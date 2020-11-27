BERLIN (AP) — The Danish Mayfly was selected Friday by an international group of entomologists and others as the Insect of the Year for 2021, but it won’t have long to celebrate its 15 minutes of fame.
The insect, whose scientific name is Ephemera danica, only has a few days to fly, mate and lay new eggs.
“What makes the mayfly unique is its life cycle: from the egg laid in the water to the insect capable of flight and mating, which dies after a few days,” said Thomas Schmitt, chairman of the commission of scientists and representatives from research institutions and conservation organizations from Germany, Austria and Switzerland that made the choice.
Mayflies have existed for about 355 million years and today some 140 species live in Central Europe, the commission said.
Despite their fleeting time on earth in their final form, their developmental cycle is quite long.
Female mayflies zigzag over water between May and September, laying thousands of eggs that then sink.
Larvae hatch within a few days, and eventually develop gills. Buried in riverbeds, they take between one to three years to develop.
“Shortly before the transition from aquatic to terrestrial life, a layer of air forms between the old and new skin of the adult larvae,” said Schmitt, who is also director of the Senckenberg German Entomological Institute in Muencheberg, east of Berlin. ”By reducing its specific weight, the larva rises to the water surface. Once there, the larval skin bursts and within a few seconds a flyable mayfly hatches.”
With no mouth parts nor a functioning intestine, the fully developed mayfly has only a few days then to mate and lay new eggs before it dies.
The commission has been selecting one unique insect each year since 1999 to “bring an exemplary species closer to people.”
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Some of the thousands of mink culled to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans have risen from their shallow graves in western Denmark after gases built up inside the bodies, Danish authorities said Thursday.
"The gases cause the animals to expand and in the worst cases, the mink get pushed out of the ground," Jannike Elmegaard of the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said. He said it affected "a few hundred" animals.
The mink are buried in trenches that are 2.5 meters (8.25 feet) deep and 3 meters (10 feet) wide. A first layer of about 1 meter of dead mink are then covered with chalk before another layer of animals is laid, covered again with chalk and then with dirt, Elmegaard told The Associated Press.
But because the soil where they are buried is sandy, some have re-emerged. "We assume it is the mink that were in the upper layer that pop up," he added calling it "a natural process."
"Had the earth been more clayish, then it would have been heavier and the mink would not have resurfaced," he told the AP. The animals who resurface are reburied elsewhere, and authorities guard the site to keep away foxes and birds.
Denmark culled thousands of mink in the northern part of the country after 11 people were sickened by a mutated version of the coronavirus that had been observed among the animals.
Earlier this month, the Social Democratic minority government got a majority in parliament to back its decision to cull all of Denmark's roughly 15 million mink, including healthy ones outside the northern part of the country where infections have been found. The proposed law also bans mink farming until the end of 2021.
The government had announced the cull despite not having the right to order the killing of healthy animals, an embarrassing misstep that caused it to scramble to build political consensus for a new law.
Parliament also has to decide to pay compensation to the breeders. Danish mink farms are the world's biggest supplier of mink fur, accounting for 40% of global production. Most exports go to China and Hong Kong.
There are 1,139 mink farms in Denmark, employing about 6,000 people. Breeders have said the culling will put an end to the industry. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday visited a mink farm in northern Denmark and said it had been "emotional." The operators "had their life's work shattered in very, very short time," she said, before wiping tears away with her sleeve.
"When we get on the other side of this ... then I hope that they and all other mink breeders will remember that it is not because of them and that it is not because they have been bad mink breeders," Frederiksen said.
The coronavirus evolves constantly as it replicates but, to date, none of the identified mutations has changed anything about COVID-19's transmissibility or lethality.
(FOX) The residents of a tiny Austrian village named F–king have voted to change its name after enduring unwanted attention from English-speaking tourists.
Come next year, the village of 100 residents near the German border will be named Fugging.
"I can confirm that the village is being renamed," Andrea Holzner, the mayor of Tarsdorf, the municipality where the village is located, told regional daily Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten.
"I really don't want to say anything more — we've had enough media frenzy about this in the past," she said.
English-speaking tourists have increasingly flocked to F–king for a photo-op next to an entrance sign bearing the village's name.
Some even capture themselves striking lewd poses in front of the marker for social media.
Signposts have also reportedly been stolen, prompting authorities to install new ones with concrete to deter thefts.
A map from 1825 bore the village name of F–cking. But some experts believe the name dates back to the 11th century.
(FOX) A berserk woman went on a booze-related rampage — smashing hundreds of bottles of wine and spirits inside a British supermarket Wednesday.
The woman entered an Aldi supermarket in Stevenage, England, and began breaking 500 bottles of alcohol that caused around $130,000 in damages, according to local reports.
Video on social media shows the woman — wearing a grey hoodie, khaki pants and a backpack — grabbing the bottles from the shelves and smashing them on the floor.
A trail of broken glass and booze on the floor can be seen behind the woman.
Other footage shows the woman slipping and falling on the broken glass as onlookers say she was cut and bleeding from her right hand.
