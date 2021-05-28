NEW LONDON, N.H. (AP) — Some people are greeted by the family dog. For Todd Westward, it’s a ruffed grouse.
The bird started hanging out in the New London, New Hampshire, backyard last month with Westward while his family was away on a trip, his wife, Mary Beth Westward, posted in Facebook. Since then, the bird, named Walter, has made himself a fixture in the yard.
“I just thought it was a fluke before we left,” Mary Beth Westward said Friday. “While we were gone, this bird formed this crazy attachment. He was here every single day, all day long, following him.”
Walter has perched on her husband’s shoulder and arm, and has visited his backyard work station.
Mary Beth Westward said she’s gotten a lot of positive comments from her post, and heard some similar stories about social grouses.
She said she and the couple’s daughters don’t have the same bond with Walter. He appears to chase them away.
“He runs like a feathered velociraptor while he chases us down the driveway in our cars. And he goes back up and sits on the porch and pretends to be our watch-bird,” Westward wrote in her post.
The ruffed grouse is the state bird in Pennsylvania. The “tame” grouse phenomenon happens in the spring, during the peak breeding season, according to a video last year from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. One theory is that the grouse is acting hyper-territorial.
May 28 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man who held the Guinness World Record for tallest Mohican, or fan Mohawk, hair style had some adjustments made to capture a second record for the world's tallest spike Mohawk.
Joe Grisamore set his first record in 2020, when his fan Mohawk was measured at 42.5 inches tall.
Grisamore said his stylist, Kay Jettmann, and his wife, Laura Grisamore, helped him mold his now 50.9-inch hair into the world's tallest spike Mohawk.
"Kay and I had worked for a long time, as far as how to make this all happen," Grisamore told KARE-TV. "We just did it without ratting it, laying on the floor -- different hair sprays -- I don't know, it was a big trial and error."
Grisamore's hair now holds two Guinness records.
"Of the two titles that exist, I now hold them both," Grisamore said. "Laura wanted me to be humble and not do the second one. I figured if it's out there and it exists, let's make it happen!"
May 28 (UPI) -- A manager at an Ohio library said a man who checked out a Bob Dylan record returned the borrowed item through the mail 48 years later.
Sara Philips, manager of the University Heights branch of Heights Libraries, said an oddly-shaped package arrived in the mail on one recent day.
"I got a package in the mail from San Francisco that was record-shaped and -- lo and behold! -- it contained a record from our collection that was due back in June 1973," Phillips said.
The record, Self Portrait by Bob Dylan, had been checked out by Howard Simon when he was an eighth-grader at Wiley Middle School in Cleveland Heights.
Simon included a note with the record that revealed he had recently discovered the album among his personal collection and decided to return it.
"As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years," Simon wrote. "In that context, I am returning with this letter an overdue item (by my count, approximately 17,480 days overdue as of this writing)."
Phillips said Simon included a $175 donation with the record, as well as a copy of his own album, Western Reserve. Phillips said Simon's album might end up as part of the library's music collection.
"The funny thing about this is that we don't charge overdue fines anymore -- as long as we get the item back, we see no need to penalize people," Phillips said. "We're grateful that Mr. Simon returned the record. I'd said we can now call it even."
(LadBible) There are few things in rural life that are more frustrating than feeling like you're being neglected, with everything from internet speed to the state of the roads often an afterthought behind ongoing improvements to major cities.
Well, one villager in a West Yorkshire village has had enough of the state of one of the roads going through his village and made his feelings clear about it. Watch the council remove his x-rated message here:
The mystery artist has shocked residents with graffiti that draws a somewhat crude comparison an infamous adult video site.
Sprayed in bold white capital letters across the unevenly laid tarmac of Steeton, near Keighley, reads the message: 'HAVE SEEN HOLES FILLED IN BETTER ON PORNHUB'.
The artist's true identity is not yet known to the locals, but he's already been dubbed W*nksy by some due to the nature and content of the spray-painted message left on the road.
