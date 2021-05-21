NEW YORK (AP) — A whimsical new park that appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River opened to the public just off the Manhattan shoreline Friday, four years after a fight between media mogul Barry Diller and a billionaire real estate developer threatened to derail it.
The new park, called Little Island but nicknamed Diller Island while under construction, was built with $260 million from the foundation of Diller, the former 20th Century Fox CEO, and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.
It joins a string of piers along Manhattan’s west side that have been redeveloped for recreational use over the last 20 years, but its unusual design sets it apart.
Little Island’s flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete pots that the park’s creators call tulip pots. The pots are set on pilings of different heights, so that paths wind through the 2.4-acre (1-hectare) park at a gentle, rolling grade.
The park is reachable by two bridges.
The design is from Thomas Heatherwick, who also created the Hudson Yards climbing structure known as the Vessel, some 20 blocks north of Little Island.
Diller, also a major donor to the nearby High Line, has spoken of Little Island as an enchanted forest or a visit to Oz.
“All of it is an oasis of everything fun, whimsical, playful that we can conjure,” he says in a video on the park’s website.
Plans for the project, part of the state-run Hudson River Park, were announced in 2014, but several lawsuits were filed arguing that the park had been planned without public input and could threaten marine wildlife. Real estate developer Douglas Durst, who had been pushed out of his position as chair of the fundraising group Friends of Hudson River Park a few years before, was revealed to have bankrolled the lawsuits filed by the nonprofit City Club of New York.
Facing rising costs because of the litigation, Diller announced in September 2017 that he was pulling the plug. He agreed to revive the project the next month after Gov. Andrew Cuomo brokered a deal.
“We are pleased the project helped get Hudson River Park finished,” Durst, the one-time lawsuit bankroller, said through a spokesperson Wednesday.
The spokesperson said the reason Durst had supported the litigation was because the project hadn’t gone through the required regulatory process.
Little Island will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, but there will be timed entry noon to 8 p.m. at least through September, executive director Trish Santini said.
Entertainment including musical performances, theater and dance will start in mid-June, she said.
Producer Scott Rudin, who stepped down from the Broadway League last month over allegations of abusive behavior, was part of the team planning the performances spaces but “doesn’t have a formal ongoing relationship with the project,” Santini said.
There will be a mix of free and ticketed performances at the park’s a 687-seat amphitheater. A smaller stage in an area called the Glade will host additional performances.
New Yorkers and visitors who walk on the High Line or bike along the waterfront have watched as Little Island was assembled, piece by piece.
The concrete tulips that support the park were fabricated and pieced together in upstate New York and floated down the Hudson by barge, four at a time, Santini said.
Planting started after the massive tulips, which some liken to mushrooms, were in place at the end of 2019. The park’s landscaping was designed by Signe Nielsen of Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects to evoke a leaf floating on water. It features 35 species of trees, 65 species of shrubs and 290 types of grasses, vines and perennials.
Little Island’s human-made hills provide views of the Hudson on one side and city on the other, but the park’s carefully constructed topography makes it feel like its own little world.
“I think it’s going to represent for New York a place to come to rest and restore but also ignite their imaginations and remind us all that we’re creative,” Santini said. “My hope is that people come back time and time again because they realize every time they come there’s always something new and fun to do.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The US state of Alabama has lifted a ban on teaching yoga in schools after nearly 30 years, but instructors will have to use English names for poses and the salutation "namaste" would be forbidden.
The state's Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed the bill (PDF) on Thursday, on the last day of the session, overturning a decision (PDF) put in place in 1993 which prohibited yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public schools in the state.
The new bill was introduced by Representative Jeremy Gray, a Democrat and former American football player.
He said he was introduced to yoga years ago, and it can provide mental and physical benefits to students.
"Studies have shown that yoga helps children cope with daily stressors as well help improve behaviour, concentration, mobility, flexibility, and strength," Gray said in March. "Yoga has become more prevalent than ever as we continue to move through this pandemic."
Christian and conservative groups have for years backed the ban, which they said encourages students to convert to Hinduism.
"Claims that scientific research supports yoga are based on poor-quality studies," according to a factsheet the National Center for Law & Policy, a group of Christian lawyers.
"Higher-quality studies show that yoga can be dangerous, causing injuries, death from stroke, and psychotic episodes," according to the document.
The new law goes into effect on August 1, before the start of the next school year.
The bill was amended by the Senate, which Gray said show phobias or "blatant disrespect to the Hindu culture". The amendments included a definition of meditation to ban anything "associated with or derived from mystical traditions of the East". It also requires parents to sign a permission slip.
Gray accepted the amendment to allow the bill to pass, local media reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England rescued a horse that wandered into a close grouping of trees and became stuck.
