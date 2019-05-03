GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Are you interested in a $200 jar of poop from 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm? If so, the jars by Kentucky for Kentucky went on sale May 1. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports artist Coleman Larkin is the mastermind behind the expensive crap.
Sales from the “Derby Turds” will go toward Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, a thoroughbred retirement facility Silver Charm calls home. The newspaper says supply of the resin-coated feces is limited.
Larkin says the most difficult part of the creative project is asking “the type of people that own million-dollar thoroughbreds if I can please have some horse turds to put in jars.”
BERLIN (AP) — A wild raccoon has moved into Heidelberg Zoo in Germany and keepers can't kick him out.
German daily Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung reported Friday that zoo staff recently discovered the uninvited guest inside the raccoon enclosure, where he seemed to be getting along fine with the seven original residents.
The newspaper reported that the interloper — nicknamed Fred — can expect free board and lodgings for life, because European Union rules forbid him from being released back into the wild.
Under a 2015 EU directive, raccoons are considered an invasive alien species that might pose a threat to European plants and animals.
Wild raccoons in Europe are the descendants of animals that escaped from fur farms decades ago.
Fred is unlikely to produce offspring, however. EU rules dictate he'll have to be castrated.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania have identified two suspects accused of stealing $21,000 worth of Victoria's Secret underwear last month.
Lower Allen Township police say an 18-year-old woman and a juvenile they aren't naming entered the store at the Capital City Mall near Harrisburg on April 7. Police say the juvenile acted as a lookout as Aida Melcado took panties from a table and from drawers and stuffed them in a bag.
Police tell WPMT-TV that they took about 2,000 pairs.
Police say the two were identified by officers performing a drug investigation in Fairfax, Virginia, less than two weeks later. Melcado and the juvenile also were in possession of stolen merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store in Bethesda, Maryland, and both were charged.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Melcado involving the Pennsylvania theft. A contact number for her wasn't listed. It wasn't clear if she has a lawyer to comment.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A pair of Florida teens saw their prayers answered after becoming stranded about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from shore.
News outlets report that 17-year-olds Tyler Smith and Heather Brown were swimming at Vilano Beach near St. Augustine during a senior skip day last month when strong currents pulled them out to sea.
The Christ's Church Academy students say they were holding onto each other and praying to God for help just before Captain Eric Wagner and his crew spotted them. The boat was called the Amen.
Crewmembers pulled the teens on board and contacted the U.S. Coast Guard.
Smith and Brown are set to graduate later this month.
May 3 (UPI) -- A tourist at a cabin in Tennessee captured photos of an unusual fellow visitor -- a black bear relaxing in the rental's hot tub.
Hannah Elizabeth Strickland captured photos Friday morning of three bears wandering around the rental property in Gatlinburg.
The photos show one of the bears settling into the hot tub on the cabin's back porch for a relaxing soak.
The three bears eventually wandered off on their own.
May 3 (UPI) -- A woman who just recently moved to South Carolina was welcomed to the neighborhood by an unusual scene -- an alligator ringing her doorbell.
Karen Alfano, who recently moved from New Jersey to Myrtle Beach, said she arrived home to see an alligator at her front door.
Alfano recorded video as the gator climbed onto its hind legs and appeared to ring the doorbell.
The recent transplant told WSOC-TV the encounter was "the coolest thing that could ever possibly happen to anyone."
The gator was removed by a trapper.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The worst toll evader in Pennsylvania is being ordered to pay up.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Jarrett Stiff didn't pay for trips on the Pennsylvania Turnpike 2,264 times from 2012 to 2017, more than anyone else in the state. The 36-year-old from suburban Philadelphia racked up nearly $128,000 in unpaid tolls and subsequent fines.
In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty in April to theft of services, was ordered to pay over $11,500 and was sentenced to five years' probation.
No attorney to speak for him is listed in online court documents.
Stiff's case and two others resolved in suburban Philadelphia this week are the latest examples of the Turnpike Commission's aggressive new approach to toll evaders.