The message is clear for all to see with the letters one foot high and comes in the wake of what have clearly been deemed poorly patched up potholes on the B6265 Skipton Road.
The work was completed over the last few months by workmen, but the series of road works have left a patchwork of uneven and faded tarmac.
Bradford Council had scheduled to resurface the stretch of road in a few weeks time, but are now bringing work forward on the stretch hit by the graffiti, which is outside a local children's nursery at a pedestrian crossing.
A result, then, for the mystery artist.
They clearly have some support within the village too, with the landlord of village pub Goats Head Pub, Scott Goodwin, even promising a free pint for whoever is responsible for the graffiti.
The 47-year-old publican said: "Everybody is sick of the bad state of that road. It is a disgrace and needed sorting out as soon as possible.
"Nobody knows who has written the amusing message. It could be the local vicar for all I know, but there is a free pint for whoever has done it.
"The whole village is talking about it."
Not everyone is thrilled about the message, however.
Some have criticised it for its location, what with it being painted outside the nursery school and so in full view of all the young children and their parents on a daily basis.
On a Facebook forum, one villager wrote: "While this is amusing it is right outside the nursery school and on the crossing used by the village children to get to school so is going to cause some awkward questions on the school run / walk this morning."
Probably for the best then that the council look to be already removing the rude message.
A Bradford Council spokesperson told LADbible: "The repairs are only a temporary fix which is standard practice with local authorities across the UK. We will permanently repair the road within five months as part of our comprehensive maintenance programme for the district."
BOGAN GATE, Australia (AP) — At night, the floors of sheds vanish beneath carpets of scampering mice. Ceilings come alive with the sounds of scratching. One family blamed mice chewing electrical wires for their house burning down.
Vast tracts of land in Australia's New South Wales state are being threatened by a mouse plague that the state government describes as "absolutely unprecedented." Just how many millions of rodents have infested the agricultural plains across the state is guesswork.
"We're at a critical point now where if we don't significantly reduce the number of mice that are in plague proportions by spring, we are facing an absolute economic and social crisis in rural and regional New South Wales," Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said this month.
Bruce Barnes said he is taking a gamble by planting crops on his family farm near the central New South Wales town of Bogan Gate.
"We just sow and hope," he said.
The risk is that the mice will maintain their numbers through the Southern Hemisphere winter and devour the wheat, barley and canola before it can be harvested.
NSW Farmers, the state's top agricultural association, predicts the plague will wipe more than 1 billion Australian dollars ($775 million) from the value of the winter crop.
The state government has ordered 5,000 liters (1,320 gallons) of the banned poison Bromadiolone from India. The federal government regulator has yet to approve emergency applications to use the poison on the perimeters of crops. Critics fear the poison will kill not only mice but also animals that feed on them. including wedge-tail eagles and family pets.
"We're having to go down this path because we need something that is super strength, the equivalent of napalm to just blast these mice into oblivion," Marshall said.
The plague is a cruel blow to farmers in Australia's most populous state who have been battered by fires, floods and pandemic disruptions in recent years, only to face the new scourge of the introduced house mouse, or Mus musculus.
The same government-commissioned advisers who have helped farmers cope with the drought, fire and floods are returning to help people deal with the stresses of mice.
The worst comes after dark, when millions of mice that had been hiding and dormant during the day become active.
By day, the crisis is less apparent. Patches of road are dotted with squashed mice from the previous night, but birds soon take the carcasses away. Haystacks are disintegrating due to ravenous rodents that have burrowed deep inside. Upending a sheet of scrap metal lying in a paddock will send a dozen mice scurrying. The sidewalks are strewn with dead mice that have eaten poisonous bait.
But a constant, both day and night, is the stench of mice urine and decaying flesh. The smell is people's greatest gripe.
"You deal with it all day. You're out baiting, trying your best to manage the situation, then come home and just the stench of dead mice," said Jason Conn, a fifth generation farmer near Wellington in central New South Wales.
