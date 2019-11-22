ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man found with $400,000 in illegal drugs hidden in spoiled goat intestines at an airport has been arrested.
Cenen Placencia of Kodiak was arrested Wednesday at Anchorage’s international airport, authorities said.
Investigators with Alaska State Troopers searched a large fish box the 71-year-old man had checked as luggage, according to an affidavit filed with the charges. Placencia gave his consent to search, according to the affidavit signed by a special agent with the Coast Guard Investigative Service.
Inside the box was loosely wrapped frozen meat, with multiple small pieces of meat frozen together, according to the affidavit, which says Placencia consented to the meat being thawed for further investigation.
Investigators smelled the odor of rotting meat as it thawed, and a police dog detected the presence of drugs, the affidavit says. Before the meat finished thawing, Placencia withdrew his consent for a search, prompting authorities to obtain a search warrant, the court document says.
Resuming the search, investigators found packages wrapped in plastic that contained about 740 grams of heroin and 389 grams of methamphetamine.
Placencia had been heading back to Kodiak when he was arrested, initially booking a morning flight and later rebooking for a late afternoon flight.
Before that flight departed, however, Placencia agreed to be interviewed. He told investigators he packed the bag himself and denied knowing about the drugs, according to the affidavit. Placencia told investigators he bought the goat intestines for $140 from a California rancher for his own consumption, the affidavit says.
Placencia taken into custody at the Anchorage jail, troopers said. Online court records don’t list an attorney for him.
Placencia was scheduled for a Friday afternoon arraignment on a charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Sherman said.
Troopers said authorities began investigating Placencia in February. In March, authorities served search warrants at Placencia’s Kodiak home, seizing about 247 grams of heroin and 13 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to troopers.
The affidavit says nearly $2,280 in suspected drug proceeds also was seized at the home in March, the affidavit says.
Those drugs are not included in the current charges, Sherman said. The investigation continues, she said.
MOKOPANE, South Africa (AP) — A dog in South Africa has befriended a baby giraffe that was abandoned at birth, rescued and taken to a local orphanage.
Jazz the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help.
Resident watchdog Hunter quickly began to care for the newcomer.
Caretaker Janie Van Heerden says they bonded immediately.
She says the baby giraffe had been given IV fluids and is doing much better. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves.
"Possibly soon he will be able to go home," she said Friday.
PHOENIX (AP) — Large hail coated the desert in parts of the Phoenix metro area as a string of storms that unleashed three days of wet weather blew out of Arizona.
National Weather Service meteorologists say hail fell Thursday afternoon in parts of Phoenix and the suburbs of Goodyear, Avondale, Tempe, Mesa and Apache Junction — an unusual sight in the desert.
Some people said hail as small as a marble covered their property, while others say they saw hail as big as a silver dollar.
TV news helicopters shot video of children sledding on a hill covered by snow-like hail west of Phoenix and golfers in Scottsdale playing on courses blanketed by hail.
Meteorologists say many Phoenix-area cities got at least 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain since Tuesday.
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A state lawmaker is taking exception to the macabre humor that Maine's chief medical examiner used in an old job posting.
The 2017 posting for a deputy medical examiner touted Maine's benefits like a "really short season for decomposing bodies" and the fact that others are "lost at sea."
The Bangor Daily News reports that state Rep. Jeff Evangelos, of Friendship, complained about the job posting to Attorney General Aaron Frey. Evangelos said it was "beyond sick."
Evangelos previously asked Frey's office to look into the credibility of Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, the chief medical examiner. The attorney general's office, which oversees office of chief medical examiner, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
LONDON (AP) — Two amateur British treasure-hunters were sentenced Friday to long prison terms for stealing a hoard of 1,100-year-old Anglo-Saxon coins and jewelry valued at millions of pounds (dollars).
Experts say the hoard — much of which is still missing — could shed new light on a period when Saxons were battling the Vikings for control of England. The trove is thought to have been buried in the late 9th century by a member of a Viking army that was being pushed east across England by an alliance of Saxon forces.
