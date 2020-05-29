New Delhi (CNN) A troop of monkeys snatched the blood samples of suspected coronavirus patients at a government hospital in the Meerut district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
The incident happened on Thursday when a lab assistant working with the Covid-19 facility of the hospital was carrying blood samples due for testing, Dr Dheeraj Baliyan, medical superintendent of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College and Hospital, told CNN.
The monkeys attacked the lab assistant and stole the sample box with three samples, added Baliyan.
S.K. Garg, head of the hospital, told a local newswire that the samples were blood samples, and not the swabs usually taken to test for Covid-19. Garg said that the samples belonged to people who had tested positive for Covid-19, but were taken as part of routine blood tests for the patients.
The monkeys climbed the trees with the samples and threw them after chewing the packets, Baliyan added.
The medical superintendent confirmed to CNN that no individual came into contact with the samples, and the hospital authorities have sanitized the area and disposed of the samples snatched by the monkeys.
The district administration has ordered an inquiry against the hospital authorities for alleged mishandling of the samples.
According to India's health ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country as of Friday stands at 165,799, including 4,706 deaths.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post_ These bears are having a blast.
The Dutch theme park Walibi Holland put 22 oversized teddy bears onto a roller coaster and filmed the ride ― and it almost looks like they're coming to life out of sheer happiness.
In the video, published on Walibi Holland's YouTube channel Wednesday, the bears are riding a coaster called Untamed. True to its name, Untamed has five inversions and a 116-foot drop with maximum speeds of 57 mph, according to Coaster Grotto, an online database that tracks roller coasters and theme parks around the world.
Walibi Holland reopened this week after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the park filmed the bears on the ride while it was still closed.
And they look like they're loving every minute of it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 29 (UPI) -- An Indiana woman said she was surprised when a letter her brother sent while serving in the Vietnam War finally made its way to her after 52 years.
Janice Tucker said an envelope postmarked May 10, 2020, arrived at her home in North Vernon last week and she was shocked to discover it contained a letter her brother, William Lone, had sent to her while he was serving in Vietnam in 1968.
"So, I called my brother. He lives in South Carolina. I read the letter to him and he said, 'I remember writing that letter to you,'" Tucker told WHAS-TV.
Lone said he remembered putting the letter in an envelope, affixing a 5-cent stamp and handing it off to another soldier to mail to his sister at the family's then-home in Floyds Knobs, Ind.
Tucker said the letter was not in the original envelope when it arrived at her home, indicating someone had found it and tracked her down at her current address.
"The fact that this letter came to me 52 years later by way of Indy is a real mystery to me," Tucker said. "This is not the original envelope. Someone found this and found out who I was."
She said the envelope didn't contain many clues about the letter's long journey.
"Thank you to whoever found this letter, thank you to whoever sent it to me, but most of all, thanks to my brother for being a big brother that I didn't really love and appreciate until I got older. And this letter just makes me want to honor him more," she said.
Tucker said she is hoping to find out who mailed the letter to her home so she can thank them and find out what happened to the letter in between being mailed in 1968 and arriving at her home last week.
A Canadian man had a piece of mail take a shorter, but no less mysterious route to his home this month. Elliot Berinstein said a Canada Post delivery worker left the package from Well.ca on his Toronto doorstep May 6.
The package contained a hair product he had ordered from the website in 2012. The Canada Post said officials are investigating the package's 8-year journey.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 29 (UPI) -- Officials in a Norwegian county announced a 1,000-year-old Viking ship has been found buried on the same island where a ship of similar vintage was found six months earlier.
The More and Romsdal County Council said the eight-oared vessel measuring just under 40 feet long was found buried on the island of Edoya, less than 500 feet from where a Viking ship from the same time period was found buried in late 2019.
The ship was located via georadar survey, officials said. The survey also identified two houses and five burial mounds.
"This helps strengthen our impression of Edoya as a power center in the Iron Age," Bjorn Ringstad, county conservator for More and Romsdal, said in a news release.
Ringstad said the burying of Viking boats was part of a funeral tradition for the wealthiest members of a community.
"They took a ship or a boat with them into their tomb," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a forgotten lottery ticket sat untouched on the seat of his truck for two weeks before he found out it was a nearly $500,000 winner.
Albert Belk told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 ticket for the April 30 drawing and put it on the seat of his truck, where it was forgotten while he remained at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Belk said it wasn't until two weeks later, when he made a trip to the Hop In & Out store in Lexington to buy a Mega Millions ticket, that he noticed the forgotten Cash 5 ticket still on the seat of his vehicle.
He took the ticket into the store, where he scanned it on the machine and discovered it was a $468,052 jackpot winner.
"I was thinking, 'This is great,'" Belk recalled. "Real exciting."
Belk, who claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, said some of the money will go toward buying his wife a 2018 Cadillac CT6 and doing some home improvement projects. He said the rest will go into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Canadian drug smugglers used the coronavirus pandemic to smuggle methamphetamine in shipments of medical face masks and large bottles of hand sanitizer.
The meth was found in two boxes during inspections at a mail sorting facility in Sydney, Australia.
