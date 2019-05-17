NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department used a photo of Woody Harrelson in its facial recognition program in an attempt to identify a beer thief who looked like the actor, according to a report published Thursday.
Georgetown University’s Center on Privacy and Technology highlighted the April 2017 episode in “Garbage In, Garbage Out,” a report on what it says are flawed practices in law enforcement’s use of facial recognition.
The report says security footage of the thief was too pixelated and produced no matches while high-quality images of Harrelson, a three-time Oscar nominee, returned several possible matches and led to one arrest.
The NYPD also used a photo of a New York Knicks player to search its database for a man wanted for a Brooklyn assault, the report said.
“The stakes are too high in criminal investigations to rely on unreliable — or wrong — inputs,” Georgetown researcher Clare Garvie wrote.
“It is one thing for a company to build a face recognition system designed to help individuals find their celebrity doppelgänger or painting lookalike for entertainment purposes. It’s quite another to use these techniques to identify criminal suspects, who may be deprived of their liberty and ultimately prosecuted based on the match.”
The NYPD said it has been deliberate and responsible in its use of facial recognition and that the technology is merely a means of producing leads, including in homicide, rape and robbery cases.
“No one has ever been arrested on the basis of a facial recognition match alone,” Sgt. Jessica McRorie said in a statement. “As with any lead, further investigation is always needed to develop probable cause to arrest.”
A message was left with a representative for Harrelson.
The Georgetown report says facial recognition has helped the NYPD crack about 2,900 cases in more than five years of using the technology.
McRorie says the department is constantly reassessing its procedures and is in the process of reviewing its existing facial recognition protocols.
“We compare images from crime scenes to arrest photos in law enforcement records,” McRorie said. “We do not engage in mass or random collection of facial records from NYPD camera systems, the internet, or social media.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A teen searching for arrowheads in southern Iowa found something much bigger: the prehistoric jawbone of a mastodon.
The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the 30-inch bone belonged to a juvenile mastodon, an elephant-like animal believed to have roamed Iowa some 34,000 years ago.
Officials with the University of Iowa Paleontology Repository, which now has possession of the bone found last week, say the mastodon might have stood around 7-feet tall.
The farmers who donated the jaw and related bones to the repository did so anonymously, saying they didn't want to encourage people to trespass on their property looking for fossils.
There likely are more fossils on the land, as the owners found other mastodon remains there decades ago.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EAGLE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has been ordered to pay more than $28,000 to cover damages after he pleaded guilty to stealing a Sno-Cat painted to look like the "General Lee" car featured in the TV series "The Dukes of Hazzard."
The Vail Daily reports the owners of the Sno-Cat said Jason Cuervo damaged the tracks, axles and electrical system after stealing it last year.
Authorities say Cuervo hitched a trailer holding the Sno-Cat to his pickup truck in Minturn and hauled it along Interstate 70 to Grand Junction.
He was arrested a few weeks later at an auto shop.
Cuervo blamed the crime on his opioid addiction and is serving three years in a community corrections program after pleading guilty to aggravated motor vehicle theft.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine election officials settled a rare tie in a mayoral race on Friday by tossing a coin.
They proclaimed Sue Cudilla the new mayor of the town of Araceli in western Palawan province after she won a best-of-three coin flip by picking tails.
Both Cudilla, a former mayor, and her rival, incumbent Noel Beronio, received 3,495 votes in Monday's election. They agreed to the classic tie-breaker, which officials said is acceptable although local rules specify the drawing of lots.
Elections Commissioner Luie Tito Guia said a coin toss was also used to settle another freak mayoral tie in 2016.
"I'm praying very hard that the will expressed by the people will always be accepted," Guia said by telephone.
