MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont’s snowplows this winter.
Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department’s Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities. The entries ranged from “creative and clever, to cute and silly,” the agency said.
Participating schools got a visit from their newly named plows this week.
One child was so upset she had missed the visit from the snowplow named Super Snow Storm that the driver and plow will visit again, said Amy Tatko, spokesperson for the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota have also had contests to name snowplows.
The full list of the Vermont names — including Snowbegone Kenobe, Plowy McPlowFace, Brr-rito and Steve — can be found on the transportation department’s website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officers with a North Carolina police department appeared to have no trouble finding the suspect in a break-in, possibly because he had a stomach ache.
Asheville police say in a news release that patrol officers apprehended the man who broke into a downtown restaurant on Monday and apparently helped himself to some beer and ice cream.
According to a news release, officers responded to a business on Patton Avenue after a report of a forcible breaking and entering. The officers found open alcohol containers, and after a brief investigation, they found the suspect nearby.
The man is charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering. The man was also served with a open warrant for second-degree trespass. His bond is set at $3,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida family is in trouble with their homeowners association for putting up their Christmas lights too early.
The Moffa family hired a company to decorate the yard of their Tampa home on Nov. 6, WFLA reported.
Days later, they received a letter notifiying them that they now face a fine for violating their HOA agreement. If they don't remove the lights, they could face fines of $100 a day, up to $1,000, the letter said
Moffa said he has no plans to remove the lights.
"That was their only availability, and I can't climb up on the roof myself," he told the TV station, adding he didn't know it was against the rules to put up Christmas lights before Thanksgiving.
"The holidays and the pandemic, I think the kids are wanting something that's more bright to look at," Moffa said.
An attorney for the Westchase Community Association said a neighbor complained about the display.
"Which led to community manager to investigate it," Jonathan Ellis told WFLA. "One of the things they're preventing is from the person that has the holiday lights up all year-round or things along those lines."
Ellis said the rules are in place to be followed, but said the board is open to discussing changes.
Moffa said, however, that the association hasn't been receptive even after they offered to keep the lights off until Thanksgiving.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Quebec, Canada, said a pink flamingo escaped and was found a short time later loitering in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons.
The Granby Zoo said the flamingo flew the coop Wednesday morning and was spotted by customers in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons doughnut shop in Granby.
"To reassure everyone, there wasn't a sale on shrimp at the IGA or a special on coffee at Tim Hortons," Karl Fournier, director of animal care at the Granby Zoo, said in a TikTok video.
"For reasons unknown, the flamingo escaped and flew away from its group. Our team quickly mobilized and it was captured in a calm manner."
The zoo said the flamingo allowed zookeepers to approach, and they returned it safely to its enclosure.
"Our flamingo is doing well," Fournier said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland library said the recent abolition of late fees led to a flood of long-overdue returns, including a book that originally was due in 1957.
The Baltimore County Public Library said the July announcement that late fees were being abolished and outstanding balances were being wiped clean led to an upswing in the return of long-overdue materials.
The library said the returns included a copy of Jubilee Trail by Gwen Bristow that had been due 64 years earlier -- on Nov. 5, 1957.
Another recent was a copy of Gail Godwin's A Mother and Two Daughters that had been due on March 10, 1983.
Library director Sonia Alcantara-Antoine said eliminating overdue fines is a step toward making libraries more accessible for those in need.
"Library fines create barriers to access and hurt the people who need its resources and services the most," Alcantara-Antoine told WJZ-TV.
"Eliminating unnecessary fees levels the playing field for all in the community, and it is exciting to be part of this structural change."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MSN) There are more than 50,000 lawyers practicing in Pennsylvania, but back in 2014, Daniel Muessig sat at his desk, looked into a camera and made a pitch to potential clients about what set him apart.
"When you're charged with a serious criminal offense, you're facing the fight of your life. You need a lawyer who understands you and understands where you're coming from," Muessig said in a 3½-minute video that went viral, leading Slate to call it "the most honest advertisement for legal services that the Internet has ever seen."
The shtick continued: "Trust me, I may have a law degree, but I think like a criminal."
Seven years later, Muessig no longer just thinks like a criminal. He now is one.
On Tuesday, Muessig pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring with others to distribute hundreds of pounds of marijuana in April and May 2019. He was indicted in July, more than two years after the crimes took place. Muessig's lawyer, Charles Porter Jr., did not respond to a Wednesday night request for comment from The Washington Post.
Muessig, 39, does not appear to have been the FBI's original target but got wrapped up in the bureau's expanding 2019 drug trafficking investigation in the Pittsburgh area. In April of that year, the FBI started wiretapping one of the phones used by Chadlin Leavy, a heroin and cocaine supplier for a Pittsburgh street gang, federal prosecutors wrote in a news release.
Through the intercepted communications, agents learned Leavy was also dealing marijuana and that his supplier, Jared Eck, replenished Leavy's inventory on Fridays, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. To resupply Leavy, Eck got marijuana from a man named Wayne Barker, who ran a stash house with Muessig.
Agents would eventually learn about and stake out a resupply between Eck and Leavy on May 24, 2019, federal prosecutor Kate Jordan said, according to the Post-Gazette. During the surveillance, agents watched Muessig enter an apartment with a backpack. A few minutes later, Barker drove up in a Jeep, went into the apartment with a shopping bag, came back out to the Jeep to retrieve a vacuum sealer and returned to the building.
Then, a Dodge Ram pickup arrived, Jordan said. Several men unloaded boxes from the truck and took them inside. Muessig and another man then carried two boxes out of the apartment building and stowed them in the Dodge Ram. When the pickup driver left, officers followed and pulled him over, opened the boxes and found $400,000.
