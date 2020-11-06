LAKEVIEW, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple whose large family attracted attention by growing to include 14 sons has welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child.
Kateri Schwandt gave birth Thursday to Maggie Jayne, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces (3.4 kilograms) and entered a world filled with 14 older brothers.
Jay Schwandt said he and his wife, both 45, “are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family.”
“This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine,” he told the Detroit Free Press following his daughter’s birth at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.
The Schwandts have been featured for years in local and national news as their family has grown. The couple have a livestreaming program called “14 Outdoorsmen” that may now need a name change.
Their oldest child, Tyler Schwandt, 28, said his parents thought they would never have a daughter after 14 sons. He said there’s likely nothing pink in the family’s home in the rural community of Lakeview, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Grand Rapids.
“I don’t even know if my mom owns any pink clothing — or anything,” said Tyler, who is engaged to be married and recently bought a home 20 minutes away from his parents’ 200-acre (81-hectare) farm.
The Schwandts started dating as freshmen, attending Gaylord High School and Gaylord St. Mary’s, respectively. They wed in 1993, before they attended Ferris State University, and before they graduated the couple had three sons.
Both earned advanced degrees, even as their family grew. Kateri holds a master’s degree in social work from Grand Valley State University, and Jay, who is a lawyer and owner of a land surveying business, holds a law degree from Western Michigan University’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A stroller on the streets of Taipei is seemingly just as likely to carry a puppy as a human baby these days.
Strollers with dogs have become common in Taiwan's capital, in part because the metro system requires pets to be held in carriers, but also because there are now more pets than children in Taiwan as more people have been adopting pets and the country's birthrate has declined, The Guardian reported Friday.
"Dogs in Taiwan are pampered and well cared for, but can also be an accessory to show off, and the more portable the better," Taiwan resident Tom Parker told The Guardian.
Taiwan officials estimated there were close to 3 million pets in the country during the second half of this year, a number even larger than the number of children age 14 or younger, PetFoodIndustry.com previously reported.
At the same time, Taiwan has a declining birth rate – down 6% from 2016 to 2019, Taiwan News reported.
The report pointed to social pressure against having a child outside of marriage, as well as short maternity leave periods and low wages, as the largest barriers to having children in the country.
Taiwan isn't the only country where pets outnumber children. Japan's pet population has reportedly outgrown its child population since 2003. Even the U.S. has an estimated 135 million dogs and cats, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, while there's only around 73 million person under the age of 18, per the U.S. Census Bureau.
The growing number of pets in Taiwan isn't an accident. The country has encouraged pet ownership by boosting pet accommodations like pet-friendly restaurants and hotels in Taipei, according to PetFoodIndustry.com. The city, with a population of about 2.7 million people, had more than 120 pet-oriented hospitality businesses as of last year, such as eateries that offer "gourmet" pet menus with human-grade ingredients.
Taipei even introduced several "pet-friendly" bus lines last year in which animals just need to be on a leash, not in a carrier.
Some accessories traditionally associated with humans have also become more popular for pets in Taiwan, according to The Guardian. For instance, it's not completely uncommon to see a dog sporting a raincoat, sunglasses or socks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Iowa police say they've found a man who saved an American flag during a protest after the death of George Floyd -- then vanished for three months.
Jerrell Banks, 32, was at a June 1 rally outside the Law Enforcement Center of Sioux City to protest police brutality and racial injustice when another protester snatched a flag from a lamppost, according to KMEG-TV.
Livestreamed video of the protest shows Banks chase down the person carrying the flag, take it back and return it to its place on a street-side light pole. The video does not show the protester actually taking the flag, but numerous bystanders can be overheard commenting.
"They're gonna burn it or something," someone says.
"Ah no, we should probably stop that," another demonstrator replies.
A few seconds later, Banks appears on the video jogging down the street and confiscating the stolen flag.
"We ain't doing all that," Banks says as he walks by the cameraman.
He later told local media that vandalizing the flag would do nothing to bring back Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
That officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and is facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Three other officers involved in the deadly arrest also were fired from the department and criminally charged.
"We see the flag just go into our crowd. I was just like, 'bro, I gotta get that flag. That's not right,'" Banks told Siouxland News. "We're not here to tear up our city. We're not here to burn down our city. We don't want them to think that we're out here looting."
But a month later, in early August, Banks' friends reported him missing, according to local police.
Banks worked as a nightclub and internet radio DJ, according to the Sioux City Journal.
Police finally made contact with him however, KMEG reported this week, citing Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Jeremy McClure.
McClure told the outlet that Banks did not wish to disclose his whereabouts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school named after Everglades National Park experienced a taste of what the wetlands has to offer when a small alligator appeared on the school's playground.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said its deputies found the alligator Wednesday at Everglades Elementary School, according to a department Facebook post.
The school's mascot is an alligator clad in orange, which is a bit different from the 4-foot-6-inch (1.4-meter) alligator the deputies captured.
Deputies later released the gator in the Nubbin Slough River, but not before affectionately naming it "Everglades."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said a chameleon was rescued after being stranded on a power line for three days.
The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA said personnel responded to a neighborhood in Daly City, where a caller reported an exotic lizard had been clinging to a power line for three days.
The organization said officials spoke with an electrical line worker to develop a plan to rescue the chameleon.
A rescuer ended up using a wooden-handled tool to capture the chameleon in a net. Officials said the lizard attempted to cling to the line, but was eventually pulled free and brought back to the ground.
The chameleon is now in the care of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, which said the animal is believed to be an escaped pet or an escapee from a pet store.
"Since these lizards are native only to Africa, the chameleon is either someone's exotic pet or an escapee from a pet shop. To date, we haven't found a lost report that fits this little animal," spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said. "But we are well prepared to find a suitable home should that prove necessary."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone hot spring landed three people in hot water.