The collection of gold and silver jewelry and up to 300 coins was dug up in 2015 on farmland in central England by metal detectorists George Powell and Layton Davies. They were convicted this week of failing to report the hoard, as required by law.
Instead, they tried to sell some of the bounty through antiquities dealers. Some of the jewelry and about 30 coins are all that have been recovered.
Prosecutor Kevin Hegarty said the hoard's value had been estimated at between 3 million pounds and 12 million pounds ($3.9 million to $15.4 million) and added that a find of "immense archaeological, historical and academic value" had been lost to the nation.
The hoard "represents a nationally important assemblage created at the very point England was forming and becoming a nation with a single identity under the vision of (King) Alfred the Great," he said.
Powell, 38, who was described as having the leading role in the crime, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a judge at Worcester Crown Court in central England. Davies, 51, received an 8 ½-year sentence. Two other men were convicted of helping to conceal the find.
Judge Nicholas Cartwright said the irony was that if the two treasure-hunters had just reported the find to the authorities, they would have been in line for a reward of a third to half of its value.
"You could not have done worse than 500,000 pounds each," he said. "But you wanted more."
The two men have not disclosed the location of the missing items.
Powell's lawyer, James Tucker, said his client now "wishes he had never found the treasure."
"It became a temptation — and for him, a curse," he said.
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — In the unlikely setting of the world's most populated military installation, amid all the regimented chaos, you'll find the Endangered Species Act at work.
There, as a 400-pound explosive resounds in the distance, a tiny St. Francis Satyr butterfly flits among the splotchy leaves, ready to lay as many as 100 eggs. At one point, this brown and frankly dull-looking butterfly could be found in only one place on Earth: Fort Bragg's artillery range.
Now, thanks in great measure to the 46-year-old federal act, they are found in eight more places — though all of them are on other parts of the Army base. And if all goes well, biologists will have just seeded habitat No. 10.
One of Earth's rarest butterfly species, there are maybe 3,000 St. Francis Satyrs. There are never going to be enough of them to get off the endangered list, but they're not about to go extinct either. They are permanent patients of the bureaucratic conservation hospital ward.
A St. Francis' satyr butterfly is released after it was captured and marked biologist in a swamp at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The endangered butterfly is one of the rarest in the world. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
In some ways, the tiny butterfly is an ideal example of the more than 1,600 U.S. species that have been protected by the Endangered Species Act. Alive, but not exactly doing that well.
To some experts, just having these creatures around means the 46-year-old law has done its job. More than 99.2% of the species protected by the act survive, The Associated Press has found. Only 11 species were declared extinct, and experts say all but a couple of them had already pretty much died out when they were listed.
On the other hand, only 39 U.S. species — about 2% of the overall number— have made it off the endangered list because of recovery, including such well-known successes as bald eagles, peregrine falcons and American alligators.
Most of the species on the endangered list are getting worse. And only 8% are getting better, according to a 2016 study by Jake Li, director for biodiversity at the Environmental Policy Innovation Center in Washington.
"Species will remain in the Endangered Species Act hospital indefinitely. And I don't think that's a failure of the Endangered Species Act itself," Li says.
The Endangered Species Act "is the safety net of last resort," says Gary Frazer, assistant director of ecological services at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which administers the law. "We list species after all other vehicles of protection have failed."
The act was signed into law by Republican President Richard Nixon on Dec. 28, 1973. It had been passed overwhelmingly — the House voted 355 to 4 in favor and Senate approval was unanimous, margins that seem unthinkable today.
Restoring landscapes and species in a world damaged by climate change. Explore AP's in-depth series: What Can Be Saved
The law was designed to prevent species from going extinct and to protect their habitat. It instructed two federal agencies — the Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service — to draw up a list of species endangered or threatened with extinction.
