Losing the Kentucky Derby has left race fans shell-shocked.
The first Saturday in May has yielded to the legs of a bunch of slowpokes: Seattle Slow headlines a field of turtles — yes, turtles — that will race in the Kentucky Turtle Derby.
Call it, the slowest eight minutes in sports.
The race is more methodical marathon that mad dash to the finish — though the victor can win at the line by a turtleneck rather than a nose — and is just one more offbeat sport that has had a moment during the coronvirus pandemic.
The Derby, America’s longest continuously held sports event, had been scheduled for May 2. It will now be run Sept. 5, kicking off Labor Day weekend. It’s the first time the Derby won’t be held on its traditional first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was run June 9. The federal government suspended horse racing nationwide for most of the first half of the year before World War II ended in early May, but not in time to hold the first leg of the Triple Crown that month.
Looking for a slower substitute, the first Kentucky Turtle Derby was hatched.
The Courier-Journal headline from 1945 read: “167 Turtles Arrive for Races Saturday” and about 6,500 fans filled the Jefferson County Armory for the 8 p.m. post time. The event went down like this: 20 turtles were herded into seven qualifying races and the winners went on to compete in a 20-foot finale.
The Kentucky Derby Museum reported that Broken Spring paid $2.50 on his win and $8,000 was raised to support a local children’s health charity.
With Old Forester signed on as a sponsor, Saturday’s race will run at 7 p.m. on YouTube.com/OldForester.
The sounds may be familiar for Derby fans: Triple Crown announcer Larry Collmus is calling the race and bugler Steve Buttleman will serenade viewers prior to the turtles taking off.
“I don’t think I’ve called a race that’s eight minutes long,” Collmus said. “I’m going to have to drink plenty of water to prepare for that one. With the Kentucky Derby, there’s months of preparation getting to know all the horses, getting the names in your head. These turtles, they’re going to be a little bit new to me.”
The Derby was first run in 1875 and has gone uninterrupted, even through the Great Depression and World Wars I and II. In 1943, there were travel restrictions imposed by World War II and no out-of-town tickets were sold. Still, the Derby went on, with Count Fleet winning in front of 65,000. The colt won the Triple Crown that year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police say they are searching for a suspect accused of leading officers on a slow-speed chase in Santa Fe while riding a Bobcat Tractor.
KRQE-TV reports Santa Fe police pursued the alleged Bobcat bandit during an evening 5-mile-an-hour (8 kilometer-an-hour) quest through town earlier this month.
Police say the driver repeatedly ignored commands to stop the stolen tractor and eventually plowed his way through barbed wire.
Authorities say the driver fled into a field and disappeared.
No arrests were made. Police say the case is still under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRANKLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city councilman was charged after he allegedly stole a beef tenderloin from a grocery store.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Clifford Henry Jiles was accused of swapping the price tag of a beef tenderloin with a cheaper pork tenderloin at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Franklin on Sunday. Miles said the beef retailed for over $83, while the pork was about $12.
The case was given to the bureau by Franklin police after police learned about the alleged swapping on Monday. Jiles, 54, was arrested the following day on theft charges, Miles said.
Authorities did not make clear how they came to suspect Jiles, who is a member of the Franklin City Council, in the case. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 30 (UPI) -- Officials in a Swedish city said they are dumping more than a ton of chicken poop on a popular park to deter revelers from gathering to celebrate a popular holiday.
The city of Lund, which annually draws crowds numbering in the tens of thousands to celebrate Walpurgis Night in its central park, said chicken manure is being spread across the park to prevent revelers from gathering to celebrate the Thursday night holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walpurgis Night, a spring festival that has roots in ancient pagan tradition, is celebrated annually on the last night of April.
Gustav Lundblad, chairman of the Lund council's environmental committee, said the chicken poop serves multiple purposes.
"We get the opportunity to fertilize the lawns, and at the same time it will stink and so it may not be so nice to sit and drink beer in the park," Lundblad told the Sydsvenskan newspaper.
He conceded the effort might have some unintentional side-effects for nearby residents.
"I am not a fertilizer expert, but as I understand it, it is clear that it might smell a bit outside the park as well," Lundblad said. "These are chicken droppings, after all. I cannot guarantee that the rest of the city will be odorless. But the point is to keep people out of the city park."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 30 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said her husband's boast about winning $10 from a lottery drawing led her to check her own tickets -- and discover a $360,000 jackpot.
