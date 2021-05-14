CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago cat may now have eight lives after jumping out of a fifth-floor window Thursday afternoon to escape an apartment fire.
Chicago Fire Department personnel were taking a video of the exterior of the building as firefighters were extinguishing the blaze when a black cat appeared through billowing smoke at a broken window. The fire-fleeing feline briefly tested the side of the building with its front paws, and then jumped.
Onlookers gasped as the cat fell. But it missed a wall as it hurtled downward and instead landed on all four paws atop grass, where it bounced once and immediately ran away.
“It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” said fire department spokesman Larry Langford.
The cat was not injured, Langford said, adding he was trying to track down its owner.
No injuries were reported after the fire, which was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire hasn’t been reported by officials, nor how much damage resulted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — The winner of a $26 million California Lottery prize may have literally washed the chance of a fortune down the drain.
The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket for the Nov. 14 drawing was sold at an Arco AM/PM convenience store in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk. Thursday was the last day to redeem it.
Nobody did.
Store employee Esperanza Hernandez told the Whittier Daily News that a woman came in Wednesday and told workers that she had put the ticket in her pants and it was destroyed in the laundry.
The store's manager told KTLA-TV that surveillance video showed the woman who bought the ticket, and she's known to store workers.
A copy of the surveillance video was turned over to California Lottery officials, the manager said.
The claim will be investigated, lottery spokeswoman Cathy Johnston said.
Lottery officials say someone who believes he or she is a winner must complete a claim form. But if someone loses a ticket, they must provide evidence that they owned it, such as a photograph of the front and back of the ticket, the officials said.
The winning numbers were: 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the mega number of 10. The $26 million prize can be taken in annual installments or as a $19.7 million cash option.
If the prize isn't claimed, the $19.7 million will go to California public schools.
The store that sold the ticket will receive a $130,000 bonus.
It's uncommon for large jackpots to go unclaimed, officials said.
Four prizes of $20 million or more haven't been claimed since 1997, including a $63 million prize from 2015, lottery spokesman Jorge De La Cruz told the Los Angeles Times.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dreading your eventual return to the office? The federal government is making available — for free — some waterfront workspaces with killer views that are sure to entice. But there's a catch.
The General Services Administration says the U.S. Coast Guard has decided it no longer needs four of the nation's most picturesque lighthouses, and it's inviting certain types of organizations to take them over at no cost.
The GSA, which has been getting rid of its large inventory of obsolete lighthouses, said Thursday that Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown, Rhode Island — America's third-oldest lighthouse, and a beacon that defeated British forces torched out of spite in 1779 as they withdrew from the new nation — is up for grabs.
So are Watch Hill Light in Westerly, Rhode Island, not far from Taylor Swift's beachside mansion; Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light in Ohio; and Duluth Harbor North Pierhead Light in Minnesota.
Conditionally, that is: The government says it'll make the historic lighthouses and their outbuildings available free of charge to federal, state and local agencies; nonprofit organizations; educational and community development agencies; or groups devoted to parks, recreation, culture, or historic preservation.
Beavertail Light "has been determined to be excess to the needs of the United States Coast Guard," which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, GSA spokesperson Paul Hughes said in a statement.
Beavertail Light has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1977. The 64-foot (19.5-meter) granite lighthouse faces south where Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound meet, offering drop-dead-gorgeous ocean vistas.
All that remains of the original lighthouse is its foundation; it was constructed in 1749 and burned down by British soldiers leaving the Newport area in 1779. The current lighthouse was built in 1856 along with six additional structures totaling 5,171 square feet (480 square meters.)
Hughes said the government is asking interested groups to formally express their interest in the next 60 days, and the National Park Service will review the applications.
Perched on a peninsula, Watch Hill Light is a three-story granite block tower with a cast iron and glass lantern on top. It's attached to a two-story brick keepers dwelling built in 1935. Outbuildings on the 4.5-acre complex include an oil house built in 1855-1856.
Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light, built in 1911 to guide ships in Lake Erie approaching the Port of Cleveland, housed a Coast Guard Station until 1976. It's best known for its annual transformation into a majestic ice castle when winter temperatures freeze the surf that sprays its facade. A sister lighthouse, Cleveland Harbor East Pierhead Light, was sold a few years ago for $10,000.
Duluth Harbor North Pierhead Light, built in 1910 and perched at the westernmost tip of Lake Superior, also is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The hazards of not properly disposing of a fake body.
A U.K. woman was mortified after an errantly placed Halloween prop prompted a squad of 10 police officers to surround her home on the suspicion that she'd committed murder.
"I arrived home from the school run to see two police cars driving away from outside my house," Bedfordshire's Cara Louise, 28, told Triangle News of her near-arrest.