More than 43,500 candidates vied for about 18,000 congressional and local posts, including 81 governors, 1,634 mayors and more than 13,500 city and town councilors in 81 provinces in the May 13 elections in the Philippines, one of Asia's most rambunctious democracies.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials have finally captured a large invasive Asian water monitor that had been running loose in the Florida Keys for more than a year.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials posted pictures on Facebook with this caption: "Elusive lizard captured!"
The lizard was more than 5 feet (1.52 meters) long and weighed 20 pounds (9 kilograms).
Crews of staff members and volunteers had been setting traps and searching for the lizard. Once it was caught, the lizard was removed from the wild. Wildlife officials say this helps prevent the establishment of a new nonnative species.
Wildlife officers advise people to snap pictures if they see nonnative wildlife and report it to the agency.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's udder madness in Austria.
Kissing cows – "with or without tongues" – is all the rage in Austria, endangering the animals and those smooching them, warn officials.
The disturbing trend has been promoted by Swiss app Castl, which launched its bizarre Cow Kiss Challenge to raise money for charity.
But the practice has been slammed, with politicians and farming officials saying that it's creating a nuisance and could lead to people getting trampled to death by upset cows, particularly those with calves.
Castl has been encouraging people in Switzerland, Germany and Austria to kiss cows for a good cause since launching its "KuhKussChallenge" on Wednesday, "with or without tongues".
As a result, people have been filmed wandering onto paddocks, approaching cows, before puckering up and kissing the confused animals.
Tyrol's state veterinary director Josef Kossler said "this is very dangerous", especially those approaching cows looking after their calves.
He added: "These animals must not be encountered in any way.
"Attacking unknown animals is irresponsible – for self-protection and animal welfare."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This summer, can you hunker down in your video "fort" for at least two nights worth of a "Fortnite" game?
If you're a gamer, highspeedinterntet.com will give you $1,000 cash, a new modem and a year's worth of free internet, if you can play a "Fortnite" video game for at least 50 hours.
You don't have to play all at one time, you can play from July 7-31. The winner will live-stream the game and get paid $20 per hour over the 50-hour span.
So, if you want to test your skills on Battle Royale Island and be the last one standing, apply by May 31. You don't have to be a professional gamer to apply, but do have to be 18 or older. A winner will be selected on June 7.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A detention deputy is accused of stealing an inmate's $250 Nike sneakers.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Frank Rudders was booked into his own facility on Wednesday.
When sheriff's Lt. Chris Vorisek interviewed Rudders, the jail guard said he had the shoes, which were described as Nike Air Max 97 limited edition. Rudders gave Vorisek the shoes, which were photographed and returned to the inmate, whose name wasn't released.
An affidavit says Rudders told investigators that someone had told him he could take the shoes.
The inmate filed requests to get the shoes back. Surveillance video shows Rudders taking them.
He's accused of petit theft. He was released on bond and jail records don't list a lawyer for him.
Rudders was suspended without pay.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A two decade-long mystery has been solved in Overland Park.
A car stolen in the city in 1993 was discovered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol inside of a barn, according to a tweet from Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.
The white '91 Ford Mustang was reported stolen on Oct. 7, 1993. The owner is a man named "John R." according to the original police report. He listed the value of the vehicle at the time as $17,000.
"Anytime a vehicle is listed in the computer system as stolen, it will remain that way, even 25 years later," said Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department.
Lacy tells FOX4 that the department is currently trying to locate the vehicle's rightful owner. The department shared a photo of what the car would have looked like originally on social media.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sky-high real estate in San Francisco is reaching new heights as a collapsing shack is selling for millions.
The 640-square-foot home is falling apart and is unsafe to enter, but it just hit the market for $2.5 million dollars. That's about $3900 a square foot, more than triple the city's average.
The seller justifies high price tag for the homes' great location and views of the San Francisco Bay. Interested buyers agree as many want to tear down the current home and rebuild.
The real estate agent says it won't be on the market long.
"We do have a lot of interest and parties circling around and I think it's going to sell very soon."
The median home price in San Francisco is currently $1.3 million.