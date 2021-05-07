(AP) They’re lean, they’re mean and they’re green. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Not exactly, but hundreds of diamondback terrapin hatchlings have been rescued from subterranean storm drains along the Jersey Shore.
According to a Stockton University Facebook post, the turtles were hiding from the cold temperatures over the winter and surviving off yolk sacks in drains in Margate, Ventnor and Ocean City.
Volunteers who rescued 826 of the animals turned them over to Stockton University’s “Head Start” program, where staff will care for and rehabilitate the creatures for about a year before placing them back in the wild, NJ Advance Media reported.
There are 1,108 terrapins receiving care from the program, which has reached capacity.
If you find a hatchling, Stockton recommends placing the animal in room-temperature water up to the shell with a rock it can climb on. Healthy turtles can be released at dusk into a tidal creek or bay area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest for the 25th time on Friday, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world's highest peak.
Kami Rita and 11 other Sherpa guides reached the summit at about 6 p.m., Department of Tourism official Mira Acharya said.
They are the first group of climbers to reach the summit this year and were fixing the ropes on the icy route so that hundreds of other climbers can scale the peak later this month.
Everest was closed to climbing last year on both its southern side, which is in Nepal, and its northern side, which is in China, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nepal has issued climbing permits this year to 408 foreign climbers despite a surging COVID-19 outbreak.
China has opened the northern slope to only a few dozen mountaineers who will be tested for the coronavirus and must keep their distance while climbing.
Rita, 51, first scaled Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since then. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success of the hundreds of climbers who head to Nepal each year seeking to stand on top of the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) mountain.
His father was among the first Sherpa guides, and Rita followed in his footsteps and then some. In addition to his 25 times to the top of Everest, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world's highest, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.
He was at Everest's base camp in 2015 when an avalanche swept through, killing 19 people. After that tragedy, he came under intense family pressure to quit mountaineering, but in the end decided against it.
Forty-three teams have been permitted to scale Everest during this year's spring climbing season and will be assisted by about 400 Nepalese guides.
Each May, there are usually only a few windows of good weather at the summit during which climbers can attempt to scale the peak.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TODAY) No one was more surprised than Jennifer Bryant when she was alerted that her 4-year-old son, Noah, had ordered 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles through her Amazon account.
The catch? Little Noah had them shipped to his Auntie's house.
It was Noah's love of SpongeBob that prompted him to order the cases, which contained 918 individual popsicles at a total cost of $2,618.85. Because of the nature of the item, Amazon would not take back the popsicles.
As a full time student at New York University and mom to three boys, Bryant had no idea how she would fund her son's innocent order, so she made a post to an NYU student Facebook page.
Katie Schloss, a classmate of Bryant's at NYU's Silver School of Social Work, saw the post and immediately texted her friend asking if she could Venmo a donation. Schloss then set up a GoFundMe account to help pay off the expense and posted the story to her Instagram page with Bryant's permission.
In 24 hours, the full cost of the popsicles had been raised. In three days, more than $7,000 had been contributed by more than 200 people.
In an update posted to GoFundMe, Bryant wrote, "As a parent to a child living with ASD (austim spectrum disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- A Red Lobster restaurant in Virginia gave a stay of execution to an extremely rare calico lobster that was delivered to the eatery.
The restaurant chain said employees at the location in Manassas spotted the colorful crustacean in a delivery of live lobsters and decided it was too rare of a find to end up on a dinner plate.
The lobster's calico coloring is caused by a rare mutation found in an estimated one in 30 million lobsters, experts said.
Red Lobster nicknamed the lobster "Freckles" and said the invertebrate will live out the rest of its life at the Virginia Living Museum.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- Residents of a Tennessee town were warned to beware Friday morning when a "mad" zebra escaped from a truck and went wandering near an elementary school.
Prescott South Elementary School in Cookeville posted on Facebook to warn local residents of the unusual visitor to the town.
"Good morning Prescott Families -- There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach. (Yes, really.)" the post read.
Ashley Danielle Francis, a teacher at the school, said she thought the Facebook account had been hacked until she spotted the animal from Highway 111 on her way to work.
Francis snapped photos of the zebra wandering at the side of the road.
School officials said the zebra was safely captured Friday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio state senator is making national headlines this week. Not for a bill he proposed, but for his attempt to conceal the fact that he was driving during a controlling board meeting on Zoom.
Early on during Monday's meeting, Sen. Andrew Brenner can be seen sitting in the driver's seat of his car. Brenner eventually leaned forward and turned off the camera.
When he returned, he was seen wearing his seatbelt and clearly driving, yet his Zoom background was that of a home office. The camera was off for a second time, before coming back with a blurred image of Brenner on the road while also having the office background.