The fiasco was sparked by a dummy wrapped in garbage bags and duct tape that the mother of two had used as a spooky decoration at a holiday kids' party.
"My 5-year-old boy is really into dressing up for every occasion so we did the inside up with a circus theme and he dressed as It," said Louise. "So the prop in the garden was part of our theme."
Louise had kept the faux cadaver in the garden since November. However, the hairdresser had recently relocated the holiday holdover behind some garbage bins while gardening and forgot to put it back before picking up her elder son from school.
Go figure: The macabre prop sparked suspicion among Louise's neighbors, who dialed the U.K. emergency number, 999, prompting a whopping 10 officers to descend upon the unsuspecting mother's home.
Louise was aghast after arriving home to see that her house had become a crime scene. "I get out of the car to my neighbor standing there in which I ask jokingly, 'What have you done?'" said the mortified mom. "Then I was told they the cops were all at my house as three people had called in to report a dead body."
A Bedfordshire police spokesman later told the Daily Mail that they'd "received reports of what was believed to be a body bag in Houghton Regis."
Thankfully, Louise was able to explain to the cops that she had, in fact, "not killed anyone," she said.
All the while, her "5-year-old stood telling them how much he loves Halloween and we can't get rid of the body because he loves it," recalled the mom, adding that she promised to put the fake stiff "away in a secure place."
Needless to say, both the cops and the neighbors saw the funny side of the situation, according to Louise.
She did recall asking the police how they could think the prop was a person with "legs that short."
"You might have cut them," was the police's reported reply. "I said, 'Oh, did you check my bins?' she recounted, adding that "they looked a bit concerned and asked, 'Should we?' "
The flustered mother told them that "she was asked to chop it up and get rid of it" but had ultimately decided to "put him in the shed with the others until next Halloween."
The gross misunderstanding made waves on social media, with one commenter quipping, "neighbors obviously thought you were capable of murder and dobbed you in," using a slang term meaning turning in someone suspected of wrongdoing. "I wouldn't speak to them anymore."
"Did they actually check to ensure it wasn't a body? Or was this the perfect crime?" joked another.
While Louise certainly saw the humor in the situation, she said she "has a tip for all parents who go all out at Halloween."
"Dispose of props or put them away safely," she warned.
This isn't the first time the cops have been called over graphic Halloween decor. A Texas man prompted multiple police visits after erecting a series of bloody holiday displays straight out of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AFP) Intrigued by how certain sea creatures breathe through their intestines in emergencies, researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University were able to prove the same was true under experimental circumstances for mice, rats and pigs, publishing their findings in the journal Med on Friday.
They say the finding might also apply to humans who are in respiratory distress when ventilators are not available or inadequate.
For higher order animals, respiration involves breathing in oxygen and excreting carbon dioxide using lungs or gills.
Some species however have evolved alternate ventilatory mechanisms. Loaches, catfish, sea cucumbers and orb-weaving spiders can also use their hindgut to oxygenate to survive in emergencies.
This is called enteral ventilation via anus, or EVA.
"The rectum has a mesh of fine blood vessels just beneath the surface of its lining, which means that drugs administered through the anus are readily absorbed into the bloodstream," lead author Ryo Okabe said.
This made the team wonder whether oxygen could be delivered into the bloodstream in the same way.
To answer the question, they decided to carry out experiments on oxygen-deprived mice, pigs and rats using two methods: delivering the oxygen into the rectum in gas form, and infusing an oxygen-rich enema via the same route.
The researchers prepared the lining of the rectum by rubbing it to cause inflammation and increase blood flow, which improved the effectiveness of oxygen delivery.
However, since such a preparation would likely be unacceptable for humans, they also tried using oxygenated perfluorodecalin, a liquid that has already been shown to be safe and is in selective clinical use.
Delivery of oxygen both as gas and in liquid form increased oxygenation, normalized the animals' behavior and prolonged their survival.
The team also confirmed the improvement in oxygenation at the cellular level, by a technique called immunochemical staining.
They added that the small amount of liquid that was absorbed along with the oxygen caused no harm and did not disrupt the gut bacteria, indicating the method was safe.
"Patients in respiratory distress can have their oxygen supply supported by this method to reduce the negative effects of oxygen deprivation while the underlying condition is being treated," added co-author Takanori Takebe.
Eventually the team hopes to establish the technique's effectiveness in humans in a clinical setting.
Writing an accompanying commentary, Caleb Kelly of the Yale School of Medicine, said EVA should be taken seriously.
"This is a provocative idea and those first encountering it will express astonishment," he said.
"Yet, as the potential clinical role is considered and the data presented by Okabe et al is examined, EVA emerges as a promising therapy deserving of scientific and medical interest."
