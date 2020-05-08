BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency said Friday that human urine could one day become a useful ingredient in making concrete to build on the moon.
The agency said researchers in a recent study it sponsored found that urea, the main organic compound in urine, would make the mixture for a “lunar concrete” more malleable before it hardens into its sturdy final form.
It noted that using only materials available on site for a moon base or other construction would reduce the need to launch supplies from Earth.
The main ingredient in “lunar concrete” would be a powdery soil found on the moon’s surface known as lunar regolith. ESA said urea, which can break hydrogen bonds and reduce the viscosity of fluid mixtures, would limit the amount of water necessary in the recipe.
“Thanks to future lunar inhabitants, the 1.5 liters (3.2 pints) of liquid waste a person generates each day could become a promising by-product for space exploration,” it said in a statement.
On Earth, urea is used as an industrial fertilizer and a raw material by chemical and medical companies.
“The hope is that astronaut urine could be essentially used as it is on a future lunar base, with minor adjustments to the water content,” study co-author Marlies Arnhof said in the ESA statement. “This is very practical, and avoids the need to further complicate the sophisticated water recycling systems in space.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 8 (UPI) -- A security guard at a Minnesota mall that's currently closed to the COVID-19 pandemic captured photos and video of his encounter with a bear that went window-shopping for pasta.
Ryan Carlson, a security guard at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, said he was patrolling the grounds in his vehicle around 3 a.m. when he spotted the bear peering trough the window of Noodles & Co., one of a few mall eateries still open during the day for delivery and curbside take-out service.
Carlson shared his photos with mall general manager Katie Kaz, who posted them to Facebook.
Kaz joked the bear was "Miller Hill Mall's new mascot" and nicknamed the bruin Noodles in honor of its apparent favorite restaurant.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(YAHOO) The future of sports is as uncertain as ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Japanese medical expert said on Tuesday that the Tokyo Olympics, which have already been delayed a year, might not go off as planned unless a vaccination is available; the head of the Tokyo organizing committee indicated cancellation of the Olympics would be a possibility. The French prime minister announced on Tuesday that France's pro soccer season would be cancelled; the next season could begin in September at the earliest. In the United States, a patchwork of state laws dictating when economies will reopen — and when people can start using athletic facilities again — is sure to complicate comeback plans for the NBA, MLB and other major American sports leagues.
One plan, however, is already in place: if Germany's pro soccer league, the Bundesliga, makes its expected return sometime in May, one team will have cardboard likenesses of its actual fans in the stands to greet them.
That's right: supporters of Borussia Mönchengladbach, the German club that currently sits in fourth in the Bundesliga standings, have developed a novel oddball concept — one worth replicating around the world if coronavirus-era sporting events take place in empty stadiums and arenas in the coming weeks and months. For 19 euros, or some $20.60, fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach can purchase a cardboard cutout of their likeness, to be planted in the Borussia-Park home stadium seats during games.
Getting your cardboard fanny in the stands is simple: visit this link, snap or upload a picture of yourself, fill out some information, including your payment details, and your order goes to a printer based in Mönchengladbach, a city of some 260,000 people in western Germany near the Dutch border.
"Football fans in Germany are not the smartest people in the world," jokes Ingo Müller, a member of the team's supporter's club who came up with the idea some three weeks ago while quarantined in his Berlin apartment. Müller connected with some developers to get the app up and in running. "We had to make it easy for them," he says.
According to Müller, the cardboard campaign has exceeded 10,000 orders. For their photos, fans put on their jerseys and wear their scarves. Even supporters of visiting sides have placed orders, so that when their team travels to Mönchengladbach, they'll be at the game too — booing the home team, though, at least in spirit. Müller insists intense rivalries will preclude other Bundesliga clubs from replicating the cardboard plan. "They would never dare to copy it," says Müller. "Bayern Munich is really pissed that we came up with it." (Bayern Munich did not respond to an email seeking comment.)
A portion of the proceeds from cardboard sales, says Müller, will be placed in a fund for fans requiring help during the pandemic. The initiative is also assisting the local printing business during an uncertain time. Officials from Borussia Mönchengladbach immediately embraced the idea: they opened up their stadium to the supporters group, who have already stationed 3,000 cardboard fans in the 54,000-seat facility.
"When players go through the tunnel and you see those supporters in the tribunes, you have the feeling someone is watching you," says Markus Aretz, head of media and communications for Borussia Mönchengladbach. "It's a good feeling for the players. It's fun. It's a statement by the fans that they want to be with the team. It's a statement for us: the fans are part of the game."