The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the 28-year-old horse, named Eddie, wandered into trees in Ballingdon Hill, just outside of Sudbury, and became wedged.
Firefighters tweeted photos of the rescue.
The team said a veterinarian was brought to the scene and sedated the horse to keep him calm while firefighters trimmed the branches around him.
"Once the branches were trimmed, the crews used animal rescue equipment to lift the horse out of the gap and to safe ground," a fire service spokesman told the East Anglian Daily Times.
"The horse is safely back on all fours and the vet is staying with the animal until the full effects of the sedation have worn off."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he wouldn't have won the prize if the store hadn't been sold out of his favorite ticket.
Charles Browne, of Hendersonville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped into Norm's Minit Mart in Hendersonville for a Red Bull and a lottery ticket, but he found the store was sold out of his favorite scratch-off.
"I will usually play Extreme Cash," Browne said. "They were out of it, so I said let's go with my second favorite game and that's how I ended up with the $1 million ticket."
Brown said he scratched off the $30 Millionaire Maker ticket in the parking out and "freaked out for a while" after uncovering the $1 million top prize.
Brown said he plans to pay off his bills and take some time to think about what to do with the rest of the money.
"I'm just going to put it in savings for a while, let myself realize I have this at my disposal, and make a logical and reasonable decision later on how best to use it," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 21 (UPI) -- A Hawaii man who hunts for antiques to sell on eBay returned a pair of precious memories, a 1950 high school yearbook and diploma, to their owner.
Manu Pagaragan said he bought a collection of antiques last year and among the items was a 1950 yearbook from Honolulu's Roosevelt High School.
"I was about to list it for sale until I discovered that the person's diploma was still attached to it," Pagaragan wrote on Facebook.
He posted photos of the yearbook and diploma to Facebook this month in the hopes of finding the student, June Landgraf, or her family.
The post helped Pagaragan connect with June's sister, who revealed the Roosevelt graduate -- now June Cummings -- was still alive at age 89 and staying at the Hawaii Kai senior living facility in Honolulu.
"A moment like this was so special to see her excited about something," Cummings' daughter, Gayle Rodrigues, told KGMB-TV.
"She said, 'Thank you so much, and now I have something to do because I can read my yearbook.' She was so happy to get her yearbook with the diploma. I think that diploma was the most important thing," Rodrigues said.
Cummings' family said the yearbook and diploma must have been lost at some point during one of several moves between homes over the years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has started deploying a canine virus-detecting squad in hopes of quickly identifying people with COVID-19 as the country faces a surge in cases, with clusters at construction sites, crowded slum communities and large markets.
Angel, Bobby and Bravo are among six Labrador retrievers that have been trained by researchers at the veterinary faculty of Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University to sniff out a unique odor that people with COVID-19 produce in their sweat, the researchers say.
Since May 10, the three have tested more than 1,000 samples from college staff, students and people outside the university.
The results so far are impressive. After a few seconds of sniffing sweat samples placed in metal containers, the dogs can tell which people have COVID-19 infections. If there's no trace of infection, the dog will walk pass the sample. If it is positive, it will sit in front of it.
Prof. Kaywalee Chatdarong, head of the research team, said she was aware that other countries have been using dogs to identify coronavirus infections, including Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and India, but that she had no idea if it would work in Thailand because of the country's spicy and flavorful cuisine.
Suwanna Thanaboonsombat, a volunteer who collects samples to bring to the lab, said the canine testers add a big element of convenience because they can check samples from people who can't go out to be tested.
"People can simply put cotton balls underneath their armpits to collect sweat samples and send them to the lab. And the result is quite accurate," Suwanna said.
The researchers plan to send the canine team out to communities suspected of being new COVID-19 hotspots. The dogs will work inside a mobile unit, while the collecting team can comb through the community collecting samples.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dogs are among a small number of pets that can become infected with the coronavirus, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19. It says the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered low.
The Thai researchers said that as a safety precaution, they designed the sample containers so that the dogs' noses do not contact the samples. They also believe the receptors on cells in dogs' respiratory tracts are not a welcoming environment for the coronavirus to attack.
Kaywalee said that while dogs can provide a fast and cheap testing alternative, they do have limitations.
"5 p.m. is their dinner time. When it's around 4:50, they will start to be distracted. So, you can't really have them work anymore. And we can't have them working after dinner either because they need a nap. They are living animals and we do have to take their needs and emotions into consideration," she said.
"But for me, they are heroes and heroines."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo Sports) Sebastian Munoz hit perhaps the most relatable hole-in-one possible on Thursday at the PGA Championship.
Unfortunately, it didn't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.
Munoz, on the 18th hole at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island in South Carolina, hit his drive directly into a trash can.
The shot clearly impressed fans on the hole, who erupted just as if it was a true ace. One fan was actually lucky enough, if that's the right way to describe it, to keep his trash-covered ball.
