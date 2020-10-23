(FOX) Old homes usually have a couple of secrets hiding behind their walls, but they’re usually not this boozy.
A couple in upstate New York made what they call a “wild discovery” when they uncovered what appears to be an old bootlegger’s supply hidden in the walls of their house. They also say that, upon further inspection, they’ve found hidden compartments with more bottles dating back to the 1920s stashed away.
Nick Drummond, who owns the house with his partner Patrick in Ames, N.Y., spoke with Fox News, confirming that so far, “it's about 60 bottles actually, and there are more compartments we have to open in the floor. I definitely think there is more to find! Maybe 30% of the bottles are full.”
According to him, they had previously heard stories about the house.
“We were actually told by a neighbor that the home was rumored to have been built by a bootlegger and a German baron,” he said, “and found the story endearing, but took it with a grain of salt. We never thought any part of the story was actually true!”
Drummond explained, “The more we keep digging, the more we've found, too! We set up an Instagram account called @bootleggerbungalow, and have been trying to document the discoveries alongside our renovation. Our followers have actually been helping us solve the mystery!”
The bottles date back to the 1920s, CTV News reports.
The excited homeowner also revealed to Fox News that his research has led him to believe that bottles and hidden compartments were used by a bootlegger named Adolph Humpfner. Drummond explained that after Humpfner's death (which was apparently under mysterious circumstances), secret compartments were found in his other properties and vehicles.
"It's insane," Drummond said after relaying the story of Humpfner.
As far as their own discoveries, Drummond says that while he's not "a whiskey expert by any means," he does "enjoy a good whiskey from time to time."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — In what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two $1 million jackpots.
Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers.
"I was a little bummed but didn't think much about it," Mazahem said.
Until he recently logged onto the app and found he had two $1 million winners.
"I couldn't believe it was real," Mazahem said. "It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida fisherman set a new state record in Georgia when he reeled in a blue catfish that tipped the scales at 100 pounds, 6 ounces.
Tim Trone of Havana said he was visiting friends in Georgia when he decided to join a fishing tournament on the Chattahoochee River.
"The tail comes out the water and all I thought was, 'Man, I got my 50-pound fish.' I've got the 50 pounder. I've been wanting to break 50 pounds. It was surreal to think I got my 50-pound fish," Trone told WRBL-TV.
Trone said he knew he had far exceeded his expectations when he attempted to weigh his catch on a 100-pound scale.
"We pulled it up and the bottom scaled out and I knew right then, like I've got the Georgia record," he recalled.
Trone's fish, which measured 58 inches long and 42 inches in girth, was officially weighed at 110 pounds, 6 ounces, enough to clinch the record.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Walmart store in Oklahoma was evacuated and temporarily closed after a skunk wandered in the men's shoe department.
Officials at the store in Edmond had the business evacuated and temporarily closed Thursday morning while waiting for a wildlife wrangler to arrive and capture the animal.
Trevor Bounds with Red Beard's Wildlife Solutions arrived on the scene to remedy the potentially smelly situation.
"Nobody wants to come shop at 'Skunk Spray Central,'" Bounds told KFOR-TV. "It's more fairly common than you think. I tell everybody, you got to look at the foundations. Any kind of entry they can find to gain entry, they're going to."
Bounds said he humanely trapped the skunk, and it was to be examined by veterinarians at Wildcare Oklahoma before being returned to the wild.
The Walmart store was reopened.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An Ohio accounting firm owner received a scare in his office when a deer crashed through a double pane window while he was working.
Andy Majkut said he was working in his office in Lorain County when the deer came barreling in through the shattered window.
"Hit my desk, hit the back of my chair, kind of walked around my desk, fun, and all I'm thinking is, 'what are we going to do with him.' He and I shared glances and then he looked for an escape route," Majkut told WJW-TV.
Majkut said the deer took a running start and crashed back out of his office through another window.
"You have no idea how glad I was to see him go. At that point, you know it was like 'I'm glad he's gone, now we have to deal with the mess,'" he said.
Experts said it is currently rutting season for deer and the buck may have confused its own reflection in the office window for a romantic rival.
A Pennsylvania salon owner was dealing with a similar mess this week when a deer crashed through the window of JB's Barber Shop in Downingtown. Owner Jennifer Brady arrived for work to find a deer had crashed into the shop through a front window and remained inside for about four hours.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) Bristol, England - Her fiancé totally ghosted her.
A British woman who claims she got "engaged" to a ghost has now called off the wedding because he "kept disappearing" and started "partying" too much.
"We've called the wedding off," Amethyst Realm, 32, said on UK TV show "This Morning." "He just completely changed."
Realm said she fell in love with a "sexy" spirit named Ray during a trip to Australia in 2018 — and even consummated the relationship on the flight back home.
The paranormal Casanova later popped the question on their nine-month anniversary, and things were going well until a recent vacation to Thailand, she said.
"I think maybe he fell in with a bad crowd when we were on holiday. He just started becoming really inconsiderate," Realm said in the out-of-this-world interview.
It was suddenly as if he didn't know boo about romance, she told the show.
"He'd disappear for long periods of time. When he did come back, he'd bring other spirits to the house and they'd just stay around for days," she said.
"I think he started doing drugs and partying a bit much."
Ultimately they both agreed not to tie the knot.
Her story sparked some spirited comments on Twitter Wednesday — with one observer quipping, "All men are bastards. Even ghost ones."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — What do you miss most about air travel? Is it the thrill of the take off? The excitement of stepping off the aircraft and arriving in a new country?