Under the law, it is unlawful to "harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture or collect" endangered animals, and it also forbids the elimination of their habitats. At first, only animals were protected, but eventually plants were protected, too.
The law caused all sorts of environmental showdowns in the 1970s and 1980s — most notoriously, the fight over the construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee, which threatened the tiny snail darter fish. In the end, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the fish, but Congress exempted the dam from the law.
Now, the act is in contention once again. In September, President Donald Trump's administration changed the endangered species process in ways that some say weaken the law. Critics say one change would allow costs to industry to be taken into account when deciding how to protect species.
Even putting that aside, the act has its costs. Another species found at Fort Bragg — the red-cockaded woodpecker — is a case in point.
A red-cockaded woodpecker prepares to enter its roosting cavity for the night in a long leaf pine forest in Southern Pines, N.C. The woodpecker was one of the first birds protected under the Endangered Species Act of 1973. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
In 2016, the last year with per-species spending estimates, the U.S. government spent $25 million on the red-cockaded woodpecker, more than 100 times what it spent on the St. Francis Satyr butterfly. From 1998 to 2016, the federal government spent $408 million on the woodpecker, making it one of the most expensive species on the endangered list.
The small woodpecker is a member of the original class of 1967. It may soon fly off the endangered list or, more likely, graduate to the less-protected threatened list.
"Something is going right," says Fort Bragg Endangered Species Branch Chief Jackie Britcher, holding a male woodpecker in her hands as a group of biologists stood under trees with giant nets to catch, count and band the birds.
The woodpeckers live only in longleaf pines, which have been disappearing across the Southeast for more than a century, due to development and suppression of fires. When naturally occurring fires were tamped down, other plants and brush would crowd them out.
Unlike other woodpeckers, these birds build their nests in live trees, sometimes taking as long as a decade to drill a cavity and make a home.
A red-cockaded woodpecker is held by a biologist collecting data on the species at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
In the 1980s and 1990s, efforts to save the woodpecker and their trees set off a backlash among landowners who worried about interference on their private property.
"I've been run off the road. I've been shot at," says former Fish and Wildlife Service woodpecker official Julie Moore.
Army officials weren't happy either: They were being told they couldn't train in many places because of the woodpecker.
"We couldn't maneuver. We couldn't shoot because they were afraid the bird was going to blink out and go into extinction," says former top Fort Bragg planning official Mike Lynch.
By the 1980s, the red cockaded woodpecker population was below 10,000 nationwide, says Virginia Tech scientist Jeff Walters, a woodpecker expert. Biologists built boxes to serve as nests, attaching them to trees. The woodpeckers weren't interested.
Then Walters tried something different. He put the boxes inside the trees. The birds started living in them.
Instead of prohibiting work on land the woodpecker needs, Fish and Wildlife Service officials allowed landowners to make some changes as long as they generally didn't hurt the bird.
Such "safe harbor" agreements "effectively laid out the welcome mat for endangered species" without burdening the landowner, says former assistant Interior Secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks Michael Bean, who wrote the seminal 1977 textbook on endangered species law.
Meanwhile, Army officials were convinced to start setting fires to burn away the scrub. Now about a third of the area burns every three years or so.
The result? When Britcher started, in 1983, there were fewer than 300 families — with about three birds per nest — on Fort Bragg, and the numbers were dropping. Now she counts 453 families on the base and 29 nearby. That's well over the goal the Army set for itself.
At least 15,000 of the woodpeckers thrive on bases across the Southeast, where they're best protected and counted regularly, Walters says.The woodpecker is "an umbrella species" biologists say. What helps woodpeckers is good for the St. Francis Satyr butterfly and dozens of other vulnerable species.
And it helps soldiers, too, who now have greatly improved training lands, Lynch notes.
Lynch made that observation in the right field stands of the new Fayetteville, North Carolina, minor league baseball stadium. The name chosen by the community for the first-year team: the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. A community that once hated the bird has now embraced it as their own.