A park ranger heard that a group with cooking pots were hiking toward the park's Shoshone Geyser Basin. The ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. A cooking pot was nearby, Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress said.
"Make dinner," said defendant Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, when asked Thursday what the group was up to in the Yellowstone backcountry.
As for whose idea it was: "It was kind of a joint thing," Roberts explained.
Roberts and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees for the Aug. 7, incident, according to court documents.
Eric Romriell, of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees. All three are banned from Yellowstone while serving two years of unsupervised probation.
Dallas Roberts didn't have a working listed number and Romriell didn't immediately return a message Thursday at his ophthalmology clinic.
Getting too close to and messing around with Yellowstone's hot springs are no-nos and can be dangerous but violations aren't unusual.
A Dutch man was ordered to pay $3,000 for allegedly crashing a drone into the park's famous Grand Prismatic Spring in 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Washington state couple's cat went on an incredible journey when he wandered into a shipping container and ended up at a Home Depot store 2,500 miles away in Alaska.
Christina and Josh Clevenger said their tuxedo cat, Panda, wandered away from their Thurston County home and they spent more than a week searching the neighborhood and posting alerts online in the hopes of finding their wayward pet.
The couple were shocked when a photo posted to a Seattle lost pets group on Facebook revealed Panda had turned up at a Home Depot store in Kenai.
It turned out Panda had apparently hitched a ride in a mail truck or similar vehicle and ended up at a transit center in Rochester, Wash., where he wandered into the shipping container bound for the Kenai store.
An employee at the store took Panda to a local veterinarian, where he was given a microchip and received clearance to fly home.
United Angels, a Washington state nonprofit that raises money for pets with medical emergencies, helped coordinate Panda's flight home, which was provided free of charge by Grant Aviation.
Panda's owners said he is settling back in at home and recovering from the approximately 10 days he spent trapped in the shipping container.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WTSP) CLEARWATER, Fla. — The most famous trophy in all of sports came face-to-face with the most famous dolphins in the Tampa Bay area.
The Stanley Cup arrived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium this week and visited with some of the aquarium's resident dolphins -- Winter, Nicholas, Rex and Rudy.
"It's dolphin-itely obvious that Stanley enjoyed visiting with the rescued residents at CMA!" the aquarium tweeted.
The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup Championship at the end of September, beating the Dallas Stars. Since then, the Cup has been making its way around the team, iconic attractions and local celebrities to celebrate the team's win.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) One fruit lover in Japan has dropped a serious wad of cash to get their Vitamin C fix.
An unidentified buyer purchased a crate of mandarin oranges for 1 million Japanese yen, according to a press release from the JA Nishiuwa Agricultural Cooperative, which converts to around $9,600.
The crate of 100 Nishiuwa mandarin oranges from the produce brand Hinomaru were auctioned off on Thursday at Ota Market, a central farm produce wholesaler in Tokyo. Having been kicked off at 7 a.m., the auction was the first for the season.
Nishiuwa mandarin oranges will be going into its "full-scale season" and will be shipped throughout the country until early January, the cooperative's press release states.
"This year's Nishiuwa oranges also have an excellent balance of sugar content and acidity," said Kazuhiro Takenaka, a director at the Nishiuwa Agricultural Cooperative, in a statement.
The mandarin oranges grown in the Nishiuwa District of Japan are also known as satsuma mandarin oranges, which are prized for being a sweet, seedless and easy-to-peel citrus fruit, according to the 2nd-edition Dictionary of Plant Breeding.
These oranges are grown and shipped from 10 locations within the Ehime prefecture, an area located in the southern island of Shikoku, which is more than 500 miles southwest of Tokyo.
More specifically, the 44-pound crate of Hinomaru-grown mandarin oranges that fetched the several thousand-dollar sum were raised in the coastal city of Yawatahama. The high-end fruits were also packaged in a paulownia wooden box, according to the Nishiuwa Agricultural Cooperative.
Not counting the cost of its historically-significant packaging, the auctioned Hinomaru crate has a unit price that is roughly around $96 per orange.
However, this inaugural auction is far from Japan's current record price for mandarin oranges. In June, a harvest of mandarin oranges were sold for around $966 apiece while boxes of 25 sold for around $2,4932, according to Nippon.com – a national news outlet.
Mandarin oranges were the most harvested fruit in Japan from 2016 to 2017 with hundreds of thousands of tons produced, according to a report issued from the Japanese Statistics Bureau last year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island property is offering Lord of the Rings fans the opportunity to live out their Middle Earth fantasies in rental "hobbit homes."
The Preserve at Boulder Hills Club and Residences, a sports club with luxury residential housing in Richmond, said the hobbit houses have been under construction for 36 months and two of the structures are now complete and ready to be rented for events.
The houses are based on those used by the hobbits in the Lord of the Rings books by J.R.R. Tolkien.
"We will have five hobbit homes," Paul Mihailides, chairman of The Preserve at Boulder Hills, told WJAR-TV. "Three are under construction two are completed. They are always themed, right now the themed hobbit house is the pumpkin patch which will also be decorated for Thanksgiving and then Christmas and we actually do it in spring too with tulips."
Daniel Hostettler, the president of the Ocean House Management Club, which is responsible for resort operations for The Preserve, said the houses can be rented for groups of up to eight people to hold parties, dinners and other events.
"I think with COVID this is going to be a huge hit, absolutely," Hostettler said. "This is an opportunity to dine with a group of friends, or your family, in a private atmosphere with your own server taking care of you."
The rentals start at $660 and get more expensive as the number of guests grows.
"We had our first guests on Halloween and what better place than to celebrate Halloween," Hostettler said. "We wanted something that you would remember for a lifetime and that's what we're doing here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.