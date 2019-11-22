Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY 1/4 MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, MOSES LAKE AREA AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND LEWISTON AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FREEZING FOG MAY CAUSE SOME ICY SPOTS ON ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&