From 1998 to 2016, the federal government tallied $20.5 billion in spending on individual species on the endangered list. That's based on an annual per-species spending report that the Fish and Wildlife Service sends to Congress, but that tally is not comprehensive.
Over that period, more than $7 billion went to two species of salmon alone. (Salmon are expensive, in part, because helping them involves removing dams.) Seven species, mostly fish, ate up more than half of the money expended under the act, according to the annual accounting figures.
About $3 million was spent to save the St. Francis Satyr butterfly.
Nick Haddad — the world's leading expert on the St. Francis Satyr, a Michigan State University biology professor and author of the book "The Last Butterflies" — got permission to go to the butterfly's home, the artillery range.
He was expecting a moonscape. Instead, he says, "these are some of the most beautiful places in North Carolina, maybe the world."
Because no one was venturing into the woods there, no one was dismantling beaver dams. No one was snuffing out fires. Aside from lingering fragments of munitions, the landscape was much like North Carolina before it was altered by humans.
The picky butterfly thrives amid the chaos. It needs a habitat that is disturbed, but only a bit. It needs a little bit of water, but not a lot. It needs fire to burn away overgrown plants, but not so much as to burn its food.
The butterfly appears only twice a year for two weeks each time. When it does, Haddad rushes to Fort Bragg and joins a team of Army biologists to count the butterflies and improve their habitat. They install giant inflatable rubber bladders that mimic beaver dams; they produce the minor floods that the butterfly needs.
Haddad and his students also tromp through the swamp — on thin planks placed in the water so as not to destroy the delicate leaves the butterfly feeds on — as they count the insects.
"It couldn't be better than this," Haddad says, beaming as an egg-bearing butterfly takes flight. "When I see, every year, just a slight change in the right direction of the butterfly's conservation, let me tell you, that inspires me."
After years of criticisms from conservatives that the endangered species program isn't working and is too cumbersome for industry and landowners, President Donald Trump's administration has enacted 33 different reforms.
Among them: a change in the rules for species that are "threatened," the classification just below endangered. Instead of mandating, in most cases, that they get the same protection as endangered species, the new rules allow for variations.
That is better management, says the Fish and Wildlife Service's Frazer, adding, "It allows us to regulate really only those things that are important to conservation."
While Michael Bean, the former Interior Department official, calls the plan an "unfortunate step back, not catastrophic in its consequences," Noah Greenwald, endangered species director of the Center for Biological Diversity, characterizes the regulations as "a disaster."
Li says the exceptions will allow species to be harmed greatly when they move from the endangered category to threatened status — for example, the American burying beetle, which is in conflict with oil and gas interests.
The biggest problem, Li and others say, is that new species in trouble aren't being added to the list. At its current pace, this will be the second consecutive year that more species come off the endangered species list than are added — an unprecedented occurrence.
Meanwhile, scientists across the globe warn of the coming extinction of a million species in the decades ahead.
Nick Haddad is determined that the St. Francis Satyr butterfly won't be one of them.
Emily Dickinson called hope "the thing with feathers." For Haddad, it's about a thing with wings, the law that saved it and the Army officials who enforce that law.
"This is the thing that gives me hope," Haddad says. "That's where the Endangered Species Act had an impact."
(FOX) You've heard of Florida Man, but what about Florida Dog?
In a cul-de-sac in Port St. Lucie, neighbors watched in confusion as a dog named Max managed to lock himself in his owner's car Thursday morning, accidentally put it in reverse, and drive in circles for nearly an hour.
"First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I'm like okay what are they doing? And the cops came and I'm like okay!" Anne Sabol, who lives across from the cul-de-sac, told WPBF-TV.
The black labrador retriever was reportedly left in the running car around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning after the owner made a wrong turn and left to check on something.