Jolene Keith of Delta told BCLC officials she was working from home Tuesday morning when her husband texted her to share some good news.
"I was working early on Tuesday morning," Keith said. "My husband texted me saying he had won $10 on his tickets, so I checked mine. When I found out I won Daily Grand, I took a screenshot of the win and sent it to him and said 'I think I have you beat.'"
Keith won the second prize in the Daily Grand's April 20 drawing. She chose to take her winnings as a $360,000 lump sum, rather than $18,000 a year for life.
"I couldn't believe it right away," the winner said. "I had to put my phone down for a few minutes because I was shaking for a few minutes and it didn't seem real."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 30 (UPI) -- Police in California said traffic on a busy stretch of highway came to a halt when people got out of their vehicles to retrieve medical face masks littering the roadway.
The California Highway Patrol said troopers stationed in Hayward received word Wednesday that a large quantity of medical masks had spilled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 880.
The spill caused traffic delays when people stopped their vehicles in traffic lanes to get out and retrieve the masks, CHP said.
A California Department of Transportation crew with a sweeper truck was brought to the scene to clear the debris from the road.
"CHP Hayward wants to remind you it is never safe to step out of your vehicle on an active freeway," the CHP said. "Please remain in your vehicles for your safety so CHP can handle any debris calls."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 30 (UPI) -- A bear that escaped from a nature park in Italy has been captured 10 months later and officials are trying to find the animal a new permanent home.
The bear, known officially as M49 and nicknamed Papillon after escaping from a Trento Province nature park in July 2019, was captured in a pipe trap Tuesday night.
Officials said the bear had been blamed for numerous farm animal deaths during its time on the loose, and Trento Province President Maurizio Fugatti gave shoot-to-kill authorization to have the bear put down if it approached any times.
The province said in a statement that the bear is in good physical condition and was returned to the nature park. The bear had climbed four fences, including one electric fence, when it escaped, officials said.
Italian Environment Minster Sergio Costa said he is trying to find the bear a new permanent home at a wildlife reserve in another European country.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 30 (UPI) -- A zoo in Seattle confirmed a crane native to Asia briefly escaped from the facility before being tracked to a sunken garage.
The Woodland Park Zoo said witnesses contacted officials Wednesday when the white-naped crane was spotted wandering down North 55th Street about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The zoo said keepers tracked the crane to a nearby sunken garage, where it was vocalizing loudly.
The crane was captured uninjured and returned to the open-air crane exhibit at the zoo. The bird's method of escape was unclear.
The crane is one of two born at the zoo in July 2019 to parents Cal and Laura.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Spanish news anchor was accused of cheating on his TV star girlfriend when viewers spotted a semi-naked woman saunter behind him while he was filming a live segment, according to a report.
Alfonso Merlos, 41, was hosting the Estado de Alarma channel news report from his home amid the coronavirus lockdown when the scantily clad gal walked into the background of the shot, according to The Sun.
Eagle-eyed fans pointed out the woman was not his partner Marta López, a former star of the "Big Brother" reality show — sparking a media firestorm earlier this week, according to the outlet.
Merlos remained silent for days despite accusations of two-timing, then apologized to López during an appearance on "The Ana Rosa" news show Monday.
"If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else," he said.
He claimed he'd broken up with the reality star before the at-home segment was shot — but Lopez insisted they were still together at the time. She called the incident "unpleasant" and "shameful."
The partially clothed woman was later identified as journalist Alexia Rivas, according to the local new site 20 Minutos. Rivas said she has been dating the newsman for several weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 1 (UPI) -- An aquarium in Japan is asking members of the public to video chat with its eels to keep the animals accustomed to humans during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Sumida Aquarium in Tokyo, which is home to about 300 spotted garden eels, said the ocean creatures had grown accustomed to the presence of humans peering into their tanks, but since the aquarium closed March 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic the eels have started to become more skittish.
"It seems like the spotted garden eels are getting used to a non-human environment and have forgotten about people. When the staff pass in front of them, they start hiding in the sand," the aquarium said in a statement on its website.
The facility announced it is holding a "face-showing festival" May 3-5 for members of the public to use FaceTime on Apple devices to video conference with the eels on screens set up around the tanks.
The announcement said the eels will be able to see the callers, and the callers will hopefully be able to see the eels.
"We hope that our spotted garden eels will start remembering human beings," the aquarium said. "We also do hope that we can offer something good and useful for your stay-home' period."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.