Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A French couple who purchased what they thought was an exotic Savannah cat from an online ad ended up turning the feline over to authorities when it turned out to be a tiger cub.
Prosecutors in La Havre said the couple encountered an online ad in 2018 offering a baby Savannah cat, a cross between a domestic cat and an African serval, for sale.
The couple paid about $7,000 for the kitten, but after about a week in their care, the couple suspected the feline was not a Savannah cat, which is legal to keep as a pet in France, but a Sumatran tiger, an endangered species native to Indonesia.
The prosecutors said the incident sparked a two-year investigation that culminated this week with nine people being arrested. The couple who purchased the cat were among those arrested, but were later released by police.
Authorities said animal trafficking charges are being sought in the case.
The tiger cub now is in the care of the French Biodiversity Office.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man was presented with a high school diploma at his residential facility just weeks before his 100th birthday.
Albert Montella was presented with a diploma by the Rose Tree Media School District Superintendent Eleanor DiMarino-Linnen at Sunrise of Granite Run Senior Living in Media.
"It's exciting because I never expected it, I really never did. This is a far dream of this ever happening to me," Montella told WPVI-TV.
Montella said he left high school prematurely in 1938 to help support his family and he ended up enlisting the Navy to serve in World War II.
"He served our country, he's supported and helped his community and all of that without asking little in return. So at the age of 100, we get to finally honor him in some small way," DiMarino-Linnen said.
The ceremony was attended by family, friends and well-wishers -- including a crew from the Brookhaven Fire Company, where Montella's grandson, Rob, serves as chief. Another grandson, Dave, is an engineer with the department, and a great-grandson, RW, is a lieutenant.
"My grandfather made many sacrifices. Leaving school to help raise our family and here he is almost 100, so we're very thrilled," granddaughter Michelle Archie said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said no one was inside a Fort Lauderdale home when a crane moving a shed into a neighbor's yard collapsed and fell through the roof.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crane was moving a shed into a neighbor's back yard when it toppled over for unknown reasons just before noon Friday.
Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said the family who lives in the home was away on vacation at the time of the incident and firefighters rescued dogs and cats from inside the house.
"In most of the living area -- the kitchen, living room and dining room -- the roof just completely collapsed into the living space. You know, we're so very fortunate that nobody was inside this residence when it took place," Gollan told WPLG-TV.
The crane operator was treated for a minor scrape to his arm.
Authorities said the cause of the crane collapse is under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) An ex-con was busted in Belgium for hijacking a helicopter to break his wife out of jail — after he used his own name to book the flight, reports said on Monday.
Mike Gielen and two other men chartered the chopper in Antwerp on Friday, on the pretext of taking aerial shots for a TV program, The Telegraph reported.
But Gielen, a 24-year-old convicted drug smuggler, actually planned to use the aircraft to spring wife Kristal Appelt from a Brussels prison, where she was being held on suspicion of murdering an ex-boyfriend, the report said.
After taking pictures of local landmarks from the air, Gielen and his accomplices pulled out fake handguns and ordered the pilot, a 35-year-old woman, to fly to the lockup.
The helicopter circled over the prison several times, eliciting cheers from the inmates, according to The Guardian.
However, the excitement proved to be too much for Gielen, who became nauseous and threw up five times out of the aircraft's window, the report said.
Gielen's plot was foiled after the pilot was unable to land in the prison courtyard — so he ordered her to fly a nearby town where a getaway car was waiting, the reports said.
He and two other suspects, aged 18 and 22, were nabbed Sunday after detectives traced their names back to the helicopter booking forms.
A fourth man, Gielen's 50-year-old adoptive father, was also arrested for picking the trio up after their failed jailbreak scheme.
The four men are set to appear before a judge in Antwerp on charges of theft with violence with a weapon, participation in a criminal organization, unlawful deprivation of liberty and attempted escape.
"I can confirm that my client admitted that he wanted to free his wife from prison," said Tom van Overbeke, Gielen's lawyer. "It seems the whole thing has been staged quite amateurishly."
Gielen met and married Appelt, 27, last year while the pair were being held in a mixed-gender prison.
"When both Kristel and I had visitors in January 2019, we bumped into each other in the visitors' area," Gielen told the Het Belang van Limburg newspaper at the time.
"We both started taking computer lessons in prison. That was the only way to be together."
Appelt is in jail on suspicion of fatally stabbing 30-year-old Andy Vandereyt during a street fight on Dec. 2, 2018.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested last Tuesday after he allegedly threw a Bible at a sheriff's deputy, according to reports.
Authorities were called to a residence in Summerfield, which is northwest of Orlando, on Sept. 22, after a neighbor reported a break-in at his home.
Deputies said when they arrived, they found Robert Otis Hoskins, 39, dressed in his underwear, shouting something to the effect, "I condemn you." They said he threw a Bible that hit a deputy in the face.
Hoskins was tased and taken into custody following a brief struggle, Orlando's WKMG-TV reported. The arrest report said the suspect defecated on himself at the scene. A deputy wrote in the report that the suspect was asked why he broke into the home, and he replied, "Because God told me to."
Authorities said there was damage to a door at the neighbor's residence, and a window had been broken. The alleged victim's wife said $50 worth of clothing was stolen.
She also told deputies that the suspect had a "drug problem," the arrest report said.
Hoskins was transported to Marion County Jail following the incident, authorities said.
He faces charges of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, petit theft, criminal mischief - property damage, battery on an officer, and resisting an officer without violence, according to the station.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Police, animal control and state wildlife officers were summoned to a Florida neighborhood in which an emu was reported running loose and chasing locals on the street.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the emu escaped on the west side of the city Thursday and led deputies, animal control officers and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers on a chase through several neighborhoods.