The commission began pursuing felony charges against toll scofflaws who owed $2,000 or more in an effort to recoup hefty losses from unpaid tolls.
(CNN) Researchers in the UK have found traces of illicit drugs, pharmaceuticals and pesticides in samples of freshwater shrimp.
A study carried out by scientists from King's College London and the University of Suffolk tested the exposure of wildlife like freshwater shrimp to different micropollutants at 15 different sites in the county of Suffolk.
Scientists were surprised to find illicit drugs in samples in rural England, with cocaine found in all samples tested and ketamine also widespread.
"Such regular occurrence of illicit drugs in wildlife was surprising," Leon Barron from King's College London said in a press release.
"We might expect to see these in urban areas such as London, but not in smaller and more rural catchments."
Researchers also found traces of fenuron, a pesticide that has long been banned in the UK, added Barron, who said that the sources of the chemical are not clear.
The full results of the study were published in the journal Environment International.
"Although concentrations were low, we were able to identify compounds that might be of concern to the environment and crucially, which might pose a risk to wildlife," said Thomas Miller from King's College London.
Researchers claim that while public concern over environmental health has emphasized microplastics and climate change, there are other areas that merit consideration.
"The impact of 'invisible' chemical pollution (such as drugs) on wildlife health needs more focus in the UK as policy can often be informed by studies such as these," said Nic Bury from the University of Suffolk.
High levels of benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine, have previously been detected in wastewater in London.
Microplastics are also a concern, with the tiny plastic particles being found inside fish, sea turtles and even flying insects.
And scientists have found evidence that they are entering the human body, with microplastics in human stools for the first time in 2018.
(WXYZ) — We've previously covered a string of Dodge Chargers being stolen across metro Detroit, and the thefts are growing across the country.
String of stolen Dodge Chargers in Macomb County documented on Facebook
William Banks had his 2017 Charger stolen in Southfield in February, and he thought it was gone forever. He had added a lot of modifications to it.
Then, on Monday, he got a call from Southfield police. His vehicle was found in Jacksonville, Fla.
Apparently, his Charger was given a new VIN number and sold to a used car dealership down there.
"We've been working with the Jacksonville Sheriff to see if we can follow-up on this,' Southfield Police Acting Chief Brian Bassett said. "We have the suspect info on who sold the vehicle, and we're trying to determine if it's valid or fraudulent.
Michigan is in the top ten states with most auto thefts according to most recent data
Recently, we've seen a string of Chargers stolen, with the thefts being caught on camera in Eastpointe and Roseville as well.
It's believed that they steal them either with tow truck flatbeds or by cloning the actual keys.
The Charger is the fourth-most common vehicle stolen in Michigan according to the latest data.
Owners are being reminded to keep car doors locked and not to leave valuables inside. If you can help with these cases, call police right away.
Burger King has launched a range of burger meals that focus on "real" moods.
The fast-food chain introduced a range of boxed deals it's calling "Real Meals," including the Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, Yaaas Meal and DGAF (Don't Give a F---) Meal as part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. The deal includes a Whopper sandwich, french fries and a drink.
"Burger King restaurants understands that no one is happy all the time. That's why they're asking guests to order a Whopper meal based on however they might be feeling," an online release stated Wednesday.
As well as raising awareness of mental health issues, the meal range also pokes fun at McDonald's Happy Meals, boxed kids' deals that include a toy. Burger King launched an ad showing a montage of people in various emotional states, using the line: "No one is happy all the time. And that's OK."
The ad swaps Burger King's well-known chorus "Have it your way," with "Feel your way," and claims to take an "intimate and raw look into the reality of feeling your way."
Burger King has partnered with Mental Health America for the campaign, and its president and chief executive, Paul Gionfriddo, said: "While not everyone would think about pairing fast food and mental health, MHA believes in elevating the conversation in all communities in order to address mental illness Before Stage 4 (when someone has severe symptoms)."
"By using its internationally known reputation to discuss the importance of mental health, Burger King is bringing much-needed awareness to this important and critical discussion — and letting its customers know that is OK to not be OK."
The limited-edition meals will be available in Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles and New York City.