That's when Max somehow hit the stick shift and put the 2003 silver Mercury Sable in reverse. It began looping around, with its doors locked, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
"Then I saw the dog get out of the car, a big black lab or something, and I'm like, 'This is turning weird,'" Sabol told the outlet. "It was going on for about an hour. It was turning and turning and turning in a perfect circle."
Sabol said the car then went backward, where it careened onto someone's lawn -- crashing into a mailbox -- before the cops could intervene.
"He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox. He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all," Sabol told WPTV.
The homeowner said the driver would replace the mailbox, according to the outlet.
The car, however, was still locked and running with the canine explorer inside, so police attempted to use the spare key fob to unlock the door.
Unfortunately, the battery was dead.
The officers improvised and entered a code on the driver's side door keypad, which finally did the trick.
"It was a pretty funny little situation," Sabol told the outlet. "It made my day, obviously."
Following his ruff test drive, Max was reportedly in good health, according to police.
"I saw the dog jump out of the car, wagging his tail. I was like 'Okay, good driving!'" Sabol told WPTV.
She added that Max drove better than most other drivers in the Sunshine State.
"They should give that dog a license," she told the Sun-Sentinel. "He drives better than some people I've seen on the roads here."
(FOX) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, out for the season on the injured list, found something to do with his free time.
He gave out his phone number on the Internet so his fans across the country can text him.
"I was talking to one of my buddies the other day," Watt said in a video on his Instagram page Wednesday. "We were talking about social media, how it's used, how to connect with fans, some of the negativity, things like that... and he said, 'Have you seen the new thing people are doing?' I said 'What is it?' And he said, 'Texting directly with the fans.'"
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been in recovery since a season-ending torn pectoral in October.
"I thought it was interesting, so I figure I'm going to try it," Watt said in the video. "I've never done it before, I have no experience with it. So you're going to have to bear with me. I'm not sure if it's going to be awesome. I'm not sure if I'm not going to get to anybody. So I'm going to give it a shot."
"It's just a way for me to connect more directly with you," Watt added.
And yes, he actually texted some of his fans back.
I'm gonna continue to try it out to see how it goes and see if you guys like it as a more direct way to interact.
One thing I can say is I truly appreciate all the kind words.
He later tweeted: "Responded to a couple hundred texts already, but the inbox is currently sitting at 25,000+ I'm gonna continue to try it out to see how it goes and see if you guys like it as a more direct way to interact. One thing I can say is I truly appreciate all the kind words. "
He even gave a show of support to students in Ohio who called him a "great guy and great leader."
The student said the class would get the highest mark if his classmates got a text back.
Watt tweeted in response: "This kid better get 100% on that final."
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The publisher of an Alaska newspaper said he is willing to give the entire operation away to a person or couple willing to relocate to the town and oversee the operation.
Larry Persily, owner of The Skagway News, said the he has been editing the paper remotely ever since his editor resigned, and he is now seeking a new editor to live in Skagway and take ownership of the paper.
"The only way this paper has a long-term future, and anything that I've ever seen that works with small town weeklies or bi-weeklies is where the small town editor owns, lives and are in the community," Persily wrote. "And that's what this needs."
Persily said he would be willing to turn the paper over without charge to a person or couple who either live in Skagway or would be willing to relocate.
The publisher purchased the newspaper in April for an undisclosed amount, but he said it was less than six figures.
Interested potential owner/editors are being asked to email Persily at paper@alaskan.com.
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A pair of raccoons made a scene at a CVS store in New York state when they fell through the ceiling and went for a stroll through the store.
An employee at the CVS in Warwick said he was in the candy aisle when he hard a loud noise that sounded like a piece of the ceiling had fallen.
The worker said he investigated the noise and found two raccoons had fallen into the store through the ceiling.
A video shows the two animals wandering the aisles after their unceremonious entrance.
A different pair of mischievous trash pandas made headlines recently when they were caught on camera taking shelter from the rain inside the Arkansas State University library. A school official said the raccoons were captured safely and relocated outside.