"I've never seen anything like this," a man says off camera.
Later, a police officer grabs the woman and escorts her out of the supermarket, video shows.
Local reports say the unidentified woman was arrested and treated at a hospital for her injuries.
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Canadian Army celebrated the fifth birthday of a beloved polar bear at the Toronto Zoo by giving the animal a promotion to honorary master corporal.
The zoo announced Brig. Gen. Conrad Mialkowski, commander of 4th Canadian Division and Joint Task Force Central, visited the zoo to bestow Juno the polar bear with the rank of honorary master corporal.
Juno was born on Remembrance Day, the Canadian holiday for honoring armed forces members who died in the line of duty, and was named in honor of the Canadian landings on Juno Beach in World War II.
The bear was previously dubbed an honorary private by the army, before later being promoted to honorary corporal.
"We are truly honored that the Canadian Army has promoted Juno to master corporal as she continues to be an outstanding ambassador for her counterparts in wild," Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said in a news release. "Juno and the other polar bears that call the Toronto Zoo home, play an integral role in educating our guests about the direct impact of climate change and the loss of sea ice that directly impacts polar bears in the wild."
(BBC) A police officer accused of trying to buy a £9.95 box of doughnuts for seven pence by sticking a cheaper barcode on them said it was an "honest mistake".
PC Simon Read, from Cambridgeshire Police, is alleged to have switched the price for the cakes at a Wisbech supermarket on 10 February.
He told a misconduct hearing he was not paying attention when he scanned a seven pence barcode for carrots twice, instead of the doughnut barcode.
He denied trying to steal the treats.
PC Read is accused of breaching two professional standards, of discreditable conduct and of honesty and integrity.
He told the hearing in Peterborough that he was buying the boxes as a treat for colleagues and denied all the accusations.
He accepted that he failed to scan the barcode for the box of 12 Krispy Kreme products while purchasing four items; the doughnuts, carrots, a sandwich and a drink.
But he said this was not done on purpose. "I'm horrified we're in this situation here today," PC Read said.
The Cambridgeshire Police officer, who joined the force in January, said he was buying the sweet treats using a self-service check-out.
PC Read also said the carrots were for someone on a diet and he thought it "would be funny" for them to be in a Krispy Kreme paper bag.
He said he stuck the carrots barcode on to the doughnut tray.
"I simply scanned where I believed the barcodes were and placed them down (in the bagging area)," he said.
"I didn't check the screen. I wish I had have done.
He said he did not look at his receipt and felt "embarrassed" by what had happened.
But lawyer Mark Ley-Morgan, putting the misconduct case, said: "He's maintained from the outset this is all a horrible mistake, of him failing to pay attention while scanning his items.
"We say this is very unlikely to be the truth."
Mr Ley-Morgan continued: "He would have had to be standing there with his eyes closed not to see what was happening on the screen in front of him."
He added: "It beggars belief that he wouldn't at some point have seen he was being charged just over £4, knowing some moments before he picked up an item that cost a tenner."
The hearing is continuing.
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – George Simmons, the owner of 'Coonsie' the raccoon, is heading back to Idaho Wednesday morning without Coonsie as he and other searchers haven't been able to find her yet.
"Well, I got to go back home," Simmons said holding back tears. "I got a bunch of stuff to take care of back there."
Standing next to the park Tuesday afternoon where the searches started, is where it will end for Simmons for now.
"I don't want to go home without her, it's going to be a long trip home," he said.
Idaho line worker who helped restore power in Central Oklahoma needs help finding his pet raccoon in Norman
Simmons originally came from Idaho to cut trees around power lines during Oklahoma's late October ice storm. He brought his two pet raccoons, Lucy Lou and Coonsie, with him. Coonsie wandered off while Simmons was working, and they haven't been able to find her.
The over 50-pound raccoon has been gone for close to three weeks.
The Norman Fire Department, community members and even Lucy Lou have taken to the streets over the last three weeks, trying to find her.
"People here are amazing, that's all I got to say," Simmons said.
"It's been overwhelmingly the biggest blessing that I've encountered," said Heather Thomason, a woman who helped Simmons organize searches, "Just meeting the community and just seeing so many people pull together and try to help this gentleman from Idaho."
Simmons said he has had a passion for wildlife his entire life. He considers Coonsie to be one of his kids.
"He just loves his animals," Thomason said. "I think he has a different telepathic way with them than most of us do.
The search team has come close to finding her, however, according to Thomason. They got a tip that Coonsie may have been found in Kansas. However, after Simmons' overnight trip up there, it didn't turn out that way.
"It wasn't her," Simmons said.
They have started a public Facebook page that you can visit called 'Help Find Coonsie'. Thomason said they are not accepting donations, but they will continue pushing through while George is gone, continuing the searches.
"We've learned a lot about looking for raccoons now," Thomason said laughing.
"If they find her, I'll be back the next day," Simmons said. "Just keep looking for her. I'm not too far away."
The continuing saga of an Idaho man's missing raccoon in Norman is in its second week, still no signs of her.
