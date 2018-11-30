HOUMA, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana fundraiser is renting Santa’s lap instead of selling photos of kids with the jolly old elf.
The Courier reports that the Kiwanis Club of Houma is keeping up with the digital times.
Member Joan Malbrough said in a news release that the group used to sell photo prints to raise money, but most people now want to take their own digital pictures.
She says, “We’re switching to renting out Santa’s lap to help fund all the good things our club does for the community.”
Saturday morning’s rentals will be $5 for one child or $10 for photos with a family of up to five.
That’s in addition to buying tickets for the annual pancake breakfast with Saint Nick.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Payless taught fashion influencers a lesson about shoes by opening a fake store that sold Main Street shoes at Madison Avenue prices.
Payless ShoeSource held a launch party in Los Angeles for the bogus label Palessi and invited the fashionistas to sample the merchandise. Payless posted a video of what happened on Facebook.
The VIP shoppers paid as much as $645 for shoes that sell from $19.99 to $39.99 at Payless. The store rang up $3,000 before Payless came clean with the reveal.
One shopper exclaimed, "Shut up! Are you serious?"
The pranked shoppers got their money back and were allowed to keep the shoes.
Their reactions will be featured in a series of commercials.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Sometimes the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a ― hockey puck?
That's the theory at Oakland University in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where faculty members are being trained to fight school shooters using, among other things, hockey pucks.
OU Police Chief Mark Gordon told local station WDIV-TV, the pucks are being given to teachers and students to throw at school shooters and cause a distraction.
Gordon knows something of which he speaks. As a former youth hockey coach, he told the Detroit News he was once hit in the head with a puck. It "caused a fair amount of damage to me," he said.
Hockey pucks are perfect for defense, he said, though he acknowledged he knows of no research on using pucks in active shooter situations. They're heavy enough to cause damage and compact enough to be carried in backpacks, but aren't considered weapons by law enforcement.
"Anything that you can throw that's heavy and will cause damage, cause injury is the bottom line of what you're trying to do," Gordon said, according to the Detroit Free Press. A hockey puck "was just a thing that was suggested that could possibly work, especially when you have 20 or 30 people in a classroom and they all throw hockey pucks at the same time ― it would be quite the distraction."
Faculty member Garry J. Gilbert admitted he was skeptical about the puck plan.
"My first reaction was: You are talking about facing an assault weapon and asking us to fight back with hockey pucks? It sounded silly," Gilbert told the Detroit News. "Then I went through the training session, and it all made sense. None of us want to face an armed assailant. Students will look to us for leadership in a situation like that."
The training encourages the faculty to flee if possible, and hide if not.
"If we have to do that (fight), Chief Gordon has shown us you can surprise or disarm an assailant with an object. Grab anything you've got ... a stapler or book ... anything you've got and be prepared and charge him," Gilbert said. "Maybe he can be distracted by having things thrown at him, and you can limit injuries and loss of life. It won me over."
It also won over the university's chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which is distributing 2,500 hockey pucks to its members and students, according to WDIV-TV.
The union is selling hockey pucks to raise funds to equip all campus classroom doors with locks that can be used without leaving the room in the event of an emergency.
The unending wave of mass shootings targeting students also is prompting other ideas that don't involve firearms.
Pennsylvania's Blue Mountain School District in March equipped all of its classrooms with a five-gallon bucket of rocks. Anyone attempting a school shooting, the superintendent said, "will be stoned." Meanwhile, sales of bulletproof backpacks reportedly are soaring.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Luck seems to run in one South Dakota family.
Brothers Patrick and Bill Rose have both hit the lottery jackpot in the past year. The South Dakota Lottery says Patrick Rose, of Pierre, claimed a Dakota Cash jackpot of $86,450 last week. That comes 11 months after brother Bill Rose, from Fort Pierre, won a $390,000 Lucky for Life prize.
Patrick Rose says he buys lotto tickets every day, but was in disbelief when he saw that he won the Nov. 21 jackpot. He says he'll pay off some bills and visit his daughters in Texas.
The Argus Leader says he has some advice for those playing the lottery. Do it wisely in moderation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A District of Columbia clerk and a supervisor refused to accept a New Mexico man's state driver's license as he sought a marriage license because she and her supervisor believed New Mexico was a foreign country.
Gavin Clarkson told the Las Cruces Sun-News it happened Nov. 20 at the District of Columbia Courts Marriage Bureau as he tried to apply for a marriage license.
