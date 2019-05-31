PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia principal accused of plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher in an address to his school’s graduating class says he didn’t mean to use someone else’s work.
Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss has issued a statement saying he should have cited his sources in the May 23 speech, but asserted the ideas were his own.
“I did not get all my ideas from Ashton. Format yes, thoughts and ideas were from my heart,” he wrote, adding that he’s upset the speech has stolen the focus from graduating students.
A graduate posted a video to Facebook that spliced DeMoss’ speech with Kutcher’s 2013 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards speech and has since amassed more than 100,000 views. The speeches used similar wording and at times featured identical phrasing.
DeMoss said the widely-circulated video cut out a preface that was supposed to make clear he was going to be folding others’ ideas and thoughts into his speech.
In an email Friday, DeMoss said he’s putting the incident behind him.
“Me and my family are the only ones being hurt here. My accuser isn’t. I love kids and love this school and this will only make me better,” he said.
Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 31 (UPI) -- Police and an animal trapper were summoned to a Florida home where an 11-foot alligator had broken into the house through a kitchen window.
The City of Clearwater said police and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper responded overnight to an Eagles Landing area home where the large gator was found lurking on the bathroom floor.
Police said the reptile broke into the home through some low kitchen windows.
The alligator was captured by the trapper and no injuries were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 31 (UPI) -- A total 850 vertically-gifted people gathered in the Netherlands to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of all people.
The Klub van Lange Mensen said it counted 850 people Thursday who qualified under Guinness rules, which requires women to be at least 5 feet, 9 inches, and men to measure at least 6 feet, 2 inches.
Research conducted in 2016 indicates Dutch men are the tallest in the world, with an average height of about 6 feet, and Dutch women are second in the word, behind Latvia, with an average height of 5 feet, 5 inches.
Organizers said they were aiming to beat the previous record of 136 tall people, which was set in Australia in 2009.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) SCRANTON, PA. - A Pennsylvania elementary school closed for the day after educators realized that a man had entered the building overnight, got naked and spilled Murphy Oil Soap on the gym floor.
Neil Armstrong Elementary School staff originally thought the spilled soap was a prank, but the principal reviewed security footage and saw that a man had been on the premises.
Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano says that once inside the school, the man took off his clothes and walked through parts of the school.
School officials decided at about 7 a.m. to close the school for safety.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. - A New Hampshire man got a big surprise as he went to close up his iPad. A bat was wedged between the back of the device and its cover and bit his finger.
Roy Syvertson, of South Hampton, tells WMUR-TV it felt like a bee sting at first. When he realized he was dealing with a bat, he pressed down on the cover to keep it from flying away.
The 86-year-old managed to get the bat outside but later found him dead. It turned out that the bat was rabid. Syvertson went to the hospital for rabies treatments.
When asked how the bat got into his house and iPad case last week, Syvertson had a ready-made response.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who received a small bonus from work managed to win $300 from a casino and $300,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket on the same day.
The 48-year-old Jackson County man told Michigan Lottery officials he and his wife decided to celebrate Sunday after receiving a small bonus at work.
"I got a little bonus from work Sunday, so my wife and I decided to celebrate by going to the casino," the man said. "On the way, we bought a couple scratch-off tickets."
"I scratched the tickets off but didn't look at them too closely," he said. "We ended up winning $300 at the casino, which we thought was great. I came across the tickets this morning and double checked them, and that's when I saw I had won $300,000. My first thought was: 'My house is paid for!'"
The 25th Anniversary Wild Time game, purchased from the TA Travel Center in Battle Creek, was a top-prize winner.
The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his house and buy a new car.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 31 (UPI) -- A photographer at a California beach captured video of the moment a pod of friendly dolphins decided to join a group of surfers.
Robin Fenlon captured video Thursday when a group of dolphins approached surfers in the waves and spent some time mingling with the people as they sat on their boards.
Fenlon said the surfers were students on their last day of surfing classes.