All of this happened as the Ohio House is considering a bill proposing stricter rules against cell phone use while driving, with a goal of cracking down on distracted driving in the state.
According to Tyler Buchanan of the Ohio Capital Journal, legislation from state Reps. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, and Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek, would prohibit using electronic devices while driving in most circumstances. Law enforcement could ticket drivers for even holding their phones while driving.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Independent) Jovan Collazo, 23, a trainee at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, got on the bus at an interstate highway on Thursday before demanding the driver divert to a nearby town.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, in a press conference, told reporters that Mr Collazo "told the bus driver that he didn't want to hurt him," but to drive to a town with the children on board.
Mr Collazo ordered all 18 children to the front of the bus, but the situation became "frustrating" for the alleged hijacker when they overburdened him with questions, according to Mr Lott.
"The kids were asking questions. 'Are you gonna hurt us?' 'Are you a soldier?' 'Are you a bus driver? So they were being kids, they were being kids," said the sheriff, "I think that added to the frustration that he had."
After six minutes, the military trainee let the driver and the children off the bus before driving a short distance along the interstate, before stopping and abandoning the vehicle.
Mr Lott said it was the first time a school bus had been hijacked by an armed suspect in his career, but that fortunately, the driver had recently been trained to deal with such a situation.
"Bus drivers are unsung heroes, they are, and we saw that today," said Mr Lott. "We saw a bus driver who cared about the children on that bus."
The sheriff also said of the children: "There was six minutes, six minutes, they were traumatised. Six complete minutes that the bad guy was on the bus with a gun".
Footage from on board the bus was also released, showing a man holding a firearm and dressed in a T-shirt with the word "ARMY" on the front.
The individual, believed to be Mr Collazo, could be heard shouting instructions at the driver: "Close the door, drive, drive!"
The 23-year-old, who left Fort Jackson after just three weeks of training, was afterwards arrested and charged with 19 counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, and several other felonies, according to Mr Lott.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) A coastal town in western Japan is under fire for using hundreds of thousands of dollars designated for COVID-19 relief for something slightly less important — a giant squid statue. Local officials said they hoped the statue would boost tourism.
The town of Noto was given 800 million yen, about $7.3 million, from the central government in relief funds, according to local media. The aid program aimed to boost local economies, which have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.
The Japanese government approved a $708 billion stimulus package in December to help its economy recover, as it battles a fourth wave of infections. The nation has reported over 622,000 cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Noto officials used about $228,000 from the emergency funding to build the massive statue, which is 13 feet tall and almost 43 feet long, local media outlets report.
A town official said that the statue is part of a "long-term strategy" to spread the word about Noto's fishing industry and its local delicacy, squid. The statue can be used both as a photographic landmark and a playground for children.
Social media video grab of a giant squid statue built using coronavirus disease (COVID-19) subsidies in Noto, Japan
Noto, located in Ishikawa prefecture, has had significantly fewer COVID-19 cases than other parts of the country, but has been severely impacted by the decrease in tourists. Locals expressed a desire to be consulted about how funds are used in the future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror) It's fair to assume that you know your own home pretty well. With everything that has happened during the pandemic, the chances are it's where you've spent most of the last year.
But, every now and then someone makes a discovery about their own home, which leaves you questioning how on Earth they didn't even know.
The latter is exactly what happened to one man, who only discovered he had a 'secret' dishwasher hiding away in his kitchen after two whole years of living in his home. Imagine two years of unnecessarily slaving over a sink full of pots and pans? Absolute devastation.
Tom Hale took to Twitter to share his discovery, explaining that the entire time he had believed it was a 'fake cupboard,' which just goes to show his level of curiosity.
"I am in shock. Lived in this flat for two years and only just discovered TODAY it has a dishwasher," he wrote on Twitter. "I thought it was a fake cupboard. I've wasted days of my life washing up."
For those of us fortunate enough to have integrated dishwashers, we know that you have to give it a pretty good yank to open it, but come on, Tom.
Unsurprisingly, he was quickly inundated with responses from people who were equally baffled he could have been so oblivious to what is arguably the best kitchen appliance.
"The fact that at no point did you give it a quick yank speaks volumes about your levels of curiosity," comedian James Felton replied. "That closed cupboard is none of my business, I'll stick to the open ones thank you very much."
Meanwhile, others shared their own experiences with hidden little features they didn't know about their own homes, and it turns out a lot of people just aren't that curious.
"I only recently found out about crumb trays on toasters. Years of turning them upside down," one Twitter user replied, while another shared a photo of a hidden herb cupboard they had mistaken for a filler panel.
"There might be some rooms you haven't found yet. Try pulling at the big wooden things in the walls," another user joked.
