his head bent over their foot, the news station reported.
The patient yanked their foot away and Beldorin retreated back to his seat in the room, where he was working as a "sitter" for the patient's roommate, who had been deemed a flight risk.
Later on, Beldorin asked the patient if they were alright — and that's when they called for assistance to report him to the responding nurse.
Security was called and Beldorin was arrested on charges of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. He is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