Aretz says that no crowd noise will be pumped into the stadium during the games; that's going a bit too far. Borussia Mönchengladbach doesn't want to send a message that the artificial fan experience can come close to the real thing. "We won't do anything that would give supporters the feeling that we don't need you," says Aretz.
Germany's political leadership will ultimately decide when the Bundesliga can return; the country's COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 population (7.61) is far lower than that of neighboring Belgium (64.18) and France (35.37) Any kind of restart in the near future won't include a mass gathering of thousands of fans. Müller promises that when fans can return to Borussia-Park, the supporter's group will throw a huge party at which people who brought cutouts can collect them.
"The best thing about this is that we'll have no trash," says Müller. "Come to the stadium, have a beer and a sausage, and take home a memory."
Such anticipation for a cardboard collection, history has never seen. What a day that will be.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Jose Nuñez Romaniz was on a mission to buy socks for his grandfather. He'd just helped him find the right ones online, after the elder man had no luck finding them in stores.
The 19-year-old Nuñez just needed to deposit money into his bank account to make the online purchase. When he tried, he made an astonishing find -- and what he did next has earned him praise and a bit of fame in New Mexico's most populous city.
Nuñez drove to an ATM outside a Wells Fargo bank branch Sunday morning just two minutes from his Albuquerque home to make his deposit.
As he pulled his truck alongside the machine, he spotted a clear plastic bag on the ground. It was a "foot-long stack" of $50 and $20 bills, he said.
"I didn't know what to do. I was, like, dreaming," Nuñez told CNN. "I was just in shock. I was looking at myself and just thinking, 'What should I do?'"
Nuñez said he never considered keeping the cash -- but all sorts of wild thoughts raced through his mind. Was this some kind of trick? Was someone going to pull up behind him and kidnap him?
With the bank closed on that Sunday, Nuñez called Albuquerque police. Two officers arrived, and the teenager handed over the money.
The officers counted the cash back at their station: It totaled $135,000.
Albuquerque police understand the money was mistakenly left outside the ATM by a bank subcontractor that was meant to supply the machine with cash, Officer Simon Drobik said.
"This money could have made an incredible amount of difference in his life if he went down the other path, but he chose ... the integrity path and did the right thing," Drobik, a spokesman for the Albuquerque police, said.
When asked for comment about Nuñez's actions Thursday, Wells Fargo spokesman Tony Timmons said he would defer to the vendor that services the ATMs.
CNN has left a message with that vendor, seeking comment.
Nuñez, a college student who lives at home and helps his parents take care of his two younger siblings, said his family comes from "humble beginnings," and that no one in his family has ever been around or seen that kind of money.
Nuñez said that as he stared at the cash, waiting for police officers to arrive, he could hear the lessons of his parents in his head.
"My parents always taught me to work for my own. Stolen money would never last you any time," Nuñez recalled his mother and father teaching him.
And for Nuñez, who comes from a tight-knit Latino family, there was an infamous guiding force hovering over him to be well-behaved.
"I had my mom's voice and her 'chancla' in the back of my head," Nuñez said. "La chancla" is a reference to an often real, often humorous threat of a flip-flop spanking to keep children on the right path.
Nuñez's integrity hasn't gone unrewarded.
City officials feted him Thursday in a ceremony outside Albuquerque's police academy.
The police chief presented him with a plaque, and has invited Nuñez -- a Central New Mexico Community College student who intends to study criminal justice -- to apply for a job as a public service aide at the police department, Drobik said.
Albuquerque ESPN Radio 101.7 FM presented him with some signed sports memorabilia that the station had -- including a football autographed by former NFL and University of New Mexico linebacker Brian Urlacher.
The radio station threw in six season tickets for UNM football, said station president Joe O'Neill, who had heard about Nuñez's story from a police acquaintance.
And at least three local businesses presented Nuñez with $500 each, with one of them -- a restaurant -- adding a $100 gift card, O'Neill said.
"It's the coolest story. ... it's unbelievable what the kid did," O'Neill said.
In an interview with the radio station later Thursday, Nuñez thanked businesses and officials who were at the event, and told listeners how Sunday unfolded. He recalled police arriving "in like five minutes" after he called.
And yes, he did finish what he'd started for his grandfather.
"I went back home and finished my online shopping," he said.
Nuñez's parents immigrated from Mexico in the late 1990s. They once worked in farm fields picking onions. His father also spent years working as a dishwasher, cook and in construction. Now the family operates a small mattress sales business.
Nuñez just finished his first collegiate year. His childhood dream is to work as a crime scene investigator.
