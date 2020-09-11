ST. LOUIS (AP) — Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.
Mark Wanner, manager of herpetology at the zoo, said it unusual but not rare for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. The snakes also sometimes store sperm for delayed fertilization.
The birth also is unusual because ball pythons usually stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60s, Wanner said.
“She’d definitely be the oldest snake we know of in history,” to lay eggs, Wanner said, noting the she is the oldest snake ever documented in a zoo.
The python, which has not been given a name, laid the eggs July 23. Three of the eggs remain in an incubator, two were used for genetic sampling and snakes in the other two eggs did not survive, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The eggs that survive should hatch in about a month.
The genetic sampling will show whether the eggs were reproduced sexually or asexually, called facultative parthenogenesis.
The only other ball python in the zoo’s herpetarium is a male that’s about 31. The snakes aren’t on public view.
The private owner gave the female to the zoo in 1961. She laid a clutch of eggs in 2009 that didn’t survive. Another clutch was born in 1990 but those eggs might have been conceived with the male because at the time, the snakes were put in buckets together while keepers cleaned their cages.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A portable toilet in Albuquerque fell victim to another kind of whiff this week after strong winds gave it a trip along Route 66.
A virtual video showed the porta-potty rolling down a busy intersection of the Mother Road as curious motorists looked on.
Severe gusts appeared to have dislodged the mobile toilet and forced it down a journey through a road that once connected Chicago to Los Angeles.
Several motorists and passengers caught footage of the traveling portable toilet. Some social media users posted videos of the traveling porta-potty to the song "Dust in the Wind" by Kansas.
No injuries were reported and it was unclear if anyone was inside.
Decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985, Route 66 still holds lore as a road where Americans ventured west. The 2,500-mile (4,023-kilometer) highway passed through eight states, connecting tourists with friendly diners in welcoming small towns. Nat King Cole famously sang "(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66″ in a 1946 hit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A 40-pound (18-kilogram) serval cat named Spartacus that was adopted from a zoo four years ago is missing after running away from his New Hampshire home.
Spartacus, an African serval cat, was reported missing in Merrimack on Wednesday, police said.
Dean King told The Associated Press his family adopted Spartacus from a Florida zoo four years ago. Since then, the cat has lived indoors the entire time — spending the days in an enclosure and having the run of the family house at night. The family owns the cat legally and has a permit from the state's department of fish and game, police said.
"The dog didn't want to come in last night. So my wife opened the front door. The dog and the cat spooked each other and off he went," King told The AP. "He's gone."
The family spent much of last night searching for Spartacus in the woods near their home. Police have received a call from someone who reported seeing the cat a few miles away, and the family has put out a trap with live baby chickens. But so far, Spartacus has not returned.
"We're devastated," King said. "Hopefully, he comes back."
Photos show the cat is tawny in color with dark spots and has long ears.
"He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers," Merrimack police wrote in a Facebook post.
Police are asking anyone who sees the cat to report him to the dispatcher.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida man accused of impersonating a police officer wound up in handcuffs himself this week, accused of pulling over an off-duty Orlando cop in March, local reports said.
The 40-year-old Omar Forde allegedly told investigators he was on his way home from his security guard job when he saw another car he thought was swerving with an impaired driver, according to Orlando-based WKMG-TV.
"The gentleman flew past me, and his car danced," Forde said in a conversation recorded with a Casselberry police officer's bodycam. "So I thought he might have been intoxicated."
Forde's company, he told police, is named "Criminal Task Force," the outlet reported. That name was on his vest, and he wore a badge, a gun and a Taser, authorities said.
"A citizen would mistake this all day for a law enforcement officer," one of the Casselberry cops told Forde in the video, referring to his white SUV, uniform and other accouterments.
Forde reportedly told police he pulled alongside the off-duty officer's blue BMW to say something. Then, when the BMW driver asked if he was being pulled over, Forde told authorities he told the man to slow down.
But the officer then got behind Forde's car, flashed his own lights and they stopped together farther down the road, according to local reports.
The officer, identified by Orlando-based WFTV as Zachary Price, called 911.
"When Forde tried to stop the officer, he could look over and see," Casselberry police Capt. William Nas said in a news conference. "And since he's a policeman himself, he knows about the uniforms and jurisdictions, and he knew it wasn't a Casselberry or Seminole County or state trooper, so he called us right away to get this person stopped and questioned."
Casselberry police arrived and said they found Forde did not have a valid driver's license, according to local reports.
He was charged with impersonating an officer, driving with a suspended license, and has been released after posting a bond.
Forde has denied having tried to impersonate an officer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A wallaby that escaped from its owner's home in Tennessee was found hopping around nearby after spending a night and most of a day on the loose.
Daniel Sochalski said the 4-year-old Australian marsupial, named Wally, was noticed missing from his family's farm in the Watauga Flats area of Piney Flats on Wednesday night.
