BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (AP) — A state appellate court upheld a southern New Jersey school teacher's legal victory in an ongoing dispute over using a sick day during last year's Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade.
The panel Wednesday upheld a state Public Employment Relations Commission decision that the teacher's union can challenge a decision to deny Robert Gurry sick leave. The judges found the "football flu" grievance can be decided by an arbitrator.
Gurry said he was battling the flu when he missed work on three days around the time the parade was held, including the parade date.
District workers were told that anyone absent due to illness on the parade date had to provide a doctor's note, but Gurry said he had not gone to a doctor due to the nature of his illness. It is unclear whether he went to the parade.
"I did not see a physician due to the fact that they do not want people with the flu in their offices and it is a viral infection," he told the school board. Gurry also noted he was not asked to provide a doctor's note for the other days he missed due to illness.
The union sought binding arbitration to resolve the issue. But the school board sought to block arbitration, contending it had a managerial right to deny the sick day.
The state commission ruled that while boards of education can require a doctor's note, it also found the application of any policy to deny sick leave is a "mandatorily negotiable topic," so the matter could proceed to arbitration.
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — The loss of Krispy Kreme doughnuts documented by police in Georgia has come to a bittersweet ending.
A Facebook post from Brookhaven police shows officers respond to the scene of "total carnage" Tuesday morning. It says dozens of doughnuts fell from a delivery truck onto the curb and into the gutter of a road in the city near Atlanta.
Police say their response time to the call was stellar, but they missed the five-second rule. The post asked for thoughts and prayers as the total loss of the doughnuts deeply affected all the department's officers.
Police later added a comment with an update to the so-called tragedy. It says officers in Gainesville sent a batch of sympathy doughnuts to Brookhaven police in their time of mourning.
A Florida man who allegedly robbed a bank while donning a "Make America Great Again" shirt apparently received far more money than he demanded — and told the teller to give him a smaller amount of cash.
Sandy Hawkins, 73, was arrested Tuesday following the alleged robbery that unfolded at a Wells Fargo in Boca Raton around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
Hawkins, wearing a T-shirt that displayed his support for President Trump, told the teller he had a weapon and said "This is a robbery," WPLG reported.
He demanded $1,100, and the teller counted out $2,000 in $100 bills. But Hawkins, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the news outlet, "told him it was too much and again demanded $1,100."
The teller then slid $1,100 through the window and Hawkins took it and left, investigators alleged.
Hawkins was discovered after the manager at a nearby sports bar he frequented identified him. When Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies went to his home on Tuesday, he reportedly confessed and told them, "I will make this easy."
He apparently handed them a bank deposit slip that read: "Give me $1,100. Now, No Alarms, Hope to get caught."
Hawkins' old landlord, Scott Vail, described the 73-year-old man to The Palm Beach Post as an "affable kind of person" who "probably reached some kind of breaking point" when his wife died in 2013.
Hawkins was charged with robbery and booked at the Palm Beach County jail.
A homeless Oregon man who reportedly spat at a Ukrainian immigrant and yelled at him to go back to his country was sentenced to jail time — and asked to write an essay about the challenges people face as they start new lives in the U.S.
Harold Denson III, 37, was near a car dealership in Portland on Aug. 25 when the store's manager, Artem Kutuzov, who has an accent, walked over to him with a garbage bag and asked him to clean up the area, which was part of the dealership's property.
Denson thanked Kutuzov, but then yelled at him that it wasn't his property, but "American soil," Oregon Live reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. He told Kutuzov he was born in the U.S., and that Kutuzov wasn't — and told him he should go back to his own country.
The homeless man spit on Kutuzov and followed him with a box cutter, allegedly threatening to cut him, as the manager tried to walk away.
Denson became agitated during the encounter because he thought Kutuzov was condescending, his defense attorney said. She said Denson was collecting cans to deposit at a redemption center for money when the cans fell out after a hole formed in his trash bag.
The 37-year-old was arrested and on Friday pleaded no contest to unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree bias, a hate crime under Oregon law, for targeting Kutuzov based on his national origin.
But in an unusual twist, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras said she would dismiss the bias charge against Denson if he wrote a 500-word essay about the plight of Eastern European immigrants.
"What I am asking you to do is put yourself into their shoes," Ramras said, according to the news outlet.
Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hermann said she hopes the report will allow Denson to "better understand many of the struggles and the difficulties that people who come from other countries go through when they move to this country and have lived side by side with people who are sometimes not as friendly or kind as they can be."
The judge gave Denson until March to write the essay, and Denson said he appreciates "the opportunity to write a report ... rather than stacking up a charge on my record."