Witnesses said the emu was chasing pedestrians before authorities arrived.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Karen Parker said the emu was captured when it wandered to a local business, Nichols Truck Bodies, and basically entered a dead-end.
"It got into the fenced-in area and got penned up," she told the Florida Times-Union. "They kind of walked this guy into the trailer and apparently he didn't put up much resistance."
Parker said the large bird's owner was out of town, and it had been left in the care of a friend when it escaped.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's official. Every time residents of Danbury, Connecticut, flush, they will be sending their special deliveries to the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.
The City Council voted 18-1 Thursday night to rename the sewage plant after the comedian, who began a tongue-in-cheek battle with Danbury when he went on an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in August.
Mayor Mark Boughton didn't waste any time responding on social media. He posted a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver.
"Why?" the Republican mayor asked. "Because it's full of crap just like you, John."
That drew a delighted response from Oliver, but he went off against the city again because Boughton later said he was just joking.
Oliver upped the stakes on his Aug. 30 show by offering to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with renaming the plant.
"I didn't know that I wanted my name on your (expletive) factory but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want," Oliver said.
Boughton said Friday that the feud has been a good distraction from the coronavirus and other troubles of the times. He also said Oliver's promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks that could end up collecting a few hundred thousand dollars to feed needy families.
The mayor added he will be offering tours of the sewer plant for $500 donations to local food pantries.
"I think it's been a home run. It's been a lot of fun," Boughton said of the spat. "If I can put food on people's table for Thanksgiving by naming a sewer plant after a very popular comedian, we'll do it all day long."
Oliver has offered to provide the new sign for the plant that includes his name, as well as attend the ribbon-cutting, Boughton said. A timeline has not been finalized.
Representatives for Oliver and HBO had no immediate comment Friday.
It's still not clear why Oliver singled out Danbury for a tongue-lashing. He first brought up the city during an August segment on racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns from decades ago. He noted Danbury's "charming railway museum" and its "historic Hearthstone Castle."
"I know exactly three things about Danbury," he said. "USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you're from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver — children included — (expletive) you."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) Danielle Collins had a strange moment during her quarterfinal match at the French Open.
The American asked her boyfriend, Tom Couch, to leave her players box on Court Philippe Chatrier in the early stages of the second set against Sofia Kenin on Wednesday. Collins' frustration came after she failed to convert two break points against Kenin, the No. 4 seed, who had captured the first set.
"Sit in a different spot. SIT IN A DIFFERENT SPOT. I'm distracted," Collins said.
"I had my boyfriend move to a different spot because I was distracted by something in front of him," Collins said. "I just wanted to be able to look at him from a different location.
"Sometimes too when I was serving the ball, I could see my team in the background, and I didn't like that. Actually during the Garbine Muguruza match they sat on the side of the court, and then I really didn't like when they were sitting behind the court when I was playing Ons Jabeur. Yeah, it was just a mental thing, I guess."
Couch, who is also a trainer for Collins, headed down the steps before later re-appearing on the opposite end of the court. Collins would win the second, but failed to win a single game in the decisive third set.
Kenin, the defending Australian Open champ, will now face Petra Kvitova in the semifinals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Forbes) This week, as new state of emergency gets under way in the Czech Republic to combat the spread of Covid-19, Prague residents are lining up to get a taste of a "virus cake" that has become the talk of the town.
On Celetná street, in the heart of the historic Old Town district, Prague's Black Madonna cafe has been selling out of a confection that looks remarkably like the novel coronavirus.
Customers can find the treat in the dessert display case, behind a small card that simply says "virus." The chocolate-covered dessert with pistachio-and-raspberry filling is about the size of a tennis ball, with virus "spikes" composed of white chocolate and dried raspberries.
"I found a photo of the virus on the internet," Olga Budnik, the dessert's creator, told Reuters. "I figured out in detail how to make the dessert – how to make the spikes, what the color would be like, and I prepared it all."
In normal times, the popular cafe would be bustling with tourists. The cubist-designed space occupies the ground floor of the House of the Black Madonna building, which was designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. The building also houses the Czech Museum of Cubism.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — Yomiuriland, a theme park in the western Tokyo suburbs, is getting creative during the tourism industry free-fall by selling day passes to people looking for a more interesting place to work remotely.
The "Amusement Workation" package is available from October 15 at the park. For the price of 1,900 yen ($18) for one person and 3,600 yen ($34) for a pair, guests can set themselves up in a poolside "work booth" complete with table, chairs (of both the office and deck variety), Wi-Fi and outlets.
If that's not enough of an incentive, the package includes the option to spend up to one hour remote working from inside the Ferris wheel, which is also Wi-Fi equipped.
And when the work day is done, workers can check out all the other attractions inside the park, including laser tag, a botanical garden, a haunted house, Go-Karts and a roller coaster called Bandit. (They will have to pay extra fees, though.)
One thing to keep in mind: as part of their hygiene measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, amusement parks around Japan have asked their guests not to scream while on scary rides.
The East and West Japan Theme Park Associations, a group of theme park operators who oversee attractions like Universal Studios Japan and Tokyo Disneyland, advised that guests keep their masks on and "scream in your heart" instead.
Yomiuriland's package does not insist that customers wear masks, but they would be strongly cautioned to do so.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused many destinations around the world, particularly those whose economy relies heavily on tourist dollars, to come up with other ways to entice visitors.
Several Caribbean islands, including Antigua, Barbados and Aruba, are allowing travelers to come in on extended visas if they work remotely.
And for the remote worker who has it all, one Maldives resort is offering a $23,250 package that comes with a dedicated personal assistant, free laundry services and unlimited food and drink -- for just one week.
Unlike those beachfront spots, though, Yomiuriland will only be able to sell those day passes to Japanese residents until the country opens up for tourism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.