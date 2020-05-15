WASHINGTON, Va. (AP) — One of the country’s most renowned restaurants says mannequins will add a touch of whimsy and help with social distancing when customers return to its grand dining room later this month.
Mannequins dressed in fine 1940′s-style attire were already theatrically staged Thursday at The Inn at Little Washington, tucked in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains about 90 minutes west of Washington, D.C.
Although business restrictions are set to begin easing in some parts of Virginia on Friday, restaurants can only serve dine-in customers in an outdoor space. The three-Michelin-star restaurant has opted to wait until May 29 to resume dining service indoors.
“When we needed to solve the problem of social distancing and reducing our restaurant’s occupancy by half, the solution seemed obvious — fill it with interestingly dressed dummies,” chef and proprietor Patrick O’Connell said in a statement. “This would allow plenty of space between real guests and elicit a few smiles and provide some fun photo ops.”
O’Connell, a self-taught cook, has won multiple James Beard Awards and was the 2019 recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s lifetime achievement award. He was also awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2019.
“We’re all craving to gather and see other people right now,” O’Connell said. “They don’t all necessarily need to be real people.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONG KONG (AP) — Tear gas is among the new flavors at a Hong Kong ice cream shop.
The main ingredient is black peppercorns, a reminder of the pungent, peppery rounds fired by police on the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese city during months of demonstrations last year.
"It tastes like tear gas. It feels difficult to breathe at first, and it's really pungent and irritating. It makes me want to drink a lot of water immediately," said customer Anita Wong, who experienced tear gas at a protest. "I think it's a flashback that reminds me of how painful I felt in the movement, and that I shouldn't forget."
The flavor is a sign of support for the pro-democracy movement, which is seeking to regain its momentum during the coronavirus pandemic, the shop's owner said. He spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid repercussions from the pro-Beijing government.
"We would like to make a flavor that reminds people that they still have to persist in the protest movement and don't lose their passion," he said.
He tried different ingredients, including wasabi and mustard, in an effort to replicate the taste of tear gas. Black pepper, he said, came closest to tear gas with its throat-irritating effects.
"We roast and then grind whole black peppercorns and make them into gelato, the Italian style. It's a bit hot, but we emphasize its aftertaste, which is a sensation of irritation in the throat. It just feels like breathing in tear gas," the 31-year-old owner said.
More than 16,000 rounds of tear gas were fired during the protests, according to Hong Kong authorities, many in densely populated districts where narrow streets are filled with small restaurants and apartment blocks.
The protests began over proposed legislation that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China to face charges. While the bills were withdrawn, demonstrations continued over concerns Beijing is eroding the civil liberties granted to the former British colony when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
The ice cream shop also provides a space for people to express their views about the movement, including the use of sticky notes that featured in the "Lennon walls" that appeared throughout the territory at the height of the demonstrations.
Such expressions date back to the 2014 Occupy Central protests, when a major stairway leading to the Hong Kong government headquarters was plastered with thousands of notes carrying messages of support.
At about $5 a serving, tear gas ice cream has been a hit. Prior to social distancing regulations over the coronavirus outbreak, the shop's owner said he was selling 20-30 scoops per day.
The demonstration have mostly died away as the city fights the coronavirus, but there are widespread expectations that larger actions may emerge during the summer. Already, police have been out in force to deter large gatherings and the government is pressing ahead with legislation that would make it a crime to mock the Chinese national anthem.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A classic '"Looney Tunes" scene has seemingly come to life after a university professor in Tucson, Ariz., captured video of a coyote actually chasing a roadrunner.
Michael Bogan, a professor of wildlife biology in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Arizona, tweeted the video of a coyote chasing after a roadrunner on the Santa Cruz River in downtown Tuscon on May 9.
"There is literally a coyote chasing a roadrunner," Bogan is heard saying in the video. "I can't believe it. That is a straight-up cartoon."
Bogan's delight is due to the situation's similarity to the classic cartoon feud between Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, who always seems to outsmart the confounded coyote.
And just like in the cartoon, the real-life roadrunner escapes without a scratch.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Florida neighborhood are complaining about a loud and messy flock of peacocks that has taken up residence in the area.
Residents of the Hillside Terrace area of Brandon said a pair of peacocks moved into the neighborhood several years ago and the flock has since grown to more than 50 birds.
Need new tech? Bring it home with free delivery or curbside pickup ready in an hour.
The peacocks are currently in their mating season, which residents said involves noise keeping them up all night and increased messes outside their homes.
Some neighbors said they have even had to evict peacocks from inside their homes.
Hillsborough County officials said the peacocks aren't regulated as pets because no one has claimed ownership of them, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the birds also aren't considered wildlife, so the agency doesn't have jurisdiction over them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 15 (UPI) -- Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel, a solar and hydro powered trash interceptor that removes debris from the city's Jones Falls River, was awarded a Guinness World Record for clearing 63.3 tons of garbage in one month.