Sochalski's family searched the area Thursday and put out a plea for help from the public. Local residents were asked not to approach Wally, as the exotic pet could become frightened and flee the area.
Sochalski said his family was returning home from searching around dusk Thursday evening when his daughter spotted Wally hopping near the back of the family's property. He said Wally likely returned home searching for water.
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said wallabies are legal to keep as pets in the state. No permits are required for the animals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler will not pitch against the Florida Marlins after he injured the nail on his right middle finger while putting on his pants.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters Wheeler will not start against the Marlins on Saturday after injuring his fingernail in an accident while dressing himself Wednesday.
"You can't make this up," Girardi said. "It's very sore."
The manager said Wheeler won't be able to pitch until Monday at the earliest. He will be replaced in Saturday's game by Spencer Howard.
Wheeler has a 2.47 ERA through his first eight starts of the 2020 season. He signed with the team before the start of the season on a five-year, $118 million contract.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A gambling website is offering $500 to a winning applicant willing to serve as a "professional cheeseburger tester."
BonusFinder.com, based in Amsterdam, said it is seeking a cheeseburger taster to find the best burger in the United States by grading burgers on criteria including patty texture, patty seasoning, bun softness, bun taste, complexity of flavors used, relish and/or sauce taste, cheese flavor and creaminess, value for money and quality of the ingredients.
The winner will receive $500, as well as funds for travel and to purchase the cheeseburgers the applicant is instructed to taste and review.
The company said the randomly selected winner will be announced Oct. 9.
The taster's reviews will be published on the BonusFinder website.
The company's Canadian site, BonusFinder.ca, is offering a similar position to find Canada's top cheeseburger.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A professional fisherman in Illinois unofficially broke his own Guinness World Record when he caught 2,645 fish in a single 24-hour period.
Jeff Kolodzinski, a fisherman known as the Marathon Man, began fishing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Sankoty resort in Peoria and ended his attempt at 9 a.m. Thursday, after catching 2,645 fish.
Kolodzinski unofficially broke his own Guinness World Record of 2,172 fish caught in 24 hours, which he set in 2019.
The fisherman said evidence from the attempt will be submitted to Guinness for official recognition.
The record attempt raised money for the Fishing For Life Foundation. Kolodzinski said he is hoping to raise $20,000 for the charity.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A mother has been reunited with her baby after causing delays when she left the child on a train.
The pair were separated at Peckham Rye in southeast London during Tuesday evening's rush-hour.
The train was delayed until she came back to collect the child - who was in a pram, according to one Twitter user.
The last reason I expected my train to be delayed at its stop was because "a mother left her baby on the train at the previous stop" and they've had to hold it there so she could come and collect it — zoe (@zoeknights) September 8, 2020
They posted: "My friend's train was delayed because someone forgot their baby in the pram.
"The mum had to get the next train to meet the baby. I mean how do you forget YOUR BABY... A WHOLE BABY".
Another wrote: "The last reason I expected my train to be delayed at its stop was because 'a mother left her baby on the train at the previous stop' and they've had to hold it there so she could come and collect it."
The pair were reunited after the mother called Southeastern Rail and took the next train to pick up her child at the following stop.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TODAY) Watch out, cookies — cream just found its new match: crackers.
Coolhaus Awesome Ice Cream launched its latest ice cream mashup on Wednesday, and it's reminiscent of all the sweet (or rather, salty) childhood memories we have about snack time. In the ultimate kid combo, Coolhaus partnered up with Ritz for its Crackers and Cream ice cream.
The recipe isn't just plain vanilla ice cream and Ritz crackers. Instead, the folks at Coolhaus and Ritz are playing on a real '90s winner: Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. The ice cream has a peanut butter base with a crispy Ritz Cracker Swirl throughout.
Coolhaus, the women-founded company, is known for partnering with brands to create unconventional ice cream flavors. Maybe since 2020 has thrown us plenty of curve balls, they went for something a little less controversial.
In August 2019, the creamery divided the internet when it crafted a French's Mustard ice cream. TODAY's Willie Giest and Jenna Bush Hager admitted it was better than expected, and food editor Emi Boscamp gave it two thumbs up.
Folks around the country can order a pint of the limited time flavor online at on the Coolhaus website beginning Wednesday — but only while supplies last. To receive free ground shipping, customers need to order at least six pints, starting at $72. For anyone with a serious craving, next-day air delivery is available to most states for a $30 fee.
Unfortunately, after launching Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. EST, Crackers and Cream sold out in only two hours, according to a company spokesperson.
"The team is thrilled to see fans are so excited about the launch, but definitely weren't expecting it to sell out so fast on day one," she told TODAY. "Because of that, we are working with a secondary fulfillment center, who will be receiving more product today and the site will be restocked tomorrow (Thursday) morning."
Also, on Thursday, the brands will host a contest for fans in New York City and Los Angeles on Twitter. Residents can visit giveaway company Fooji's Twitter anytime on Thursday to get the scoop on how to win a free pint of the fast-selling flavor.