Nuñez said he called his mother right after he contacted police Sunday. Albuquerque police officers went to the family's home and praised him to his parents.
"She told me I did the right thing and that she was proud of me," Nuñez said. "She called me and almost started crying."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 8 (UPI) -- Police in the Netherlands said officers responding to reports of a loose camel ended up capturing an emu running wild through the city of Rotterdam.
Central Schieland Police said a call came in Friday morning reporting a camel with two humps was wandering loose in the Kiotoweg area of Rotterdam.
Responding officers could find no trace of a camel, but ended up capturing a loose emu.
"Small difference," police joked on Twitter.
Officials said they are still investigating whether its possible that a camel was also loose in the area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Meet your new but shy galactic neighbor: A black hole left over from the death of a fleeting young star.
European astronomers have found the closest black hole to Earth yet, so near that the two stars dancing with it can be seen by the naked eye.
Of course, close is relative on the galactic scale. This black hole is about 1,000 light-years away and each light-year is 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion kilometers). But in terms of the cosmos and even the galaxy, it is in our neighborhood, said European Southern Observatory astronomer Thomas Rivinius, who led the study published Wednesday in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
The previous closest black hole is probably about three times further, about 3,200 light-years, he said.
The discovery of a closer black hole, which is in the constellation Telescopium in the Southern Hemisphere, hints that there are more of these out there. Astronomers theorize there are between 100 million to 1 billion of these small but dense objects in the Milky Way.
The trouble is we can't see them. Nothing, not even light, escapes a black hole's gravity. Usually, scientists can only spot them when they're gobbling up sections of a partner star or something else falling into them. Astronomers think most black holes, including this newly discovered one, don't have anything close enough to swallow. So they go undetected.
Astronomers found this one because of the unusual orbit of a star. The new black hole is part of what used to be a three-star dance in a system called HR6819. The two remaining super-hot stars aren't close enough to be sucked in, but the inner star's orbit is warped.
Using a telescope in Chile, they confirmed that there was something about four or five times the mass of our sun pulling on the inner star. It could only be a black hole, they concluded.
Outside astronomers said that makes sense.
"It will motivate additional searches among bright, relatively nearby stars," said Ohio State University astronomer Todd Thompson, who wasn't part of the research.
Like most of these type of black holes this one is tiny, maybe 25 miles (40 kilometers) in diameter.
"Washington, D.C. would quite easily fit into the black hole, and once it went in it, would never come back," said astronomer Dietrich Baade, a study co-author.
These are young hot stars compared to our 4.6 billion-year-old sun. They're maybe 140 million years old, but at 26,000 degrees F (15,000 degrees C) they are three times hotter than the sun, Rivinius said. About 15 million years ago, one of those stars got too big and too hot and went supernova, turning into the black hole in a violent process, he said.
"It is most likely that there are black holes much closer than this one," said Avi Loeb, director of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative, who wasn't part of the study. "If you find an ant while scanning a tiny fraction of your kitchen, you know there must be many more out there."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Forcing couples to shack up for months – with nowhere to go, and only so many Netflix shows to watch – may seem like the perfect recipe for a coronavirus baby boom.
But social scientists say America's birth rate nine months from now, as well as in 2021 and beyond, is more likely to reflect the country's enormous uncertainty and angst, factors that typically lower the number of babies conceived.
"COVID-19 is going to have a huge impact on all sorts of family behaviors, from dating to marriage to divorce to childbearing," said Karen Benjamin Guzzo, acting director of the Center for Family and Demographic Research at Bowling Green State University. "Being a parent is sort of irreversible (so) when people feel really uncertain about the future, it doesn't seem like the time to make that kind of long-term decision."
Birth rates in America have fallen every time the economy has seen a significant slowdown since World War II.
Pandemic-related stay-at-home orders are also believed to be reducing the number of single people having sex, which is likely to reduce the number of unplanned pregnancies in the U.S. Coronavirus has also done little to disrupt consumers' access to birth control, unlike in some major weather events, where researchers have tracked small bumps in birth rates nine months later.
According to a survey, released Thursday in the Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics and Gynecology, more than 80% of Italian couples of child-bearing age said they did not plan to conceive during their country's restrictive COVID-19 lockdowns. More than a third of couples (37%) who said they planned to have a child before the pandemic abandoned plans due to worries related to future economic difficulties (58%) and any potential consequences of COVID-19 on pregnancy (58%).
"This whole virus has definitely delayed our plans for (another child) right now," said Michigan father Ben Hatala, who says he and his wife, Mackenzie, might otherwise be planning a second child.