Put the marigolds away, Tom. You'll never need to wash dishes again!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Sifting through a shovel load of dirt in a suburban backyard, Michael Raupp and Paula Shrewsbury find their quarry: a cicada nymph.
And then another. And another. And four more.
In maybe a third of a square foot of dirt, the University of Maryland entomologists find at least seven cicadas -- a rate just shy of a million per acre. A nearby yard yielded a rate closer to 1.5 million.
And there's much more afoot. Trillions of the red-eyed black bugs are coming, scientists say.
Within days, a couple weeks at most, the cicadas of Brood X (the X is the Roman numeral for 10) will emerge after 17 years underground. There are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but this is one of the largest and most noticeable. They'll be in 15 states from Indiana to Georgia to New York; they're coming out now in mass numbers in Tennessee and North Carolina.
When the entire brood emerges, backyards can look like undulating waves, and the bug chorus is lawnmower loud.
The cicadas will mostly come out at dusk to try to avoid everything that wants to eat them, squiggling out of holes in the ground. They'll try to climb up trees or anything vertical, including Raupp and Shrewsbury. Once off the ground, they shed their skins and try to survive that vulnerable stage before they become dinner to a host of critters including ants, birds, dogs, cats and Raupp.
It's one of nature's weirdest events, featuring sex, a race against death, evolution and what can sound like a bad science fiction movie soundtrack.
Some people may be repulsed. Psychiatrists are calling entomologists worrying about their patients, Shrewsbury said. But scientists say the arrival of Brood X is a sign that despite pollution, climate change and dramatic biodiversity loss, something is still right with nature. And it's quite a show.
Raupp presents the narrative of cicada's lifespan with all the verve of a Hollywood blockbuster:
"You've got a creature that spends 17 years in a COVID-like existence, isolated underground sucking on plant sap, right? In the 17th year these teenagers are going to come out of the earth by the billions if not trillions. They're going to try to best everything on the planet that wants to eat them during this critical period of the nighttime when they're just trying to grow up, they're just trying to be adults, shed that skin, get their wings, go up into the treetops, escape their predators," he says.
"Once in the treetops, hey, it's all going to be about romance. It's only the males that sing. It's going to be a big boy band up there as the males try to woo those females, try to convince that special someone that she should be the mother of his nymphs. He's going to perform, sing songs. If she likes it, she's going to click her wings. They're going to have some wild sex in the treetop.
"Then she's going to move out to the small branches, lay their eggs. Then it's all going to be over in a matter of weeks. They're going to tumble down. They're going to basically fertilize the very plants from which they were spawned. Six weeks later the tiny nymphs are going to tumble 80 feet from the treetops, bounce twice, burrow down into the soil, go back underground for another 17 years."
"This," Raupp says, "is one of the craziest life cycles of any creature on the planet."
America is the only place in the world that has periodic cicadas that stay underground for either 13 or 17 years, says entomologist John Cooley of the University of Connecticut.
The bugs only emerge in large numbers when the ground temperature reaches 64 degrees. That's happening earlier in the calendar in recent years because of climate change, says entomologist Gene Kritsky. Before 1950 they used to emerge at the end of May; now they're coming out weeks earlier.
Though there have been some early bugs In Maryland and Ohio, soil temperatures have been in the low 60s. So Raupp and other scientists believe the big emergence is days away -- a week or two, max.
Cicadas who come out early don't survive. They're quickly eaten by predators. Cicadas evolved a key survival technique: overwhelming numbers. There's just too many of them to all get eaten when they all emerge at once, so some will survive and reproduce, Raupp says.
This is not an invasion. The cicadas have been here the entire time, quietly feeding off tree roots underground, not asleep, just moving slowly waiting for their body clocks tell them it is time to come out and breed. They've been in America for millions of years, far longer than people.
When they emerge, it gets noisy -- 105 decibels noisy, like "a singles bar gone horribly, horribly wrong," Cooley says. There are three distinct cicada species and each has its own mating song.
They aren't locusts and the only plants they damage are young trees, which can be netted. The year after a big batch of cicadas, trees actually do better because dead bugs serve as fertilizer, Kritsky says.
People tend to be scared of the wrong insects, says University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum. The mosquito kills more people than any other animals because of malaria and other diseases. Yet some people really dread the cicada emergence, she said.
"I think it's the fact that they're an inconvenience. Also, when they die in mass numbers they smell bad," Berenbaum says. "They really disrupt our sense of order."
But others are fond of cicadas -- and even munch on them, using recipes like those in a University of Maryland cookbook. And for scientists like Cooley, there is a real beauty in their life cycle.
"This is a feel-good story, folks. It really is and it's in a year we need more," he says. "When they come out, it's a great sign that forests are in good shape. All is as it is supposed to be."