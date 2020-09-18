Sept. 18 (UPI) -- An Australian couple who won a lottery jackpot of nearly $500,000 said they actually bought their ticket by accident while trying to enter a different drawing.
The Hastings Point, New South Wales, couple told The Lott officials they were on a road trip across Australia when they stopped into the newsXpress Central Highlands in Emerald, Queensland.
The couple said they bought their ticket for the Sept. 12 Saturday Gold Lotto drawing by accident when trying to buy a ticket for a different drawing.
"Can you believe I was actually meant to buy a ticket into another draw? This was actually the wrong ticket," the man said. "It was a complete mistake, a very good mistake."
The "very good mistake" turned out to be a $453,135.59 winner.
The couple said their winnings will help them upgrade their traveling plans.
"We've been living in our caravan in Queensland for the past few months, so this means we can update it and get a new one," the man said.
"We will also share it with our family and use some for more traveling. The rest we will save for the future."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Britain responded to an early morning call from a man who became trapped in a pair of handcuffs in an apparent case of romance gone awry.
The Greater Manchester Police's Rochdale station said officers responded to a home at 4:30 a.m. Friday to help a couple having difficulty with a pair of handcuffs.
"Male phoned requesting help as his girlfriend had locked him in some handcuffs and they couldn't now find the key," the department's tweet said. "Wanted police as he feared the fire brigade would cut them and they were expensive."
Police said the man was "released" from the cuffs, but the department did not say whether the expensive restraints were damaged in the rescue.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina city said it is replacing a recently erected street sign after residents of Autumn Oaks Lane complained that the sign incorrectly identified their street as "Autum Oaks Drive."
A Raleigh resident contacted WNCN-TV to complain that the sign, which recently was replaced after being struck by a vehicle, featured the misspelled word "Autum" and incorrectly identified the "lane" as a "drive."
The city of Raleigh said the local transportation department has made a new sign and is delivering it to the local homeowner's association for installation.
The city said the sign is maintained by the HOA.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation dealt with a similar situation in September 2018, when drivers complained that a sign on Route 37 misspelled the name of the town Lavallette. The department said the contractor responsible for the sign replaced it for free.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Officials in a Quebec town called Asbestos said a planned vote on a new name for the municipality might be delayed after negative public reaction to the local council's options: Phenix, Apalone, Trois-Lacs and Jeffery.
Mayor Hugues Grimard said Friday, four days after the name options were unveiled, that the local council is looking into other potential names after some of the town's 7,000 residents reacted negatively to the suggestions.
The names that were originally slated to be voted on Oct. 14-18 were Phenix, the French version of the mythical fire bird Phoenix; Apalone, a species of turtle; Trois-Lacs, which means "Three Lakes" in English; and Jeffrey, the name of the man who operated the town's first asbestos mine.
Town officials have long been discussing changing the name of Asbestos, which was named for the material originally mined in the town but has since come to be associated with deadly cancers. The official initiative to change the name began in November 2019, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the vote, which will be open to all residents ages 14 and up, might be delayed while the local council comes up with new potential names.
"We're all here today to tell the population that we're listening, we're not in an ivory tower," Grimard told local radio station CJAN-FM. "The changing of a town's name is a major one, we recognize that -- we're writing history."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A New York state man who lost his class ring while waterskiing was reunited with his lost item 49 years later.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said James Newman lost his Washingtonville High School class of 1970 ring in 1971, while he was waterskiing with friends at Swinging Bridge Lake, near Monticello, N.Y.
Swinging Bridge Marina owner Bill Croissant and his son, Mike, found the ring in the muck more than a decade later when the reservoir was drained by Orange and Rockland Utilities.
The lake was drained again between 2005-2007, and the action reminded Bill Croissant of the ring that was still in his possession after a failed attempt to identify the owner.
Croissant turned the ring over to Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff, who said his office got a printout of Washingtonville High School's class of 1970, but deputies were unable to find a definite match with the ring's description. He said the graduates who seemed like the ring's potential owners had moved away.
The ring was left in an evidence locker until this year, when deputies started delving into cold cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schiff enlisted the help of sheriff's Detective Sgt. Jason Gorr, a member of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, who used new databases to narrow down the list of potential ring owners to a single name: James Newman, who now lives in Atlanta.
"Mr. Newman was shocked when he got the call," Schiff said. "He had totally forgotten about the ring and couldn't believe that it was found."
Newman was reunited with his ring in time for his 50th high school reunion.