"Some residents who have been here for years were like, 'We've never seen anything like this,'" Fenlon told KTLA-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLINTON, Maine — The small Kennebec County town of Clinton is known as Maine's dairy capitol. Soon, it could also have a reputation as one of the state's largest producing towns of renewable natural gas.
That's because Summit Natural Gas has established a partnership with some of those farms in Clinton and surrounding towns. The deal -- to turn cow manure from those farms into natural gas.
"We wanted to find a way to help mitigate climate change here in Maine but also partner with one of our traditional industries," said Summit's senior director of corporate affairs Lizzy Reinholt.
The plan will involve construction of a facility on Flood Brothers Farm in Clinton, called an "anaerobic digester" that can transform cow manure into renewable natural gas.
Summit Natural Gas plans to invest roughly $20 million into the project, with most expenses coming from the construction of the anaerobic digester. That facility will produce multiple byproducts during the transformation process from manure into natural gas.
Reinholt says the natural gas will run "directly into our pipe to heat homes and provide natural gas to industries and commercial customers."
One of the byproducts from the process is the natural gas. Another is a liquid that can be used a fertilizer for the farms, which will be easier to spread than raw manure. A solid is also produced and can be used as bedding for the cows.
The renewable attributes from the digester will be sold to third parties to help them meet their emissions reduction goals.
Summit is partnering with Flood Brothers Farm, Caverly Farms, Misty Meadows Farm, Wright Place Farm, Taylor Dairy Farm, Veazland Farm, Simpson View Farm and Gold-Top Farm to obtain the manure.
Summit projects it will be able to produce enough natural gas to cover 45 percent of the company's Maine annual residential gas demand.
This project is still in development and has not been approved by the state.
Summit expects to start producing the natural gas by 2021.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 30 (UPI) -- Police in Alberta said they are trying to find the owner of an apparent escaped llama that gave officers the slip and remains on the loose in the area.
Strathcona County Community Peace Officers tweeted a video of officers pursuing the llama Tuesday on Strathcona County back roads, but the officers were unable to capture the unusual animal.
Police said the llama was last seen still on the loose Wednesday morning.
Investigators are attempting to identify the llama's owner. They are asking anyone who knows where the animal came from to contact police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 23-year-old Brooklyn man with what police call a penchant for causing havoc was arrested Friday morning, suspected of being the serial subway brake puller.
Isaiah Thompson was arrested at home just before 12:30 a.m. Friday after an outside tip. Authorities say a sergeant also recognized Thompson, who is well-known to police after 17 prior arrests.
He faces charges of reckless endangerment and criminal trespass after a rash of incidents dating back months that has disrupted thousands of commuters. At a news conference Friday, NYPD officials said Thompson's motive may have been a simple one - he likes to cause havoc.
Police believe that on at least three occasions this month alone, Thompson rode the back of various subway trains in Manhattan, got into the operator's car and pulled the emergency brake.
They believe the suspect could potentially be tied to at least 40 brake-related incidents on trains since March. They are also pursuing the possibility that some of the incidents could be the suspect's accomplices, or even copycats.
The MTA first acknowledged Wednesday that someone has been making a habit of pulling the emergency brakes on subways at the worst possible time: the height of rush hour.
Thousands of riders have already been delayed by the culprit or culprits, who sneak off sometime after bringing trains to a halt, surfing on the back of the cars and getting away via tunnels.
The MTA says whoever is intentionally ruining riders commutes may have been at it for a while now. Complaints from riders on Twitter about a pulled emergency brake go back months.
"It's stupid. It's stupid and selfish, and we intend to nail them," said New York City Transit President Andy Byford.
The emergency brakes being activated are not the ones that all commuters have access to. The wrongdoer is breaking into the operator's car with keys and pulling that brake, the MTA said. The transit authority has not shared how they believe the offender may have gotten the keys.
The MTA kept initial reports of the brake-pulling scheme quiet so as to avoid copycats.