After approaching the clerk for a license and showing his New Mexico ID, Clarkson said the clerk told him he needed an international passport to get the marriage license.
Clarkson said he protested to a supervisor, who also told him that he needed a foreign passport.
The clerk finally concluded New Mexico was a state after Clarkson objected three times. The clerk granted the license to Clarkson and his fiancée.
"She thought New Mexico was a foreign country," Clarkson said of the clerk. "All the couples behind us waiting in line were laughing."
Clarkson, who is an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation, said if he'd had his tribal identification card he might have had an easier time than showing his New Mexico driver's license.
In a statement, the D.C. courts system acknowledged the staff error to the Sun-News.
"We understand that a clerk in our Marriage Bureau made a mistake regarding New Mexico's 106-year history as a state," Leah H. Gurowitz, spokeswoman for D.C. Courts, said in an email. "We very much regret the error and the slight delay it caused a New Mexico resident in applying for a D.C. marriage license."
New Mexico became a U.S. state in 1912.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One of the clock faces of the Purdue University Bell Tower fell to the ground Tuesday while the structure was undergoing maintenance.
Before the clock's plummet, it was being lifted by a crane, but somehow broke free. It then appeared to bounce off the basket of a cherry picker lift that held two workers, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported.
A video of the clock's dramatic fall was captured and posted on social media.
The Verdin Clock Co. of Cincinnati, which was in charge of the tower maintenance, said no one was injured during the incident, the paper reported, citing the company's news release.
"The Verdin Company has been in business for over 175 years and safety while installing our products is one of our highest priorities and we have a very strong safety record," the release said. "We want to express our sincerest apology to Purdue University regarding the damage to their clock."
Verdin's other work includes the clocks at Disneyland and the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, the Journal & Courier reported.
The company said it will work with the university to "ensure 100 percent customer satisfaction" and replace the damaged clock, the Journal & Courier reported.
It was not immediately clear how the long the repairs would take.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police are searching for a woman who was caught on video torching items inside a Philadelphia store.
The unidentified woman was inside the Wyncote Beer Deli on the 2100 block of West 65th Avenue back on Nov. 20 shortly after 10:30 a.m.
The owner of the deli, Yang Lin, told NBC10 the woman wanted beer but didn't have any money. When he didn't give her the beer, Lin said the woman got angry and threw glass toward him.
"I said, 'You need to get out of here.' You know? She was more angry. She seen me go out so she wanted to fight me," Lin said.
The woman then took out a can of hairspray from her pocketbook and ignited it with a lighter, police said. Surveillance video shows her burning items on the front counter of the store.
Lin said he had to run from the counter to avoid being burned. The woman then left the store. No one was injured during the incident.
"Thankfully the fire didn't spread," Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said. "The building didn't burn down but it could have had catastrophic results."
Lin told NBC10 he had seen the woman in his store before but she wasn't a regular.
The suspect is described as a black female in her mid-30s to early-40s, standing 5-foot-5 with short, red hair and a thin to medium build. She was last seen wearing flower-designed gray pants with a white stripe down the outer leg, a black jacket, black boots and round earrings.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Arson Task Force at 215-446-7874. To submit a tip, call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New Jersey school district has apologized for a substitute teacher who told first-grade students that Santa Claus wasn't real.
Cedar Hill School Principal Michael Raj sent a letter to parents following the incident Thursday at the school in Montville. Raj noted that as a parent himself, he understands the "sensitive nature" of the topic.
Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar said in a statement that she was "troubled and disheartened by this incident." Rovtar explained that "childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions" is special to her.
Raj says he has spoken with the teacher about her "poor judgment."
Administrators haven't released the teacher's name or said if she would be allowed to work again in the district.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Massachusetts convenience store when a pair of beavers strolled in through the automatic doors and started browsing.
Workers at the Cumberland Farms store in Fitchburg said the beavers wandered into the store early Tuesday morning in an apparent search for cheap snacks.
The security video shows one of the beavers immediately leave, while the other requires some coaxing from employees.
The employees said the beavers likely wandered to the store from the nearby Nashua River.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio pumpkin artist turned some autumn art festive when she transformed a giant Kanye West pumpkin into a Christmas decoration.
Jeanette Paras, the artist behind Paras Pumpkins, shared a video showing her Kanye West Christmas pumpkin, which is decked out in a Santa hat reading: "Make Pumpkins Great Again."
"We wish 'Ye' a Merry Christmas," Paras says in the video.
The Kanye pumpkin, which was originally decorated for fall, weighs in at 315 pounds.