"They're in the roof cavity of your house. If your house is not well sealed, they're in bed with you. People are getting bitten in bed," Conn said. "It doesn't relent, that's for sure."
Colin Tink estimated he drowned 7,500 mice in a single night last week in a trap he set with a cattle feeding bowl full of water at his farm outside Dubbo.
"I thought I might get a couple of hundred. I didn't think I'd get 7,500," Tink said.
Barnes said mouse carcasses and excrement in roofs were polluting farmers' water tanks.
"People are getting sick from the water," he said.
The mice are already in Barnes' hay bales. He's battling them with zinc phosphide baits, the only legal chemical control for mice used in broad-scale agriculture in Australia. He's hoping that winter frosts will help contain the numbers.
Farmers like Barnes endured four lean years of drought before 2020 brought a good season as well as the worst flooding that some parts of New South Wales have seen in at least 50 years. But the pandemic brought a labor drought. Fruit was left to rot on trees because foreign backpackers who provide the seasonal workforce were absent.
Plagues seemingly appear from nowhere and often vanish just as fast.
Disease and a shortage of food are thought to trigger a dramatic population crash as mice feed on themselves, devouring the sick, weak and their own offspring.
Government researcher Steve Henry, whose agency is developing strategies to reduce the impact of mice on agriculture, said it is too early to predict what damage will occur by spring.
He travels across the state holding community meetings, sometimes twice a day, to discuss the mice problem.
"People are fatigued from dealing with the mice," Henry said.
May 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman missed a time cutoff by a single minute and accidentally bought a lottery ticket for the wrong drawing -- and won $2 million.
Elizabeth Johnson of Lucama told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she tried to buy a ticket for the May 19 Powerball drawing online, but she missed the 9:57 p.m. cutoff time by one minute and had mistakenly bought a ticket for Saturday's drawing instead.
Johnson said she didn't even realize the mistake until she got a message saying she had won $2 million in Saturday's drawing.
"It was definitely a shock," Johnson said. "When I got the message saying that I had won I thought, 'Well, I didn't even play tonight.'"
Johnson soon realized she had accidentally bought a ticket for Saturday's drawing and matched all five white balls, earning her a $1 million jackpot that became $2 million when the 2X multiplier ball was drawn.
Johnson said her plans for the winnings include a new house and a family vacation.
"The kids want to go to Disneyland," Johnson said. "We've never been and now we'll get to."
May 28 (UPI) -- An escaped alligator spotted swimming in Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River was captured Friday morning and returned to his owner.
The Find Toby in PA Facebook group for lost pets posted a photo Friday morning showing the alligator floating in the river.
The reptile, described as a "tame and legal pet alligator," was caught on video floating near the John Wright Restaurant in the Wrightsville, Lancaster County, area.
Neighbors said the alligator, named Oscar, was successfully captured and returned to its owner in the late morning.
Mike Parker, communications director for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said alligators are legal to own in Pennsylvania.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say they've arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery in Prentiss.
Eric Boykin, of Gulfport, was arrested after police found him in the woods about 600 yards from the bank he had allegedly held up Tuesday afternoon.
Investigator Richard Browning, with the Prentiss Police Department, says Boykin entered the Hancock Bank, armed with a handgun, and robbed it.
He later fled and was eventually captured in a wooded area following a manhunt that involved several agencies.
Agencies that participated included the ATF, FBI, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Louisiana State Prison System K9 team, the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department, and others.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency also pitched in, bringing in a drone to help search for the suspect from the air.
Boykin is being charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Following the arrest, police officers took a photo surrounding Boykin, who was seen smiling in the photo with several officers and dogs.
WLBT has asked multiple agencies for the identity of the officers pictured and whether a department's normal procedure is to take pictures like this at the end of a search operation. At this point, the routine procedure and identities of the officers are unknown. We'll continue asking those questions and make updates available.
(CentralMaine.com) MEXICO — A Bethel man, who said he's been asking managers at Walmart in Mexico and Oxford to clean up trash behind their stores, was ordered Wednesday to leave the Mexico property, after employees saw him picking up trash next to the Androscoggin River.