"A graduation ring has great sentimental value. It was gratifying to be able to return it to the owner after all these years," the sheriff said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman shared video of the surprising sight that greeted her when she looked out into her Hurricane Sally-flooded front yard: an alligator having a swim.
Tina Bennett of Gulf Shores posted a video to Facebook showing the large gator swimming through the floodwaters Hurricane Sally brought to her yard.
"Oh, my God, this is outside of our window," Bennett says in the footage. "It is a 10- or 12-foot alligator."
Bennett said this one alligator isn't the only dangerous wildlife encounter she's had as a result of the storm.
"We have been surrounded by water, alligators, and poisonous snakes," she wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man tired of people stealing his Donald Trump campaign sign has come up with a shocking solution: an electrified fence around it.
John Oliveira, 54, a disabled Navy veteran and a member of the New Bedford School Committee, put the fence up a few weeks ago.
Oliveira told Southcoasttoday.com, which first reported the story, that he started displaying a Trump sign on his lawn in late May. The first one disappeared in July.
In all, six signs were taken, he told The Boston Globe.
His latest sign has not been stolen since the fence went up.
"I'm defending my property and my right to free speech," he said.
The yellow and black solar-powered fence, purchased from a farm supply store, is about 3 1/2 feet high. It has warning signs in English, Spanish and French.
He has informed police of the thefts.
The fence is not pretty, he acknowledged. "But I'm not going to not put a sign up because somebody keeps stealing it or somebody keeps taking it because they don't like what I'm saying," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) Maybe this year's Ig Nobels, the spoof prizes for dubious but humorous scientific achievement, should have been renamed the Ick Nobels.
An anthropologist who tested an urban legend by fashioning a knife out of frozen human feces, and a man who found that spiders oddly give scientists who study insects the heebie-jeebies, are among the 2020 winners.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday's 30th annual Ig Nobel ceremony was a 75-minute prerecorded virtual affair instead of the usual live event at Harvard University. Even so, it managed to maintain some of the event's traditions, including real Nobel Prize laureates handing out the amusing alternatives.
"It was a nightmare, and it took us months, but we got it done," said Marc Abrahams, editor of the Annals of Improbable Research magazine, the event's primary sponsor.
This year's winners also included a collection of world leaders who think they're smarter than doctors and scientists, and a team of Dutch and Belgian researchers who looked at why chewing and other sounds people make drive us crazy.
Metin Eren has been fascinated since high school by the story of an Inuit man in Canada who made a knife out of his own excrement. The story has been told and retold, but is it true?
Eren and his colleagues decided to find out.
Eren, an assistant professor of anthropology at Kent State University in Ohio and co-director of the university's Experimental Archaeology Lab, used real human feces frozen to minus-50 degrees Centigrade and filed to a sharp edge.
He then tried to cut meat with it.
"The poop knives failed miserably," he said in a telephone interview. "There's not a lot of basis empirically for this fantastic story."
The study is a little gross but makes an important point: There are a lot of narratives out there based on phony or unproven science.
"The point of this was to show that evidence and fact checking are vital," he said.
Richard Vetter won an Ig Nobel for his paper looking at why people who spend their lives studying insects are creeped out by spiders.
His paper, "Arachnophobic Entomologists: Why Two Legs Make all the Difference," appeared in the the journal American Entomologist in 2013.
Vetter, a retired research associate and spider specialist who worked in the entomology department at the University of California Riverside for 32 years, found during the course of his work that many insect lovers hate spiders.
"It always struck me as funny that when I talked to entomologists about spiders, they would say something along the lines of, 'Oh, I hate spiders!'" he said in a telephone interview.
He found that many bug lovers had had a negative experience with a spider, including bites and nightmares. The fact that spiders are often hairy, fast, silent and have all those creepy eyes freaks out entomologists, he said.
This year's Ig Nobel for Medical Education was shared by a group of world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their attitude around the pandemic.
"These are all individuals who realized that their judgment is better than the judgment of people who have been studying this their entire lives, and were more insistent about it," Abrahams said.
Abrahams made efforts to reach out to the world leaders to accept their awards, with no luck. "It would have been fun for them to take part," he said.
Damiaan Denys and his colleagues earned the Ig Nobel in medicine for pioneering a new psychiatric diagnosis — misophonia — getting annoyed by noises others make.