Inside the apartment, agents found a vacuum sealer, a money counter and several boxes filed with marijuana that weighed a total of 404 pounds, Jordan said, according to the Post-Gazette. In total, she added, Muessig was responsible for trafficking between 220 pounds and 882 pounds of marijuana.
Leavy was sentenced to five years in prison. Barker and Eck have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, the Post-Gazette reported.
Muessig is on administrative suspension from practicing law, according to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's disciplinary board website. He was first admitted to the state bar in 2013.
The next year, he put out the over-the-top ad offering his services that, in his own words, went "minorly viral." The video opens with a bunch of his friends acting out crimes, ranging from prostitution to burglary to drug trafficking. In one vignette, two guys cocked their gun, pulled masks over their faces and took off to rob someone. But before they did, they smiled and gave two thumbs up for the camera.
"Thanks Dan!"
That's because Muessig, by his own admission, was the lawyer "Pittsburgh criminals hire when they commit crimes."
In the 2014 interview with Slate, Muessig told the online magazine how the ad was one more way he was connecting with clients, showing them he understood what they were going through and how they saw the world. Muessig grew up in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh and, before going to law school, traveled the world as a freestyle rapper under the stage name Dos Noun. But, he told Slate, he grew weary touring the same cities in the same countries.
"I was just kind of running in place in my life," he said.
So he went to the University of Pittsburgh's law school. Muessig told Slate he was a horrible student. He didn't respect his teachers, bucked authority every chance he could and graduated near the bottom of his class.
But he did graduate and passed the bar. A year later, he was combining his new legal education with what he called "street knowledge" to speak to Pittsburgh criminals who'd gotten jammed up. One of his messages in his 2014 ad was interesting for a lawyer, especially one fresh out of law school: "Laws are arbitrary."
"America was built on freedom, not on a bunch of people with more money than you telling you what you can and can't do with all their stupid 'laws,'" Muessig said in the video, using his fingers to make air quotes.
At the mention of "freedom," Muessig was interrupted briefly by an eagle screeching and flying in front of an American flag.
The start of the ad is perhaps most relevant, given that the next step in Muessig's case is sentencing, which is scheduled for March. According to the Post-Gazette, he faces a mandatory five years in prison.
Muessig started the ad by swiveling his chair around to face the camera. He leaned on the desk in front of him as the graphic of a neon sign let everyone know he was a "real defense attorney."
Muessig's first words: "Consequences — they sure suck, don't they?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Elmo will be tickled at this absurd news: An annual conference of the Republican Party's most extreme members is banning him and his "Sesame Street" from attending in February.
On Thursday, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) posted two tweets that told Elmo, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie in no uncertain terms that they would not be welcome at next year's conference.
Seriously ... They tweeted about puppets.
The reason? The Twitter account for Big Bird recently shared that the character got the COVID-19 vaccine — which ruffled the feathers of some right-wing Republicans, like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who called the fictional character's vaccination "propaganda."
Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts about CPAC's tweets.
But one person seemed to sum up the situation nicely ― and needed only two letters to do it.
In related news, CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp on Thursday shared that he isn't happy that "Sesame Street" added an Asian-American muppet to its cast, saying the show is "injecting race" and saying the show won't stop pushing "for woke politics."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took a chance on his first $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize -- although he didn't realize it right away.
The 28-year-old Elkton man told Maryland Lottery officials he frequently plays lottery games, but had never bought a $30 scratch-off ticket until he took some winning tickets back to claim small prizes at Redner's Warehouse Markets #59 in Elkton.
The man said he decided to reinvest some of his winnings into more tickets.
"I bought a bunch of tickets, but I never tried a $30 scratch-off," the player recalled. "So, I went ahead and bought one of those, too."
The man said he started to scratch his tickets off in his car, but eventually got tired of scratching and decided to just scan the tickets' barcodes inside the store.
"There were no winners," he said, "but then, I scanned the $30 ticket."
The player said he was confused when the scanner displayed a message telling him to take the ticket to lottery headquarters. The man said he asked the clerk to take a look at the ticket, but she told him the prize was too big for her to cash.
"I thought it was $10,000, but she whispered that it was $100,000," he said. "I went to my car and cried for 10 minutes before calling my father."
The man said his prize money will allow him to pay off some debts, including those on the home he shares with his father.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio shared body camera footage of an officer using a pet leash to "lasso" a pig found running loose through a neighborhood.
The Cincinnati Police Department said Officers Grant Perry and Roland Pansch were dispatched Thursday on a report of a loose pig running through the a neighborhood in the Bond Hill area.
The department tweeted body camera footage showing Perry distracting the pig with an apple while Pansch used a pet leash to lasso the animal.
"It's not everyday we have to 'lasso' a loose pig while on patrol," the department tweeted.
Witnesses told police the pig appeared to have been intentionally abandoned by someone who took the animal out of their car and drove away from the scene.
Police took the pig, dubbed Oinker, to Animal CARE, where staff told officers they were familiar with the animal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The head of an Italian marble statue in a New Brunswick cemetery was left next to the monument more than two decades after it was stolen.
Jennie Steeves died at age 15 in 1900, and her mother had an Italian marble statue erected in her honor at the family's plot in Gray's Island Cemetery in Hillsborough in 1930.
The statue was subject to numerous acts of vandalism in the ensuing decades, and in the 1990s, the head disappeared, family members said.
Kathleen Wallace, whose father was the nephew of Steeve's mother, said the statue had long been the subject of local superstitions.
"There were all kinds of stories told about the monument -- that it was haunted, that the eyes had rubies in them -- but none of that is true," Wallace told CBC News. "It was just put there for the family plot and especially in memory of Jennie."
Wallace said she and her sister filed police reports and offered rewards for the head's return when it was taken in the 1990s, but the disappearance remained a mystery.
Wallace said she was shocked when she saw a recent Facebook photo of the statue.