The googly-eyed trash wheel, invented by Baltimore local John Kellett for the Healthy Harbor Initiative of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, cleared 63.3 tons of trash from the mouth of the river from April 1 to April 30, 2017, Guinness World Records announced.
Mr. Trash Wheel will appear in the 2020 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records for earning the record for most floating debris removed by a trash receptor in one month.
"Making it into the Guinness World Records is a bittersweet milestone," Adam Lindquist, Waterfront Partnership's director of the Healthy Harbor Initiative, told CBS Baltimore. It's further proof that the trash wheel technology is extremely effective, but it also highlights how much still needs to be done to reduce the amount of litter in the Harbor."
"Our ultimate goal is to put Mr. Trash Wheel out of a job, and for all Baltimoreans to understand how litter impacts our environmental health," Lindquist said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 15 (UPI) -- A surprised witness on a street in Mexico captured video of the surreal moment a loose tiger was lassoed by a man wearing a cowboy hat.
Footage filmed from the safely of a passing vehicle in a suburb of Guadalajara, Jalisco, shows the tiger walking loose down a sidewalk while three men chase the large animal.
One of the men, wearing a cowboy hat, manages to lasso the tiger, which then pulls the man out of the video's frame.
Authorities confirmed they received witness reports about the loose tiger and its pursuers, but the big cat and the men were gone from the area by the time they arrived.
Reports indicated the tiger may have escaped from a private residence in the area, but authorities have not identified the animal's owner or any of the men seen in the video.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 14 (UPI) -- The makers of Coors Light beer unveiled a new service for the coronavirus era: A "Clone Machine" to allow video conference attendees to leave their cameras without being missed.
The Coors Light Clone Machine creates a 30-second video loop of the user that can then be activated during a video chat to give the user "just enough time to sneak in a trip to the fridge for a cold beer."
"A hassle-free interface will allow you to record and save a video of yourself nodding along politely, with the occasional smile, while your boss talks about the latest budget reports or your friend wants to put her new baby on to talk for the millionth time," Coors said in a statement.
The company said the video loop can be saved from the website and set as the user's background in a variety of video chatting apps.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CASPER, Wyo. (KCWY/CNN/Gray News) – A Wyoming woman got a very special surprise for her 70th birthday.
A bevy of bedazzled birthday bras strung across trees in her front yard.
Marjorie Clare's friends called the display a "70-cup salute."
"She's such a great, giving person," friend Karen Schooley said. "Somebody had to celebrate her birthday."
They said the gesture was meant to give Clare "all the support she could get."
The birthday girl said the gag made her feel special "and kind of tearful too because somebody loves me so much, they'd help me celebrate during a pandemic."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 15 (UPI) -- A British man who opened the electricity cupboard at his home to check his meter received a shock when he found a 3-foot snake coiled up inside.
Chris Newman, director of the National Center for Reptile Welfare, said the man opened the utility cupboard Wednesday at his Weast, Salford, home and came face to face with a non-venomous North American rat snake.
Newman shared a photo of the snake on Facebook along with a plea for help from snake experts in the area.
The post came to the attention of Kate Lui, who lives about 15 minutes from the man's home in the Manchester area. Lui was able to collect the snake from the man's house and give it temporary lodging at her home.
Newman said he and Lui were in contact Friday with a woman who believed the snake to be her escaped pet. He said the snake would be returned to the woman if she could prove ownership.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)There's more to add to that list of invasive species you just found out about and already don't like.
Georgia officials are working to completely eradicate a lizard they say poses a major threat to some of the state's native wildlife: the Argentine black and white tegus.
John Jensen, a biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Conservation Section, said the lizard can grow up to about 4 feet in size and can eat "just about anything they want."
"Tegus will eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds — including quail and turkeys — and other reptiles, such as American alligators and gopher tortoises, both protected species," according to the department's website.
They can also eat fruit, vegetables, pet food and small animals — including grasshoppers and gopher tortoises.
Biologists believe the lizards are in Toombs and Tattnall counties.
The lizards are native to South America, the department says on its website, weigh about 10 pounds or more and live up to 20 years. They are black to gray with white, speckled bands across their bodies.
And they multiply fast. They don't have a lot of predators and females can lay about 35 eggs in a year, the department said.
Jensen said that while the lizards often create their own burrows, they can also use other animals' and displace them.
Jensen said the department is asking the public to report any sightings of the reptile in order to aid their efforts to track and eradicate the lizards.
"If you are able to safely and humanely dispatch of the animal, we encourage that and we want that information too," Jensen said.
The lizards are legal in Georgia as pets, but Jensen urged pet owners who may not want their lizards anymore to reach out to reptile adoption organizations.
"Releasing it into the wild is the absolute worst thing to do," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.