The technique could play a role when there is a shortage of ventilators, as seen in the current coronavirus pandemic, he added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Tribune) Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd briefly stepped into a new role as an Uber driver in Queensland state, giving a lift to a group of "tipsy" diners who mistakenly piled into his car.
"Guilty as charged," Rudd tweeted in response to a media report on the incident on Wednesday.
"Four young Melburnians getting drenched in a Queensland subtropical downpour at Noosa last night with no Uber in sight... So what's a man to do?" he said in the tweet The former Prime Minister's daughter Jessica Rudd had tweeted the series of events as it happened, reports dpa news agency.
"Dad just dropped us off at a restaurant in Noosa then went to find a park because it's raining," she wrote.
"Then I thought I saw some people pile into his car, told myself it wasn't, must be a similar looking Uber. It wasn't. It was Dad's car." She said the "lovely, but tipsy crew had been at the restaurant since lunch".
When the former leader told them he wasn't an Uber they offered to pay him to drive them to a nearby street anyway.
His daughter said it took the group half the ride to realise their driver was the 26th Prime Minister of Australia.
Rudd was the leader of the Labor Party, serving as Australia's Prime Minister between 2007-2010 and again from June-September in 2013. — IANS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NME) Paul McCartney has claimed that regularly practising eye yoga has helped preserve his eyesight over the years.
The Beatle spoke about the practice during a guest appearance on the latest episode of the Jessie Ware-hosted podcast Table Manners.
McCartney's daughter Mary McCartney, who also featured on the podcast, brought up her father's eye yoga routine which, he claims, has helped maintain his eyesight without the need for glasses.
"I learned it off some yogi in India," McCartney then explained about the practice. "He explained that your eyes are muscles whereas your ears aren't, so you can't exercise your ears. But your eyes, you can."
He then talked the listeners through the practice: "So, head still, and then you look up as far as you can, one, two, three, go back to the middle, then down, one, two, three, then back to the middle. You do three lots of that, then go to the left and the right. Now you've got a cross, up and down, and sideways, now you do the diagonals."
McCartney said that he believed that regularly doing eye yoga over the years has ensured that he hasn't ever needed to get glasses.
"It's pretty good stuff. It makes sense, though, doesn't it? It makes sense if they eyes are muscles," he said, adding later: "I don't know if it means that that's why I don't need glasses when I'm reading a newspaper. It makes sense, you know? It's a good idea."
McCartney is set to be honoured later this month with a new collection of stamps from the Royal Mail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WKYC) SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Here's a story you don't see every day.
The South Euclid Police Department posted a story on its Facebook site about a fight that took place at the potato chip aisle at Walmart.
When officers arrived, they learned that one woman had a protection order out against the other, stemming from an incident(s) from when the two resided in the same duplex in University Heights.
Apparently, when the two made eye contact with one another at Walmart, the protected party was confronted by the other woman, who threatened to "beat her ***" as well as her 7 year old daughter.
The woman pulled down her COVID-19 mask and attempted to spit at her. When she missed, she entered the other woman's shopping cart, and struck her in the face with a 10 pound log of prepackaged meat.
Officers arrested the 25-year-old Cleveland woman and charged her with Assault and Violating a Temporary Protection Order. When arrested, her 5-year-old child was turned over to another family member. A criminal history check revealed a history of violent behavior, and multiple warrants out for her arrest.
South Euclid police saved the best line in their Facebook report for the very end. "It is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NJ.com) A drunken driver has given new meaning to a "two-wheel drive" vehicle after she made it to her Secaucus home on just two tires, authorities said.
Renu Chauhan, 38, was charged with DWI just before 10 p.m. on May 7 after police followed the gouge marks in the street she created, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. The vehicle, a Lexus, was found on Mallard Place in the Riverside Court development off Meadowlands Parkway.
Chauhan was given a breathalyzer test and was found over the legal limit, but police didn't release the results. She was served an additional motor vehicle summons and was subsequently released into the custody of a responsible adult, Miller said.
Secaucus police officers did not find the missing tires, or any portions of the tires, Miller said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Authorities in Florida responded to a stretch of Interstate highway to round up about 100 chickens and roosters that escaped from their cages on a trailer.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the commercial vehicle came to a stop on I-10 eastbound, near the Pine Forest exit, due to traffic about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The abrupt stop caused multiple cage doors on the trailer to swing open, allowing about 100 chickens and roosters to escape onto the Interstate.
The highway patrol said the vehicle had left the area by the time troopers arrived to round up the birds.
The fowl were seen running loose on the median and shoulder of the highway, causing traffic to slow as drivers avoided collisions with the birds.
Troopers and Escambia County Animal Control said most of the chickens and roosters were caught 2:20 p.m.
Investigators said they still are trying to identify the owner of the recovered birds.