Officers opened the COVID-19 care packages from Canada and found boxes of face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer, the Australian Border Force said Friday.
The boxes had a false bottom containing a black vacuum-sealed bag containing the meth.
Two kilos of the illicit substance were seized.
"We know criminals will go to any length to smuggle drugs into the country, so it's no surprise they're trying to use in-demand items such as masks and hand sanitizer to hide them in," ABF Superintendent John Fleming said.
"Criminals should know our efforts to secure our border have not stopped because of COVID-19. Sea containers are still being examined and items being sent through the mail centre or air cargo are still being screened. We are continuing to detect and stop illicit substances coming into Australia, no matter how they're being concealed."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Two men snuck into a bedroom with machetes after being hired to carry out a stranger's sexual fantasy of being tied up in his underwear and stroked with a broom, only to discover they had got the wrong address.
The pair from Sydney, Australia, made their apologies and left the startled victim's bedside as soon as they realized their mistake.
One of the men, Terrence Leroy, has now been acquitted of entering the home in July 2019 intending to intimidate while armed with an offensive weapon, after the New South Wales district court accepted his explanation.
Conceding "the facts of the case are unusual," judge Sean Grant set out his reasons for the not guilty verdict, saying the evidence did not suggest the men's actions were intentional.
"They carried the machetes either as a prop or something to use in that fantasy," he said.
"The fantasy was unscripted and there was discretion as to how it would be carried out."
According to court documents, a man living in western NSW, near Griffith, "wanted a broom handle to be rubbed around his underwear."
"He was willing to pay $5,000 if it was 'really good,'" court documents said.
Police said the intended client had "history and proclivity for engaging the services of people."
He had made arrangements with a man on Facebook for people to engage in the role play, and sent his address - before he later updated it after moving house more than 30 miles away.
But the resident of the home where the men mistakenly turned up to told police that when he noticed a light on in his lounge at around 6:15 a.m., he assumed it was a friend who visits daily to make coffee.
He said he called out: "B----- off, it's too early."
After hearing a voice asking "is your name Kevin?" the man said he turned his light on to see two men he did not recognize standing next to his bed, both holding machetes.
A conversation then ensued, in which the pair repeatedly sought to establish whether he was "Kevin," each time being told "no" in response.
At one point, one of them asked: "Are you sure you are not Kevin as we were told to come to this address and pick up Kevin."
Eventually accepting their error, the duo then left, with one saying "sorry mate" and shaking the resident's hand, while the other said "bye."
The resident then called police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 29 (UPI) -- The world's largest all-electric aircraft took off from a Washington state airstrip for its first flight, staying in the air for 28 minutes, the plane's makers said.
The eCaravan plane, a modified Cessna Caravan 208B, was created by a collaboration between engine company magniX and aerospace firm AeroTEC. It took its first flight Thursday in an event that was livestreamed on Facebook.
The companies said the electric plane is more environmentally friendly and costs less to operate than its fossil fuel-powered counterparts.
"As the world's largest all-electric aircraft, this first flight is a significant milestone in disrupting the transportation industry and accelerating the electric aviation revolution," magniX said in announcing the flight, which took off from an airstrip in Moses Lake.
A smaller plane with a magniX electric engine took its first 15-minute flight in December 2019.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) This Bud's for her.
Jennie Stejna, a 103-year-old great-great grandmother in Massachusetts, celebrated defeating the coronavirus in the best way possible: by knocking back a cold one.
"She always had that feisty fighting spirit," granddaughter Shelley Gunn told Wicked Local. "She didn't give up."
Family members told Wicked Local that Stejna, a nursing home resident and "hardcore Boston sports fan" developed a fever, tested positive for the virus and quickly worsened.
But she beat COVID-19 ― and the nursing home staff let her celebrate with a Bud Light.
Footage from TMZ, below, shows Stejna savoring her Bud Light and commenting on how cold it is.
Adam Gunn, Shelley's husband, told the website that Stejna's battle got so bad that at one point he asked if she were ready to go to heaven.
She replied: "Hell, yes!"
"This feisty old Polish grandmother of ours officially beat the coronavirus," Adam Gunn told Wicked Local.
The website said she has two children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 29 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in California shared video of the rescue of a cat that somehow ended up trapped in the narrow gap between two brick walls.
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said Officer Matthew Perez responded to an address in Cathedral City on Tuesday morning when a resident reported hearing a cat meowing from behind a wall.
Perez located the cat in the gap between two walls, but discovered the frightened feline would "ball up and make itself bigger" when he attempted to extract it from the tight space.
The officer called a supervisor and requested to sedate the cat to keep it calm during the rescue. Officer Cole Woods was dispatched with a sedative and assisted Perez with the rescue.
The cat, estimated to be about 6 years old, was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.
Animal services officials said they are now attempting to identify the feline's owner.
"I am so happy our officers safely saved this cat and we gave her the veterinary care she needed," Animal Services Director Julie Bank said. "The great mystery is just how did this cat get stuck? Regardless, we're going to do everything we can to get her back to her rightful owner."