Denys, a professor at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and a psychiatrist who specializes in patients with anxiety, compulsive and impulsive disorders, was inspired by a former patient who became so enraged by people who sneezed that she felt like killing them.
"I had a lot of knowledge about compulsive disorder but these complaints did not meet any existing clinical picture," he said in an email.
In order to keep the tradition of real Nobel Prize winners handing out the Ig Nobels, organizers came up with a bit of video wizardry. Each winner was mailed a document that they could print out that included instructions on how to assemble their own cube-shaped prize. To make it look as if the real Nobel laureates were handing them out, they handed their prizes off screen, and the winner reached off screen to pull in the one they had self-assembled.
As usual, most winners welcomed the recognition that comes with the spoof prize — sort of.
Denys said that while the Ig Nobels ridicule legitimate scientific work, they also bring attention and publicity.
Eren attended the Ig Nobel ceremony in 2003 when he was an undergraduate student at Harvard, so he was thrilled to finally win one of his own.
"To be honest, it was a dream come true," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sets of 120,000-year-old footprints belonging to humans have been discovered in Saudi Arabia.
The set of seven human footprints, found around an ancient dry lake in the northern region of Tabuk, are the earliest evidence of humans in the Arabian peninsula.
Experts believe they are the footprints of at least two people, and say they could help understand the routes taken by humans out of Africa.
The new research suggests "inland routes, following lakes and rivers, may have been particularly important to humans" leaving the continent, according to Mathew Stewart from the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology
He added: "Footprints are a unique form of fossil evidence in that they provide snapshots in time, typically representing a few hours or days, a resolution we tend not to get from other records."
The researchers think the footprints belong to modern humans, on the basis of stature and mass inferred from them, rather than Neanderthals, who aren't known to have been in the region at the time.
Mr Stewart said: "We know that humans were visiting this lake at the same time these animals were, and, unusually for the area, there's no stone tools.
"It appears that these people were visiting the lake for water resources and just to forage at the same time as the animals."
Footprints of elephants and other animals were also identified alongside 233 fossils.
Today, the Arabian peninsula consists of vast deserts which would have been uninhabitable for early humans and the animals that they hunted.
However, over the last decade, researchers have found that the area experienced much greener and humid conditions due to natural variation in the climate.
Richard Clark-Wilson, from Royal Holloway, University of London, said: "At certain times in the past, the deserts that dominate the interior of the peninsula transformed into expansive grasslands with permanent freshwater lakes and rivers."
"The presence of large animals such as elephants and hippos, together with open grasslands and large water resources, may have made northern Arabia a particularly attractive place to humans moving between Africa and Eurasia," added Michael Petraglia, from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who refused to cooperate during a traffic stop sparked a high-speed chase and guns being drawn in a neighborhood.
Twenty-eight-year-old Emily Owings was initially pulled over for not wearing her seatbelt. She also didn't have a license or her insurance.
The only form of indentification she had on her was her medical marijuana card. Body camera footage shows what happened next:
"Your license is suspended," the officer said.
"Why?" Owings asked.
"I don't know," the officer said.
"I didn't know that," Owings said.
"Now, I am waiting to see if you have warrants through Woods County," the officer said.
"But I have to poop so bad," Owings said.
"Where do you think I was going?" the officer asked.
"It's my birthday," Owings said. "It's my (expletive) birthday."
Police then discovered there was a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly fighting an officer.
"Why won't you just let me go?" Owings asked.
"Because your license is suspended!" the officer said.
"I'm sorry I didn't know," Owings said. "Otherwise I won't drive no more, but can I please go home and go poop?"
The officer then called for backup.
"If I can get you to step out of the vehicle for me," the officer said.
"Are you going to arrest me?" Owings said.
"You are under arrest," the officer said.
"Are you kidding me?" Owings asked. "Why?"
"You have warrants in Woods County and they are coming to get you," the officer said.
"No they are not!" Owings said. "(Expletive) you guys!"
Owings put the key in the ignition and sped off. A pursuit lasted several blocks with speeds topping 70 miles per hour.
Police say Owings blew through stop signs and a school zone. She eventually stopped and surrendered when officers pointed their guns at her.
Owings would not let the subject drop as she was cuffed and taken to a squad car.
"Can I poop in your car, man?" Owings asked.
"You could've already been on your way to jail!" the officer said.
"Yeah," Owings said. "But not pooping!"
Police searched Owings car and found a pipe with meth inside it. Owings was booked into the Garfield County Detention Center and faces several felony charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.