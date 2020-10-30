BERLIN (AP) — A lawnmower robot’s electronic cries for help foiled a thief’s plan to make off with the grass-cutting automaton.
German police said Friday that a homeowner in the western town of Lippstadt was surprised on Tuesday evening with a smartphone message from the robot that it had flipped upside down.
When he went outside to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted a thief with the robot tucked under his arm.
Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled, according to police.
Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect. Police are calling for any possible witnesses to come forward.
There was no word on whether the robot suffered damage in the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) Talk about good camouflage!
Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100 years ago.
Researchers from Madagascar and Germany said Friday that they discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow's chameleon during an expedition to the northwest of the African island nation.
In a report published in the journal Salamandra, the team led by scientists from the Bavarian Natural History Collections ZSM said genetic analysis determined that the species is closely related to Labord's chameleon.
Researchers believe that both reptiles only live during the rainy season — hatching from eggs, growing rapidly, sparring with rivals, mating and then dying during a few short months.
"These animals are basically the mayflies among vertebrae," said Frank Glaw, curator for reptiles and amphibians at the ZSM.
Researchers said the female of the species, which had never previously been documented, displayed particularly colorful patterns during pregnancy, when encountering males and when stressed.
The scientist say that Voeltzkow's chameleon's habitat is under threat from deforestation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — A former birdkeeper who stole a pair of penguins from a British zoo and sold them on Facebook was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison.
Bradley Tomes, 25, was sentenced by a judge at Preston Crown Court for taking Humboldt penguins Pablo and Penny from Lakes Safari Zoo in northwest England, where he had previously worked in the aviary.
Prosecutors said Tomes broke into the zoo twice in 2018, stealing the penguins and numerous other birds including spoonbills, egrets and macaws.
He was arrested after an animal collector who had bought the penguins for 9,000 pounds ($11,600) contacted a veterinarian because the animals were in poor health. He also reported the incident to police, despite the pleas of Tomes, who offered to give his money back. When Tomes went to the buyer's house with the refund, he was arrested by waiting police officers.
Wendy Evans of the Crown Prosecution Service said Tomes "showed utter disregard to the wellbeing of the birds he stole from his previous employer for his own financial gain."
"In police interview he denied committing the offences, but
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Researchers in the Netherlands said they used an electron microscope and a high-definition 3D printer to create the world's smallest boat, which measures just 30 micrometers in length.
The Leiden University team said they used the microscope and 3D printer to create a version of the "Benchy" boat, a structure often used to test the effectiveness of 3D printers. The boat is about one-third of the thickness of a human hair.
"We focused a laser inside a droplet," Leiden University physicist Daniela Kraft told CNN.
"If we move the laser through the droplet, we write the structure that we want," she said. "For example, if we move it in a helix, we are writing a helix."
In addition to the mini Benchy, which the researchers said is the world's smallest boat, the team also experimented with other microscopic shapes including a spiky sphere, spiral, helix, trimer and the titular starship from Star Trek: Voyager.
The experiments were part of the researchers' study of microswimmers -- small particles that can be followed by a microscope as they move through fluid. Kraft said synthetic microswimmers could have a number of practical applications, including delivering medicine to specific areas inside the human body.
"We hope to learn about what is now a good design principle for creating a little drug delivery vehicle -- if you have a little particle that goes to a specific part of the body to deliver drugs, then it has to propel itself, and it may have to deal with the environment in your body, which is very complex," Kraft said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A five-story building in Shanghai went "walking" through a city street using a new technology developed to help move large structures as part of efforts to preserve the city's historic structures.
The 85-year-old Lagena Primary School in Huangpu district was lifted off the ground and relocated using a newly developed "walking machine," which is composed of nearly 200 mobile supports developed by company Shanghai Evolution Shift.
Lan Wuji, chief technical supervisor of the project for Shanghai Evolution Shift, said the supports act as robotic legs that emulate the way human legs move.
"It's like giving the building crutches so it can stand up and then walk," Lan told CNN.
The building was moved to make way for a commercial and office complex due to be completed in 2023.
Lan said moving the 7,600-ton structure posed a number of unique challenges that were different from standard building relocation efforts that would use rails or vehicles.
Previous building relocation efforts in the city involved structures that were square or rectangular, but the school's irregular T-shape meant the usual methods of pulling or sliding a building may have put too much strain on the structure.
Lan said the move was also unique because the building had to be moved 203 feet in a curved direction, instead of a straight line.
"During my 23 years of working in this area, I haven't seen any other company that can move structures in a curve," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania said a call about a stray python in a resident's garage led to the discovery of two more of the large snakes slithering nearby.
Mark Reardon of Levittown said his mother-in-law was in the family's garage when she spotted a large snake slithering around that was clearly not a native garden snake.
Reardon said the snake was docile and surprisingly easy to capture.
"I just grabbed the trash can and I had a poke in my hand ... and it went right into the trash can. It was no big deal," Reardon told WPVI-TV.
Middletown Township Animal Control Officer Cheyenne Keen identified the snake as a ball python measuring 4 to 5 feet long.
"I started to put it in my car and that's when I got the call about the next snake," Keen said.
The second python was located at a Shell gas station a few blocks away. Keen said the second snake had apparently spent too long in the cold and unfortunately did not survive.
Keen said she captured one more python, this one still alive, at a nearby residence.
Police warned area residents to keep a look out in case there are more of the non-venomous snakes on the loose.
Keen said investigators believe the pythons were pets that were abandoned by their owner.
"There's no way three 4-foot snakes all got out and nobody realizes it. So it transitioned from a stray animal call to a possible abandonment call," Keen said.