Tony Bennett said he's advised managers at both stores for the past three years that he's had enough of the trash building up outside their stores. He said when he saw hundreds of face masks, empty Walmart bags, Dunkin' containers and used diapers spread out and obviously raked down the riverbank Wednesday morning, he couldn't stand it.
"They literally just raked (the trash down the banking)," he said. "They raked from 20 feet to the pavement all the way to bank and they dumped it over the bank right with all of the leaves and debris and garbage for 100 feet long, 20 feet wide and put it right over the bank, with all the other trash."
He said he told the manager Wednesday morning, "You're the manager and you're allowing this to happen in the River Valley? I said, '164 miles of the Androscoggin River, 3,530 miles of watershed and you're allowing your store to disrespect us like this? And you're not doing nothing about it?'"
Bennett spent the morning picking up garbage behind the store, but after employees noticed him, managers told him to leave the property. When he didn't, Mexico Police Officer Lawrence Briggs arrived and Bennett left on his own.
Store Manager Scott Huddleston said Tuesday that the corporate office in Arkansas has contracted someone to clean up the trash but he didn't know when it would be done.
Speaking by phone later Wednesday, Bennett said, "I don't like to get so emotional and so involved in all these things. I got other s**t that I should be spending time on. I've got grandkids, but if I don't do it who the hell is going to? It's been three years and it hasn't got addressed.
"I can't walk away from it anymore," he said. "I love Maine and I love the rivers, I love the ponds, the lakes and the wildlife and I'm not gonna let corporate Walmart s**t all over Oxford County, Maine. They can do it to the rest of the country and the rest of the world but they're not doing it here on my watch."
Bennett said Walmart should build a 10-foot-high fence along the whole area on the side of the river to keep the trash from flying down the banking and to prevent snowplows from pushing the snow mixed with trash down into the river.
He said the Oxford store, as of Wednesday morning, was starting to clean the woods behind that property.
"They're trying," he said.
(Newsweek) Police in the United Kingdom recently executed a raid on a suspected cannabis farm but instead discovered a "huge" Bitcoin mining farm.
The West Midlands Police Department said that it executed a search warrant at a Black Country industrial unit in Sandwell on May 18 after receiving intelligence that the unit was being used as a marijuana farm.
In a press release, the department said that it received reports of numerous people visiting the unit at different times of the day. They also noticed ventilation ducts and wiring coming from the unit, and a police drone even noticed a "considerable heat source from above."
"They are all classic cannabis factory signs — but when officers gained entry they found a huge bank of around 100 computer units as part of what's understood to be a Bitcoin mining operation," the West Midlands Police Department said in the release.
Pictures released by police show numerous pieces of computer equipment used in the alleged Bitcoin mining operation. Bitcoin mining requires the use of high-powered specialized computers.
The computers are used by miners to calculate complicated math problems, allowing transactions of the world's most popular cryptocurrency to process, which in turn provides the miners with the cryptocurrency.
According to the West Midlands Police Department, officers seized the Bitcoin mining equipment. Police said that after speaking with Western Power, the electricity distribution network for the Midlands, they discovered that the "electric supply had been bypassed and thousands of pounds worth had been stolen to power the 'mine'."
In a statement, Sandwell Police Sergeant Jennifer Griffin said: "It's certainly not what we were expecting! It had all the hallmarks of a cannabis cultivation set-up and I believe it's only the second such crypto mine we've encountered in the West Midlands.
"My understanding is that mining for cryptocurrency is not itself illegal, but clearly abstracting electricity from the mains supply to power it is."
Griffin noted that nobody was at the unit when the search warrant was executed and no arrests have been made.
"But we'll be making enquiries with the unit's owner," Griffin added.
The high energy consumption required to mine Bitcoin is not something new, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently made headlines after announcing that the electric car company will no longer accept the cryptocurrency for car payments, citing it's "insane" use of energy.
Newsweek reached out to the Midlands Police Department for further comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.