Or perhaps you're daydreaming about something more unexpected -- airline food.
Assuming that would-be-fliers might be missing fine dining at 30,000 feet, Finnair is bringing a taste of air travel to the ground.
In a new business venture, the Finnish airline has started selling ready-made meals inspired by its Business Class offerings in a grocery store in the city of Vantaa, Finland.
Head to K-Citymarket in Vantaa's Tammisto neighborhood over the coming weeks and you can purchase pre-packaged reindeer meatballs, smoked char and chanterelle risotto and other Finnair meals.
Marika Nieminen, VP of Finnair Kitchen, tells CNN Travel the initiative aims to satiate the appetite of Finns who're missing air travel -- and allow the airline to bring back some of the Finnair Kitchen staff who were laid off when the pandemic hit. Nieminen says they've been able to rehire roughly 10 employees for the project.
Finnair tested the concept internally first, selling the food to airline staff.
When that proved popular, the airline took the idea to K-Citymarket in Tammisto, Vantaa. The grocery store is located super close to the Finnair Kitchen headquarters.
After launching the meals in Vantaa on October 15, Finnair plans to expand to other K-Citymarket stores across Finland, and maybe even beyond.
The airline reckons its specialty food options -- contemporary Nordic offerings infused with a Japanese flair -- could have an international appeal too, although Nieminen caveats it's still early days.
"The quality of the food is really something that we are proud of," says Nieminen.
Finnair was also keen to give passengers who usually opt for Economy plane tickets a taste of the Business Class experience.
Currently, there are two main course options available to buy daily -- and each weekend there will be an appetizer on offer too.
The menu will change every two weeks.
For this fortnight, the main courses are 12,90 euro (roughly $15) and the starter is 5,90 euro ($6.90).
When CNN Travel spoke with Nieminen, only a couple of hours after launch, she said 100 meals had already been snapped up.
Other airlines have also been experimenting with bringing the airplane experience to grounded aviation fans.
Qantas recently put several bar carts that were recently removed from 747s on sale, stocked with alcohol, first class pajamas and other goodies. They've since sold out.
Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines launched a pop-up, aviation-themed restaurant at Singapore Changi Airport, creating a dining experience on board an Airbus A380. Initial reservations were snapped up in 30 minutes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) In an already unpredictable year, an Italian farmer discovered another strange occurrence this month, according to multiple reports.
Cristian Mallocci, who runs a farm on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, was shocked when one of his eight dogs gave birth to a green-furred puppy.
Within seconds, he named the tiny pooch Pistachio, according to Reuters.
The canine was part of a five-dog litter born Oct. 9. Just like their mixed-breed mom, Spelacchia, they all had white fur -- except Pistachio.
It's very uncommon for a dog to be born with green fur. The phenomenon is believed to occur when pale-colored puppies make contact with a green pigment called biliverdin while in the womb, according to the news organization.
Last October, a Great Dane in Colorado gave birth to a litter of pups, one of which had green fur similar to the recently born Italian pup.
"It was so shocking when she was born," the Great Dane's owner, Caddy Williams, told Colorado Springs's KRDO-TV. "Luckily, I had recently read an article about a green dog. So at least I knew what was going on."
The effect, however, is also temporary. Mallocci said Pistachio's bright green color has faded each day since it was born.
The owner added that unlike the other puppies -- who will be given away to new homes -- Pistachio will be trained on the farm to look after sheep with Spelacchia, Reuters reported.
He added that green was a color of hope and luck, something more people could use during an already challenging year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A flock of sheep brought traffic to a halt in an un-ewe-sual sight in North Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. Footage shared to Facebook on October 20 shows the flock strolling down a street in Hawes, much to the amusement of locals.
"First time I've seen rush hour traffic in Hawes," one person said in the comments section of the footage.
"Good to see sheep being herded instead of stuck in a cattle truck," one woman responded.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 12-year-old boy with dreams of becoming a paleontologist has already made a significant discovery while hiking recently with his father — plucking a 69-million year old dinosaur bone visible on the ground in the Badlands of Alberta, Canada.
Nathan Hrushkin, a seventh grade student in Calgary, saw the partially exposed fossil, a humerus bone from the arm of a juvenile hadrosaur, after he and his father Dion stopped for lunch during their hike at the Horsehose Canyon conservation site, CNN reported.
"It's pretty amazing to find something that's like, real, like an actual dinosaur discovery," Nathan told CNN. "It's kind of been my dream for a while."
Fossils are protected artifacts. Fossils found in that part of the conservancy site are even rarer. The Hrushkins sent photos of the find to the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology. They had been visiting the area for years hoping to make such a discovery.
"I am fascinated about how bones from creatures that lived ten of millions of years ago become these fossil rocks, which are just sitting on the ground waiting to be found," Nathan said in a statement.
The museum identified the fragment and sent a team to the site to further excavate. In two months, the team of paleontologists have discovered about 50 more fragments from a hadrosaur that is believed to have been about four years old. Hadrosaurs are commonly known as duck-billed dinosaurs. The find is unique because few juvenile skeletons have been found. It is also rare to find a fossil that old on the ground.
"This young hadrosaur is a very important discovery because it comes from a time interval for which we know very little about what kind of dinosaurs or animals lived in Alberta," François Therrien, the museum's curator of dinosaur paleoecology, said in a statement. "Nathan and Dion's find will help us fill this big gap in our knowledge of dinosaur evolution."
Nathan was at the site Thursday when the team hauled away the last of their finds, CNN reported.
"It was pretty fun to be there and watch them do their things," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.