She said the surviving snakes are receiving veterinary care and will likely be rehomed.
"They're one of the most commonly owned snakes. They're super docile and they make great pets," Keen said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A South African man broke a Guinness World Record when he ate 14.8 ounces of Marmite in one minute.
Billy "Bilnasty" Cowley, of Pretoria, said he vowed to make his life more exciting after he survived a bout with melanoma skin cancer 13 years ago, and that quest led to his taking on the world record for eating Marmite, a yeast extract food spread that's a byproduct of the beer brewing process.
Cowley said his official attempt Thursday at Hennie's bar in Pretoria turned out to be more difficult than expected, despite months of practice and preparation.
"At one stage I took a big bite and then it got stuck in my throat," Cowley told Mareola Media after his attempt. "I thought I was not going to make it and almost started getting nauseous."
Cowley said the cheering of his supporters gave him the morale boost he needed to down 14.8 ounces of Marmite in the 60-second time period, beating the previous record of 13 ounces, set by German Andre Ortolf in 2018.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) It may not be one in a million, but it's pretty close.
Researchers have discovered a rare songbird that is male on one side of its body, and female on the other.
It's being described as a "once in a lifetime" discovery.
The last time the Powdermill Nature Reserve at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History found another was 15 years ago, and it's only the fifth to be discovered out of the nearly 800,000 birds that the nature reserve has seen.
"Everyone here, I mean the whole crew, was just so excited," Annie Lindsay, the nature reserve's bird banding program manager, told CNN. "There was this scientific interest, of course. But also happiness for seeing something that was so rare."
The bird was identified as a Rose-breasted Grosbeak. Male and female Grosbeaks are distinguished by their color: males have pink "wing pits," while females are yellow-brown.
The sides of this bird's body were different colors.
This genetic variation is known as gynandromorphism ("gyne" is Greek for female; "andro" means male, and "morph" means variety).
Due to its rarity, scientists don't know much about how gynandromorphism affects the bird's life.
"There probably aren't any advantages to it," Lindsay said. "It will definitely impact its ability to mate. We don't know if that female side has a functional ovary. If it does, and it is able to attract a male mate, it could reproduce."
Since the discovery wasn't made during breeding season, the songbird wasn't displaying any behavioral cues that could help answer some of these questions. The reserve found the bird during normal bird "banding" operations -- this is when caught birds are marked with a miniature aluminum leg band with a nine digit identification code before being released again.
What is certain is that the bird was at least a year old, meaning that it was able to survive to adulthood with its condition.
Gynandromorphy isn't uncommon. It occurs in species of spiders, crustaceans and even chickens.
It's the result of a genetic error when an unfertilized egg with two nuclei. fuses with sperm, and produces an embryo with both male and female cells. Here's a good explainer on how it happens.
Lindsay was able to take feather samples of this songbird, which the nature reserve plans to use for a genetic analysis to see what else they can find out about it.
More information can be found about this songbird on the nature reserve's website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) This cheap old house up for auction in Auburn, N.Y. comes with one catch: Some believe it may be haunted.
The auction also ends, appropriately enough, just before midnight on Halloween.
The Auburn Castle dates back to 1871, when it was built for Samuel Laurie, a Scottish immigrant who ran a local wool mill and made a fortune in manufacturing.
Laurie's wife, Jeanie McAllister, died at the home in 1890, and he ended up losing his fortune in an economic depression three years later, according to real estate agent Michael DeRosa.
More recently, DeRosa said that "supernatural activity" has been detected inside. Local paranormal investigators recently shot a pilot for a TV show in the castle, sharing a video on Facebook of what they said appeared to be "two spirits."
"You either believe or you don't believe in paranormal activity," DeRosa said via email. "Some find it alluring and believe it adds to the overall desirability of the property, and some believe otherwise, that it would diminish the overall desirability."
For anyone willing to risk living with ghosts, it represents a potential bargain. The brick home encompasses about 7,000 square feet across three stories. Floor plans show six bedrooms, and there are four fireplaces.
There's also a parlor, music room, study, formal dining room, kitchen with a walk-in pantry and breakfast nook, two porches and an attic space that floor plans suggest could be used as a studio. There's also a very large – and creepy – basement.
There's also a defunct auto shop on the property.
The home has gone largely untouched over the years, and it still retains many original details like ornate woodworking, lancet windows and stained glass.
It also needs a lot of work, and photos show interior walls down to the studs, peeling paint, and floors in need of refinishing.
Some work has already been done. The current owner replaced the roof and installed electricity, NewYorkUpstate.com reported.
DeRosa said the unique property has a lot of potential applications. He's received a lot of interest from people who want to use it as a filming site.
It seems the home isn't wanting for owners, either. Bidding started at just $25,000, though it was up to $135,000 as of Friday morning.
"Aside from castle's mysterious, and alluring paranormal activity there are many things this property can represent and be suited for," DeRosa said.
Auburn is located in New York's Finger Lakes region. The town has a walkable downtown with many historic buildings and sits near Owasco Lake, a popular spot for both swimming and boating.
Anyone interested in the auction can bid or follow the bidding online here.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A pair of animal control officers in New Jersey came to the rescue of a deer spotted with a plastic pumpkin stuck over its head.
Montclair Township Animal Control said two officers responded after multiple calls came in about a deer with its head stuck inside a decorative plastic pumpkin.
A video shared by the township's animal shelter shows the pumpkin being removed from the head of the deer after the animal was captured in a large net.
The pumpkin was safely removed, but the deer was then able to tear its way out of the net.
"We'll need another net, but at least the deer's free," one of the officers says in the footage.