In addition to being asked to write the essay, Denson was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for time served. If he doesn't write the report, he could face additional punishment.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A woman on trial for pulling out a loaded pistol inside an Alaska bar last year faces new charges after authorities say she stole the gun from an evidence box inside the courtroom.
Tiffany Flenaugh, 29, was jailed Tuesday on new charges of felony theft, possessing a firearm in a courthouse, evidence tampering and violating conditions of release, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.
She is represented by the Alaska Public Defender's Office, which declined comment Wednesday.
Flenaugh was arrested on Oct. 21, 2018, at a downtown Fairbanks bar and charged with assault, weapons misconduct and resisting arrest. A bartender concluded she was intoxicated and refused to serve her. Prosecutors say she pulled out a .45-caliber handgun, waived it around, fought with three bouncers and fought with police officers who responded.
At the trial Tuesday, Flenaugh's unloaded pistol had been introduced as evidence and secured with a zip tie, Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Chuck Inderrieden said. The gun was in an evidence box near the judge's bench.
During a break in the jury trial, only Flenaugh, a prosecutor and a clerk were in the courtroom.
Witnesses say Flenaugh approached the evidence box and reached for it until the assistant district attorney told her to stop.
Flenaugh left the courtroom and walked outside. Police say she carried out the gun and hid it in snow.
Meanwhile, the prosecutor and the clerk looked in the evidence box and discovered that the gun was missing. They alerted judicial services officers, who called police.
Police arrested Flenaugh as she tried to re-enter the courthouse.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A movement is growing in North Carolina to prevent the act of so-called "opossum dropping."
The practice involves suspending an opossum in a transparent box on New Year's Eve and slowly lowering it the ground as people count down to midnight.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that a western North Carolina town had conducted opossum drops for 24 years.
Brasstown in Clay County dropped its last opossum in 2018. But the organization Animal Help Now wants to prevent anyone from doing it elsewhere. That will require a change to state law that allows people to do anything they want to opossums for five days each year.
The group started a petition and gathered almost 160,000 signatures before the petition closed. The group says it's continuing its legislative efforts.
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A professional mover from New York made a stop for lottery tickets while passing through North Carolina and ended up $100,000 richer.
Iffetayo Adjele told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he likes to buy lottery tickets from the different states he drives through while working for a moving company.
Adjele said he stopped Nov. 1 at the TravelCenters of America on N.C. 61 in Whitsett and bought a Cash 5 ticket for that evening's drawing.
The mover checked his numbers the next morning and discovered he had won the $100,000 top prize.
"I couldn't believe it," Adjele said. "For someone like me, this is incredible. That's the power of luck. You have to play to win. This is wonderful."
Adjele said he plans to use his winnings to take care of his four children.
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma responded to a home where a deer had made its way inside and ended up closed in a bedroom.
The Edmond Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing officers coming face to face with the "holiday intruder" Tuesday.
Officers escorted the deer out of the home.
"We've said it once, we'll say it again, Christmas decorations should be put up AFTER Thanksgiving!" the department quipped.
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky pet store owner says two women stole a pair of guinea pigs, lobbing one of the animals at him during their escape.
News outlets report 21-year-old Isabelle Mason and 19-year-old and Jaimee Pack on Saturday tried to smuggle out the animals from Pet Paradise without paying. Owner Scott Gonyaw told WKYT-TV he confronted the suspects, screaming "Give me the guinea pigs!" as they got into a car.
One suspect rolled down a window and tossed a four-month-old guinea pig named Lucky onto the concrete. The other ran over Gonyaw's foot with the car. He says he suffered bruising.
Lucky wasn't injured. The other guinea pig remains missing.
Jail records show Danville police charged the women with shoplifting, robbery and animal cruelty. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman who lost her wedding ring during a 1992 ski trip has the heirloom back on her finger after it turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Alabama.
Melisse De La Mare, of Portland, said she and her husband, Jim Gibson, had only been married a few months when she lost the wedding ring while skiing on Mount Bachelor in Bend, Ore.
De La Mare said the ring was especially precious because it had originally belonged to her mother-in-law.
"We lost something that meant something to the family, not from a monetary value point of view," Gibson told KGW-TV.
Heather Langley, a jewelry maker in Bessemer, Ala., said a customer told her last summer about a ring he had found while working at Mount Bachelor in the early 1990s.
Langely used information from the customer and clues including first names engraved inside the band to locate and contact De La Mare.
The jeweler visited Portland to hand over the ring in person.
De La Mare said the ring still fits on her finger. She said she and Langely have become friends and are planning to get together next year when they are both visiting the East Coast.