Thomason said this is all for a man who came to help Oklahomans in a time of need during a daunting ice storm.
"We've got to find Coonsie for them. For Lucy, for George, for Anna, Coonsie needs to go home and it's up to us to get that done," Thomason said. "I can't wait to make the phone call that we found her."
Simmons has left his mark on Oklahoma, even saving a cat from a tree that the fire department reach. Simmons said he wants to come back to the Sooner State as soon as he can.
(The Guardian) An Australian man has shared a terrifying photo of a giant huntsman the size of a face perched on his living room wall.
Jake Gray initially saw the spider a year ago inside his Cairns home in Far North Queensland, only to find it had grown to a monstrous size 12 months later.
'Check out this big girl... the mighty huntsman,' he wrote on the Australian Spider Identification Facebook page.
While Mr Gray seemed to be coping with the arachnid living on his property, other social media commenters were not as excited about the size of the spider.
'Is this a jungle?' One woman said.
'Bruh that's the spider's house now, make sure they have a copy of the deed,' another person wrote.
'It's going to have to start paying rent soon and contribute to the upkeep,' one user commented.
Fellow Queenslanders shared their own stories about finding scary spiders in unfortunate places, with one woman finding a banded huntsman in her car.
'A few years ago while driving to school on the Gold Coast, my son in the backseat said to his brother in the front "what's that behind your head?",' one woman wrote.
'I looked and stopped the car and we all got out screaming.
'I picked up the spider with my daughter's blanket and threw it onto the grass.'
Another woman said she was driving in her car when she spotted a menacing shadow crawling across the window.
'I nearly crashed, the poor guys at the produce place had to get it out for me,' she wrote.
'It's the biggest one I've ever seen.'
One Queensland woman walked into her laundry to use the bathroom but found two huntsman near the toilet.
'They gave me a heart attack and forced me to go and pee on the back lawn,' she said.
'Luckily it was late at night! I hate spiders.'
There are more than 155 different species of huntsman in Australia. They are large, long-legged spiders and are mostly coloured grey and brown with banded legs.
(FOX) Coronavirus PPE, but make it luxury.
That's what is going on in Japan, with one face mask company now selling blinged-out coverings for $9,600.
Japanese apparel giant Cox Co. Ltd. began selling hand-made face masks last week under its Mask.com chain, Reuters reported.
The pricey masks are made with high-end materials such as Akoya pearls, Swarovski crystals and 0.7 carat diamonds. Each embellished mask can feature up to 330 pieces.
"Everyone is feeling down because of the coronavirus and it would be great if they could feel better by looking at one of these glittering masks," Azusa Kajitaka, a Mask.com concierge from Tokyo, told Reuters.
She also said the niche store exists because Japan's jewelry and fabric industries have been hurt throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In her own words: "We did this as part of a project to help revitalize Japan."
Although the company's name is indeed a domain name, foreigners won't be able to get ahold of these luxe masks when they enter Mask.com into their web browser's address bar. When entered, the domain is listed for sale at a whopping $2 million.
Instead, Japanese fashion lovers will need to book a direct flight or call up one of their expat friends to get one of Mask.com's coveted items.
There are six physical Mask.com locations in Japan, according to Reuters. Cox Co.'s parent company Aeon Co. reportedly began opening the stores in September.
When customers enter, they get to choose from more than 200 styles of masks. For anyone who is not looking to spend an exorbitant amount, Mask.com has a selection that start at around $5.
Japan isn't an outlier in the high-end face mask space. Luxury designers have added masks to their list of accessories, including Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Supreme, which all sell masks for more than $100.
So far, the most expensive face mask title belongs to Israeli jewelry brand Yvel. Its 3,608-diamond mask commanded an asking price of $1.5 million earlier this month.
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Chickasha is known for its 'Festival of Light' display, but now there's hope it will also be known for a giant leg lamp from the holiday classic 'A Christmas Story'.
"I continued to think about what we could do to get people to come to Chickasha," Economic Development Council Treasurer Tim Elliott said. "And make us a destination spot."
After brain storming, Elliott says he came up with a triple-dog dare for the economic development council.
"I set my two-foot leg lamp up on the table, and I said, 'How about a 150-foot leg lamp at the end of Main Street?'" Elliott told News 4. "They all kind of laughed and thought it was funny, but it was an idea."
Little did Elliott know, the iconic lamp has a real connection to Chickasha through OU professor Noland James.
"Nolan kept telling her that he invented the leg lamp. The original leg lamp, that was his idea," Elliott said. "I just blew it off as a very aged man that thinks he invented the leg lamp."
James died in July, and in his obituary, it says he invented the infamous leg lamp.
Legend has it, the original one stood in Noland's office and a man would often stop in to see it. Turns out, a few years later that man worked on the production team for 'A Christmas Story'.
The city says the current 40-foot leg lamp is inflatable, but the Economic Development Council plans to build a larger, permanent structure in the future.
Take a look at the above gallery for photos of the inflatable leg lamp.