Munoz played it off well, too. After his free relief, the 28-year-old stuck his approach on the green and two-putted to save par — which closed out his first nine of the day with a 1-over 37.
Munoz has two top-10 finishes on Tour so far this season, most recently with his T9 finish at the Valero Texas Open last month. He picked up his one and only win at the Sanderson Farms Championship last season. Munoz missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, his first appearance at the major championship.
While the rest of his round wasn't great — he made five bogeys on his back nine and sits near the bottom of the leaderboard at 5-over — Munoz has to be content with how he finished his front nine on Thursday. After all, it could have been much, much worse.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Foamy slime bubbles onto Damien Desrocher's hand as he lightly rubs one of the thousands of snails he keeps in an enclosure in his backyard.
The 28-year-old French artisan began using the gastropod fluid to make soap bars, which he sells in local markets, in December.
"It's all in the dexterity of how you tickle," Desrocher said as he extracted the slime, noting that the process does not kill the animals. "I only touch it with my finger, you see it's not violent, it's simple."
A former air force computer technician, Desrocher decided to start farming snails in the northern French town of Wahagnies as a form of "returning to nature".
"Once you observe and see how snails behave, they're actually very endearing," he said. "It's really an animal that I love."
He has raised a total of 60,000 snails. As they enter their reproductive season, most are transferred to a larger site, while around 4,000 are kept in an enclosure at his home to harvest the slime.
A single snail will yield about 2 grams of slime, meaning he needs around 40 snails to produce 80 grams – enough to manufacture 15 100-gram soap bars.
"We need quite a lot of snails," he said.
Although quite uncommon in Western cosmetics, snail mucus has become a more common ingredient elsewhere, including in Korean beauty products, noted for its anti-aging properties.
Desrocher said slime contained molecules of collagen and elastin, which have anti-aging and skin-healing properties. Snails also naturally use their slime to repair their shells if damaged, he said.
Desrocher said he aims to produce 3,000 snail slime soap bars in his first year of production.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BANGKOK (Reuters) -A district of northern Thailand has launched a raffle campaign for inoculated residents to win a live cow per week for the rest of the year, in a bid to boost the local COVID-19 vaccination drive.
From next month, one lucky vaccinated villager in the Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai province will be randomly chosen every week to win a young cow worth around 10,000 baht ($319).
The campaign, set to run for 24 weeks, has been met with enthusiasm in the town of 43,000 since it was announced earlier this week.
"Our vaccine registration numbers have gone from hundreds to thousands in a couple of days," district chief Boonlue Thamtharanurak told Reuters.
"The villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash."
More than 4,000 people in priority groups, including those over 60-years-old and those with pre-existing conditions, have already registered for their shots, Boonlue said.
The town will start vaccinations on June 7, in line with the government's national rollout.
Other provinces in Thailand have also come up with creative incentives to boost registration, such as gold necklace giveaways, store discount coupons, or cash handouts.
At least 1.64 million of Thailand's 66 million population, have already received their first doses and more than 7 million have registered so far.
The Southeast Asian country has been hit by its biggest coronavirus outbreak so far, with the majority of its 119,585 cases and 703 deaths recorded in the past two months.
($1 = 31.3700 baht)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO -- After roaming the streets of multiple San Francisco neighborhoods for days, a mountain lion was captured after being spotted in a nearby tree.
Veterinarians at the Oakland Zoo examined the mountain lion saying he is young and healthy.
"This is a beautiful two-year-old male mountain lion. He looks very healthy and he has been radio collared by UC Santa Cruz, so we know a little bit about him. Looks like he came out of the Santa Cruz Mountains and got lost in San Francisco. He's young so he probably recently separated from his mother," said Dr. Alex Herman, Vice President of Veterinary Services at the Oakland Zoo.
Recent Stories from ABC 7
California Fish and Wildlife crews safely removed the mountain lion found in a tree after someone parking their car spotted it at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
State officers used a dart to tranquilize the big cat. It then fell asleep on the porch under the tree, and brought him to the Oakland Zoo.
The mountain lion was wearing a tracking collar, so it is known to state wildlife officials.
Cameras have caught the mountain lion roaming the streets of multiple San Francisco neighborhoods walking right alongside parked cars, strolling through backyards, even checking out someone's front porch.
A spokesperson for The Puma Project says they put a tracking device on him shortly after he was born to study mountain lion behavior. They say his long distance travels are normal as he looks for turf to call his own.
Officials will now take him back out into the wild and hope this time he stays there.
"Official policy is, I can't say where he's going to be released, but he probably will not go back to Santa Cruz, because we don't want him to find his way into San Francisco again," Herman said.
It appears the lion was given a unique nickname.
"I think I have called him Mr. Handsome several times! That's the name that came to mind," Herman said.