However, uncertainty about access to medical appointments and uncertainty about the economy have the Hatalas waiting.
"With the little research that's out there (regarding) pregnant moms, it's not a time that I would want to be pregnant personally," said Mackenzie Hatala.
The Hatalas also report new stresses from parenting in a pandemic, with Ben having to work and look after their 1-year-old daughter from home, while Mackenzie works her job as a registered nurse.
"People with young kids are feeling pretty tapped out now," Benjamin Guzzo said. "The stress of being home with your entire family, even when you have a great family, is just a lot of work. Parents (might) have to have some really strange decision-making processes to still say, 'yeah, let's go ahead and have a kid right now.'"
America's birth rate dropped nearly 10% during the Great Recession, and has continued a downward trend since to record lows. Experts say enormous drops in teen birth rates have played a large role in the decline, and so has the trend of women waiting longer to have their first child.
If the coronavirus crisis exacerbates the falling birth rates, it's possible that figure could approach the U.S. death rate for the first time in history.
However, the Italian study suggested not all couples will be discouraged from having children because of the pandemic, as some respondents reported a fear about possible infertility or newfound desires for parenthood.
There's also less FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) than ever, with single people now dealing with many of the same stay-at-home recommendations that have challenged many new parents and soon-to-be-parents for generations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Arizona came to the rescue of a puppy that plunged into a 15-foot-deep hole at a construction site.
The Tucson Fire Department said the Engine 8 crew responded to the under-construction property Tuesday when a puppy was spotted up to its neck in water at the bottom of a 15-foot hole.
The department said the puppy was given food and water after being hoisted from the hole.
The canine was taken to the Pima Animal Care Center, which shared photos from the rescue on Facebook.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hong Kong (CNN Business) Singapore is trying a new way to get its residents to stay away from each other.
On Friday, the government announced it would start deploying Spot, Boston Dynamics' famous yellow and black canine robot, at one local park.
The four-legged robot "dog" will patrol the area starting this weekend and broadcast a pre-recorded message to visitors to remind them of the importance of social distancing, authorities said.
The device will also be equipped with cameras that will scan the surroundings and help officials estimate the number of people gathering in parks, they said.
"These cameras will not be able to track and/or recognize specific individuals, and no personal data will be collected," the government said in a statement.
The new measure is an experiment to improve enforcement of social distancing throughout Singapore as it contends with an alarming recent spike in cases.
The pilot project is currently set to run in a limited trial for two weeks at one park during off-peak hours. But if all goes well, authorities will consider expanding the program.
Not long ago, Singapore was being hailed as one of the countries that had gotten its coronavirus response right.
Then the second wave hit. Clusters that government testing appeared to have missed quickly grew and the number of daily cases shot up. Since March 17, Singapore's number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew from 266 to 21,707 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As the situation worsens, the government has increasingly adopted technology in its response.
In March, it launched a nationwide contact-tracing app that uses Bluetooth to help users find out if they had close contact with someone confirmed to have been infected.
The government says it's also using Spot in another capacity — at a local isolation facility where the robot helps bring medicine to patients.
Spot, which went viral in a series of online videos several years ago showing that it could run uphill, mount stairs and even get you a drink, is generally used for inspections on construction sites or similar situations, according to Boston Dynamics.
It also has been deployed for public safety reasons, such as helping "inspect hazardous packages from afar," the company states on its website.
Singapore's government said Friday that it had picked the model for its agility. "Unlike wheeled robots, Spot works well across different terrains and can navigate obstacles effectively, making it ideal for operation in public parks and gardens," it noted.
For now, at least one park ranger will be patrolling the area along with the robot, according to authorities.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said they reached over the side of a freeway on-ramp to rescue a raccoon seen dangling from a metal beam under the ramp.
The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA said a member of the public contacted the organization Wednesday to report a raccoon clinging to a metal beam under the busy Highway 92 on-ramp, where the road connects to Highway 101 in San Mateo.
"The raccoon was in an extremely precarious situation and her only options were to fall from the high above the ground on-ramp to the ground below or attempt to survive in the oncoming traffic. Either option would have potentially ended in tragedy for the animal," PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin-Tarbox said.
The California Highway Patrol stopped traffic on the on-ramp while PHS/SPCA rescuers reached over the side of the freeway with specialized equipment that allowed them to safely capture the raccoon.
"Once we had safely secured the raccoon, she was brought to our Wildlife Care Center for evaluation," Tarbox said. "The raccoon was given a clean bill of health and our rescue staff released her back to the wild a safe away distance from the highway."
